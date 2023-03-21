A map showing the location of Fati Coffee Shop 6984 Pembroke RdView gallery

Fati Coffee Shop 6984 Pembroke Rd

review star

No reviews yet

6984 Pembroke Rd

PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33023

Comida

Desayunos

Empanadas Venezolana

$3.99

venezuelan patty

venezuelan Arepa

$10.99

Desayuno Criollo Venezolano

$13.99

Arepa, Blackbeans, Eggs, Meatloaf

American Fati Omelette Bread

$7.99

Pan Omelette American Fati

American Croissant

$7.99

Bread, Egg, Ham, CHeddar Cheese, Bacon

Tequenos

$7.00

Queso mozarella & House Sauce

Almuerzo

Venzurlan Creole "Pabellon

$14.99

Fati House Special

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, White mushroom cream, fried freen banana slice, house sauces

Club House

$14.99

Rice, black beans, meatloaf, fried banana slice, eggs, bacon, tomato, lettuce, fries, house sauce

Fati Sazon Boat

$13.99

ripe banana, chicken meat or chrimps, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, house sauce

Executive Menu

$12.99

Tacos

$12.99

Latinoamerican Quesadilla

$11.99

Corn Omelette, Chicken, Meat or chrimps, cheese, pico de gallo, house sauces

monfongitos

$13.99

Hamburguesas Y pepitos

Toston Burger

$13.99

fried green banana, chicken or meat, ham, cheddar cheese, parmasean cheese, tomato, house sauce

Fati House Burger

$11.99

Meat, cheddar cheese, ham, bacon, egg, french fries

Krispy Chicken Burger

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Burger

$11.99

Mixed Burger

$13.99

American Burger

$11.99

Pepito de Carne

$13.99

Pepito de Pollo

$12.99

Pepito Mixto

$14.99

Ensalada

Fatis Salad

$11.99

Fatis Special

$11.99

Cesar Salad

$11.99

Spanish Salad

$11.99

Chicken Soup

$11.99

Bebidas

Cafes

House Coffee

$3.00

Colada

$2.50

Cortadito

$2.50

Jugos

Strawberry Melon Papaya

$5.00

Mango Pineapple

$5.00

Papelon with Lemon

$5.00

Papaya

$5.00

Merengadas

$6.00

Raciones

Ración de Papas Fritas

$3.50

Ración de Pan con Ajo

$3.00

Ración Arroz

$2.00

Ración de Tostones

$3.00

Ración de Frijoles negros

$3.00

Ración de Frijoles Rojos

$3.00

Ración de Tajadas

$3.00

Alas De Pollo

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

6984 Pembroke Rd, PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33023

Directions

