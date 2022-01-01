FatDuck Tavern & Grill - Forest Park IL

- Home
1,814 Reviews
$$
7218 Madison St
Forest Park, IL 60130
Introducktion
Chicken Quesadillas
Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour cream & Pico De Gallo
Fried Calamari
served with Tequila Chipotle cocktail sauce
Fried Chicken Wings
BBQ, Hot, Teriyaki or Plain with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing served with a side of carrots & celery
Smoked Chicken Wings
In-house smoked wings served with choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese, celery & carrots
Pot Roast Nachos
Homemade Tortilla chips topped with pickled jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, Chihuahua cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pot Roast
Pulled Pork Nachos
Homemade Tortilla chips topped with pickled jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, Chihuahua cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & House Smoked Pulled Pork
Fish Tacos
Featured in Chicago Magazine - served on corn tortillas with Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Mayo
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Hand-cut fries tossed in Truffle oil & topped with shaved Parmesan cheese
Buffalo Shrimp
Served with Buffalo Sauce on the side (or tossed, if specified) and a side or either Bleu cheese or Ranch dressing
Duckfat Fries
Our signature fry! Hand-cut potatoes in duckfat are a match made in heaven. Duckfat is nutritionally similar to Olive oil. All natural, low saturated fat, no preservatives. Comes served with our 3 signature dipping sauces ~ Roasted Garlic Aioli, Mexican Pesto, Chipotle Ketchup
Sweet Potato Fries
Grilled Calamari
with Chilean sauce & balsamic reduction on a bed of greens with a lemon wedge
Cheese Quesadillas
Mozzarella cheese, Sour cream and Pico De Gallo
Sliders
Salads
BLT Wedge Salad
Wedged Iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, green onions, Tomatoes, crumbled Bleu cheese with choice or Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing
Organic Baby Greens
Mixed greens, Brie cheese, Candied Pecans, Apples & Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing
Grilled Chopped Chicken Salad
Diced grilled chicken breast, Bleu cheese crumbles, Corn, Tomatoes, Artichokes, diced bacon, Tortilla chips with Creamy White Balsamic dressing
House Salad
Chopped iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots with choice of dressing.
Beet Salad
Mixed greens, candied pecans, Pecorino Romano cheese, Balsamic reduction & crumbled goat cheese
Soups & Chili
Burgers
Duckfat Burger
Our signature burger - with Brie cheese, apple wood bacon, caramelized onions and served with DuckFat fries & dipping sauces.
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Served with Apple wood bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.
Cheese Burger
Your choice of American/ Bleu/ Cheddar/ Pepperjack/ or Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion.
Grilled Pineapple Burger
with apple wood bacon, freshly sliced and grilled pineapple, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.
Fire Alarm Burger
with pepper jack cheese, fried Jalapenos, Chipotle Aioli , lettuce, tomato and onion.
Fried Egg Burger
Angus patty served with Pepperjack cheese, Apple wood Bacon, and Fried Egg sunny side up on Pretzel bun served with choice of hand-cut fries or coleslaw
Sandwiches
Turkey Club
Served on white toast; sliced turkey with apple wood bacon, tomato, lettuce and Pesto mayo. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chipotle tortilla wrap, baby green lettuce, ranch dressing, tomato and red onions. Served with choice of Hand-cut Fries or Coleslaw.
Reuben Sandwich
Served on Rye bread with Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
Turkey Avocado Panini
Served on Sourdough bread with sliced turkey, mozzarella cheese, red onions, sauteed spinach & chipotle mayo. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
Pot Roast Sandwich
Served on a Ciabatta bun with Creamy Horseradish and crispy onions. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
Chicken Giardinera
Ciabatta bun, Roasted Peppers, Hot Giardinera, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese served with hand-cut fries or coleslaw
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Served on a Pretzel bun with Sriracha mayo, lettuce and sliced pickles. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
Black Bean Wrap
Vegetarian option: comes on a Chipotle tortilla, with creme fresh, Spring mix lettuce, tomato, red onions & avocado. Served with a side of fruit.
