Fatima's Grill #2 - Paramount 7906 Alondra Boulevard

No reviews yet

7906 Alondra Boulevard

Paramount, CA 90723

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Asada Fries
Asada Hot Cheetos Burrito
Torta De asada

Tacos

Asada Taco

$2.49

Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guac sauce

Chicken Taco

$2.49

Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guac Sauce

Birria Street Tacos

$2.99

Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guac

Quesa Tacos Shrimp 3 pcs

$14.99

Onions, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce

Queso tacos asada 3pcs

$14.99

6in thick Tortilla, Mozzarella cheese, taco Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce

Queso Tacos de Birria 3pcs

$15.99

Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce

Quesa tacos De Pollo 3pcs

$13.99

6in thick Tortilla, Mozzarella cheese, taco Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce

Shrimp taco 1pc

$3.75

Shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo.

Fish taco 1pc

$3.75

Baja Protein Onion Cilantro Coleslaw Pico

3 Meat taco

$3.99

QUESA TACO ASADA PLATTER

$19.99

4 TACOS ARROZZ Y FRIJOL

QUESA TACO POLLO PLATTER

$19.99

4 QUESA TACOS DE POLLO ' ARROZ Y FRIJOLES

Quesa taco asada 1pc

$4.99

Quesa Taco Pollo 1 pc

$4.99

Quesa Taco de Shrimp 1pc

$4.99

Quesa Taco De Birria 1pc

$4.99

Chile relleno taco asada

$5.49

Taquitos de birria 4 PC

$14.99

4 taquitos fried hot cheetos dust guac sauce ,nacho cheese, sour cream lettuce

Falafel taco

$4.49

Burritos

Three meat burrito

$17.99

14in Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Sauce, Steak, Chicken, Shrimp

Shrimp Hot Cheetos Burrito

$16.99

Beans , Rice, Onion,Cilantro,Sour Cream, Mozzerella Cheese, Green Sauce, Steak, Chicken , Shrimp

Chicken Hot Cheeto Burrito

$14.99

14 in Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Asada Hot Cheetos Burrito

Asada Hot Cheetos Burrito

$14.99

14 in Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Carne Asada burrito

$11.99

onion, cilantro, green sauce, gauc sauce, cheese

Pollo burrito

$11.99

14 in Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream,s, Mozzarella Cheese

Birria Burrito

$13.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.49

chicken burrito

$11.99

onion,cilantro,green sauce, cheese

shrimp burrito

$13.99

Regular Breakfast burrito

$9.49

Rice Beans, chese, and eggs

x-large breakfast burrito asada

$16.99

eggs, rice, beans, cheese, asada, onion, cilantro, fries

x-large breakfast burrito chicken

$16.99

eggs, rice, beans, cheese, chicken, onion, cilantro, fries

Lebanon Trio Burrito

$19.99

chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, and chicken kabob .

Chile relleno no carne burrito

$13.99

Asada Chile relleno burrito

$18.99

Chicken Chile relleno burrito

$18.99

Asada Quesarito burrito

$18.99

Chicken quesarito Burrito

$18.99

Asada Cheeto quesarito

$21.99

asada hot Cheeto Mac quesarito

$24.99

Beans Rice and Cheese Buritto

$9.49

Beans, Rice, Cheese Burrito

Asada Cali burrito

$14.99

Chicken Cali burrito

$14.99

Asada wet burrito

$14.99

Chicken wet burrito

$14.99

Birria Chile relleno burrito

$18.99

Birria Chile relleno quesarito

$23.99

Wraps

Mix shawarma Wrap

Mix shawarma Wrap

$11.99

12 in Veggies Wrap, Garlic, Turnips, Hummus, Fries, Pickles, Onion Parsley mix, Rice, Tomato Chicken Shawarma, Beef Shawarma, Lettuce

Crunch Wrap Pollo(Chicken)

Crunch Wrap Pollo(Chicken)

$12.99

14in tortilla beans, guacamole ,lettuce , diced tomato, sour cream , hardshell tostada , mozzarella cheese, protein

Crunch Wrap Asada

Crunch Wrap Asada

$12.99

14in Tortilla, Beans ,Guacamole, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Sour Cream, Hardshell Tostada, Mozzarella Cheese, Protien*

Crunch Wrap Birria

Crunch Wrap Birria

$13.99

14in Tortilla, Beans ,Guacamole, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Sour Cream, Hardshell Tostada, Mozzarella Cheese, Protien*

Zinger wrap

$9.99

Crunch Wrap Shrimp

$14.99

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Shawarma Wrap

$10.49

Chicken Kabbob Wrap

$10.99

Falafel Vegetarian Wrapp

$9.99

Falafel Wrap Combo / Platter

$19.99

Falafel Wrap BED OF SALAD RICE AND HUMMUS

Zinger / Mac / Chetoos Wrap

$16.99

mac n cheese , fried chicken, hot chettos , mozarella cheese, nacho cheese

Choped philly chese steak wrap Combo

$17.99

Beef Philly Choped, grilled onions bell peppers, Jalapeno, cheese, side of fries

Chicken shawarma wrap combo w can soda

$14.99

Beef shawarma wrap combo w can soda

$14.99

Beef Shawarma Wrap French Fries Can Soda

Crunch wrap mix shawarma

$18.99

Crunch wrap beef shawarma

$18.99

Crunch wrap chicken shawarma

$18.99

Tortas

Torta De asada

$11.50

Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Protein, Torta Bread

Torta de Birria

$13.99

Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Protein, Torta Bread

Torta de Pollo

$11.50

Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Protein, Torta Bread

Plates

Chicken kabob plate

Chicken kabob plate

$17.99

Rice, Hummus, Oil, Paprika, Lettuce, Veggie mix, Pita Bread bits, Pita Bread, Chicken, Tomato

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$16.99

Rice, Hummus, Mediterranean Pickles, Turnips, Banana Peppers, Tomato Strips, Cooking Oil, Paprika, Fatoush Salad, Pita Bread, Falafel Ball

Quesa Tacos de Birria Plate

Quesa Tacos de Birria Plate

$19.99

Onions, Cilantro, Green Sauce and Guacamole Sauce on the Tacos with a Side of Rice and Beans

Chicken Shawarma Platter

$15.99

Mix Shawarma Platter

$16.99

Birria Platter

$16.99

Birria, Rice, Beans, Tortillas

Beef shawarma platter

$17.99

Breakfast taco platter

$14.99

3 scrambled egg tacos with bell pepper and onion. Rice and Beans green sauce , red sauce.

Quesa tacos shrimp platter

$19.99

3 tacos, beans, rice

Quesa tacos chicken plater

$19.99

3 tacos, rice, beans

Quesa tacos asada platter

$19.99

3 tacos, rice, and beans

Fajita shrimp platter

$19.99

Shrimp fajitas, rice, beans, tortillas

Garlic shrimp platter

$19.99

Grilled garlic shrimp , Hummus, Salad, Rice, pita Bread

Fries

Asada Fries

Asada Fries

$12.99+

Fries, Baja Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream Guacamole Sauce, Green Sauce , Onion , Cilantro, Pico de Gallo Jalapenos Protein, Nacho cheese

Side of Fries

$4.14

3 PC Chicken Strips and Fries

$9.99

3 piece chicken strip fries

3 Meat Fries Large

$22.99

Garlic Shrimp Fries

$15.99+

Chicken Zinger Fries

$13.99+

Pollo asado fries

$12.99+

falafel fries

$13.99+

Birria Fries

$13.99+

Hot cheeto asada fries

$15.99+

Quesadillas

Quesadilla De Asada

$11.99

14in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Protein (ASADA)

Quesadilla De Pollo

$11.99

14in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Protein(chicken)

Quesadilla De Birria

$14.99+

14in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Protein

Quesadilla De Shrimp

$14.99

14in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Protein

Asada Mac & Polvo Quesadilla

$16.99

14 in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Mac-n-Cheese, Hot Cheeto Powder, Nacho Cheese, Protein*

Mac & Polvo Quesadilla chicken

$16.99

3 Meat Quesadilla

$18.99

Choose 3 proteins on the quesadilla cheese , onion, cilantro

Shawarma Quesadilla

$14.99

Cheese, onion, cilantro, shawarma choice (beef) (chicken)

3 Meat Cheeto Quesadilla

$20.99

3 MEATS Cheese, hot cheetos, nacho cheese, cilantro, onion

Carne Asada Hot Cheetos Quesadilla

$16.99

Chicken Hot Cheetos Quesadilla

$16.99

Cheese quesadilla 12"

$7.49

kids Mac n cheese and fries side order

$7.99

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles plate POLLO

$15.99

6in tortillas, Green Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Eggs, Beans, Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Chilaquiles plate ASADA

Chilaquiles plate ASADA

$15.99

6in tortillas, Green Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Eggs, Beans, Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese

Chilaquiles plate shrimp

$19.99

Chilaquiles plate birria

$19.99

Chilaquiles plate eggs

$14.99

Burgers

Hot Cheetos Burger 2 patties w fries

Hot Cheetos Burger 2 patties w fries

$15.99

2 Protein* Patties, Brioche Bun Bread, Hot Cheetos, Hot Cheeto Powder, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles Slices

Zinger Burger w fries

$12.99

Fried Chicken, coleslaw, Pickles, Tomato, White Cheese, Baja Sauce, Brioche Bun

Regular Beef Burger w fries

$10.99

Beef Patty, Brioche Bun Bread, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles Slices

Hot Cheeto Chicken Zinger Burger and fries

$15.99

Beef Burger Only

$7.99

Zinger Chicken Burger only

$7.99

Hot Cheeto burger 1 patty w fries

$13.99

Hot Cheeto cheeseburger 1 Patty burger alone

$11.00

Cheeseburger only

$8.75

Extras & Sides

Lebamex Hot Sauce Bottle 6.4

$6.99

Lebamex Gallon 5L

$95.00

Side of green sauce

$0.50

Side of red sauce

$0.50

Side of lebamex

$0.75

Side of sour cream

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Cheetos & Cheese

$4.99

polvo de cheetos

$1.99

Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Side of Rice

$2.99

Fries

$3.99

Side of beans

$2.99

Eggs

$3.50

1pc falafel

$2.49

hot cheeto bag and 1.5 oz nacho cheese

$3.65

Salsa Verde 8oz

$6.99

6pc hot Cheeto cheese sticks

$11.99

Birria ramen

$12.49

Garlic sauce

$0.75

Sweets

Ontario Flavorzz

$4.99

Fusion Candy

Dirty Worms

$7.99

Non Halal choice of Fruit Punch , Chamoy Tajin (spicy), or Blue raspberry

Tapatio nuts

$2.99

NY cheesecake

$6.49Out of stock

Hot cheetos bag

$2.99

Hot Cheeto bag and cheese

$4.99

Ontario flavorz

$4.99

NY cheesecake

$5.99

Fruity pebble cheesecake

$9.49

SALADS

Beef Shawarma salad

$14.99

Chicken Shawarma salad

$14.99

Falafel Veggie Salad

$14.99

Chicken Kabob salad

$15.99

Chicken breast Grilled & Salad

Fatoosh Salad

$8.99

shrimp salad

$15.99

Movie style Nachos

Movie Style Nachos asada

$12.99

Movie Style Nachos Chicken

$12.99

Birria movie style nachos

$14.99

shrimp movie style nachos

$14.99

3 Meat nachos

$19.99

Credit card fee

Convenience fee

$0.85

Kids

Kids nachos

$4.50

Mac n polvo kids

$5.99

Fries and nacho cheese

$5.99

Side salad

$4.99

Cheetos and hot cheese

$4.99

Cheese quesadilla 12"

$7.49

Cheese sticks 6 pcs

$9.99

Party trays

Mediterranean rice

$39.99+

Basmati RIce

Mexican rice

$39.99+

Red rice

Beans

$39.99+

Mashed pinto beans

Salad fatoosh

$34.99+

Romaine lettuce, turnips, fried pita bread chips, tomatoes, radishes, sparsely. Extra virgin olive oil as dressing

Shawarma chicken

$89.99+

Shawarma beef

$119.99+

Asada beef

$119.99+

Chicken

$89.99+

Hummus and pita

$59.99+

Quesa tacos

$99.99+

Birria

$169.99+

Daily specials

Monday shrimp burrito 12" 7.99

$13.99

Tuesday shrimp taco 1.99

$3.75

Wednesday chicken taco platter 7.49

$11.49

Thursday loaded Nachos 6.99 no meat

$6.99

Friday Classic Loaded fries 7.99 no meat

$10.99

Tuesday fish taco $1.99

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7906 Alondra Boulevard, Paramount, CA 90723

Directions

