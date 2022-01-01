Restaurant header imageView gallery

FatBoys Kitchen

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100

Raleigh, NC 27610

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings 10pc
Fish & Shrimp Platter
Steak Philly

Appetizer

Fat Bang Shrimp

$9.99

jumbo shrimp drizzled with our famous fatty sauce on a bed of crisp lettuce

Fatty Fries

Fatty Fries

$6.99

crispy french fries layered with cheese, bacon, & drizzled with our house signature fatty sauce

Fries topped w/ Chicken

$8.99

Chicken Philly Fries: crispy french fries topped with chicken Philly meat and drizzled with melted cheese

Fries topped w/ Steak

$9.99

Steak Philly Fries: crispy french fries topped with Philly steak meat and drizzled with melted cheese

Gumbo - Chicken & Sausage

Gumbo - Chicken & Sausage

$7.49

Hot bowl of Gumbo with chicken, sausage (contains beef & pork), okra, bell peppers, celery & onions. Served with white rice.

Gumbo - Seafood

Gumbo - Seafood

$8.99

Hot bowl of Gumbo with shrimp, crawfish tails, chicken, sausage (contains beef & pork), okra, bell peppers, celery & onions. Served with white rice.

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.49

8pc crispy breaded mozzarella cheese sticks served with marinara sauce

Wings 10pc

Wings 10pc

$12.99

10pc fried chicken drumettes and wingettes. May choose up to 2 wing Flavors.

Wings 6pc

Wings 6pc

$9.99

6pc fried chicken drumettes and wingettes. May choose 1 wing Flavor.

Philly Steak Egg Rolls (3 count)

$9.99

Burgers

Fatty Burger

Fatty Burger

$12.99

*Popular* Angus beef burger topped with Mac-n-Cheese, provolone cheese, bacon, onion rings, & our signature fatty sauce

Philly Steak Burger

$12.99
Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Angus beef burger topped with provolone cheese, sautéed onions & mushrooms

Breakfast Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb. topped with cheddar cheese, fried egg, & bacon

Mozzarella Burger

$10.99

1/2lb. topped with provolone cheese & mozzarella sticks

Fat Classic Burger

$10.99

1/2 lb. topped with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles

Vegetarian Burger

$10.99

Chipotle black bean burger topped with lettuce, tomato. Made with corn & chipotle peppers

Sandwiches

Steak Philly

$12.99

steak & cheese on sub roll topped with provolone cheese, grilled peppers & onions

Chicken Philly

$11.99

chicken & cheese on sub roll topped with provolone cheese, grilled peppers & onions

Surf & Turf Philly

$14.99

steak topped with shrimp on sub roll with provolone cheese, grilled peppers & onions

Fish Po'Boy

$12.49

fried fish on sub roll served with fatty sauce, lettuce, tomatoes

Shrimp Po'Boy

$12.49

fried shrimp on baguette-style bread served with fatty house sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles

Oyster Po'Boy

$13.99

fried shrimp on baguette-style bread served with fatty house sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, & pickles

Seafood Platters

Fish Platter

$11.99

2pc. fried fish served with french fries, coleslaw, & hushpuppies

Shrimp Platter

$11.99

8pc. fried jumbo shrimp served with french fries, coleslaw, & hushpuppies

Fish & Shrimp Platter

$16.99

2pc. fried fish & 8pc. jumbo shrimp served with 1 side, coleslaw, & hushpuppies

Oyster Platter

$14.99

fried oysters served with french fries, coleslaw, & hushpuppies

Shrimp & Wings Platter

Shrimp & Wings Platter

$16.99

8pc jumbo shrimp, 3pc wings, and 1 side

Fish & Wings Platter

Fish & Wings Platter

$16.99

2pc fish, 3pc wings, and 1 side

Side of Shrimp

10pc. fried or grilled jumbo shrimp

Side of Oysters

$10.99

Fried Crableg Platter (2 sides+1 cluster)

$23.99

Trio Platter (fried crableg, fish & shrimp)

$31.99

Grilled Seafood Platter

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$13.99

10pc. Old bay seasoned grilled jumbo shrimp served with 1 side, coleslaw, & hushpuppies. Change Flavor for additional $1

Seafood Boils

Boil #A - 1 LB. CRAB

$30.99

1lb Snow crab. Served with 1 corn & 2 potatoes. Add sausage for additional charge

Boil #B - 1/2lb. CRAB & 1/2lb. SHRIMP

$28.99

1/2lb Snow crab & 1/2lb. Shrimp. Served with 1 corn & 2 potatoes. Add sausage for additional charge

Boil #C - 1 LB. SHRIMP

$21.99

1lb. Shrimp. Served with 1 corn & 2 potatoes. Add sausage for additional charge

BUILD-YOUR-OWN Boil

Seafood Boils - Family Style

ShowBoat Boil - Feeds 4 People

$145.99

2lb snow crab, 2lb shrimp, 2lb crawfish, and 2lb sausage. Served with 4 corns & 8 potatoes

Sides

Coleslaw

$2.99

housemade creamy coleslaw

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.99

fresh collard greens seasoned with pork

French Fries

French Fries

$3.99

golden crinkle cut fries

Garlic Butter Rice

Garlic Butter Rice

$2.99

garlic butter white rice

Hush puppies

Hush puppies

$3.99

8pc sweet corn meal infused with whole piece of yellow corn glazed with honey

Mac-n-Cheese

Mac-n-Cheese

$4.49

creamy homemade baked 3-cheese macaroni

Onion rings

Onion rings

$3.99

breaded onion rings fried to perfection

Side of Shrimp

10pc. fried or grilled jumbo shrimp

Fries w/ BACON & CHEESE

$5.99

Side of Fish (1) piece

$4.50

Side of Fish (2) piece

$8.75

Side of Oysters

$10.99

Okra (fried)

$3.99

Extra Sauce / Condiments

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

Ranch Sauce

$0.75

Ranch Sauce

FATTY SAUCE

$1.00

Fatty "House Signature" Sauce

Extra Seafood Boil Sauce

$2.50

Wing Sauce

$0.75

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.75

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$4.99

Incredibly velvet soft, moist, buttery cake topped with tasty cream cheese frosting

Carrot Cake

$4.49

Sweet and moist spice cake, full of cut carrots and nuts, and covered in cream cheese icing

Triple Chocolate Cake

$4.49

Soft and tender layered triple chocolate cake with chocolate icing

Cheesecake

$4.49

Rich cream cheese cake topped with your. Add topping of strawberries or oreos for additonal $1

Oreo Mousse Cake

$4.49

KIDS MENU *Ages 11 and Under

Chicken Tenders (2) w/ Fries +Drink

$5.99

(3) Fried Chicken Tenders & French Fries

Fish Bites w/ Fries+Drink

$5.99

Fried Fish Bites

Popcorn Shrimp w/ Fries+Drink

$6.99

Fried Popcorn Shrimp

LARGE WING PRE-ORDERS

30 WINGS (2 Flavors)

$29.99

50 WINGS (2 Flavors)

$48.99

75 WINGS (3 Flavors)

$71.99

100 WINGS (4 Flavors)

$94.99

Wing Combo

(6) Wings & Fries (Combo)

$12.99

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

$2.29

Carbonated Fountain Drink

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Carbonated Fountain Drink

Dr Pepper

$2.29

Carbonated Fountain Drink

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Carbonated Fountain Drink

Sunkist

$2.29

Carbonated Fountain Drink

Lemonade

$2.29

Non-Carbonated Fountain Drink

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Carbonated Fountain Drink

Fruit Punch

$2.29

Non-Carbonated Fountain Drink

ICED TEA

$2.29

Unsweet Tea

$2.29

Daiquiri - Frozen

Daq 1 FLAVOR

$5.99

Daq 2 FLAVORS

$6.49

Daq 3 FLAVORS

$6.99

Build Your Own Daq 4 FLAVORS

$7.29

Build Your Own Daq 5 FLAVORS

$7.39

Build Your Own Daq 6 FLAVORS

$7.49

20oz Signature House Daiquiri - All 6 layered flavors

KIDS DAQ SIZE 12oz.

$3.25

DAQ SHOT - HOUSE VODKA (1)

$3.00

DAQ SHOT - HOUSE TEQUILA (1)

$4.00

DAQ SHOT (Premium) CIROC (1)

$6.00

DAQ SHOT (Premium) PATRON (1)

$7.00

Red Bull (Whole Can Only)

Red Bull (Whole Can)

$5.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.49

T-Shirts

Basic T-shirt

$25.00+

Glitter T-shirt

$30.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy gourmet burgers and seafood!

Website

Location

4511 New Bern Ave. Unit #100, Raleigh, NC 27610

Directions

Gallery
FatBoys Kitchen image
FatBoys Kitchen image
FatBoys Kitchen image