Adult Grilled Cheese
White bread, cheddar cheese served with hand-cut fries or coleslaw
Bacon Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich
Apple wood bacon, leaf lettuce and tomato served on White toast with mayo. Comes with Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
Corned Beef Sandwich
Classic. Thin sliced Corned beef served on Rye bread (served deli style) with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
House Smoked Meats
Our house smoked brisket served on a Brioche bun with Crispy onions and BBQ sauce. Served with Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
House smoked pork served on Brioche bun with slaw, sliced pickles, onion crisps and BBQ sauce. Served with choice or Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.
Pulled Pork And Sliced Brisket Sampler
served with coleslaw, Hand-cut fries & Texas Toast
Pulled Pork Platter
served with Coleslaw, Hand-cut fries & Texas toast
Beef Brisket Platter
served with coleslaw, Hand-cut fries, Texas toast and BBQ sauce
Entrees
Fish N Chips
Fresh Cod, Hand-cut fries and homemade tartar sauce. Malt vinegar available upon request.
Mac & Cheese
Macaroni mixed with Baked Swiss, Mozzarella, Cream & Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with seasoned bread crumbs.
Bacon Mac N' Cheese
Macaroni mixed with Baked Swiss, Mozzarella, Cream & Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with seasoned bread crumbs and apple wood Bacon.
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
no red sauce on this one. This chicken is topped with bread crust and Parmesan cheese served with a light garlic sauce served with sauteed spinach and mashed potatoes.
Adult Chicken Tenders
4 tenders and side of Hand-cut fries. Comes with dipping sauce of your choice.
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries
flour tortilla w/ chihuahua cheese served with hand-cut fries comes with a drink
Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries
2 chicken fingers with fries comes with a drink
Kids Mini Burgers & Fries
2 mini burgers (plain) and hand-cut fries served with an 8 oz drink
Kids Mac & Cheese & Fries
Kraft (c) mac & cheese served with a drink
Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries
white bread, American cheese and hand-cut fries comes with a drink
Build Your Own Sundae Mini Kids
Vanilla or Chocolate ice cream served with whipped cream and side of sprinkles, cookie crumbles & M&Ms
Desserts
Coconut Fried Ice Cream
Vanilla Ice Cream rolled in coconut and deep fried. Served with cinnamon and whipped cream
Cookie N' Bowl
Large Chocolate Chip Cookie served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle and whipped cream
Chocolate Brownie A La Mode
Warm chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream
Warm Homemade Donuts
Homemade donut holes served with chocolate and caramel drizzle and whipped cream
Vanilla Scoop
Single scoop. No toppings.
Chocolate Scoop
Single scoop. No toppings.
Weekly Food Specials
Grilled Calamari
with Chilean sauce & balsamic reduction on a bed of greens with a lemon wedge
Chicken Pot Pie
w/ chicken, peas, carrots & celery Please allow extra cook time
Pot Roast Skillet
Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, Onion Crisps served in homemade gravy
Pomegrante BBQ Meatloaf
Served w/ Mashed Potatoes & Onion Crisps
Side Items
Side of Sauteed Spinach
Side of Mashed Potatoes
Side of Cole Slaw
Side of Raw Carrots
Side of Celery
Side Of Carrots and Celery
Side of Pickle Spears
Side of Fried Jalapenos
Side of Tortilla Chips
Large Side of Fruit
Small Side of Fruit
Side of Sliced Avocados
Large Side of Guacamole
Side of Hand-cut Fries
Side of Applewood Bacon
Side Crostini Bread
Duckfat Sauces (only)
Side Of Pico
To-Go Soft Drinks
To-go Unsweetened Ice Tea
12 ounce fountain drink
To-go Club Soda
12 ounce fountain drink
To-go Coke
12 ounce fountain drink
To-go Cranberry
12 ounce fountain drink
To-go Diet Coke
12 ounce fountain drink
To-go Ginger Ale
12 ounce fountain drink
To-go Lemonade
12 ounce fountain drink
To-go Sprite
12 ounce fountain drink
IBC Root Beer
Glass Bottle
Pellegrino
Glass Bottle
To Go 50\50
12 ounce fountain drink
To Go Arnold Palmer
12 ounce fountain drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 1:00 am
FatDuck Tavern & Grill specializes in good food, good beer, good times and Duckfat Fries. Located in Forest Park, IL. Call us at 708-488-1493.
7218 Madison St, Forest Park, IL 60130