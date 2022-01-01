Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Boy's Deli & Market

review star

No reviews yet

492 Ford Street

492 Ford Street

Bridgeport, PA 19405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Zep Round Roll
Reuben - Turkey

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.75+

2 Farm Fresh eggs, your choice of Meat & Cheese

Breakfast Platter

$7.50

3 farm Fresh Eggs your choice of Meat and hash brown or toast

Toasted Bagel

$2.50

Meat Lovers

$8.50

2 Farm Fresh Eggs your choice of 3 meats

Breakfast Zep

$7.50

Served on a corropolese pan roll. 2 eggs your way, cooked salami, provolone, tomato, onions, oil, and oregan

Breakfast Sandwich No Meat

$2.95+

Breakfast Platter with Hash Brown

$8.50

3 Farm fresh eggs, your choice of meat and cheese and hash brown patties

Long Breakfast Sandwich

$7.50

3 farm fresh eggs, extra meat and cheese on a long roll.Bacon, Sausage (turkey or pork), Trenton pork Roll, Scrapple, Ham

Bacon Sandwich

$8.50

Bacon on a Kaiser. Bacon bacon bacon

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.50

Hash Browns

$1.00

Mini Breakfast Sandwich

$3.75

1 farm fresh egg, 1 regular serving of your choice of meat and cheese on an English muffin.

Meat and Cheese

$5.25

Breakfast Cheesesteak

$9.95

Hard Boiled Eggs

$0.99

Deli Meat

American Cheese

$5.99

Bologna

$6.99

Bologna - Lebanon

$8.99

Cooked Salami

$7.99

Cooper Sharp

$7.99

Genoa Salami

$8.99

Ham - Capocolla

$8.99

Ham - Imported

$8.99

Ham off the bone

$8.99

Hot Pepperjack Cheese

$8.99

Italian Style Roast Pork

$12.99

Liverwurst

$5.99

Mozzarella

$7.99

Oven Roasted Turkey

$10.99

Pepperoni

$8.99

Pork Roll

$8.99

Provolone

$7.99

Roast Beef

$14.99

Sweet Lebanon

$8.99

Swiss

$8.99

Liverwurst

$5.99

Cooked Ham GMT Lite

$8.99

Prosciutto Di Parma

$25.95

Mortadella with Pistachio

$8.99

Capacola Dry Sweet

$14.99

Capacola Dry Hot

$14.99

Virginia Ham

$8.99

Sharp Provolone

$12.99

Soppresatta

$15.99

Cheddar Sharp White

$8.99

Corned Beef

$14.99

Pepper Turkey Breast

$10.99

Roasted Pork

$12.99

Hot Sandwiches

All Beef Hot Dog

$2.95

Bison Cheesesteak

$19.95

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.95

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.95

Chicken Parmigianino

$10.50

Elk Cheesesteak

$23.50

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

Hot Roast Beef

$7.95+

We use only USDA Choice beef or higher. often we use USDA prime or Angus when available. in other words . . . SIMPLY THE BEST!

Hot Roast Pork

$5.95+

Hot Sausage

$3.95

100% beef smoked sausage

Kielbasa

$8.95

Meatball

$6.95+

Reuben - Corned Beef

$10.50

Reuben - Turkey

$10.50

Wagyu CheeseBurger

$9.95

Chicken Salad Wrap

$5.95+

Cutlet Chicken

$5.95+

Cheesesteak

$5.95+

Angus Burger

$5.95+

Cold Sandwiches

BLT

$9.50

The Classic. Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato.The difference with a Fat Boy's BLT is we use ONLY the finest, freshest ingredients! from our Lancaster County produce to locally produced bread.

Chicken Salad Hoagie

$12.50

A delicious blend of fresh white meat chicken, walnuts and cranberries. try it! You will NOT be disappointed

Turkey Club

$10.50

When you start with fresh oven roasted turkey it's hard to go wrong. Add a generous portion of bacon and farm fresh vegetables then put it all between bread that is baked fresh daily. You get a winner!

Fat Boy - Italian Half Hoagie

$10.50

Fat Boy's blend of D&W cold cuts blended with local or Lancaster County farm fresh vegetables with oil & red wine vinegar seasoned to perfection and served on a fresh baked Corropolese seeded shad roll with . it's like a party for your tastebuds!

Tuna Salad

$9.50

Veggie Wrap

$9.50

Roast Beef Club

$12.50

Special

Fat Boy's Ham Hoagie

$10.50

Fresh sliced Off The Bone Ham with American cheese, lettuce, tomato onion with our blended olive oil and red wine vinegar.

Fat Boy's Turkey Hoagie

$10.50

Fat Boy's Angus Roast Beef Hoagie

$12.50

Fat Boy's uses USDA Choice Beef to create this masterpiece, we then add those delicious farm fresh vegetables.We recommend the horseradish sauce as your condiment along with swiss cheese.

Chix Salad Sandwich

$10.50

A delicious blend of fresh white meat chicken, walnuts and cranberries. try it! You will NOT be disappointed

Authentic Italian

$17.00

Served on a half shad with Prosciutto di Parma, dry cured hot or sweet capicola, sharp provolone and mortadella and sopressata.

Liverwurst w/ Onion on Rye

$5.95

Corned Beef Special

$10.50

Egg Salad

Sandwich Your Way

$8.95

Zep Round Roll

$6.50

Zep Long Roll (Large)

$8.50

Veggie Hoagie

$9.50

Chef Salad

$10.50

Chicken Salad Club

$12.50

Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

Meat

Alligator Andouille Sausage

Alligator Andouille Sausage

$18.95

Combining two great flavors of the South makes our Alligator Andouille sausage a winning combination! Perfect for the grill or add to your favorite recipes, like gumbo or jambalaya.

Alligator Tenderloin Frozen

Alligator Tenderloin Frozen

$27.95

Alligator tastes similar to white fleshed fish and has a texture like rabbit meat. This is the perfect meat for marinating. There are many ways to cook Alligator, but grilling or frying are the preferred techniques used by chefs. Most recipes call for Cajun style, but capers, butter and lemon work great as well.

Antelope Burgers Frozen 3 Pack

Antelope Burgers Frozen 3 Pack

$20.95

Truly wild antelope, sourced from the abundant ranchland and hill country of South Texas. These animals forage on native grasses, seeds, and fruit, giving the meat a mild venison-like flavor. Try these 100% all-natural and wild Texas Antelope Burgers and get your game on

Bison Burger W/ Chipotle Frozen 3 Pack

Bison Burger W/ Chipotle Frozen 3 Pack

$14.95

Our Bison Chipotle Burger is a delicious mix of Southwestern spices and Chipotle chilies. Mildly spiced and full of flavor, this burger is juicier and tastier than the traditional Bison burger. This Blend has 13% fat (3% from beef fat) and is 87% lean. This Burger is great flame grilled on the BBQ.

Bison Burgers Frozen 3 Pack

$14.95

Our Ground Bison is pure meat. We never add any fillers. This Ground Bison has a blend of 15% fat and is 85% lean. Get your grill ready and have a party!

Bison Rib Eye 10oz Frozen

Bison Rib Eye 10oz Frozen

$24.95

Perfect for the grill. Cook to medium rare for the best eating experience. The quality of this bison is so great, that we recommend only salt and pepper for seasoning.

Bison Salami

Bison Salami

$25.95

Dry cured Bison Salami is stuffed in a pork casing and aged for 3 months. The natural sweetness of the Bison is accompanied with Whisky, black peppercorn, and fresh garlic.

Elk / Pork Salami

Elk / Pork Salami

$21.55

Made with Port Wine, Red Dutch Cacao Powder, and Pink Peppercorn for a taste that is sweet and peppery. The Elk salami is dry cured and aged for 3 months, creating a tender texture.

Elk Burger Frozen 3 Pack

Elk Burger Frozen 3 Pack

$15.95

Our ground meat never has any additives. Packed with bold flavors of pure Elk meat, these burgers are great on the grill. With a lean to fat ratio of 95% lean and 5% fat, it is a healthy alternative for red meat.

Elk Saus W/ Pear-port Frozen

Elk Saus W/ Pear-port Frozen

$12.95

Elk, Apples, Pears and Port Wine, oh my! What else is there to say? It’s delicious. The flavors are sweet, yet bold. Grilled, seared or roasted, these sausages are great on their own or take them out of the casing for the ultimate stuffing.

Wagyu Beef Burger Frozen 3 Pack

$17.99

Our domestic all-natural Wagyu beef burgers have a luxurious, rich and beefy flavor. Fire up the grill and cook medium rare.

