Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Fatboy's Vegan Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

537 Nostrand Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Fatty Tots
Petite Patty
Vegan Hajji

Signatures

Petite Patty

Petite Patty

$9.00

1 plant based patty with a slice of violife cheese ***SPICY***

Fatty Patty

Fatty Patty

$13.00

2 plant base patty with a slice of violife cheese ***SPICY***

Vegan Hajji

Vegan Hajji

$10.00

Chopped Cheese with house vegan cheese sauce ***SPICY*** Food Allergy Awareness: Almonds

Sides

Fatty Tots

Fatty Tots

$4.50

seasoned tater tots

Cassava Fries

Cassava Fries

$4.75Out of stock

Cassava Fries (Yuca Fries) served with a side of Deuce-sauce Food Allergy Awareness: Gluten and Soy

Spicy NUGGS

Spicy NUGGS

$4.50

5 pc. Spicy Simulate NUGGs, with Fatboy's seasoning and your choice of sauce

Beyond Tenders

Beyond Tenders

$7.50

3 pc Beyond Tenders, with your choice of dipping sauce

"Messy Tots"

"Messy Tots"

$8.00

poutine tater tots topped sith mushroom gravy and violife mozzarella cheese Food Allergy Awareness: Gluten and Soy

"Thotty Tots"

"Thotty Tots"

$9.00

loaded tater tots topped with vegan cheese sauce and your choice of plant based meat ***Spicy*** Food Allergy Awareness: Almonds

Secret Menu

Doggie Box

Doggie Box

$8.50Out of stock

Beyond Bratwurst with a Potato Hot Dog bun. Served with Tater Tots

Foshoyourighton

Foshoyourighton

$8.50Out of stock

Two Beyond Tenders smothered in our "Wu-sauce", Pickles and Cole Slaw. Served on a toasted Potato bread

Fat-Dave's BLT

Fat-Dave's BLT

$11.50Out of stock

Your choice of Burger Patty, two pieces of Hooray Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Sriracha, Fatboy's Sauce, Sweet Baby Ray's Golden BBQ Sauce, Served between two slices of Dave's Killer Bread Good Seed

Golden FB Burger

Golden FB Burger

$14.50Out of stock

Your choice of Burger Patty with Violife Cheedar, Grilled Veggies (Red Onions, Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, and Jalapenos) top with Beyond Chicken Tenders smothered in Sweet Baby Ray's Golden BBQ Sauce Wing Sauce. topped off with Nacy and Fatboy's Sauce

Bobby Bakes NYC

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Cookies

$3.50

Water

Water

$1.00

Bubly Sparkling Water 12 oz. Can

Strawberry

$1.50

Cherry

$1.50

Blackberry

$1.50

Raspberry

$1.50

Lime

$1.50

Grapefruit

$1.50

Zevia Zero Calorie Soda 12 oz. Can

Cola

$2.00

Lemon Lime Twist

$2.00Out of stock

Cream Soda

$2.00

Dr. Zevia

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Snapple 20 oz.

Lemon Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Peach Tea

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00Out of stock

Bruce Cost 12. oz.

Original

$2.50Out of stock

Jasmine Tea

$2.50

Pomegranate & Hibiscus

$2.50

Blood Orange & Meyer Lemon

$2.50Out of stock

Passion Fruit with Turmeric

$2.50

Fatboy's Merch

Fatboy's T-Shirt XS

$25.00

Fatboy's T-Shirt SMALL

$25.00

Fatboy's T-Shirt MEDIUM

$25.00Out of stock

Fatboy's T-shirts LARGE

$25.00Out of stock

Fatboy's T-shirts XL

$25.00Out of stock

Fatboy's Dad-Hats

$20.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fatboy's is a small burger joint, where we use 100% vegan products in our food. Follow our Instagram @fatboysveganburgers to learn more about us and our specials

Location

537 Nostrand Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11216

Directions

Gallery
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers image
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers image
Fatboy's Vegan Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brain Food - Bed-Stuy
orange star4.5 • 650
967 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Ras Plant Based
orange star4.9 • 1,756
739 Franklin Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
The VSPOT - Park Slope
orange starNo Reviews
156 5th Avenue, 5th Avene Brooklyn, NY 11217
View restaurantnext
Jungle Cafe Vegan
orange starNo Reviews
131 Greenpoint Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11222
View restaurantnext
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
orange star4.6 • 227
95 Orchard St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Fat Choy
orange starNo Reviews
250 Broome St New York, NY 10002
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Oaxaca Taqueria - Halsey
orange star4.5 • 2,903
478 Halsey Street Brooklyn, NY 11233
View restaurantnext
Nice Pizza
orange star4.2 • 1,841
340 Franklin Ave Brooklyn, NY 11238
View restaurantnext
Oaxaca Taqueria - Bedford Ave
orange star4.4 • 1,794
1116 Bedford Ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
King of the Sea
orange star4.1 • 1,252
1102 bedford avenue Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Pilar Cuban Cafe & Bakery
orange star4.4 • 1,085
397 Greene ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Pilar Cuban Eatery
orange star4.4 • 1,085
397 greene ave Brooklyn, NY 11216
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Bay Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Flatbush
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Prospect Lefferts Gardens
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Downtown Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Borough Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Carroll Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Prospect Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Cobble Hill
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Williamsburg - North Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston