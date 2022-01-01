Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

FatDuck Tavern & Grill - Forest Park IL

1,814 Reviews

$$

7218 Madison St

Forest Park, IL 60130

Popular Items

Duckfat Burger
Bacon Cheddar Burger
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Introducktion

Choose as your appetizer or as your meal !
Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$12.75

Pepper Jack Cheese, Sour cream & Pico De Gallo

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$14.75

served with Tequila Chipotle cocktail sauce

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$15.75

BBQ, Hot, Teriyaki or Plain with your choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing served with a side of carrots & celery

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$15.75

In-house smoked wings served with choice of Ranch or Bleu cheese, celery & carrots

Pot Roast Nachos

Pot Roast Nachos

$15.75

Homemade Tortilla chips topped with pickled jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, Chihuahua cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & Pot Roast

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$15.75

Homemade Tortilla chips topped with pickled jalapenos, Pico De Gallo, Chihuahua cheese, Sour Cream, Guacamole & House Smoked Pulled Pork

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$14.75

Featured in Chicago Magazine - served on corn tortillas with Pico De Gallo, Chipotle Mayo

Truffle Parmesan Fries

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.75

Hand-cut fries tossed in Truffle oil & topped with shaved Parmesan cheese

Buffalo Shrimp

Buffalo Shrimp

$11.75

Served with Buffalo Sauce on the side (or tossed, if specified) and a side or either Bleu cheese or Ranch dressing

Duckfat Fries

Duckfat Fries

$7.25

Our signature fry! Hand-cut potatoes in duckfat are a match made in heaven. Duckfat is nutritionally similar to Olive oil. All natural, low saturated fat, no preservatives. Comes served with our 3 signature dipping sauces ~ Roasted Garlic Aioli, Mexican Pesto, Chipotle Ketchup

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50
Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$14.75

with Chilean sauce & balsamic reduction on a bed of greens with a lemon wedge

Cheese Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadillas

$10.25

Mozzarella cheese, Sour cream and Pico De Gallo

Sliders

Sorry Folks, Sliders can't be mixed & matched!
Grilled Mini Burgers

Grilled Mini Burgers

$12.50

3 mini burgers served with caramelized onions and pickles

Pot Roast Sliders

Pot Roast Sliders

$12.75

3 sliders served with creamy horseradish & onion crisps

Pulled Pork Sliders

Pulled Pork Sliders

$11.75

3 sliders served with pickles, onions and BBQ sauce

Salads

BLT Wedge Salad

BLT Wedge Salad

$12.75

Wedged Iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, green onions, Tomatoes, crumbled Bleu cheese with choice or Ranch or Bleu cheese dressing

Organic Baby Greens

Organic Baby Greens

$13.75

Mixed greens, Brie cheese, Candied Pecans, Apples & Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing

Grilled Chopped Chicken Salad

Grilled Chopped Chicken Salad

$14.75

Diced grilled chicken breast, Bleu cheese crumbles, Corn, Tomatoes, Artichokes, diced bacon, Tortilla chips with Creamy White Balsamic dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$6.25

Chopped iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots with choice of dressing.

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$12.75

Mixed greens, candied pecans, Pecorino Romano cheese, Balsamic reduction & crumbled goat cheese

Soups & Chili

Traditional French Onion Soup

Traditional French Onion Soup

$6.95
Black Bean Turkey Chili Au Gratin

Black Bean Turkey Chili Au Gratin

$7.50

Topped with baked cheese, Sour cream & Pico De Gallo

Soup Du Jour

Soup Du Jour

$4.25Out of stock

Changes daily. Call for update.

Burgers

Duckfat Burger

Duckfat Burger

$16.75

Our signature burger - with Brie cheese, apple wood bacon, caramelized onions and served with DuckFat fries & dipping sauces.

Bacon Cheddar Burger

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$14.95

Served with Apple wood bacon, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato & onion.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$13.75

Your choice of American/ Bleu/ Cheddar/ Pepperjack/ or Swiss cheese with lettuce, tomato and onion.

Grilled Pineapple Burger

Grilled Pineapple Burger

$15.75

with apple wood bacon, freshly sliced and grilled pineapple, Cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion.

Fire Alarm Burger

Fire Alarm Burger

$15.95

with pepper jack cheese, fried Jalapenos, Chipotle Aioli , lettuce, tomato and onion.

Fried Egg Burger

$15.95

Angus patty served with Pepperjack cheese, Apple wood Bacon, and Fried Egg sunny side up on Pretzel bun served with choice of hand-cut fries or coleslaw

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.75

Served on white toast; sliced turkey with apple wood bacon, tomato, lettuce and Pesto mayo. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.95

Chipotle tortilla wrap, baby green lettuce, ranch dressing, tomato and red onions. Served with choice of Hand-cut Fries or Coleslaw.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$14.75

Served on Rye bread with Sliced corned beef, Swiss cheese, Sauerkraut and 1000 island dressing. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.

Turkey Avocado Panini

Turkey Avocado Panini

$14.95

Served on Sourdough bread with sliced turkey, mozzarella cheese, red onions, sauteed spinach & chipotle mayo. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.

Pot Roast Sandwich

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.75

Served on a Ciabatta bun with Creamy Horseradish and crispy onions. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.

Chicken Giardinera

$13.95

Ciabatta bun, Roasted Peppers, Hot Giardinera, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella Cheese served with hand-cut fries or coleslaw

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Served on a Pretzel bun with Sriracha mayo, lettuce and sliced pickles. Served with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.

Black Bean Wrap

Black Bean Wrap

$14.75

Vegetarian option: comes on a Chipotle tortilla, with creme fresh, Spring mix lettuce, tomato, red onions & avocado. Served with a side of fruit.

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.25

White bread, cheddar cheese served with hand-cut fries or coleslaw

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich

Bacon Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich

$11.75

Apple wood bacon, leaf lettuce and tomato served on White toast with mayo. Comes with Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.

Corned Beef Sandwich

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.95

Classic. Thin sliced Corned beef served on Rye bread (served deli style) with choice of Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.75
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.75

House Smoked Meats

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$15.75

Our house smoked brisket served on a Brioche bun with Crispy onions and BBQ sauce. Served with Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.75

House smoked pork served on Brioche bun with slaw, sliced pickles, onion crisps and BBQ sauce. Served with choice or Hand-cut fries or Coleslaw.

Pulled Pork And Sliced Brisket Sampler

Pulled Pork And Sliced Brisket Sampler

$18.50

served with coleslaw, Hand-cut fries & Texas Toast

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.75

served with Coleslaw, Hand-cut fries & Texas toast

Beef Brisket Platter

Beef Brisket Platter

$18.95

served with coleslaw, Hand-cut fries, Texas toast and BBQ sauce

Entrees

Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$16.75

Fresh Cod, Hand-cut fries and homemade tartar sauce. Malt vinegar available upon request.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$14.95

Macaroni mixed with Baked Swiss, Mozzarella, Cream & Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with seasoned bread crumbs.

Bacon Mac N' Cheese

Bacon Mac N' Cheese

$15.95

Macaroni mixed with Baked Swiss, Mozzarella, Cream & Pecorino Romano cheeses topped with seasoned bread crumbs and apple wood Bacon.

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$17.95

no red sauce on this one. This chicken is topped with bread crust and Parmesan cheese served with a light garlic sauce served with sauteed spinach and mashed potatoes.

