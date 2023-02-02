Fate Brewing Company - Scottsdale

Restaurant header imageView gallery

GREENS

AHI SALAD

$14.00

FIELD GREENS, ONION, TOMATO, OLIVES, ASIAN DRESSING

CLASSIC CAESAR

$10.00

ROMAINE, PARMESAN, CROUTONS, CEASAR DRESSING

FATE SALAD

$12.00

SALAD MIX, ONION, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, AVOCADO, GOAT CHEESE, SPICED PECANS, CHAMPAGNE DRESSING

GODDESS CHOPPED

$12.00

ROMAINE, BACON, TOMATO, PARMESAN, ONION. GODDESS DRESSING

SIMPLE SALAD

$5.00

FIELD GREENS, ONION, TOMATO, HERBAL DRESSING

SIMPLE CEASAR

$5.00

ROMAINE, PARMESAN, CROUTONS, CEASAR DRESSING

ADD STEAK

$7.00

ADD CHICKEN

$6.00

ADD SALMON

$7.00

MAINS

FISH AND CHIPS

$14.00

ALASKAN COD, SLAW, TARTER SAUCE

BBQ RIBS

$16.00

BBQ, BAKED BEANS, CORNBREAD FRITTER

DRUNKEN CHICKEN

$15.00

BEER BATTERED CHICKEN, RANCH, CILANTRO JALEPENO SAUCE

CHICKEN TINGA TACOS

$15.00

SMOKEY CHIPOTLE CHICKEN, POTATO DE GALLO, COTIJA CHEESE, SPICY CREMA

HAWAIIAN SALMON

$19.00

MARINATED, RICE, VEGGIES

CHILI MAC N CHEESE

$13.00

HOUSE CHEESE SAUCE, BEEF CHILI

ROASTED PEPPER CHICKEN

$15.00

RICE, VEGGIES, CILANTRO

SANDWICHES

CHICKEN CLUB

$14.00

SOURDOUGH, BACON, SWISS, ARUGULA, AVOCADO, TOMATO, AIOLI

CHEDDAR BROCCOLI GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

CHEDDAR, MOZZARELLA, BEER CHEESE, ONION, BROCCOLI

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$13.00

BUFFALO, ROMAINE, CEASAR, CARROTS, CELERY, TORTILLA

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWHICH

$14.00

SLAW, PICKLES, FATE SAUCE

LEGENDARY FRENCH DIP

$19.00

FRENCH BREAD, CREAMY HORSERADISH, AUJUS

CLASSIC REUBEN

$14.00

RYE BREAD, SAUERKRAUT, SWISS, 1000 ISLAND

BURGERS

THE BURGER

$15.00

CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, PICKLE, FATE SAUCE

HAWAIIAN BURGER

$15.00

PINEAPPLE, FRIED ONIONS, CABBAGE, TERIYAKI SAUCE

HATCH BURGER

$15.00

PEPPERJACK, HATCH CHILES, LETTUCE, ONION, AIOLI

LUNCHBOX BURGER

$15.00

CHEDDAR, BACON, PEANUT BUTTER, FIG JAM

SOLO PATTY

$5.00

PIZZA

THE JESS

$14.00

GARLIC OIL, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, RICOTTA, SPINACH, BACON, ROASTED GARLIC, SALT+PEPPER

STICKY FINGERS

$15.00

GARLIC OIL, PROSCIUTTO, MOZZARELLA, ONION, ARUGULA, DRIZZLED WITH HABANERO HONEY

SOW SWEET

$15.00

GARLIC OIL, MOZZARELLA, GOAT CHEESE, PROSCIUTTO, GREEN APPLES, HOUSE-MADE FIG JAM

AWESOME SAUSAGE

$14.00

RED PEPPER HARISSA BASE, MOZZARELLA, SAUSAGE, PARMESAN

GRAPE ESCAPE

$13.00

GARLIC OIL, MOZZARELLA, GRAPES, GOAT CHEESE, BALSAMIC GLAZE

THE CALABRIAN

$16.00

TOMATO SAUCE, CHORIZO, KALAMATA OLIVES, CALABRIAN CHILI, TOMATO JAM, PARMESAN, MOZZARELLA, ONION

TRUFF

$14.00

OLIVE OIL, MOZZARELLA, PARMESAN, MUSHROOM, ARUGULA, EGG, TRUFFLE OIL

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

$11.00

YOUR CHOICE OF TOPPINGS, ADDITIONAL CHARGE FOR PROTEINS

SNACKS

SPINACH DIP

$13.00

SPINACH ARTICHOKES, JALAPENOS, PARMESAN CHEESE SAUCE, SALSA, CHIPS

TWIST OF FATE

$14.00

TWO LARGE PRETZELS, BEER CHEESE, SPICY MUSTARD

GUACAMOLE

$12.00

COTIJA, ONION, TOMATO, CILANTRO, AVOCADO, SALSA, CHIPS

CEVICHE

$13.00

SHRIMP, TOMATO, CUCUMBER, JALAPENO, CILANTRO, ONION, LIME, SPICES, CHIPS

CRISPY WINGS

$12.00

8 WINGS CARROTS, CELERY, CHOICE OF TERIYAKI, BBQ, BUFFALO, GARLIC HABENERO HONEY

EGGPLANT DIP

$11.00

GARLIC, ONION, YOGURT SAUCE, FLATBREAD, VEGGIES

STACKED NACHOS

$11.00

BEER CHEESE, BEEF CHILI, PICKLED JALAPENOS, TOMATO, SOURCREAM, GUACAMOLE

CORNBREAD FRITTERS

$10.00

5 FRITTERS, HONEY BUTTER GLAZE

CAMARON FLATBREAD

$16.00

ROASTED PEPPER SAUCE, SEASONED SHRIMP, ONION, ARUGULA, CILANTRO, MINT

VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$14.00

TOMATO JAM, ROASTED SQUASH, GREEN BEANS, MUSHROOMS, ONION, EGGPLANT, SPINACH, CALABRIAN CHILI, ROASTED GARLIC, OREGANO

HALF ORDER PRETZEL

$8.00

SINGLE LARGE PRETZEL, BEER CHEESE, SPICY MUSTARD

SIDES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

TATER TOTS

$5.00

MIXED VEGGIES

$5.00

HOUSE CHIPS

$5.00

CUP CHILI

$5.00

SIMPLE SALAD

$5.00

BAKED BEANS

$5.00

RICE

$5.00

DESSERTS

KEYLIME PIE

$7.50

CREME BRULEE CHEESCAKE

$7.50

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$7.50

BANANA CREME PIE

$7.50

KIDS MEAL

KIDS BURGER

$7.50

KIDS CHICKEN

$7.50

KIDS CHEESE PIZZA

$7.50

KIDS PEPPERONI PIZZA

$7.50

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$7.50

KIDS MAC

$7.50

BRUNCH

MORNING BURRITO

$13.00

BREAKFAST BURGER

$15.00

BREAKFAST BOWL

$11.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$13.00

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$14.00

BREWERS HUEVOS

$12.00

BISCUITS & SAUSAGE

$12.00

BREAKFAST SCRAMBLE

$12.00

AM PIZZA

$14.00

DONUTS

$10.00

CATERING

15PP APPS PKG

Gin

Tanq

$11.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Rum

Bacardi

$9.00

Malibu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Scotch

Dewars

$9.00

J&B

$9.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Tequila

Casamigos

$13.00

Hornitos

$11.00

Patron Silver

$13.00

Corozon

$9.00

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Wodka

$7.00

Ketel Orange

$11.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Juice

Cranberry

$4.00

Grapefruit

$4.00

Orange

$4.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Soda/Tea

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Fanta

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Ice Tea

$2.95

Pink Lemonade

$2.95

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

For The Drivers

Blackberry No-Heato

$5.00

Easy Driver

$5.00

NA Tropical Swing

$5.00

Strawberry Little Rita

$5.00

Tiny Apple

$5.00

GEAR

DAD HAT

$32.00

EMP HAT

$15.50

EMP SHIRTS

$10.00

EMP SWEATSHIRT

$30.00

L/S SHIRT

$20.00

NO BAD DAYS SHIRT

$30.00

RED/GREEN TSHIRT

$15.00

SHIRT

$25.00

SWEATSHIRT

$45.00

TANK TOP

$20.00

TRUCKER HAT

$27.00

GLASSES ETC

STICKER

$0.50

CAN GLASS

$6.00

GLASS GROWLER

$6.00

COASTERS

$12.00

ANNY CUP

$17.00

FATE HYDROFLASK

$35.00

FATE PINT

$7.00

CANS

BIG CITY 4 PACK

$20.00

FALSE 4 PACK

$16.00

HATCH 4 PACK

$16.00

MODERN 4 PACK

$16.00

HEFEN 4 PACK

$16.00

FATEFUL 4 PACK

$16.00

IRISH RED 4 PACK

$16.00

NO BAD DAYS 4 PACK

$16.00

LOCAL 4 PACK

$16.00

APRICOT FALSE 4 PACK

$16.00

DASH 4 PACK

$16.00

GROWLERS

GLASS 64OZ

$6.00

GLASS 32OZ

$6.00

PREMIUM 64OZ FILL

$20.00

PREMIUM 32OZ FILL

$16.00

STANDARD 64OZ FILL

$16.00

STANDARD 32OZ FILL

$12.00

BARLEYWINE 64OZ FILL

$40.00

BARELYWINE 32OZ FILL

$25.00

RED

BLEND GL

$9.00

CAB GL

$9.00

MALBEC GL

$9.00

P NOIR GL

$9.00

ZIN GL

$9.00

BTL BLEND

$36.00

BTL CAB

$36.00

BTL MALBEC

$36.00

BTL PINOT NOIR

$36.00

BTL ZIN

$36.00

WHITE

CHARD GL

$9.00

GRIGIO GL

$9.00

ROSE GL

$9.00

SAUV BLANC GLASS

$9.00

BTL CHARD

$30.00

BTL GRIGIO

$30.00

BTL ROSE

$30.00

BTL SAUV BLANC

$30.00

SPARKLING

JP CHENET

$8.00

J ROGET

$7.00

Patio Fees

Patio $350

$350.00

Patio $500

$500.00

Patio $100

$100.00

Barrel Room Fees

Barrel Room $100

$100.00

Barrel Room $350

$350.00

Barrel Room $500

$500.00

Dining Tables Fees

DR $100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Locally owned brewery providing a full menu for dining in and taking out!

Location

1312 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Map
