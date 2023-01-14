Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Dawgz BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

121 North Fulton Street

Clarksville, AR 72830

Appetizers

10 Fat Dawgz Wings

$13.99

10 wings

6 Fat Dawgz Wings

$8.99

6 wings

Cheese Bites

$8.99

Filled with Wisconsin Mozzarella Cheese

Cheese Dip

$5.99

Chips and our homemade cheese sauce

Fat Dawgz Poppers

Fat Dawgz Poppers

$14.99Out of stock

5 bacon wrapped jalepenos stuffed with cream cheese and pork glazed in our signature bourbon bbq sauce

Fried Green Beans

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Zucchini

$8.99

Loaded Cheese Dip

$8.99

Chips with our homemade cheese sauce and pork

Onion Rings

$7.99

Pick 3 Sampler

$17.99

Choice of onion rings, 6 boneless wings, fried green beans, fried pickles, cheese curds or fried zucchini

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Potato Salad

$3.49

Baked Beans

$3.49

Chips

$2.49

BBQ, Plain or Ranch

French Fries

$3.49

Green Beans

$3.49Out of stock

Fried Okra

$3.49

Tortilla Chips

$2.49

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49

Corn on the cob

$3.49

Premium Sides

Pork Skins

$3.99

BBQ Ranch

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Baked Potato

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Cheese bites

$4.99

Fried zucchini

$3.99

Fried green beans

$3.99

Fried pickles

$3.99

Poppers (3)

$8.99

Loaf of Bread

$10.99

Slaw

$3.49

Potato salad

$3.49

Baked bean

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Green beans

$3.49

Fried okra

$3.49

Chips

$3.49

Burgers

Fat Dawgz Burger

$7.49

1/3 LBs with cheddar cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato and pickles

Salads

BBQ Chef Salad

$9.49

Fresh Romaine mix, cucumber, tomato, cheese, egg, purple onion, homemade croutons, BBQ and toast

& More

BBQ Frito Pie

$7.99

Fritos topped with smoked pork, baked beans and cole slaw

BBQ Nachoz

$9.49

Tortilla chips topped with homemade cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and onion

Loaded Baked Potato

$8.99

Butter, cheese, chives, sour cream, BBQ and toast

Dinner

Chopped Beef Dinner

$13.99

Hearty portion of BBQ with 2 sides and toast

Chopped Pork Dinner

$12.99

Hearty portion of BBQ with 2 sides and toast

Smoked Sausage Dinner

$11.99

Hearty portion of BBQ with 2 sides and toast

Rib Platter Dinner

$14.99

Hearty portion of BBQ with 2 sides and toast

Sliced Brisket Dinner

$15.99

Hearty portion of BBQ with 2 sides and toast

Chicken Tenders Dinner

$14.99

6 homemade tenders with 2 sides and toast

Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner

$11.49

Hearty portion of BBQ with 2 sides and toast

Pick 3 BBQ Combo

$17.99

Choice of Pork, Beef, Grilled Chicken, Sliced Brisket or Smoked Sasuage

Sandwiches A La Carte

Chopped Beef Sandwich

$8.49

Chopped Pork Sandwich

$7.49

Fat Dawgz BLT

$8.99

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Mini Monster

$8.99

Choice of Pork or Chicken, grilled onions, melted cheese, slaw and your choice of side

Monster Melt

$14.99

Choice of Pork or Chicken, grilled onions, melted cheese, slaw and your choice of side

Love me Tenderz

$9.99

3 homemade chicken tenders on a toasted bun with lettuce, grilled onion and your choice of sauce

BBQ Mac N Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Mac N Cheese Sandwich with your choice of BBQ

Veggie Plates

Baked Potato With Toast

$7.49

Butter, Sour Cream, and Cheese with toast

Chef Salad with Toast

$7.99

Fresh Romaine mix, cucumber, tomato, cheese, egg, purple onion, homemade croutons, and toast

Veggie Nachos

$7.99

Tortilla chips topped with homemade cheese dip, lettuce, tomato and onion

Veggie Plate

$8.99

3 sides with toast

For the Kids

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$5.99

served with 1 side

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.49

2 homemade chicken tenders with choice of side

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.29

served with 1 side

Kids Hamburger

$5.29

served with 1 side

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.49

served with 1 side

Kids BBQ Pork Sandwich

$6.49

served with 1 side

Kids BBQ Beef Sandwich

$6.79

served with 1 side

Kids Ribs

$7.49

served with 1 side

Kids Grilled PB&J Sandwich

$5.79

served with 1 side

Kids Tender Sandwich

$6.99

Something Sweet

Frozen Peanut Butter Pie (Slice)

$5.49

Peanut Butter Cup Pie

$5.49

Cranberry Cheesecake (Slice)

$5.49

Root Beer Float

$3.99

Brownie Sundae

$5.49

Cinnamon Roll

$5.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.99

Oreo Rolls

$6.49

Chocolate Chip Cookie Cheesecake (Slice)

$6.49

Pecan Cheesecake (Slice)

$5.49

Mini pumpkin cheesecake

$2.50

Mini pecan cheesecake

$2.50

Mini cheesecake

$2.50

Mini strawberry cheesecake

$2.50

Christmas cookie

$2.50

Christmas Cookie Platter

$24.99Out of stock

Sugar free Chocolate Mousse

$3.50

Sugar Free Bundt minis

$5.49

Slice apple pie

$5.49

mini christmas cookies

$1.75+

Dozen cookie cut outs (plain)

$12.99

Brownie

$3.99

Slice oreo mint pie

$5.49

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

3oz Cherry Flavor

$0.99

3oz Raspberry Flavor

$0.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Energy Shot 1oz

$3.49

Coffee

$1.99

1/2 & 1/2

$2.99

Water

Kids Drinks

Kids Pepsi

$1.99

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Kids Root Beer

$1.99

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.99

Kids Lemonade

$1.99

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Kids Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Kids Mountain Dew

$1.99

3oz Cherry Flavor

$0.99

3oz Raspberry Flavor

$0.99

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.99

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Kids 1/2 & 1/2

$1.99

Water

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come get what we're smokin'

Location

121 North Fulton Street, Clarksville, AR 72830

Directions

