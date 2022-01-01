- Home
Fat Boy's Deli & Market
No reviews yet
492 Ford Street
Bridgeport, PA 19405
Bridgeport, PA 19405
Popular Items
Breakfast Sandwich
2 Farm Fresh eggs, your choice of Meat & Cheese
Breakfast Platter
3 farm Fresh Eggs your choice of Meat and hash brown or toast
Toasted Bagel
Meat Lovers
2 Farm Fresh Eggs your choice of 3 meats
Breakfast Zep
Served on a corropolese pan roll. 2 eggs your way, cooked salami, provolone, tomato, onions, oil, and oregan
Breakfast Sandwich No Meat
Breakfast Platter with Hash Brown
3 Farm fresh eggs, your choice of meat and cheese and hash brown patties
Long Breakfast Sandwich
3 farm fresh eggs, extra meat and cheese on a long roll.Bacon, Sausage (turkey or pork), Trenton pork Roll, Scrapple, Ham
Bacon Sandwich
Bacon on a Kaiser. Bacon bacon bacon
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Hash Browns
Mini Breakfast Sandwich
1 farm fresh egg, 1 regular serving of your choice of meat and cheese on an English muffin.
Meat and Cheese
Breakfast Cheesesteak
Hard Boiled Eggs
Deli Meat
American Cheese
Bologna
Bologna - Lebanon
Cooked Salami
Cooper Sharp
Genoa Salami
Ham - Capocolla
Ham - Imported
Ham off the bone
Hot Pepperjack Cheese
Italian Style Roast Pork
Liverwurst
Mozzarella
Oven Roasted Turkey
Pepperoni
Pork Roll
Provolone
Roast Beef
Sweet Lebanon
Swiss
Cooked Ham GMT Lite
Prosciutto Di Parma
Mortadella with Pistachio
Capacola Dry Sweet
Capacola Dry Hot
Virginia Ham
Sharp Provolone
Soppresatta
Cheddar Sharp White
Corned Beef
Pepper Turkey Breast
Roasted Pork
Hot Sandwiches
All Beef Hot Dog
Bison Cheesesteak
Cheesesteak Hoagie
Chicken Cheesesteak
Chicken Parmigianino
Elk Cheesesteak
Grilled Cheese
Hot Roast Beef
We use only USDA Choice beef or higher. often we use USDA prime or Angus when available. in other words . . . SIMPLY THE BEST!
Hot Roast Pork
Hot Sausage
100% beef smoked sausage
Kielbasa
Meatball
Reuben - Corned Beef
Reuben - Turkey
Wagyu CheeseBurger
Chicken Salad Wrap
Cutlet Chicken
Cheesesteak
Angus Burger
Cold Sandwiches
BLT
The Classic. Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato.The difference with a Fat Boy's BLT is we use ONLY the finest, freshest ingredients! from our Lancaster County produce to locally produced bread.
Chicken Salad Hoagie
A delicious blend of fresh white meat chicken, walnuts and cranberries. try it! You will NOT be disappointed
Turkey Club
When you start with fresh oven roasted turkey it's hard to go wrong. Add a generous portion of bacon and farm fresh vegetables then put it all between bread that is baked fresh daily. You get a winner!
Fat Boy - Italian Half Hoagie
Fat Boy's blend of D&W cold cuts blended with local or Lancaster County farm fresh vegetables with oil & red wine vinegar seasoned to perfection and served on a fresh baked Corropolese seeded shad roll with . it's like a party for your tastebuds!
Tuna Salad
Veggie Wrap
Roast Beef Club
Special
Fat Boy's Ham Hoagie
Fresh sliced Off The Bone Ham with American cheese, lettuce, tomato onion with our blended olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Fat Boy's Turkey Hoagie
Fat Boy's Angus Roast Beef Hoagie
Fat Boy's uses USDA Choice Beef to create this masterpiece, we then add those delicious farm fresh vegetables.We recommend the horseradish sauce as your condiment along with swiss cheese.
Chix Salad Sandwich
A delicious blend of fresh white meat chicken, walnuts and cranberries. try it! You will NOT be disappointed
Authentic Italian
Served on a half shad with Prosciutto di Parma, dry cured hot or sweet capicola, sharp provolone and mortadella and sopressata.
Liverwurst w/ Onion on Rye
Corned Beef Special
Egg Salad
Sandwich Your Way
Zep Round Roll
Zep Long Roll (Large)
Veggie Hoagie
Chef Salad
Chicken Salad Club
Cheese Hoagie
Meat
Alligator Andouille Sausage
Combining two great flavors of the South makes our Alligator Andouille sausage a winning combination! Perfect for the grill or add to your favorite recipes, like gumbo or jambalaya.
Alligator Tenderloin Frozen
Alligator tastes similar to white fleshed fish and has a texture like rabbit meat. This is the perfect meat for marinating. There are many ways to cook Alligator, but grilling or frying are the preferred techniques used by chefs. Most recipes call for Cajun style, but capers, butter and lemon work great as well.
Antelope Burgers Frozen 3 Pack
Truly wild antelope, sourced from the abundant ranchland and hill country of South Texas. These animals forage on native grasses, seeds, and fruit, giving the meat a mild venison-like flavor. Try these 100% all-natural and wild Texas Antelope Burgers and get your game on
Bison Burger W/ Chipotle Frozen 3 Pack
Our Bison Chipotle Burger is a delicious mix of Southwestern spices and Chipotle chilies. Mildly spiced and full of flavor, this burger is juicier and tastier than the traditional Bison burger. This Blend has 13% fat (3% from beef fat) and is 87% lean. This Burger is great flame grilled on the BBQ.
Bison Burgers Frozen 3 Pack
Our Ground Bison is pure meat. We never add any fillers. This Ground Bison has a blend of 15% fat and is 85% lean. Get your grill ready and have a party!
Bison Rib Eye 10oz Frozen
Perfect for the grill. Cook to medium rare for the best eating experience. The quality of this bison is so great, that we recommend only salt and pepper for seasoning.
Bison Salami
Dry cured Bison Salami is stuffed in a pork casing and aged for 3 months. The natural sweetness of the Bison is accompanied with Whisky, black peppercorn, and fresh garlic.
Elk / Pork Salami
Made with Port Wine, Red Dutch Cacao Powder, and Pink Peppercorn for a taste that is sweet and peppery. The Elk salami is dry cured and aged for 3 months, creating a tender texture.
Elk Burger Frozen 3 Pack
Our ground meat never has any additives. Packed with bold flavors of pure Elk meat, these burgers are great on the grill. With a lean to fat ratio of 95% lean and 5% fat, it is a healthy alternative for red meat.
Elk Saus W/ Pear-port Frozen
Elk, Apples, Pears and Port Wine, oh my! What else is there to say? It’s delicious. The flavors are sweet, yet bold. Grilled, seared or roasted, these sausages are great on their own or take them out of the casing for the ultimate stuffing.
Wagyu Beef Burger Frozen 3 Pack
Our domestic all-natural Wagyu beef burgers have a luxurious, rich and beefy flavor. Fire up the grill and cook medium rare.
Wagyu Beef Burger w/ Trufffles Frozen 3 Pack
This is it! You found the most luxurious burger available on the market. Made with Domestic Wagyu Beef and Real Black Summer Truffle Shavings from Italy, it is decadent, rich and piles on big flavors that will satisfy any true burger connoisseur looking to fulfill a craving.
Lamb Burgers Aus Frozen 3 Pack
Made from free range Lamb, these burgers are not gamey. We never add anything into our ground Lamb, just pure meat. Our Ground Lamb blend is 80% lean and has a 20% fat content. Grill to medium rare and top your burger off with a yogurt, cucumber and dill sauce.
Lamb Harissa Burger Frozen 3 Pack
We created one of our most delicious burgers to date when we combined Pasture Raised, All-Natural Australian Ground Lamb with the Smoky Spicy Harissa. Originally from North Africa and now common throughout regional Mediterranean cuisine, Harissa pops with heat from a mix of chili peppers and is balanced out with subtle flavors from a traditional spice blend. Our Lamb + Harissa Burger is a WILD version of a classic that is full of layered flavor that pairs well with bright, acidic sauces, salty cheeses, ripe Summer tomatoes and savory herbs or aromatics.