Wagyu Beef Burger w/ Trufffles Frozen 3 Pack

$17.99

This is it! You found the most luxurious burger available on the market. Made with Domestic Wagyu Beef and Real Black Summer Truffle Shavings from Italy, it is decadent, rich and piles on big flavors that will satisfy any true burger connoisseur looking to fulfill a craving.

Lamb Burgers Aus Frozen 3 Pack

$11.95

Made from free range Lamb, these burgers are not gamey. We never add anything into our ground Lamb, just pure meat. Our Ground Lamb blend is 80% lean and has a 20% fat content. Grill to medium rare and top your burger off with a yogurt, cucumber and dill sauce.

Lamb Harissa Burger Frozen 3 Pack

$12.45

We created one of our most delicious burgers to date when we combined Pasture Raised, All-Natural Australian Ground Lamb with the Smoky Spicy Harissa. Originally from North Africa and now common throughout regional Mediterranean cuisine, Harissa pops with heat from a mix of chili peppers and is balanced out with subtle flavors from a traditional spice blend. Our Lamb + Harissa Burger is a WILD version of a classic that is full of layered flavor that pairs well with bright, acidic sauces, salty cheeses, ripe Summer tomatoes and savory herbs or aromatics.

Ostrich Burger Frozen 3 Pack

$29.95

Our Ground Ostrich is Pure meat. We never add any fillers. This Ground Ostrich has a blend of less than 5% fat and is greater than 95% lean. These Ostrich Burgers are the perfect substitute for any ground beef recipe. Cook to medium rare to keep this lean meat juicy and flavorful.

Venison / Pork Salami

$17.45

Our Ground Ostrich is Pure meat. We never add any fillers. This Ground Ostrich has a blend of less than 5% fat and is greater than 95% lean. These Ostrich Burgers are the perfect substitute for any ground beef recipe. Cook to medium rare to keep this lean meat juicy and flavorful.

Venison Saus W/ Blueberry Frozen

$11.95

A blend of Merlot wine, blueberries and select herbs complement the sweet richness of the venison. Makes a delicious appetizer or have it for breakfast with eggs!

Bison Hot Dog

$21.95

Our Skinless hot dogs are nitrate and nitrite free. They bite clean with a snap. These hot dogs are perfect for the grill, boiled or roasted.

Venison Rib Chop

$13.95

Our Rib Chops come from the rib section from our 100% pasture raised Venison. Conveniently packaged with 1 Venison Rib Chop allows for the perfect portion (you will probably want 2 per person!). Cook to medium rare for the best eating experience. Pairs well with fruits like apple or cherry.

Poussin Semi Boneless 17oz

$24.90

The ribs have been removed so you can stuff the bird and slice easily. A poussin is also called a spring chicken. It is a young, small chicken that is all white meat, even the legs and thighs. With an average weight around 1 lb., these birds are great for the grill, smoker or roasted in the oven. Our Poussin are perfect for a mid-week dinner because they are so lean and cook very quickly. When cooking, make sure to baste often to keep the meat juicy.

Pheasant Sausage

$12.95

Cognac gives this sausage depth and floral flavor tones, while herbs with hints of mace give the sausage a smooth peppery spice. Grilled or pan seared are the preferred cooking methods.

Wild Boar Sausage with Garlic

$12.95

Known in Italy as 'Cinghiale', our Wild Boar features the flavors of Tuscany. Roasted garlic and Marsala wine, with hints of rosemary and cloves, pairs well with risotto or bring a classic sausage sandwich to the next level.

Rabbit Sausage with White Wine

$12.95

The title says it all! This delicious sausage combines the delicate flavor of Rabbit with white wine, chicken and Berkshire bacon. Great on the grill or pan seared are the preferred cooking method.

Wild Boar Burgers

$12.95

Our Wild Boar Burgers are pure meat. These are harvested in the wild and humanely processed to avoid stress on the animal which produces a spectacular final product. We never add any fillers. These Wild Boar burgers have a blend of 30% fat and is 70% lean. Get your grill ready and have a party!

Duck Salame

$19.75

The Duck Salami is prepared French style with rich flavors of red wine and black peppercorn. The salami is then dry cured and aged for 2 months. The bits of duck fat speckled throughout the salami create a tender and sweet profile.

