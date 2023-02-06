- Home
Father Fats Public House 945 Clark St
No reviews yet
945 Clark St
Stevens Point, WI 54481
Beer
Pearl Street Shitty Lyte
CW Shine On
CW HHG
CW Honey Blonde
CW Ouisconsing Red
CW Mudpuppy Porter
City Lights Hazy IPA
City Lights Amber
Barebones Amber
Barebones Pawsome Pils
Barebones White Paw
Barebones Shar-p-Haze
D1 Pointer
D1 715 Amber
D1 Hefeweisen
Titletown Johnny Blood Red
Buckler
CW Bourbon Barrel Stout
New Glarus Moon Man
New Glarus Spotted Cow
Eagle Park Push Play Ale
Eagle Park Vivo Pils
Eagle Park Set List IPA
Glass
Red by the GLS
Red by the BTL
Cabernet
Malbec
Pinot Noir
Zinfandel
Red Blend
Featured - Flegenheimer Shiraz
Featured - Sangiovese Monte Antico
Featured - Herdsman Cabernet
Featured - Zinfandel Dancing Crow
Pinot Noir - Sanford
Pinot Noir - Failla
Red Blend - Murrieta's Well
Red Blend - Mad Hatter
Shiraz - Two Hands Gnarly Dudes
Petite Syrah - Petite Petit
Zinfandel - Lodi
Cabernet Franc - Matthiasson
Cabernet - Merryvale
Unique Red - Tannat Garzon
Unique Red - Scaia dei Priort Grenache
Red Blend - Ghostrunner Ungrafted
Cabernet - Saramento
Pinot Noir - Failla Sonoma Coast
Red Blend - Bouchard Montehelie
Unique Red - Montepulchino Carpinto
Cabernet - Leivland
Unique Red - Rioja Muriel
Malbec - Infinito
Unique Red - Solitude Rhone
Cabernet Highlands 41
Petite Syrah - Two Angels
Unique Red - Gaja Brunello Montepulchino
Pinot Noir - Varner
Red Blend - Chateau Greysac
Syrah - Les Alexandria
Cabernet - Penley Estate Pheonix
Cabernet Franc - Penley Estate Francis
Cabernet - Dancing Crow
Cabernet - Mount Eden Domaine Eden
Unique Red - Carmenere Axel
Unique Red - Domaine Oratore
White by the GLS
White by the BTL
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Riesling
Featured White - Hermit Crab
Featured White - Pinot Grigio
Sparkling
Unique White - Lone Birch Pinot Gris
Chardonnay - Matchbook
Chardonnay - Markham
Chardonnay - Failla
Unique White - Folk Machine
Pinot Grigio - Lunardi
Unique White - Cheverny Blanc Salvard
Unique White - Pouilly Fuisse Drouhin
Sauvignon Blanc - Pullus
Riesling - Elbling
Unique White - Elena Walch Gewurztraminer
Chardonnay - Christopher Michael
Chardonnay - The Arsonist
Pinot Grigio - Riff
Pinot Grigio - Elena Walch
Riesling - Eins Zwei Dry
Unique White - Albarino Paco & Lola
Riesling - United Ink
Champagne
Vodka
Eagle Park Vodka
Purity
Belvedere
Great Northern
Ketel One
Ketel One Citron
Titos
Crop Lemon
Crop Cucumber
Dripping Springs Orange
OYO Honey Vanilla
Western Son Watermelon
Western Son Grapefruit
Gin
Eagle Park Gin
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Hayman's
Purity Navy Strength
Citadelle
Matsui
Rum
Marti Rum
Captain Morgan
Mount Gay Eclipse
Diplomatico Reserva
Canerock
Malibu
Plantation Xaymaca
Matusalem Reserva
Tequila
Whiskey
George Dickel
Evan Williams
Fukano Reserve 10 yr
Bulleit Rye
Great Northern Vanguard
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Triple Mash
Jim Beam
Jameson Irish
Joseph Mangus Cigar Blend
Lacrosse Light Rye
Mitcher's Rye
Roulette Rye
Deadwood Rye
Lustau Brandy
Applejack Brandy
Ballyhoo Irish
Joseph Mangus Murray Hill
Scotch/Bourbon
American Highway
Balvenie 12 Year
Bank Note
Bardstown Collaborative
Bardstown Discovery
Bardstown Fusion
Clan McCleod Spicy & Bold
Coppercraft
Corner Creek
Debonaire
Derringher
Dewars
Great Northern Vanguard
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Johnnie Walker Black
Maker's Mark
McKenna 10 yr
Murray Cigar Blend
Northern Oasis Cinnamon
Old Bardstown Kentucky Straight
Paul John 2020
Paul John 2019
Penelope
Roulette Rye
Rowan's Creek
Sagamore Rye Whiskey
Southern Comfort
Templeton Rye
VOB
Willet
William Wolf Pecan
Fukano
Rebel Yell
Peat Monster
Mitchers
LaCrosse Light Rye
Jameson Irish Whiskey
McKenna
Bucchannons
Bankers Club
Balleyhoo Irish Whiskey
George Dickel
Pendelton Rye Whiskey
Liqueurs/Cordials
Signature Dishes
Out When Ready
All Together
Firecracker
Grilled French Bread, Creole Butter
Nachos
Pico de Gallo, Seared Peppers & Onions, Queso Sauce, Southwest Crema
Flatbread
Chorizo, Corn, Red Bell Peppers, Served with a Side Salad
TGC
Marinara Sauce
Rst Veg
Feta Cheese, Balsamic Syrup
Menu Oyster
Chicken Wings
Sweet Chili Sauce
Soup of the Day
Chicken & Waffle
Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Nelson Maple Syrup
Brushetta
Cheese Board
Tonight's Burger
Segura & Sons Mushrooms, Bacon, Provolone Cheese
Steak Medallion
Stir Fry
Jasmine Rice, Egg, Chinese Mustard, Sweet Soy Sauce
Stroganoff
Homemade Kimchi, Hoisin BBQ Sauce
Jambalaya
Creole Rice
Stuff Mush
Quinoa
Craisins, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Port Wine Reduction
Scallops
Celery Root Puree
Crab Cakes
Produce Point Lettuce, Onions, Herb Vinaigrette, Pecans
Lettuce Wraps
Raw Oyster
Caramelized Onions, Segura & Sons Mushrooms, White Wine Cream Sauce
Open
House Made Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Aioli, Rye Toast
Pierogi
Local Greens, Red Onions, Craisins, Goat's Cheese, Caribbean Vinaigrette
Pork Tender
Open
Edamame
Slider
Calamari
Pork Belly Taco
Gnocchi
Halibut
Swordfish
LA Boudin Balls
Beet Salad
Procuitto Asparagus
Spaghetti Squash
Beer Cheese Gravy, Whitefeather Micro Greens
Steam Bun
Soup
Brunch
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
945 Clark St, Stevens Point, WI 54481