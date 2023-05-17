Main picView gallery

Fate Brewing Company- Phoenix

review star

No reviews yet

4445 N 7th St

Phoenix, AZ 85251

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


SNACKS

SPINACH DIP

$13.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKES, JALAPENOS, PARMESAN CHEESE SAUCE, SALSA, CHIPS

TWIST OF FATE

$14.00

TWO LARGE PRETZELS, BEER CHEESE, SPICY MUSTARD

HALF ORDER PRETZEL

$8.00

SINGLE LARGE PRETZEL, BEER CHEESE, SPICY MUSTARD

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

COTIJA, ONION, TOMATO, CILANTRO, AVOCADO, SALSA, CHIPS

CEVICHE

$13.00

SHRIMP, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, JALAPENO, CILANTRO, ONION, LIME, SPICES, CHIPS

CRISPY WINGS

$12.00

8 WINGS CARROTS, CELERY, CHOICE OF TERIYAKI, BBQ, BUFFALO, GARLIC HABENERO HONEY

EGGPLANT DIP

$11.00

GARLIC, ONION, YOGURT SAUCE, FLATBREAD, VEGGIES

STACKED NACHOS

$11.00

BEER CHEESE, BEEF CHILI, PICKLED JALAPENOS, TOMATO, SOURCREAM, GUACAMOLE

CORNBREAD FRITTERS

$10.00

5 FRITTERS, HONEY BUTTER GLAZE

CAMARON FLATBREAD

$16.00Out of stock

ROASTED PEPPER SAUCE, SEASONED SHRIMP, ONION, ARUGULA, CILANTRO, MINT

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$14.00Out of stock

TOMATO JAM, ROASTED SQUASH, GREEN BEANS, MUSHROOMS, ONION, EGGPLANT, SPINACH, CALABRIAN CHILI, ROASTED GARLIC, OREGANO

Hummus

$11.00

GREENS

AHI SALAD

$14.00

FIELD GREENS, ONION, TOMATO, OLIVES, ASIAN DRESSING

CLASSIC CAESAR

$10.00

ROMAINE, PARMESAN, CROUTONS, CEASAR DRESSING

FATE SALAD

$12.00

SALAD MIX, ONION, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, GOAT CHEESE, SPICED PECANS, CHAMPAGNE DRESSING

MAUI SALAD

$13.00

ASIAN CHOPPED

$12.00

MAINS

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.00

ALASKAN COD, SLAW, TARTER SAUCE

BBQ RIBS

$16.00

BBQ, BAKED BEANS, CORNBREAD FRITTER

DRUNKEN CHICKEN

$15.00

BEER BATTERED CHICKEN, RANCH, CILANTRO JALEPENO SAUCE

CHICKEN TINGA TACOS

$15.00

SMOKEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN, POTATO DE GALLO, COTIJA CHEESE, SPICY CREMA

HAWAIIAN SALMON

$19.00

MARINATED, RICE, VEGGIES

CHILI MAC N CHEESE

$13.00

HOUSE CHEESE SAUCE, BEEF CHILI

ROASTED PEPPER CHICKEN

$15.00

RICE, VEGGIES, CILANTRO

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN CLUB

$14.00

SOURDOUGH, BACON, SWISS, ARUGULA, AVOCADO, TOMATO, AIOLI

CHEDDAR BROCCOLI GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA, BEER CHEESE, ONION, BROCCOLI

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

BUFFALO, ROMAINE, CEASAR, CARROTS, CELERY, TORTILLA

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$14.00

SLAW, PICKLES, FATE SAUCE

LEGENDARY FRENCH DIP

$19.00

FRENCH BREAD, CREAMY HORSERADISH, AUJUS

CLASSIC REUBEN

$14.00

RYE BREAD, SAUERKRAUT, SWISS, 1000 ISLAND

BURGERS

THE BURGER

$15.00

CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, FATE SAUCE

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$15.00

PINEAPPLE, FRIED ONIONS, CABBAGE, TERIYAKI SAUCE

HATCH BURGER

$15.00

PEPPERJACK, HATCH CHILES, LETTUCE, ONION, AIOLI

LUNCHBOX BURGER

$15.00

CHEDDAR, BACON, PEANUT BUTTER, FIG JAM

Brat Burger

$15.00

PIZZA

THE JESS

$14.00

GARLIC OIL, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, RICOTTA, SPINACH, BACON, ROASTED GARLIC, SALT+PEPPER

STICKY FINGERS

$15.00

GARLIC OIL, PROSCIUTTO, MOZZARELLA, ONION, ARUGULA, DRIZZLED WITH HABANERO HONEY

SOW SWEET

$15.00

GARLIC OIL, MOZZARELLA, GOAT CHEESE, PROSCIUTTO, GREEN APPLES, HOUSE-MADE FIG JAM

AWESOME SAUSAGE

$14.00

RED PEPPER HARISSA BASE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, PARMESAN

GRAPE ESCAPE

$13.00

GARLIC OIL, MOZZARELLA, GRAPES, GOAT CHEESE, BALSAMIC GLAZE

THE CALABRIAN

$16.00

TOMATO SAUCE, CHORIZO, KALAMATA OLIVES, CALABRIAN CHILI, TOMATO JAM, PARMESAN, MOZZARELLA, ONION

TRUFF

$14.00

OLIVE OIL, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, MUSHROOM, ARUGULA, EGG, TRUFFLE OIL

BBQ RIB SPECIAL

$14.00

MEAT LOVERS

$17.00

SIDES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

TATER TOTS

$5.00

HOUSE CHIPS

$5.00

MIXED VEGGIES

$5.00

BROCCOLI

$5.00

SIMPLE SALAD

$5.00

SIMPLE CAESAR

$5.00

CUP CHILI

$5.00

BAKED BEANS

$5.00

RICE

$5.00

CUCUMBER AND CARROTS

$5.00

DESSERTS

KEYLIME PIE

$7.50

CREME BRULEE CHEESCAKE

$7.50

BREAD PUDDING

$7.50

BANANA CREME PIE

$7.50

Brownie

$6.50

KIDS MEAL

KIDS BURGER

$7.50

KIDS CHICKEN

$7.50

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.50

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$7.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

KIDS MAC

$7.50
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4445 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85251

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tequila Cocina + Cantina
orange starNo Reviews
4818 North 7th Street Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - u10 - Uptown
orange starNo Reviews
7th and Camelback Phoenix, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Fame Caffe
orange starNo Reviews
4700 North Central Avenue Pheonix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Oak on Camelback - 111 E Camelback Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
111 E Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext
Los Dos Molinos Uptown
orange star4.4 • 2,226
1044 E. Camelback Rd. Phoenix, AZ 85014
View restaurantnext
Clever Koi - Central
orange star4.5 • 3,906
4236 N Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Phoenix

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino - Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Phoenix
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (358 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (80 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (98 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (80 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston