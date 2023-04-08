Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fatdog Burrito & Burger Co.

No reviews yet

564 Willow Ridge Road

Lake Ozark, MO 65049

Starters

Try one of our famous appetizers!
Nachos

$8.00

A heaping plate of chips with shredded cheese melted to perfection and topped with sour cream and guacamole. add fresh jalapeños for $1.00

Loaded Brisket Nachos

$11.00Out of stock

Layers of corn tortilla chips topped with Fat Dog's famous smoked Brisket and covered in shredded cheese and Fat Dog's amazing pinto beans or black beans then melted to perfection and topped with cilantro, onions, jalapeño, and sour cream.

Salads

BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00

Grilled BBq Chicken Breast and Chopped tomatoes served on top of lettuce with corn, black beans, cilantro, cheese and tortilla strips tossed in a ranch dressing and served in a crisp flour tortilla bowl. (No Bowl right now due to broken fryer.) Sorry!!!

Burritos

Smoked Brisket Burrito

$13.00Out of stock

Slow Smoked Beef Brisket chopped up with Cilantro,Rice, Pinto or Black Beans With Cheese and Sour cream.

Shredded Pork Burrito

$13.00

This burrito has our famous shredded pork shoulder seasoned and smoked to perfection and loaded into a giant flour tortilla with rice, black or pinto beans, cheese, sour cream, cilantro and guacamole.

Burgers

The Double Smash Burger

$12.00

Two 4oz patties, two pieces of cheese, onions and pickles smashed between a toasted Brioche bun.

The Veggie Burger

$13.00

This wonderful meatless sandwich is a beyond burger patty with cheese and our max sauce, pickled zucchini and our famous fried red onions.

Kids - Single Smash Burger

$10.00

One 4oz patty, one piece of cheese, onions and pickles smashed between a toasted Brioche bun.

The Big Max

$13.00

Two 4oz patties with lettuce, pickle onion, cheese and home made Max sauce on a triple sesame seed bun.

Drinks

Ozarka Water - 16.9oz Bottle

$2.00
Sunny D Orange Juice - 6.75 oz Bottle

$3.00
Sparkling Ice - Variety - 17oz Bottle

$3.00

Varieties: Orange Mango / Black Raspberry / Black Cherry / Lemon Lime / Grape Raspberry / Classic Lemonade / Cherry Limeade

Gatorade - 12oz Bottle

$3.00

Glacier Cherry / Fruit Punch / Cool Blue / Lemon Lime / Orange

Starbucks Frappuccino - 9.5oz Bottle

$3.00
Black Stag Iced Coffee - 9.5oz Bottle

$3.00
Coke - 12oz Can

$3.00
Diet Coke - 12oz Can

$3.00
Mountain Dew - 12 oz Can

$3.00
Sprite - 12oz Can

$3.00

Sides

Breakfast Side Sausage Patty

$3.00

Tator Tots

$3.00

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.00

A heaping helping of scrambled eggs with green peppers and onions sautéed and loaded with cheese.

Biscuits & Gravy

$8.00

Home made sausage gravy with buttery biscuits.

Pancakes with Berry Sauce or Maple Syrup

$8.00

Homemade Pancakes with berry reduction sauce.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Eat Here or We both Starve!

