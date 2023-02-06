Restaurant header imageView gallery

Father Fats Public House 945 Clark St

945 Clark St

Stevens Point, WI 54481

Cocktails

It Has Beer In It

$10.00

Lavender Lemon Drop

$10.00

A Jewel Of A Mule

$10.00

Not Quite Pink Drink

$10.00

CPC russian

$10.00

Eldritch

$10.00

Dram

$10.00

Notorious FIG

$10.00

Bundaberg Brew

$10.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Martini

Manhattan

Rob Roy

Mocktail

$6.00

Jefe Marg

$8.00

White Russian

$7.50

Beer

Pearl Street Shitty Lyte

$5.00

CW Shine On

$5.00

CW HHG

$5.00

CW Honey Blonde

$5.00

CW Ouisconsing Red

$5.00

CW Mudpuppy Porter

$5.00

City Lights Hazy IPA

$5.00

City Lights Amber

$5.00

Barebones Amber

$5.00

Barebones Pawsome Pils

$5.00

Barebones White Paw

$5.00

Barebones Shar-p-Haze

$5.00

D1 Pointer

$7.00

D1 715 Amber

$7.00

D1 Hefeweisen

$7.00

Titletown Johnny Blood Red

$5.00

Buckler

$4.00

CW Bourbon Barrel Stout

$7.00

New Glarus Moon Man

$5.00

New Glarus Spotted Cow

$5.00

Eagle Park Push Play Ale

$5.00

Eagle Park Vivo Pils

$5.00

Eagle Park Set List IPA

$5.00

Glass

Red by the GLS

GLS Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Malbec

$12.00

GLS Pinot Noir

$12.00

GLS Zinfandel

$11.00

GLS Red Blend

$11.00

Sexy Beast

$17.00

Sangiovese

$17.00

Lodi Zin

$12.00

St Joseph Rhone Blend

$18.00

Red by the BTL

Cabernet

$48.00

Malbec

$48.00

Pinot Noir

$48.00

Zinfandel

$44.00

Red Blend

$44.00

Featured - Flegenheimer Shiraz

$40.00

Featured - Sangiovese Monte Antico

$40.00

Featured - Herdsman Cabernet

$40.00

Featured - Zinfandel Dancing Crow

$56.00

Pinot Noir - Sanford

$68.00

Pinot Noir - Failla

$90.00

Red Blend - Murrieta's Well

$60.00

Red Blend - Mad Hatter

$68.00

Shiraz - Two Hands Gnarly Dudes

$56.00

Petite Syrah - Petite Petit

$48.00

Zinfandel - Lodi

$41.00

Cabernet Franc - Matthiasson

$62.00

Cabernet - Merryvale

$85.00

Unique Red - Tannat Garzon

$42.00

Unique Red - Scaia dei Priort Grenache

$58.00

Red Blend - Ghostrunner Ungrafted

Cabernet - Saramento

Pinot Noir - Failla Sonoma Coast

Red Blend - Bouchard Montehelie

Unique Red - Montepulchino Carpinto

Cabernet - Leivland

Unique Red - Rioja Muriel

Malbec - Infinito

Unique Red - Solitude Rhone

Cabernet Highlands 41

Petite Syrah - Two Angels

Unique Red - Gaja Brunello Montepulchino

Pinot Noir - Varner

$40.00

Red Blend - Chateau Greysac

Syrah - Les Alexandria

Cabernet - Penley Estate Pheonix

Cabernet Franc - Penley Estate Francis

Cabernet - Dancing Crow

Cabernet - Mount Eden Domaine Eden

Unique Red - Carmenere Axel

Unique Red - Domaine Oratore

White by the GLS

GLS Chardonnay

$10.00

GLS Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Riesling

$10.00

GLS Featured White - Hermit Crab

$12.00

GLS Featured White - Pinot Grigio

$11.00

GLS Sparkling

$9.00

White by the BTL

Chardonnay

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Riesling

$40.00

Featured White - Hermit Crab

$48.00

Featured White - Pinot Grigio

$44.00

Sparkling

$36.00

Unique White - Lone Birch Pinot Gris

$40.00

Chardonnay - Matchbook

$40.00

Chardonnay - Markham

$40.00

Chardonnay - Failla

$40.00

Unique White - Folk Machine

$40.00

Pinot Grigio - Lunardi

$40.00

Unique White - Cheverny Blanc Salvard

$38.00

Unique White - Pouilly Fuisse Drouhin

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc - Pullus

$40.00

Riesling - Elbling

$40.00

Unique White - Elena Walch Gewurztraminer

$40.00

Chardonnay - Christopher Michael

$40.00

Chardonnay - The Arsonist

$40.00

Pinot Grigio - Riff

$40.00

Pinot Grigio - Elena Walch

$40.00

Riesling - Eins Zwei Dry

$40.00

Unique White - Albarino Paco & Lola

$40.00

Riesling - United Ink

$40.00

Champagne

Gruet Rose

$38.00

Almacita Rose

$56.00

Rustico Prosecco

$40.00

Sparkling Shiraz Flegenheimer

$40.00

Vodka

Eagle Park Vodka

$6.50

Purity

$7.00

Belvedere

$8.00

Great Northern

$7.50

Ketel One

$8.00

Ketel One Citron

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Crop Lemon

$8.00

Crop Cucumber

$8.00

Dripping Springs Orange

$8.00

OYO Honey Vanilla

$8.00

Western Son Watermelon

$8.00

Western Son Grapefruit

$8.00

DBL Eagle Park Vodka

$8.50

DBL Purity

$9.50

DBL Belvedere

$10.50

DBL Great Northern

$2.00

DBL Ketel One

$10.50

DBL Ketel One Citron

$10.50

DBL Titos

$10.50

DBL Crop Lemon

$10.50

DBL Crop Cucumber

$10.50

DBL Dripping Springs Orange

$10.50

DBL OYO Honey Vanilla

$10.50

DBL Western Son Watermelon

$10.50

DBL Western Son Grapefruit

$10.50

Gin

Eagle Park Gin

$6.50

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Hayman's

$8.00

Purity Navy Strength

$8.00

Citadelle

$8.00

Matsui

$8.00

DBL Eagle Park Gin

$8.50

DBL Beefeater

$9.00

DBL Bombay Sapphire

$10.50

DBL Hendricks

$10.50

DBL Tanqueray

$10.50

DBL Hayman's

$10.50

DBL Purity Navy Strength

$10.50

DBL Citadelle

$10.50

Rum

Marti Rum

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Mount Gay Eclipse

$7.50

Diplomatico Reserva

$7.50

Canerock

$8.00

Malibu

$7.50

Plantation Xaymaca

$8.00

Matusalem Reserva

$8.00

DBL Marti Rum

$8.50

DBL Captain Morgan

$9.50

DBL Mount Gay Eclipse

$9.50

DBL Diplomatico Reserva

$9.50

DBL Canerock

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$9.50

DBL Plantation Xaymaca

$10.00

DBL Matusalem Reserva

$10.00

Tequila

Exotico Blanco

$6.50

6 Degrees

$8.00

Kah Blanco

$10.00

Kah Reposado

$10.00

Kah Anejo

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

DBL Exotico Blanco

$8.50

DBL 6 Degrees

$10.50

DBL Kah Blanco

$15.00

DBL Kah Reposado

$15.00

DBL Kah Anejo

$15.00

DBL Patron Reposado

$15.00

Whiskey

George Dickel

$6.50

Evan Williams

$7.00

Fukano Reserve 10 yr

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$12.00

Great Northern Vanguard

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$6.50

Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$12.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Jameson Irish

