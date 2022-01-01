FatDuck Tavern & Grill - Forest Park IL

Duckfat Fries

$7.25

Our signature fry! Hand-cut potatoes in duckfat are a match made in heaven. Duckfat is nutritionally similar to Olive oil. All natural, low saturated fat, no preservatives. Comes served with our 3 signature dipping sauces ~ Roasted Garlic Aioli, Mexican Pesto, Chipotle Ketchup