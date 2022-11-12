Fat Olives imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Fat Olives 2308 E route 66

3,005 Reviews

$$

2308 East Route 66

Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Belgio Dolce*
Margherita DOC*
Pepperoni*

Family Packs*

Family Packs include a wood-fired flatbread and your choice of family-sized salad.

Spaghetti and Meatballs (Serves 4-5)

$40.00

Ten hour ragu, parmigiano reggiano, classic meatballs, basil chiffonade. Family Packs include a wood-fired flatbread and your choice of family-sized salad.

Rigatoni (Serves 4-5)

$40.00

Ten hour ragu, mozz/provolone blend, fennel sausage, cream, basil chiffonade. Family Packs include a wood-fired flatbread and your choice of family-sized salad.

Fettucini Alfredo (Serves 4-5)

$40.00

House-made alfredo, all natural wood-roasted chicken, button mushrooms, basil chiffonade Family Packs include a wood-fired flatbread and your choice of family-sized salad.

Lasagna (Serves 4)

$40.00

Ten hour ragu, ricotta, mozz/provolone blend, Grana Padano, basil chiffonade. Contains beef & sausage. Family Packs include a wood-fired flatbread and your choice of family-sized salad.

Insalata*

Arugula Insalata*

$11.00

Arugula, candied pecans, shaved parmigiano reggiano, goat cheese, red onion, house-made lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad*

$10.00

Romaine, parmigiano reggiano, house crouton

Fat Olive Insalata*

$11.50

Organic greens, goat cheese, dried currants, cranberries, candied pecans, red onion, house-made lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Market Salad*

$9.00

Organic greens, lemon balsamic vinaigrette

Cup Tomato Bisque*

$4.50

Quart Tomato Bisque*

$15.50

Appetizers*

Wood Roasted Artichoke Hearts*

$11.50

Basil aioli, arugula, oven roasted tomato, baby arugula

Roasted Brussel Sprouts*

$10.50

Organic brussel sprouts, EVOO, prosciutto, cream sauce

Abruzzo*

$10.00

Our wood-fired flat bread served with classic tomato bruschetta mix

Meatball App*

$10.00

Three per order topped with our ten hour meat ragu

Oven Roasted Olives*

$4.50

Roasted Veggie Platter*

$15.50

Lentils with baby spinach, wood-roasted seasonal vegetables, EVOO, sea salt, cracked pepper

Pizza*

Adovada Pizza*

$16.50

(5th place winner International Pizza Expo 2015) San Marzano tomato D.O.P, spicy pork tenderloin adovada, wood-roasted onion, house-made mozzarella

BBQ Chicken*

$16.50

Our throwback to circa 1990 Kansas City-style BBQ sauce, mozz provolone blend, wood-roasted chicken, red onion, cilantro, crushed peanuts

Belgio Dolce*

$17.50

(3rd Place winner, International Pizza Expo 2014) -What Guy Ate- White base, house-made mozzarella, pecorino romano, oregano, shaved brussel sprouts, Calabrian chili oil, Molinari soppressata, local honey, crushed pistachios

Bufala Margherita*

$17.50

San Marzano tomato D.O.P, imported mozzarella di Bufala D.O.P, fresh basil, EVOO

Calabrian Dolce*

$16.00

San Marzano tomato D.O.P, mozz provolone blend, Calabrian chilies, Molinari sopressata, fresh basil, local honey

Di Fungi*

$15.00

San Marzano tomato D.O.P, button mushrooms, wood-roasted onions, house-made mozzarella

Farmers*

$16.50

San Marzano tomato D.O.P, mozz provolone blend, tomatoes, wood-roasted onions, button mushrooms, bell peppers, olives

Fennel Sausage*

$16.50

San Marzano tomato D.O.P, fennel sausage, house-made mozzarella, wood-roasted onions,

Kenai*

$18.50

-What Guy Ate- White base, ricotta, house-made mozzarella, pecorino romano, house-smoked salmon, dill cream, fresh dill, EVOO, red onions

Margherita DOC*

$14.50

San Marzano tomato D.O.P., fior di latte mozzarella, parmigiano reggiano, fresh basil, EVOO

Marinara*

$12.50

San Marzano tomato D.O.P., roasted garlic, oregano, EVOO (no cheese)

Marmalade*

$16.50

San Marzano tomato D.O.P, mozz provolone blend, Molinari sopressata, house-made bacon marmalade, baby arugula, wildflower chili honey