Snack Sticks

$2.99

Large Pak Game Snack Stix

$8.99

Drinks

Spakling Love 8 Pak

$7.99

Canned Soda

$1.49

Bottled Soda

$1.95

Kutztown 24oz

$1.98

Joe's Tea

$2.79

Natalie's Juices

$5.99Out of stock

Braggs

$4.99

Kewl water bottle

$1.00

Poland Springs

$1.25

Natalies Orange Juice

$4.99

Water

$1.25

Coffee

$1.25

Simply Orange

$3.99

Merrymead

Merrymead Pints Tea

$1.99

Pint Chocolate or Strawberry Milk

$2.75

Quart Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Half Gallon Chocolate

$5.95

Tea 1/2 Gallon

$2.99

Whole Milk Qt

$3.25

Whole Milk 1/2 Gallon

$3.75

Chips

1oz Chips

$0.79

Small Chips

$1.79

Large Chips

$3.79

Uglies Sea Salt Chips 2oz

$1.79

Goods Large Red

$4.99

Blue Goods Large

$4.99

Box Goods Chips

$11.99

Pasta

Spinach Pasta

$5.95

Wide noodles

$5.95

Rolls

$0.69

Candy

Dad's Root Beer Barrels

$4.99

Kaiser

$0.69

Frozen

Manicotti

$9.95

Fresh Grab n Go Italian Dishes

Italian Sausage in Gravy

$7.95

Manicotti in Gravy

$12.95

Meatballs in Gravy

$7.95

Penne

$7.95

Penne with meat

$9.95

Roast Pork and Aujus and long Hots

$9.95

Roast Pork with AuJus

$8.95

Ziti

$8.95

Ziti with Meat

$10.95

Cold

Party Tray- assorted hoagies or sandwiches to feed 10-12

$68.00

Homemade Pasta Salad 4lb tray. sides for 12-15

$30.00

Sliced Lunchmeat Tray

$55.00

Small Hoagie Tray

$48.00

Totellini Dish 3lb

$24.50

Salad Dish 3lb Potato,macaconi Or Cole Slaw

$15.50

Roast Beef / Corned Beef Tray

$85.00

Chicken Salad Tray

$75.00

Pickles & Peppers

$15.50

Pasta Salad

$6.99

Turkey Club Tray

$75.00

Assorted Party Tray 1\2 Roast Beef,Half Italian

$77.00

Roasted Pork

$10.99

Plattered Meats & Condiments

$7.95

Hot Lunch/Dinner

Roast Pork tray for 10-12

$55.00

Roast Beef tray for 10-12

$75.00

We only use USDA Prime, Choice or Angus Beef depending on availability for our delicious, steakhouse seasoned, made in house roast beef!

Meatball Tray for 10-12

$65.00

Italian sausage tray for 10-12

$65.00

Baked Ziti Tray for 10-12

$45.00

Penne pasta in Sauce for 10-12

$30.00

Breakfast

Scrambled Eggs for 10

$25.00

Eggs and 1 meat for 10

$45.00

Eggs and 2X Meats for 10

$65.00

Hash brown patties for 10

$25.00

Frozen

Ahi Tuna Salmon

$4.95

None

Clams

$4.95

Greenshell Mussels

$17.90

Premium Shrimp

$29.95

Salmon

$6.39

Sea Scallops Lg

$10.95

Sea Scallops Sm

$5.95

Sword

$8.95

Entrees

Lasagna Frozen

$11.95

Pierogies

$12.50
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Serving the most delicious hoagies and hand crafted sandwiches around! We have the largest selection of Farm Raised Exotic Game Meats humanely raised on small Family Farms. Including alligator, antelope, elk, ostrich venison bison and more! We are adding new items every month. We also specialize in creating catering menus to suit our customers needs. Italian cuisine is our foundation but we are not afraid to experiment with creative ideas. Like our signature elk Cheesesteak! YUM!!! We support local, family owned business as much as we can and we support local causes as well. We are her to serve. Stop in and meet our family.

Website

Location

492 Ford Street, 492 Ford Street, Bridgeport, PA 19405

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lola's Garden
orange star3.5 • 27
Saint Georges Rd Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext
Viman Thai Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
500 Macdade Boulevard Folsom, PA 19033
View restaurantnext
Bridgets Steakhouse
orange star4.0 • 206
8 West Butler Avenue Ambler, PA 19002
View restaurantnext
Farm to Table Ramen and more!
orange starNo Reviews
512 East 3rd Street Bethlehem, PA 18015
View restaurantnext
The Brick - 1 W BROAD ST
orange star4.3 • 627
1 West Broad Street Bethlehem, PA 18018
View restaurantnext
Sabrina's Cafe - University City
orange starNo Reviews
227 North 34th Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Bridgeport
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston