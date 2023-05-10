Bars & Lounges
American
Fat City
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Stacks by Fat City. Drinks by Yard Bar.
Location
6700 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
District Kitchen + Cocktails Shoal Creek
No Reviews
7858 Shoal Creek Boulevard Austin, TX 78757
View restaurant