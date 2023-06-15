  • Home
7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA Downey

No reviews yet

7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA

Downey, CA 90241

Tacos

3 Quesa Tacos Combo Platter

$19.99

This platter comes with rice, beans, onion, and cilantro three tacos come with consome

Asada Taco

$2.49

This taco comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, and guacamole sauce

Chicken Taco

$2.49

Fish Tacos

$3.79

5" tortilla, tilapia fish, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce

Quesa Tacos Asada

$13.99

3 pcs. This item comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole comes with consome

Quesa Tacos Birria

$15.99

3 pcs. Comes with consome

Quesa Tacos Chicken

$13.99

3 pcs. Onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, side of consome with radish and lemon

Quesa Tacos Shrimp

$15.99

3 pcs. Comes with consome

Shrimp Tacos

$3.79

5" tortilla, shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce

Solo Queso Taco

$4.49

It comes with a choice of protein which is asada, birria or chicken comes with consome

Street Birria Taco

$2.99

2 or more

Philly Cheese taco

$2.99

Mac n cheese taco

$3.50

Quesa Birria y shrimp tacos

$18.99

Quesa chicken & shrimp tacos

$15.99

Quesa steak & shrimp tacos

$17.99

Chili Relleno taco

$4.99

3 meat relleno taco

$6.99

Machaka taco

$3.99

Francisco chicken taco

$3.79

Triple Threat taco

$4.50

Zinger taco

$3.50

Falafel Taco

$4.50

Beef Shawarma Taco

$3.69

Chicken Shawarma Taco

$3.69

BBQ Brisket Taco

$3.99

Gourmet Wraps

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

12" veggie wrap, beef shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$8.99

12" veggie wrap, chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini

Mix Shawarma Wrap

$10.99

12" veggie wrap, beef and chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini

Chicken Zinger Wrap

$9.99

12" veggie wrap, fried chicken zinger, mozzarella cheese, cole slaw, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and baja sauce

Gyro Wrap

$10.99

Veggie wrap, gyro, hummus, taziki sauce, onion, parsley, tomato, pickles, tahini, and lettuce

Falafel Vegan Wrap

$9.99

Veggie wrap, falafel, hummus, lettuce, tomato, tahini, and pickled turnips

Brisket Zinger wrap

$14.99

Chicken Kabob wrap

$10.99

Chicken Teriyaki wrap

$9.49

Kafta Kabob wrap

$10.99

Philly Cheese wrap

$12.99

Philly Mac wrap

$12.99

Zinger Mac & Cheetos wrap

$15.99

LEBPITA

$9.99

XL PITA

$11.99

Burritos

Asada Hot Cheetos Burrito

$14.99

14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, hot cheetos, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Hot Cheeto Burrito

$14.99

14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, hot Cheetos, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese

Asada Burrito

$11.99

12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, and guacamole

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and guacamole

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, guacamole, and green sauce

Birria Burrito

$16.99

12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, Birria, guacamole, green sauce, and consome

Triple Threat Burrito

$17.99

14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, asada, pollo, guacamole, and green sauce

Bean and Cheese Rice Burrito

$5.99

14" tortilla, beans, cheese, and veggies

Lebanon Trio Burrito

$19.99

14" tortilla, gyro, chicken, beef, hummus, garlic, taziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onion, parsley, red picos, fries, and tahini sauce

Chile Relleno Burrito (WITH MEAT)

$19.99

14" tortilla, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, and sour cream

California Burrito

$12.99

This burrito comes with fries inside of it, your choice of protein, sour cream, guacamole sauce, and white cheese

BBQ Brisket Burrito

$15.99

Steak & Shrimp Burrito

$15.99

Fish & Shrimp Burrito

$17.99

Mac & Cheese Cheetos Burrito

$17.99

Mac & Cheese QSRTTO

$17.99

Macho Man Burrito

$17.99

QSRTO CHEETOS BURRITO

$19.99

QSRTO DE SURF & TURF

$18.99

BIRRIA QUESARITO

$21.99

5 POUND BURRITO

$29.99

Chili relleno burrito no meat

$14.99

Fish Burrito

$14.99

Asada & Chicken Burrito

$18.99

Chilaquiles burrito

$19.99

Crunch Wraps

Asada Crunch Wrap

$13.99

14" tortilla, beans , asada, tostada, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream

Chicken Crunch Wrap

$13.99

Birria Crunch Wrap

$16.99

Breakfast Crunch Wrap

$15.99

Mix Shawarma Crunch Wrap

$19.99

Shawarma Crunch Wrap

$15.99

Shrimp Crunch Wrap

$15.99

Steak & Shrimp Crunch Wrap

$17.99

Tortas

Torta Asada

$14.99

Torta Chicken

$14.99

Torta Shrimp

$15.99

Torta Birria

$16.99

Torta Brisket

$15.99

Torta Steak and Shrimp

$19.99

3 Meat Torta

$22.99

Lettuce, tomato, beans, cheese, onion, avocado, sour cream, and jalapeños

Grand Slam Torta

$19.99

Torta Birria & Shrimp

$17.99

Platters

Beef Shawarma Platter

$16.99

Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, pita bread, and beef shawarma

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$16.99

Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, pita bread, and chicken shawarma

Chicken Kabab Platter

$18.99

5 pcs of chicken, Mediterranean rice, hummus, virgin olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, chicken, tomato, and jalapeño

Habibi mix platter

$21.99

Mix Shawarma Platter

$19.99

Beef and chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread

Kafta Kabab Platter

$17.99

Ground meat, rice, hummus, salad, and pita bread

3 meat platter

$24.99

Gyro and Shawarma Mix Platter

$21.99

Gyro and beef or chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread

Gyro Platter

$18.99

Falafel Platter

$17.99

Falafel ball 4x, rice, hummus, pickles, turnips, banana pepper, tomato, olive oil, paprika, fattoush salad, and pita bread

Kabob/shawarma mix platter

$21.99

Beef Over Hummus

$12.99

Birria platter

$19.99

Birria taco platter

$19.99

Chili Relleno taco platter (3) NO MEAT

$19.99

Plato de chilaquiles

$18.99

Teriyaki chicken platter

$17.99

Vegan Delight Platter

$19.99

Subs

3 Meat Sub/combo

$22.99

BBQ Brisket sub/combo

$17.99

Brisket y shrimp sub

$14.99

Fransisco chicken sub/combo

$16.99

Philly Sub Combo

$16.99

SUB DE BRISKET SOLO

$11.99

SUB DE PHILLY SOLO

$11.99

2 Meat sub combo

$19.99

Brisket Bacon sub/combo

$21.99

Melts

Birria Grilled Melt combo

$15.99

Brisket Bacon Grilled Cheese Melt combo

$19.99

Brisket Mac & Cheese melt combo

$17.99

Solo Grilled bacon Brisket Melt

$11.99

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Asada

$11.49

14" tortilla, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, and protein

Quesadilla Pollo

$11.49

Quesadilla Shrimp

$16.99

This quesadilla comes with chicken, asada, and shrimp

3 Meat Quesadilla

$19.99

This quesadilla comes with chicken, asada, and shrimp

Steak & Shrimp Cheetos Quesadilla

$23.99

Bbq Brisket Quesadilla

$17.99

Birria & Relleno Quesadilla

$25.99

Birria & Shrimp Cheetos Quesadilla

$23.99

Birria Quesadilla

$16.99

Cali *large* Quesadilla

$39.99

Cali *small* Quesadilla

$21.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$3.99

Fransisco chicken Quesadilla

$15.99

Gyro Quesadilla

$17.99

Mac and Cheese Polvo Quesadilla

$18.99

14 in tortilla, mozzarella cheese, mac-n-cheese, hot Cheetos powder, nacho cheese, and protein

Shawarma mix Quesadilla

$19.99

Specialty Fries (small)

Asada Fries (s)

$13.99

Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce,onion, cilantro, pico de gallo jalapenos protein, and nacho cheese

Chicken Fries (s)

$13.99

Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and nacho cheese

Steak and Shrimp Fries (s)

$16.99

Steak and shrimp, fries, veggies, mozzarella cheese, baja sauce, green sauce, sour cream, onion, and cilantro

3 meat fries LARGE

$19.99

Mix Asada Fries (s)

$18.99

BBQ Bacon Chicken Fries (s)

$17.99

Birria Fries (s)

$15.99

Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños protein, and nacho cheese

Brisket Fries (s)

$18.99

Chicken Zinger Fries (s)

$16.99

Chicken zinger, fries, mozzarella, baja sauce, and coleslaw

Collision Fries (s)

$19.99

Francisco Fries (s)

$17.99

Garlic Shrimp Fries (s)

$16.99

Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, cole slaw, and garlic sauce

Gyro Fries (s)

$17.99

Hamburger Fries (s)

$19.99

Insane Fries (s)

$19.99

Mix Mountain fries (s)

$19.99

(Vegan) Falafel Fries (s)

$17.99

Philly Cheese Fries (s)

$16.99

Shawarma Fries (s)

$16.99

Sinner Fries

$19.99

Zinger Mac Cheetos fries (s)

$21.99

Zinger Mac Fries (s)

$17.99

Chilaquiles Fries (s)

$21.99

Specialty Fries (Mini)

asada fries mini

$10.99

bbq bacon ckn mini

$12.99

bacon & shrimp mini

$12.99

bacon fries mini

$11.99

birria fries mini

$11.99

chicken fries mini

$10.99

falafel fries mini

$12.99

Fransisco fries mini

$11.99

garlic shrimp mini

$11.99

gyro fries mini

$11.99

Philly cheese steak fries mini

$11.99

shawarma mountain fries mini

$13.99

steak & shrimp mini

$12.99

zinger fires mini

$11.99

brisket fries mini

$12.99

brisket bacon fries mini

$12.99

Regular Fries

Fries & Nacho cheese

$4.99

Large fries

$6.99

Small fries

$3.50

NACHOS

ASADA NACHOS

$13.99

BIRRIA NACHOS

$16.99

SHRIMP NACHOS

$15.99

CHICKEN NACHOS

$13.99

Burgers

Hot Cheetos Burger Combo

$17.99

2 protein* patties, brioche bun bread, hot cheetos, hot Cheetos powder, nacho cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles slices

Hot Cheetos Chicken Zinger Burger Combo

$17.99

Fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, white cheese, baja sauce, brioche bun, and hot Cheetos

Regular Beef Burger Combo

$11.99

Beef patty, brioche bun bread, cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles slices

Zinger Burger Combo

$15.99

Fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, white cheese, baja sauce, and brioche bun

Brisket/Mac Burger

$18.99

Falafel Burger Combo

$15.99

OMG burger

$18.99

Patty Burger

$16.99

Sinner Burger Combo

$16.99

Solo beef burger

$7.99

Solo Cheetos burger 1 patty

$10.99

Solo Falafel burger

$10.99

Solo OMG

$10.99

Solo Patty burger

$9.99

Solo Sinner Burger

$10.99

Solo Zinger Burger

$7.99

Texas Burger combo

$19.99

Burger Wrap Combo

$19.99

Avocado Burger Combo

$17.99

Downey Burger

$19.99

Solo Downey Burger

$10.99

HOT DOG

Big Boy Hotdog

$13.99

Plain hot dog

$4.50

Solo big boy

$8.99

Salads

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Chicken shawarma, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, fried pita chips, banana peppers, olive oil, and sumac

Beef Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Beef shawarma, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, fried pita chips, banana peppers, olive oil, and sumac

Chicken Kabob

$15.99

5 pcs of chicken kabob, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, pita chips, banana pepper, olive oil, and sumac

Falafel Veggie Salad

$16.99

Falafel 4pcs, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, pita chips, banana pepper, olive oil, and sumac

Fattoush Salad small

$9.00

Fusion style not authentic fattoush

Gyro salad

$15.99

Mix salad

$19.99

Small hummus

$9.99

RAMEN

Birria Ramen

$12.99

DRINKS

AGUA FRESCA

$5.89

CALYPSO

$3.49

CAN SODA'S

$1.89

FAYGO

$4.00

JARRITOS

$2.99

JONES

$2.89

LEMMY

$2.89

LIQUID DEATH

$3.89

MALT BEVERAGES

$3.49

MEXICAN COKE LARGE

$4.99

MEXICAN COKE SMALL

$3.89

MINI AGUA FRESCA

$2.99

PLASTIC COKE BEVERAGES

$2.89

PRIME

$4.89

SANGRIA

$2.99

SMALL WATER

$2.89

SNAPPLE

$2.49

WELCHES

$2.99

XL WATER

$5.99

Extras and Sides

Hummus Container

$6.99

Side of Consome

$3.99

Side of Beans

$4.50

Side of Rice

$4.50

Mac and Cheese

$4.50

Lebamex Bottle

$7.99

Lebamex Sauce

$0.85

Green Sauce

$0.85

Sour Cream

$0.85

House Ranch

$0.85

Hot Cheetos

$3.50

Hot Cheetos Dust

$2.00

Guacamole

$0.85

Meats Any Extra Entree

$4.89

Regular Mulita

$5.99

Falafel Balls

$3.49

We Heart the Kids

Fried Chicken Strips Fries

$13.99

4 pcs

Cheetos & Cheese

$4.99

Cheetos Cheese & Mac

$6.49

Breakfast (LA Style)

Breakfast Burrito

$17.99

14" tortilla, eggs, fries, asada, mozzarella cheese, onion, beans, rice, green sauce, and guacamole

HOT SAUCE

LEBAMEX SAUCE SMALL

$6.99

1 LTR LEBAMEX

$21.99

5L GALLON LEBAMEX

$89.99

SWEETS

KERMANIG SWEETS

$14.00

CHAMOY PICKLE

$9.99

DIRTY WORMS

$7.99

ONTARIO FLAVORS

$5.99

COOKIE JAR

$6.99

RAP SNACKS

$3.99

XXXTRA HOT CHEETOS

$5.69

KINDER BAR

$3.00

SOUR PATCH

$2.00

AIRHEADS CANDY

$2.00

MA'MOUL MINIS

$2.00

ICE CREAM

GELATO

$2.99

MANGOYADA

$2.50

BOMB POP

$3.00

RICHI'S

$2.00

BOLI'S

$2.00

SANDWICHES

$2.99

SMALL SANDWICHES

$2.50

BIG DIPPERS

$2.49

COOKIE N CREME BAR

$1.99

CRY BBY

$3.49

SONIC

$3.00

POWER PUFF GIRLS

$3.00

SNICKERS

$3.49

LARGE BOMB POP

$2.49

NERDS

$2.49

HELADOS

$1.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA, Downey, CA 90241

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

