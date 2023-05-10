Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Fat City

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

6700 Burnet Road

Austin, TX 78757

YB DRINKS

NA Bev

Ice Water

Maine Root Fountain Soda

$2.75

Iced Tea

$3.00

Frozen Lemonade

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Rambler

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Element Kombucha

$5.00

Greenbelt Kombucha

$5.00

Drip Coffee

$2.75

Cold Brew

$4.00

Go Dog Go

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Weird Water

$4.00

Draft Beer

Altstadt Helles Lager

$6.00

Bear King Blonde

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco Draft

$5.00

Live Oak Hefeweisen

$6.00

16 oz Hefeweizen 5.2% ABV 12 IBU

Meanwhile Pilsner

$6.00

Pinthouse Training Bines IPA 12oz

$7.00

Thirsty Goat Amber

$6.00

Moontower Cider (12oz)

$7.00

12oz -> 16oz Upcharge

$2.00

Draft Taster

---------------------

Bishop Dark Cide

$6.00Out of stock

Lone Pint Yellow Rose

$6.00Out of stock

Brazos Valley Mama Tried IPA

$6.00Out of stock

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Tall Cans

Coors Light

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Lone Star

$5.00

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Yuengling

$5.00

Mighty Swell

$8.00

San Juan Lemonade

$8.00

Truly Punch 24oz

$10.00

White Claw

$7.00

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Bud Light

$5.00

Estrella Jalisco

$5.00

Mich ULTRA 16oz

$6.00

Craft Cans

Altstadt Lager Can

$5.00

Austin Beerworks Flavor Country Pale Ale Can

$5.00

Austin Eastcider Original

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted

$6.00

Independence Native Texan Pilsner

$6.00

Independence Kaw Hop Water

$5.00

Independence RedBud Pomegranate Lychee

$6.00

Long Drink Can

$7.00

Finland's favorite Gin based seltzer. Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

High Noon Can

$7.00Out of stock

Canned Vodka + Soda. Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

White Claw 12oz

$6.00

Flying Embers Orange Mimosa

$7.00

Athletic WIT'S PEAK N/A

$6.00

Sam Adams Just D Haze IPA (N/A)

$6.00

San Juan Seltzer

$6.00

Martinhouse Pink Lemonade Sour Ale

$7.00

Wine

Bev Rosé

$10.00

A crisp, dry and slightly fizzy rosé. Aromatics of fresh strawberry and raspberry, paired with a crisp white peach finish.

Bev Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Bev Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Bev Pinot Noir

$10.00

Bev Glitz Sparkling White Wine

$10.00

Bev Glam Sparkling Rosé

$10.00

Bev Glow Sparkling Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Mimosa

$8.00

MEGAmosa

$10.00

Sparkling Wine

$6.00

Frozen Sangria

$12.00Out of stock

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Specialty Cocktails

Rescue Me

$10.00
Hooked on Tonics

Hooked on Tonics

$12.00

Gin, Grapefruit, Cucumber Mint Simple Syrup, Tonic. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.

Luce Juice

Luce Juice

$10.00

Rum, Passion Fruit, Lime Juice, Coconut Water, Strawberry Ginger Simple Syrup. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.

Margarita

Margarita

$10.00

Blanco Tequila, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Simple Syrup. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.

Me and Pauloma

$10.00

Silver Tequila, Mezcal, Lime Juice, Grapefruit Juice, Jarritos Grapefruit Soda, Salted Rim. 21+ only. We will check ID at service.

NY Sour

$12.00

Frankly My Dear

$10.00

MoMo's Michelada

$8.00

Cold Brew Irish Coffee

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Good Ole Fashioned

$10.00

Frozen NA Lemonade

$6.00

Frozen Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Rescue Me

$12.00

DERBY DAY MINT JULEP w/cup

$8.00

Frozen Sangria

$12.00Out of stock

Must be purchased with food, 21+ only. We will check ID at pickup.

Tiny Elvis

$12.00

Cuddly Cactus

$12.00

Mi Casa

$12.00

Leg Up

$12.00

So Right

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hot Irish Coffee

$12.00

Mocktails (N/A)

Strawberry Fields

$8.00

Burnt Orange Blast

$8.00

Pineapple Express

$8.00

Afternoon Delight

$8.00

Grapefruit Big Swig Sparkling Water, Grapefruit & Lime Juice, Mint Simple Syrup

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Seedlip

$7.00

Liquor

Tito's

$7.00

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Townes

$6.00

Frankly Organic Strawberry

$7.00

OTR Espresso Martini

$9.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$7.00

Flor De Cana White

$6.00

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

Luna Azul Reposado

$8.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.00

Rosaluna

$9.00

Tres Generaciones

$8.00

Redemption Bourbon

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.00

Stolen Rock N Rye

$8.00

Redemption Rye

$7.00

Still Austin Straight Bourbon

$9.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Broker

$6.00

Fords

$7.00

Sipsmith Lemon Drizzle

$7.00

Sipsmith

$7.00

Waterloo Gin

$7.00

Baileys

$7.00

Frangelico Hazelnut

$8.00

Rumple Minze

$8.00

Ango Bitters Shot

$7.00

YB RETAIL

Swag

YB Classic Tee - BLK

YB Classic Tee - BLK

$15.00
YB Classic Tee - BLU

YB Classic Tee - BLU

$15.00
Best Day Ever Tee

Best Day Ever Tee

$15.00
YB Classic Long Sleeve Logo Tee

YB Classic Long Sleeve Logo Tee

$25.00

YB Pullover Hoodie

$40.00

Pullover Hoodie in Navy Blue. Front features a small YB dog beer logo.

Dad Hat

Dad Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Rope Hat

$25.00Out of stock
Trucker Hat

Trucker Hat

$25.00
YB Collar

YB Collar

$16.00+

Nylon snap collar with our geometric pattern. Strong, secure double locking buckle, heavy-duty stitching, strong metal D-ring, and adjustable for the perfect fit. Size Chart XS: 7-11” S: 11-16” M: 14-20” L: 18-26”

YB Leash

YB Leash

$20.00

6’ Nylon lead with our geometric pattern and padded handle.

Sili Cup

$15.00Out of stock

Camp Mug

$15.00
Can Koozie

Can Koozie

$3.00
Cup Sleeve

Cup Sleeve

$3.00

Cup Koozie Sleeve

Bandana

Bandana

$5.00+
YB Magnet

YB Magnet

$5.00
YB Sticker - Classic

YB Sticker - Classic

$3.00Out of stock

Towel Rental

$1.85

Paul's Legit Salt - Sm

$7.50

Paul's Legit Salt - Large

$20.00

Momo's

$20.00
16oz YETI Colster Tall Boy

16oz YETI Colster Tall Boy

$40.00Out of stock

Anniversary Shirt

$8.00

Sili Cup

$15.00Out of stock

Dog Park

Day Pass

$9.00

5 Park Pass

$29.00

Annual Membership

$249.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Stacks by Fat City. Drinks by Yard Bar.

Website

Location

6700 Burnet Road, Austin, TX 78757

Directions

