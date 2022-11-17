Fatima's Grill #2 - Paramount 7906 Alondra Boulevard
7906 Alondra Boulevard
Paramount, CA 90723
Popular Items
Tacos
Asada Taco
Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guac sauce
Chicken Taco
Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guac Sauce
Birria Street Tacos
Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guac
Quesa Tacos Shrimp 3 pcs
Onions, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce
Queso tacos asada 3pcs
6in thick Tortilla, Mozzarella cheese, taco Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce
Queso Tacos de Birria 3pcs
Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce
Quesa tacos De Pollo 3pcs
6in thick Tortilla, Mozzarella cheese, taco Onion, Cilantro, Green Sauce, Guacamole Sauce
Shrimp taco 1pc
Shrimp, coleslaw, pico de gallo.
Fish taco 1pc
Baja Protein Onion Cilantro Coleslaw Pico
3 Meat taco
QUESA TACO ASADA PLATTER
4 TACOS ARROZZ Y FRIJOL
QUESA TACO POLLO PLATTER
4 QUESA TACOS DE POLLO ' ARROZ Y FRIJOLES
Quesa taco asada 1pc
Quesa Taco Pollo 1 pc
Quesa Taco de Shrimp 1pc
Quesa Taco De Birria 1pc
Chile relleno taco asada
Taquitos de birria 4 PC
4 taquitos fried hot cheetos dust guac sauce ,nacho cheese, sour cream lettuce
Falafel taco
Burritos
Three meat burrito
14in Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Mozzarella Cheese, Green Sauce, Steak, Chicken, Shrimp
Shrimp Hot Cheetos Burrito
Beans , Rice, Onion,Cilantro,Sour Cream, Mozzerella Cheese, Green Sauce, Steak, Chicken , Shrimp
Chicken Hot Cheeto Burrito
14 in Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Asada Hot Cheetos Burrito
14 in Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream, Hot Cheetos, Nacho Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Carne Asada burrito
onion, cilantro, green sauce, gauc sauce, cheese
Pollo burrito
14 in Tortilla, Mexican Rice, Beans, Onion, Cilantro, Sour Cream,s, Mozzarella Cheese
Birria Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
chicken burrito
onion,cilantro,green sauce, cheese
shrimp burrito
Regular Breakfast burrito
Rice Beans, chese, and eggs
x-large breakfast burrito asada
eggs, rice, beans, cheese, asada, onion, cilantro, fries
x-large breakfast burrito chicken
eggs, rice, beans, cheese, chicken, onion, cilantro, fries
Lebanon Trio Burrito
chicken shawarma, beef shawarma, and chicken kabob .
Chile relleno no carne burrito
Asada Chile relleno burrito
Chicken Chile relleno burrito
Asada Quesarito burrito
Chicken quesarito Burrito
Asada Cheeto quesarito
asada hot Cheeto Mac quesarito
Beans Rice and Cheese Buritto
Beans, Rice, Cheese Burrito
Asada Cali burrito
Chicken Cali burrito
Asada wet burrito
Chicken wet burrito
Birria Chile relleno burrito
Birria Chile relleno quesarito
Wraps
Mix shawarma Wrap
12 in Veggies Wrap, Garlic, Turnips, Hummus, Fries, Pickles, Onion Parsley mix, Rice, Tomato Chicken Shawarma, Beef Shawarma, Lettuce
Crunch Wrap Pollo(Chicken)
14in tortilla beans, guacamole ,lettuce , diced tomato, sour cream , hardshell tostada , mozzarella cheese, protein
Crunch Wrap Asada
14in Tortilla, Beans ,Guacamole, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Sour Cream, Hardshell Tostada, Mozzarella Cheese, Protien*
Crunch Wrap Birria
14in Tortilla, Beans ,Guacamole, Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Sour Cream, Hardshell Tostada, Mozzarella Cheese, Protien*
Zinger wrap
Crunch Wrap Shrimp
Beef Shawarma Wrap
Chicken Shawarma Wrap
Chicken Kabbob Wrap
Falafel Vegetarian Wrapp
Falafel Wrap Combo / Platter
Falafel Wrap BED OF SALAD RICE AND HUMMUS
Zinger / Mac / Chetoos Wrap
mac n cheese , fried chicken, hot chettos , mozarella cheese, nacho cheese
Choped philly chese steak wrap Combo
Beef Philly Choped, grilled onions bell peppers, Jalapeno, cheese, side of fries
Chicken shawarma wrap combo w can soda
Beef shawarma wrap combo w can soda
Beef Shawarma Wrap French Fries Can Soda
Crunch wrap mix shawarma
Crunch wrap beef shawarma
Crunch wrap chicken shawarma
Tortas
Torta De asada
Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Protein, Torta Bread
Torta de Birria
Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Protein, Torta Bread
Torta de Pollo
Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomato, Jalapeno, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Protein, Torta Bread
Plates
Chicken kabob plate
Rice, Hummus, Oil, Paprika, Lettuce, Veggie mix, Pita Bread bits, Pita Bread, Chicken, Tomato
Falafel Plate
Rice, Hummus, Mediterranean Pickles, Turnips, Banana Peppers, Tomato Strips, Cooking Oil, Paprika, Fatoush Salad, Pita Bread, Falafel Ball
Quesa Tacos de Birria Plate
Onions, Cilantro, Green Sauce and Guacamole Sauce on the Tacos with a Side of Rice and Beans
Chicken Shawarma Platter
Mix Shawarma Platter
Birria Platter
Birria, Rice, Beans, Tortillas
Beef shawarma platter
Breakfast taco platter
3 scrambled egg tacos with bell pepper and onion. Rice and Beans green sauce , red sauce.
Quesa tacos shrimp platter
3 tacos, beans, rice
Quesa tacos chicken plater
3 tacos, rice, beans
Quesa tacos asada platter
3 tacos, rice, and beans
Fajita shrimp platter
Shrimp fajitas, rice, beans, tortillas
Garlic shrimp platter
Grilled garlic shrimp , Hummus, Salad, Rice, pita Bread
Fries
Asada Fries
Fries, Baja Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream Guacamole Sauce, Green Sauce , Onion , Cilantro, Pico de Gallo Jalapenos Protein, Nacho cheese
Side of Fries
3 PC Chicken Strips and Fries
3 piece chicken strip fries
3 Meat Fries Large
Garlic Shrimp Fries
Chicken Zinger Fries
Pollo asado fries
falafel fries
Birria Fries
Hot cheeto asada fries
Quesadillas
Quesadilla De Asada
14in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Protein (ASADA)
Quesadilla De Pollo
14in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Protein(chicken)
Quesadilla De Birria
14in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Protein
Quesadilla De Shrimp
14in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onion, Cilantro, Protein
Asada Mac & Polvo Quesadilla
14 in Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Mac-n-Cheese, Hot Cheeto Powder, Nacho Cheese, Protein*
Mac & Polvo Quesadilla chicken
3 Meat Quesadilla
Choose 3 proteins on the quesadilla cheese , onion, cilantro
Shawarma Quesadilla
Cheese, onion, cilantro, shawarma choice (beef) (chicken)
3 Meat Cheeto Quesadilla
3 MEATS Cheese, hot cheetos, nacho cheese, cilantro, onion
Carne Asada Hot Cheetos Quesadilla
Chicken Hot Cheetos Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla 12"
kids Mac n cheese and fries side order
Chilaquiles
Chilaquiles plate POLLO
6in tortillas, Green Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Eggs, Beans, Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Chilaquiles plate ASADA
6in tortillas, Green Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Sour Cream, Eggs, Beans, Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese
Chilaquiles plate shrimp
Chilaquiles plate birria
Chilaquiles plate eggs
Burgers
Hot Cheetos Burger 2 patties w fries
2 Protein* Patties, Brioche Bun Bread, Hot Cheetos, Hot Cheeto Powder, Nacho Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles Slices
Zinger Burger w fries
Fried Chicken, coleslaw, Pickles, Tomato, White Cheese, Baja Sauce, Brioche Bun
Regular Beef Burger w fries
Beef Patty, Brioche Bun Bread, Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Pickles Slices
Hot Cheeto Chicken Zinger Burger and fries
Beef Burger Only
Zinger Chicken Burger only
Hot Cheeto burger 1 patty w fries
Hot Cheeto cheeseburger 1 Patty burger alone
Cheeseburger only
Extras & Sides
Lebamex Hot Sauce Bottle 6.4
Lebamex Gallon 5L
Side of green sauce
Side of red sauce
Side of lebamex
Side of sour cream
Side of Ranch
Cheetos & Cheese
polvo de cheetos
Mac & Cheese
Side of Rice
Fries
Side of beans
Eggs
1pc falafel
hot cheeto bag and 1.5 oz nacho cheese
Salsa Verde 8oz
6pc hot Cheeto cheese sticks
Birria ramen
Garlic sauce
Sweets
SALADS
Movie style Nachos
Credit card fee
Kids
Party trays
Mediterranean rice
Basmati RIce
Mexican rice
Red rice
Beans
Mashed pinto beans
Salad fatoosh
Romaine lettuce, turnips, fried pita bread chips, tomatoes, radishes, sparsely. Extra virgin olive oil as dressing
Shawarma chicken
Shawarma beef
Asada beef
Chicken
Hummus and pita
Quesa tacos
Birria
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
7906 Alondra Boulevard, Paramount, CA 90723