7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA Downey
7840 Firestone Blvd Downey CA
Downey, CA 90241
Tacos
3 Quesa Tacos Combo Platter
This platter comes with rice, beans, onion, and cilantro three tacos come with consome
Asada Taco
This taco comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, and guacamole sauce
Chicken Taco
Fish Tacos
5" tortilla, tilapia fish, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce
Quesa Tacos Asada
3 pcs. This item comes with onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole comes with consome
Quesa Tacos Birria
3 pcs. Comes with consome
Quesa Tacos Chicken
3 pcs. Onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, side of consome with radish and lemon
Quesa Tacos Shrimp
3 pcs. Comes with consome
Shrimp Tacos
5" tortilla, shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo, cilantro, onion, green sauce, baja sauce, and guacamole sauce
Solo Queso Taco
It comes with a choice of protein which is asada, birria or chicken comes with consome
Street Birria Taco
2 or more
Philly Cheese taco
Mac n cheese taco
Quesa Birria y shrimp tacos
Quesa chicken & shrimp tacos
Quesa steak & shrimp tacos
Chili Relleno taco
3 meat relleno taco
Machaka taco
Francisco chicken taco
Triple Threat taco
Zinger taco
Falafel Taco
Beef Shawarma Taco
Chicken Shawarma Taco
BBQ Brisket Taco
Gourmet Wraps
Beef Shawarma Wrap
12" veggie wrap, beef shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
12" veggie wrap, chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
Mix Shawarma Wrap
12" veggie wrap, beef and chicken shawarma, hummus, tomato, Mediterranean pickles, onion parsley mix, turnips, and tahini
Chicken Zinger Wrap
12" veggie wrap, fried chicken zinger, mozzarella cheese, cole slaw, lettuce, pickles, tomato, and baja sauce
Gyro Wrap
Veggie wrap, gyro, hummus, taziki sauce, onion, parsley, tomato, pickles, tahini, and lettuce
Falafel Vegan Wrap
Veggie wrap, falafel, hummus, lettuce, tomato, tahini, and pickled turnips
Brisket Zinger wrap
Chicken Kabob wrap
Chicken Teriyaki wrap
Kafta Kabob wrap
Philly Cheese wrap
Philly Mac wrap
Zinger Mac & Cheetos wrap
LEBPITA
XL PITA
Burritos
Asada Hot Cheetos Burrito
14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, hot cheetos, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Hot Cheeto Burrito
14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, hot Cheetos, nacho cheese, and mozzarella cheese
Asada Burrito
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, and guacamole
Chicken Burrito
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, chicken, and guacamole
Shrimp Burrito
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, guacamole, and green sauce
Birria Burrito
12" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, Birria, guacamole, green sauce, and consome
Triple Threat Burrito
14" tortilla, Mexican rice, beans, onion, cilantro, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, shrimp, asada, pollo, guacamole, and green sauce
Bean and Cheese Rice Burrito
14" tortilla, beans, cheese, and veggies
Lebanon Trio Burrito
14" tortilla, gyro, chicken, beef, hummus, garlic, taziki sauce, tomato, lettuce, onion, parsley, red picos, fries, and tahini sauce
Chile Relleno Burrito (WITH MEAT)
14" tortilla, beans, rice, onion, cilantro, green sauce, guacamole sauce, and sour cream
California Burrito
This burrito comes with fries inside of it, your choice of protein, sour cream, guacamole sauce, and white cheese
BBQ Brisket Burrito
Steak & Shrimp Burrito
Fish & Shrimp Burrito
Mac & Cheese Cheetos Burrito
Mac & Cheese QSRTTO
Macho Man Burrito
QSRTO CHEETOS BURRITO
QSRTO DE SURF & TURF
BIRRIA QUESARITO
5 POUND BURRITO
Chili relleno burrito no meat
Fish Burrito
Asada & Chicken Burrito
Chilaquiles burrito
Crunch Wraps
Tortas
Platters
Beef Shawarma Platter
Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, pita bread, and beef shawarma
Chicken Shawarma Platter
Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, pita bread, and chicken shawarma
Chicken Kabab Platter
5 pcs of chicken, Mediterranean rice, hummus, virgin olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, pita bread bits, chicken, tomato, and jalapeño
Habibi mix platter
Mix Shawarma Platter
Beef and chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread
Kafta Kabab Platter
Ground meat, rice, hummus, salad, and pita bread
3 meat platter
Gyro and Shawarma Mix Platter
Gyro and beef or chicken shawarma, Mediterranean rice, hummus, olive oil, paprika, lettuce, veggie mix, and pita bread
Gyro Platter
Falafel Platter
Falafel ball 4x, rice, hummus, pickles, turnips, banana pepper, tomato, olive oil, paprika, fattoush salad, and pita bread
Kabob/shawarma mix platter
Beef Over Hummus
Birria platter
Birria taco platter
Chili Relleno taco platter (3) NO MEAT
Plato de chilaquiles
Teriyaki chicken platter
Vegan Delight Platter
Subs
Melts
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Asada
14" tortilla, mozzarella cheese, onion, cilantro, and protein
Quesadilla Pollo
Quesadilla Shrimp
This quesadilla comes with chicken, asada, and shrimp
3 Meat Quesadilla
This quesadilla comes with chicken, asada, and shrimp
Steak & Shrimp Cheetos Quesadilla
Bbq Brisket Quesadilla
Birria & Relleno Quesadilla
Birria & Shrimp Cheetos Quesadilla
Birria Quesadilla
Cali *large* Quesadilla
Cali *small* Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Fransisco chicken Quesadilla
Gyro Quesadilla
Mac and Cheese Polvo Quesadilla
14 in tortilla, mozzarella cheese, mac-n-cheese, hot Cheetos powder, nacho cheese, and protein
Shawarma mix Quesadilla
Specialty Fries (small)
Asada Fries (s)
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce,onion, cilantro, pico de gallo jalapenos protein, and nacho cheese
Chicken Fries (s)
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and nacho cheese
Steak and Shrimp Fries (s)
Steak and shrimp, fries, veggies, mozzarella cheese, baja sauce, green sauce, sour cream, onion, and cilantro
3 meat fries LARGE
Mix Asada Fries (s)
BBQ Bacon Chicken Fries (s)
Birria Fries (s)
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream guacamole sauce, green sauce, onion, cilantro, pico de gallo, jalapeños protein, and nacho cheese
Brisket Fries (s)
Chicken Zinger Fries (s)
Chicken zinger, fries, mozzarella, baja sauce, and coleslaw
Collision Fries (s)
Francisco Fries (s)
Garlic Shrimp Fries (s)
Fries, baja sauce, mozzarella cheese, sour cream, cole slaw, and garlic sauce
Gyro Fries (s)
Hamburger Fries (s)
Insane Fries (s)
Mix Mountain fries (s)
(Vegan) Falafel Fries (s)
Philly Cheese Fries (s)
Shawarma Fries (s)
Sinner Fries
Zinger Mac Cheetos fries (s)
Zinger Mac Fries (s)
Chilaquiles Fries (s)
Specialty Fries (Mini)
asada fries mini
bbq bacon ckn mini
bacon & shrimp mini
bacon fries mini
birria fries mini
chicken fries mini
falafel fries mini
Fransisco fries mini
garlic shrimp mini
gyro fries mini
Philly cheese steak fries mini
shawarma mountain fries mini
steak & shrimp mini
zinger fires mini
brisket fries mini
brisket bacon fries mini
Burgers
Hot Cheetos Burger Combo
2 protein* patties, brioche bun bread, hot cheetos, hot Cheetos powder, nacho cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles slices
Hot Cheetos Chicken Zinger Burger Combo
Fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, white cheese, baja sauce, brioche bun, and hot Cheetos
Regular Beef Burger Combo
Beef patty, brioche bun bread, cheese, lettuce, onion, and pickles slices
Zinger Burger Combo
Fried chicken, coleslaw, pickles, tomato, white cheese, baja sauce, and brioche bun
Brisket/Mac Burger
Falafel Burger Combo
OMG burger
Patty Burger
Sinner Burger Combo
Solo beef burger
Solo Cheetos burger 1 patty
Solo Falafel burger
Solo OMG
Solo Patty burger
Solo Sinner Burger
Solo Zinger Burger
Texas Burger combo
Burger Wrap Combo
Avocado Burger Combo
Downey Burger
Solo Downey Burger
Salads
Chicken Shawarma Salad
Chicken shawarma, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, fried pita chips, banana peppers, olive oil, and sumac
Beef Shawarma Salad
Beef shawarma, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, fried pita chips, banana peppers, olive oil, and sumac
Chicken Kabob
5 pcs of chicken kabob, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, pita chips, banana pepper, olive oil, and sumac
Falafel Veggie Salad
Falafel 4pcs, lettuce, veggie mix, pink turnips, pita chips, banana pepper, olive oil, and sumac
Fattoush Salad small
Fusion style not authentic fattoush
Gyro salad
Mix salad
Small hummus
RAMEN
DRINKS
Extras and Sides
We Heart the Kids
Breakfast (LA Style)
SWEETS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