$8.00

Joseph Mangus Cigar Blend

$12.00

Lacrosse Light Rye

$12.00

Mitcher's Rye

$12.00

Roulette Rye

$12.00

Deadwood Rye

$12.00

Lustau Brandy

$6.00

Applejack Brandy

$12.00

Ballyhoo Irish

$12.00

Joseph Mangus Murray Hill

$12.00

DBL George Dickel

$8.50

DBL Evan Williams

$17.00

DBL Fukano Reserve 10 yr

$17.00

DBL Bulleit Rye

$17.00

DBL Great Northern Vanguard

$17.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$8.50

DBL Jack Daniels Triple Mash

$17.00

DBL Jim Beam

$17.00

DBL Jameson Irish

$11.00

DBL Joseph Magnus Cigar Blend

$17.00

DBL Lacrosse Light Rye

$17.00

DBL Mitcher's Rye

$17.00

DBL Roulette Rye

$17.00

DBL Deadwood Rye

$17.00

DBL Lustau Brandy

$17.00

DBL Applejack Brandy

$17.00

DBL Ballyhoo Irish

$17.00

DBL Joseph Mangus Murray Hill

$17.00

Scotch/Bourbon

American Highway

$16.00

Balvenie 12 Year

$14.00

Bank Note

$10.00

Bardstown Collaborative

$28.00

Bardstown Discovery

$21.00

Bardstown Fusion

$12.00

Clan McCleod Spicy & Bold

$6.50

Coppercraft

$8.00

Corner Creek

$8.00

Debonaire

$12.00

Derringher

$30.00

Dewars

$8.00

Great Northern Vanguard

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Maker's Mark

$8.50

McKenna 10 yr

$10.00

Murray Cigar Blend

$30.00

Northern Oasis Cinnamon

$8.00

Old Bardstown Kentucky Straight

$8.00

Paul John 2020

$20.00

Paul John 2019

$15.00

Penelope

$10.00

Roulette Rye

$6.50

Rowan's Creek

$8.00

Sagamore Rye Whiskey

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$7.50

Templeton Rye

$9.00

VOB

$6.50

Willet

$11.00

William Wolf Pecan

$7.50

Fukano

$20.00

Rebel Yell

$7.50

Peat Monster

$18.00

Mitchers

$8.00

LaCrosse Light Rye

$7.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey

$8.00

McKenna

$7.00

Bucchannons

$8.00

Bankers Club

$7.50

Balleyhoo Irish Whiskey

$8.00

George Dickel

$6.50

Pendelton Rye Whiskey

$11.00

DBL Dewars

DBL Jameson

DBL Bardstown Fusion

DBL Bardstown Discovery

DBL Bardstown Collaborative

DBL Johnnie Walker Black

DBL Derringher

DBL Jack Daniels

DBL Southern Comfort

DBL Northern Oasis Cinnamon

DBL Great Northern Vanguard

DBL Willet

DBL Murray Cigar Blend

DBL William Wolf Pecan

DBL Bank Note

DBL Penelope

DBL John Paul 2020

DBL John Paul 2019

DBL Coppercraft

DBL Bardstown Kentucky Straight

DBL Corner Creek

DBL Debonaire

DBL Highway

DBL McKenna 10 yr

DBL Rowan's Creek

Liqueurs/Cordials

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$6.50

Lazzaroni Peach Amaretto

$6.50

Baileys

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.50

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

DBL Lazzaroni Amaretto

DBL Lazzaroni Peach Amaretto

DBL Baileys

DBL Kahlua

DBL Cointreau

DBL Drambuie

DBL Frangelico

DBL Fernet Branca

DBL Grand Marnier

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Sprite

$3.00

Point Rootbeer

$4.00

TopNote Ginger Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Signature Dishes

Out When Ready

All Together

Firecracker

$19.00

Grilled French Bread, Creole Butter

Nachos

$16.00

Pico de Gallo, Seared Peppers & Onions, Queso Sauce, Southwest Crema

Flatbread

$11.00

Chorizo, Corn, Red Bell Peppers, Served with a Side Salad

TGC

$3.50

Marinara Sauce

Rst Veg

$9.00

Feta Cheese, Balsamic Syrup

Menu Oyster

$4.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Sweet Chili Sauce

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Chicken & Waffle

$17.00

Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Nelson Maple Syrup

Brushetta

$13.00

Cheese Board

Tonight's Burger

$18.00

Segura & Sons Mushrooms, Bacon, Provolone Cheese

Steak Medallion

$22.00

Stir Fry

$14.00

Jasmine Rice, Egg, Chinese Mustard, Sweet Soy Sauce

Stroganoff

$20.00

Homemade Kimchi, Hoisin BBQ Sauce

Jambalaya

$19.00

Creole Rice

Stuff Mush

$14.00

Quinoa

$12.00

Craisins, Pecans, Goat Cheese, Port Wine Reduction

Scallops

$22.00

Celery Root Puree

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Produce Point Lettuce, Onions, Herb Vinaigrette, Pecans

Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

Raw Oyster

$4.00

Caramelized Onions, Segura & Sons Mushrooms, White Wine Cream Sauce

Open

$12.00

House Made Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Aioli, Rye Toast

Pierogi

$4.00

Local Greens, Red Onions, Craisins, Goat's Cheese, Caribbean Vinaigrette

Pork Tender

$19.00

Open

$20.00

Edamame

$8.00

Slider

$6.00

Calamari

$15.00

Pork Belly Taco

$5.00

Gnocchi

$15.00

Halibut

$25.00

Swordfish

$20.00

LA Boudin Balls

$14.00

Beet Salad

$12.00

Procuitto Asparagus

$9.00

Spaghetti Squash

$9.00

Beer Cheese Gravy, Whitefeather Micro Greens

Steam Bun

$5.00

Soup

$4.00

Brunch

Out When Ready

All Together

Benny

$19.00

Sunchoke Chips, White BBQ Sauce

Huevos

$18.00

Sriracha Aioli, Whitefeather Farms Microgreens

Fritata

$19.00

Cheesy Potato Hash, Romesco Sauce

French Toast

$16.00

Tomato, Kimchi, Sriracha

Burrito

$16.00

Carolina BBQ Sauce, Pickled Chayote

Donut

$2.50

Dessert

Out When Ready

All Together

Cheesecake

$5.00

Brulee

$4.00

Brulee

$5.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Sorbet

$2.50

Bread Pudding

$5.00

Mousee Bomb

$6.00

Parfait

$5.00

Crisp

$7.00

Custard

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

945 Clark St, Stevens Point, WI 54481

Directions