Ostrich Burger Frozen 3 Pack
Our Ground Ostrich is Pure meat. We never add any fillers. This Ground Ostrich has a blend of less than 5% fat and is greater than 95% lean. These Ostrich Burgers are the perfect substitute for any ground beef recipe. Cook to medium rare to keep this lean meat juicy and flavorful.
Venison / Pork Salami
Venison Saus W/ Blueberry Frozen
A blend of Merlot wine, blueberries and select herbs complement the sweet richness of the venison. Makes a delicious appetizer or have it for breakfast with eggs!
Bison Hot Dog
Our Skinless hot dogs are nitrate and nitrite free. They bite clean with a snap. These hot dogs are perfect for the grill, boiled or roasted.
Venison Rib Chop
Our Rib Chops come from the rib section from our 100% pasture raised Venison. Conveniently packaged with 1 Venison Rib Chop allows for the perfect portion (you will probably want 2 per person!). Cook to medium rare for the best eating experience. Pairs well with fruits like apple or cherry.
Poussin Semi Boneless 17oz
The ribs have been removed so you can stuff the bird and slice easily. A poussin is also called a spring chicken. It is a young, small chicken that is all white meat, even the legs and thighs. With an average weight around 1 lb., these birds are great for the grill, smoker or roasted in the oven. Our Poussin are perfect for a mid-week dinner because they are so lean and cook very quickly. When cooking, make sure to baste often to keep the meat juicy.
Pheasant Sausage
Cognac gives this sausage depth and floral flavor tones, while herbs with hints of mace give the sausage a smooth peppery spice. Grilled or pan seared are the preferred cooking methods.
Wild Boar Sausage with Garlic
Known in Italy as 'Cinghiale', our Wild Boar features the flavors of Tuscany. Roasted garlic and Marsala wine, with hints of rosemary and cloves, pairs well with risotto or bring a classic sausage sandwich to the next level.
Rabbit Sausage with White Wine
The title says it all! This delicious sausage combines the delicate flavor of Rabbit with white wine, chicken and Berkshire bacon. Great on the grill or pan seared are the preferred cooking method.
Wild Boar Burgers
Our Wild Boar Burgers are pure meat. These are harvested in the wild and humanely processed to avoid stress on the animal which produces a spectacular final product. We never add any fillers. These Wild Boar burgers have a blend of 30% fat and is 70% lean. Get your grill ready and have a party!
Duck Salame
The Duck Salami is prepared French style with rich flavors of red wine and black peppercorn. The salami is then dry cured and aged for 2 months. The bits of duck fat speckled throughout the salami create a tender and sweet profile.
Snack Sticks
Large Pak Game Snack Stix
Drinks
Merrymead
Chips
Cold
Party Tray- assorted hoagies or sandwiches to feed 10-12
Homemade Pasta Salad 4lb tray. sides for 12-15
Sliced Lunchmeat Tray
Small Hoagie Tray
Totellini Dish 3lb
Salad Dish 3lb Potato,macaconi Or Cole Slaw
Roast Beef / Corned Beef Tray
Chicken Salad Tray
Pickles & Peppers
Pasta Salad
Turkey Club Tray
Assorted Party Tray 1\2 Roast Beef,Half Italian
Roasted Pork
Plattered Meats & Condiments
Hot Lunch/Dinner
Roast Pork tray for 10-12
Roast Beef tray for 10-12
We only use USDA Prime, Choice or Angus Beef depending on availability for our delicious, steakhouse seasoned, made in house roast beef!
Meatball Tray for 10-12
Italian sausage tray for 10-12
Baked Ziti Tray for 10-12
Penne pasta in Sauce for 10-12
Breakfast
Call for Open Hours
Come in and enjoy! Serving the most delicious hoagies and hand crafted sandwiches around! We have the largest selection of Farm Raised Exotic Game Meats humanely raised on small Family Farms. Including alligator, antelope, elk, ostrich venison bison and more! We are adding new items every month. We also specialize in creating catering menus to suit our customers needs. Italian cuisine is our foundation but we are not afraid to experiment with creative ideas. Like our signature elk Cheesesteak! YUM!!! We support local, family owned business as much as we can and we support local causes as well. We are her to serve. Stop in and meet our family.
492 Ford Street, 492 Ford Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405