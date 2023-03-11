Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fatima's Grill #5 - DTLA DTLA

No reviews yet

109 East 9th Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Popular Items

Quesa Tacos 3pcs
Steak & Shrimp Fries
Solo Queso Taco


Tacos

Tacos

Tacos

$2.49

Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce. Choice of Protein ( Chicken, Asada, Birria $.50, Shrimp $1.50, Fish $1.50, 3 Meat $2.00 )

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$3.99

5' Tortilla, Shrimp, Coleslaw, Pico de gallo, Cilantro, Onion, Green Sauce, Baja Sauce, Guacamole Sauce

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$3.99

5' Tortilla, Tilapia Fish, Coleslaw, Pico de gallo, Cilantro, Onion, Green Sauce, Baja Sauce, Guacamole Sauce

Quesa Tacos 3pcs

Quesa Tacos 3pcs

$13.99

Choice Of Chicken or Beef, Onions, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce, Side of Consume with relish and lemon.

Quesa Tacos Birria 3PC

$15.99
Quesa Taco Combo Platter

Quesa Taco Combo Platter

$19.99

3 Queso Tacos, Beans, Rice (Choice of Chicken, Asada, Birria $1.00, Shrimp $2.00)

Solo Queso Taco

Solo Queso Taco

$4.99

Burritos

Asada Burrito

Asada Burrito

$11.99

12' Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Mozzarella Cheese, Steak, Guacamole

Chicken Burrito

Chicken Burrito

$11.99

12' Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken, Guacamole

Birria Burrito

Birria Burrito

$15.99

12' Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Mozzarella Cheese, Birria, Guacamole, Green Sauce, Consume

Shrimp Burrito

Shrimp Burrito

$14.99

12' Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Mozzarella Cheese, Shrimp, Guacamole, Green Sauce

Tripple Treat Burrito

Tripple Treat Burrito

$19.99

14' Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Mozzarella Cheese, Shrimp, Asada, Pollo, Guacamole, Green Sauce

Chicken Hot Cheeto Burrito

Chicken Hot Cheeto Burrito

$14.99

14' Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Sour Cream.

Asada Hot Cheetos Burrito

Asada Hot Cheetos Burrito

$14.99

14' Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onions, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Sour Cream.

Bean & Cheese Rice Burrito

Bean & Cheese Rice Burrito

$5.99

14' Tortilla, Beans, Cheese, Veggies.

Lebanon Trio Burrito

Lebanon Trio Burrito

$19.99

14' Tortilla, Gyro, Chicken, Beef, Hummus, Garlic, tzatziki Sauce, Tomato, Lettuce, Onion, Parsley, Red picos, Fries, Tahini Sauce

Chile Relleno Burrito

Chile Relleno Burrito

$19.99

14' Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce, Sour Cream

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Asada or Chicken, eggs, beans, cheese, rice, oniions, cilantro, scv, guacamole, served with side of red sauce and green sauc

Gourmet Wraps

Beef Shawarma Wrap

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

12' Veggie Wrap, Beef Shawarma, Hummus, Tomato, Mediterranean Pickles, Onion Parsley Mix, Turnips, Tahini.

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$9.99

12' Veggie Wrap, Chicken Shawarma, Hummus, Tomato, Mediterranean Pickles, Onion Parsley Mix, Turnips, Tahini.

Mix Shawarma Wrap

Mix Shawarma Wrap

$11.99

12' Veggie Wrap, Beef and Chicken Shawarma, Hummus, Tomato, Mediterranean Pickles, Onion Parsley Mix, Turnips, Tahini.

Chicken Zinger Wrap

Chicken Zinger Wrap

$9.99

12' Veggie Wrap, Fried Chicken Zinger, Mozzarella Cheese, Cole Slaw, Lettuce, Pickles, Tomato, Baja Sauce

Gyro Wrap

Gyro Wrap

$11.99

Veggie Wrap, Gyro, Hummus, Taziki Sauce, Onion, Parsley, Tomato, Pickles, Tahin, Lettuce.

Falafel Vegan Wrap

Falafel Vegan Wrap

$11.99

Veggie Wrap, Falafel, Hummus, Lettuce, Tomato, Tahini, Pickled Turnips.

Crunch Wraps

14' Tortilla, Beans, Tostada, Guacamole, Choice of Protein, Sour Cream, Mozzarella Cheese.
Crunch Wrap

Crunch Wrap

$13.99
Shawarma Crunch Wrap

Shawarma Crunch Wrap

$15.99

Birria Crunch Wrap

$16.99

Tortas

Torta

Torta

$12.99

Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Protein, Torta Bread

Philly Cheese Steak Combo Fries and Can

$17.99

Steak, Grilled Onion, Grilled Bell Peppers, Cheese.

Plates

Beef shawarma Platter

Beef shawarma Platter

$16.99

Mediterranean Rice, Hummus. Olive Oil, Paprika, Lettuce. Veggie Mix, Pita Bread Bits, Pita Bread, Beef Shawerma.

Chicken Shawarma Platter

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$16.99

Mediterranean Rice, Hummus. Olive Oil, Paprika, Lettuce. Veggie Mix, Pita Bread Bits, Pita Bread, Chicken Shawarma.

Chicken kabob Platter

Chicken kabob Platter

$18.99

5 PC Chicken, Mediterranean Rice, Hummus, Virgin Olive Oil, Paprika, Lettuce, Veggie Mix, Pita Bread Bits, Pita Brea, Chicken, Tomato, Jalapeño

Falafel Platter

Falafel Platter

$17.99

Falafel Ball 4x, Rice, Hummus, Pickles, Turnips, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Olive Oil, Paprika, Fattoush Salad, Pita Bread.

Mix Shawarma Platter

Mix Shawarma Platter

$19.99

Beef and Chicken Shawarma, Mediterranean Rice, Hummus, Olive Oil, Paprika, Lettuce, Veggie Mix, Pita Bread.

Kabob Platter

$17.99

Ground Meat, Rice, Hummus, Salad, Pita Bread

Gyro and Shawarma Mix Platter

Gyro and Shawarma Mix Platter

$21.99

Gyro and Beef or Chicken Shawarma, Mediterranean Rice, Hummus, Olive Oil, Paprika, Lettuce, Veggie Mix, Pita Bread.

Quesadillas

Quesadilla

$12.99

14' Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Protein

Birria Quesadilla

$16.99

Hot Cheeto Quesadilla

$14.99

14' Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Protein, And Hot Cheetos.

Mac And Cheese Polvo Quesadilla

Mac And Cheese Polvo Quesadilla

$18.99

14 in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Mac-n-Cheese, Hot Cheeto Powder, Nacho Cheese, Protein*

3 Meat Quesadilla

3 Meat Quesadilla

$19.99

Chicken, Steak, Shrimp Quesadilla Cheese , Onion, Cilantro.

Fries

French Fries

French Fries

$5.99
Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$13.99

Fries, Baja Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream Guacamole Sauce, Green Sauce , Onion , Cilantro, Pico de Gallo Jalapenos Protein, Nacho cheese

Chicken Fries

$13.99

Fries, Baja Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream Guacamole Sauce, Green Sauce , Onion , Cilantro, Pico de Gallo Jalapenos Protein, Nacho cheese

Birria Fries

$16.99

Fries, Baja Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream Guacamole Sauce, Green Sauce , Onion , Cilantro, Pico de Gallo Jalapenos Protein, Nacho cheese

Garlic Shrimp Fries

$16.99

Fries, Baja Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Cole Slaw, Garlic Sauce.

Chicken Zinger Fries

$16.99

Chicken Zinger, Fries, Mozzarella, Baja Sauce, Cole Slaw, Pink Turnips.

Steak & Shrimp Fries

Steak & Shrimp Fries

$16.99

Steak and Shrimp, Fries, Veggies, Mozzarella Cheese, Baja Sauce, Green Sauce, Sour Cream, Onion, Cilantro, Pico De Gallo.

FALAFEL FRIES

$17.99

Burgers

Hot Cheetos Burger + Fries + Can Drink

Hot Cheetos Burger + Fries + Can Drink

$17.99

2 Protein* Patties, Brioche Bun Bread, Hot Cheetos, Hot Cheeto Powder, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles Slices

Hot Cheetos Chicken Zinger Burger + Fries + Can Drink

Hot Cheetos Chicken Zinger Burger + Fries + Can Drink

$17.99

Fried Chicken, coleslaw, Pickles, Tomato, White Cheese, Baja Sauce, Brioche Bun, Hot Cheetos

Regular Beef Burger + Fries + Can Drink

$12.99

Beef Patty, Brioche Bun Bread, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles Slices

Zinger Burger + Fries + Can Drink

$15.99

Fried Chicken, coleslaw, Pickles, Tomato, White Cheese, Baja Sauce, Brioche Bun

Philly Cheese Steak Combo Fries and Can Drink

Philly Cheese Steak Combo Fries and Can Drink

$18.99

French Bread, Steak, Baja Sauce, Green Veggies, Onions, Mozzarella Cheese.

Extras & Sides

Lebamex Hot Sauce Bottle 6.4

Lebamex Hot Sauce Bottle 6.4

$7.99
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Ontario Flavors

$6.37

Dirty Worms

$8.49

Assorted Pasties

$14.87

Dates

$8.49

Cookie Jar

$8.49

Chillie Gusher Zip Lock

$5.99

Salads

Beef Shawarma Salad

Beef Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Beef Shawarma, Lettuce, Veggie Mix, Pink Turnips, Friend Pita Chips, Banana Peppers, Olive Oil, Sumac,

Chicken Shawarma Salad

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$15.99

Chicken Shawarma, Lettuce, Veggie Mix, Pink Turnips, Friend Pita Chips, Banana Peppers, Olive Oil, Sumac,

Falafel Veggie Salad

$16.99

Falafel 4PC, Lettuce, Veggie Mix, Pink Turnips, Pita Chips, Banna Pepper, Olive Oil, Sumach,

Chicken Kabob Salad

$15.99

5 PC Chicken Kabob, Lettuce, Veggie Mix, Pink Turnips, Pita Chips, Banna Pepper, Olive Oil, Sumach,

Fattoush Salad

$11.99

Kids

4 PC Fried Chicken Strips + Fries + Can

4 PC Fried Chicken Strips + Fries + Can

$12.99
French Fries

French Fries

$5.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito Asada

$9.99

14' Tortilla, Eggs, Fries, Asada, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Beans, Rice, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 East 9th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