Adult Chicken Tenders

Adult Chicken Tenders

$13.75

4 tenders and side of Hand-cut fries. Comes with dipping sauce of your choice.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla & Fries

$6.50

flour tortilla w/ chihuahua cheese served with hand-cut fries comes with a drink

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$6.50

2 chicken fingers with fries comes with a drink

Kids Mini Burgers & Fries

Kids Mini Burgers & Fries

$6.50

2 mini burgers (plain) and hand-cut fries served with an 8 oz drink

Kids Mac & Cheese & Fries

Kids Mac & Cheese & Fries

$6.50

Kraft (c) mac & cheese served with a drink

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.50

white bread, American cheese and hand-cut fries comes with a drink

Build Your Own Sundae Mini Kids

$3.75

Vanilla or Chocolate ice cream served with whipped cream and side of sprinkles, cookie crumbles & M&Ms

Desserts

Coconut Fried Ice Cream

$8.95

Vanilla Ice Cream rolled in coconut and deep fried. Served with cinnamon and whipped cream

Cookie N' Bowl

$8.95

Large Chocolate Chip Cookie served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate and caramel drizzle and whipped cream

Chocolate Brownie A La Mode

$6.50

Warm chocolate brownie served with vanilla ice cream and whipped cream

Warm Homemade Donuts

$5.95

Homemade donut holes served with chocolate and caramel drizzle and whipped cream

Vanilla Scoop

$3.00

Single scoop. No toppings.

Chocolate Scoop

$3.00

Single scoop. No toppings.

Weekly Food Specials

Grilled Calamari

Grilled Calamari

$14.75

with Chilean sauce & balsamic reduction on a bed of greens with a lemon wedge

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.75

w/ chicken, peas, carrots & celery Please allow extra cook time

Pot Roast Skillet

$17.95

Carrots, Mashed Potatoes, Onion Crisps served in homemade gravy

Pomegrante BBQ Meatloaf

$16.95

Served w/ Mashed Potatoes & Onion Crisps

Side Items

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side of Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side of Raw Carrots

$1.25

Side of Celery

$1.25

Side Of Carrots and Celery

$2.50

Side of Pickle Spears

$1.25

Side of Fried Jalapenos

$3.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.00

Large Side of Fruit

$2.50

Small Side of Fruit

$1.50

Side of Sliced Avocados

$1.50

Large Side of Guacamole

$3.00

Side of Hand-cut Fries

$5.25

Side of Applewood Bacon

$2.00

Side Crostini Bread

$2.00

Duckfat Sauces (only)

$0.95

Side Of Pico

$0.75

To-Go Soft Drinks

12 ounce beverage

To-go Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00Out of stock

12 ounce fountain drink

To-go Club Soda

$3.00

12 ounce fountain drink

To-go Coke

$3.00

12 ounce fountain drink

To-go Cranberry

$3.00

12 ounce fountain drink

To-go Diet Coke

$3.00

12 ounce fountain drink

To-go Ginger Ale

$3.00

12 ounce fountain drink

To-go Lemonade

$3.00

12 ounce fountain drink

To-go Sprite

$3.00

12 ounce fountain drink

IBC Root Beer

$3.25

Glass Bottle

Pellegrino

$4.75

Glass Bottle

To Go 50\50

$3.00

12 ounce fountain drink

To Go Arnold Palmer

$3.00

12 ounce fountain drink

Retail

Ladies T-Shirt Sm - XL

Ladies T-Shirt Sm - XL

$20.00
Ladies Tanks

Ladies Tanks

$18.00

FatDuck Mesh Hats

$30.00
Unisex T-Shirt Sm - XL

Unisex T-Shirt Sm - XL

$20.00
Unisex T-Shirt 2XL & 3 XL

Unisex T-Shirt 2XL & 3 XL

$23.00

Long Sleeved Sm-Lrg

$32.00

Long Sleeved XXL - 3 XL

$36.00
Unisex Zip up Hoodie

Unisex Zip up Hoodie

$72.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

FatDuck Tavern & Grill specializes in good food, good beer, good times and Duckfat Fries. Located in Forest Park, IL. Call us at 708-488-1493.

Website

Location

7218 Madison St, Forest Park, IL 60130

Directions

Gallery
FatDuck Tavern & Grill image
FatDuck Tavern & Grill image
FatDuck Tavern & Grill image
FatDuck Tavern & Grill image