Ms. Piggy*

$17.50

Creamy pesto, mozz provolone blend, smoked bacon, Molinari pistachio mortadella, wood-roasted onion, basil chiffonade

Parma & Arugula*

$17.50

San Marzano tomato D.O.P, mozz provolone mix, Prosciutto di Parma, baby arugula, fresh lemon

Pepperoni*

$15.00

San Marzano tomato D.O.P, house-made mozzarella, hand-cut pepperoni

Shrimp Fra Diavolo*

$17.50

Creamy pesto, mozz provolone blend, spicy shrimp, Calabrian chilies, fresh basil, house-made Calabrian chili oil

Create Your Own

$12.50

Pasta*

Bolognese*

$14.50

Ten hour ragu, cream, basil chiffonade. Contains beef & sausage.

Chicken Alfredo*

$16.50

House-made alfredo, all natural wood-roasted chicken, button mushrooms, basil chiffonade

Large Butter Pasta*

$12.50

Spaghetti noodles, butter, parmigiano reggiano

Lasagna*

$15.50

Ten hour ragu, ricotta, mozz provolone blend, Grana Padano, basil chiffonade. Contains beef & sausage.

Pesto Spaghetti*

$15.50

Pesto (nut free), crispy Prosciutto di Parma, parmigiano reggiano

Plain Alfredo*

$13.50

Fettuccini, house-made alfredo

Rigatoni*

$15.50

Ten hour ragu, mozz provolone blend, fennel sausage, cream, basil chiffonade

Salmon Alfredo*

$19.50

House-made alfredo, house-smoked salmon, button mushrooms, basil chiffonade

Shrimp Alfredo*

$19.50

House-made alfredo, shrimp, button mushrooms, basil chiffonade

Spaghetti & Meatballs*

$15.50

Ten hour ragu, parmigiano reggiano, classic meatballs, basil chiffonade

Kids Menu*

Kids Cheese Pizza*

$7.50

Kids Margherita Pizza*

$7.50

Kids Pepperoni Pizza*

$8.00

Kids Sausage Pizza*

$8.00

Kids Lasagna*

$8.00

Contains beef & sausage

Kids Pasta*

$7.50

butter & parmigiano reggiano

Kids Pasta and Meatball*

$7.50

ten hour ragu, classic meatball

Kids Plain Alfredo*

$8.00

Dessert*

Chocolate Mousse*

$6.50

House-made, Colombian single origin chocolate, house whipped cream

Creme Brulee Cheese Cake*

$7.50

Madagascar vanilla bean, caramel

Dolce Calzone*

$10.50

Chocolate hazelnut, chocolate, candied pecans, hand whipped cream

Flourless Chocolate Cake*

$7.50

Made with four chocolates, ganache topping, hand whipped cream, cocoa dusting

Smores-ala-Fat Olives*

$10.50

Oven baked 12' pizza round, Columbian single origin chocolate chips, roasted marshmallows, chocolate sauce drizzle, powdered sugar

Tiramisu*

$7.50

House-made lady fingers, espresso, marscapone, cocoa

Other

Chili Oil Bottle

$12.50

Coffee Mug

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fat Olives is VPN certified and only uses the finest imported Italian ingredients to produce truly authentic Neapolitan pizza.

Website

Location

2308 East Route 66, Flagstaff, AZ 86004

Directions

Gallery
Fat Olives image

Similar restaurants in your area

Canyon Breeze
orange starNo Reviews
270 N State Route 89a Ste 11 Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Pisa Lisa Wood Fired Pizza
orange star4.0 • 1,110
2245 W STATE ROUTE 89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Dahl and Diluca
orange starNo Reviews
2321 AZ-89A SEDONA, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Pisa Lisa
orange starNo Reviews
2245 W Hwy 89A Sedona, AZ 86336
View restaurantnext
Whisk & Whisky
orange star4.5 • 489
601 E Picadilly Dr Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Flagstaff

Beaver Street Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,496
11 S. Beaver St Suite #1 Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Wildflower - 012 Flagstaff
orange star4.7 • 2,141
530 E. Piccadilly Drive Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
orange star4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Salsa Brava - 2220 E route 66
orange star4.4 • 1,878
2220 E route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86004
View restaurantnext
Tourist Home Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,638
52 S San Francisco St Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Taverna Mediterranean Kitchen
orange star4.3 • 1,384
2420 S Woodlands Village Blvd Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Flagstaff
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Sedona
review star
Avg 4.2 (34 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Cottonwood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Clarkdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Winslow
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Prescott
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Taylor
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston