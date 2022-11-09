Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Olive's - Homer, AK

No reviews yet

276 Ohlson Ln

Homer, AK 99603

Popular Items

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty 18"
ABC
Carnivore 18"

Appetizers

Cheese Bread

$14.25

 Baked with roasted garlic infused olive oil, parmesan and mozzarella. With red sauce & creamy garlic-herb sauces for dipping. 

The Trio

$15.25

Roasted Garlic ricotta, Olive Tapenade and Smoked salmon dip served with flatbread.

Salmon Dip

$15.25

House smoked salmon dip with flatbread.

Seared Shrimp & Scallops

$18.00

 Served with a ribbon of peach habanero sauce. 

Calzones

Chicken Calzone

$14.75

 Chicken, bacon crumbles, parmesan,spinach, tomato, red onion, mozzarella and white sauce. Soup or salad. 14.50

Italian Calzone

$14.75

 Smoked beef, mushrooms, onions,banana peppers, cream cheese withred sauce. Soup or salad. 

Meat Calzone

$14.75

 For the meat eater. Pepperoni, salami,Italian sausage, mozzarella with red sauce. Soup or salad. 

Veggie Calzone

$14.75

Spinach, mushroom, olive tapenade, tomato and shredded mozzarella with basil pesto

Mac & Cheese

$14.75

 This is not a calzone but still oh-so-yummy! Wood oven baked blend of cheddar cheeses with pasta. Plated with a side salad or a cup of soup. 

Bacon Mac

$15.75

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese Child

$7.00

Butter Noodles Child

$7.00

Mac Cheese Child

$7.00

Salads & Soups

Caesar Salad

$12.75

 The classic dressing blended smooth, tossed with parmesan & romaine. 

House Salad

$7.50

Mediterranean Salad

$12.75

 Romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion. 

Nonna's Salad

$12.75

 Salad greens, spicy pecans, sliced apple and blue cheese crumbles. 

Soup 1 Bowl

$7.00

Soup 1 Cup

$5.00

Soup 2 Cup

$5.00

Soup and Salad

$12.75

Spinach Salad

$12.75

 Fresh spinach with chevre, red onion, tomato, hard boiled egg and bacon crumbles. 

The Black Hole Salad

$12.75

 Same as the standard caesar with more garlic added. 

Sandwiches

ABC

$14.75

Bacon, cheese, provolone, cheddar, gruyere, sliced apple.

Fish Tacos

$15.00

2 Fin fish tacos with coleslaw, fresh made salsa and smokey bay. 

Buffalo Cauliflower Sandwich

$15.00

Cauliflower with coleslaw, banana peppers, tomatoes and red onions. topped with buffalo bleu cheese sauce.

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.75

Oven grilled chicken with bacon, pepper jack, mixed greens, tomato, onion, pickles & smokey bay dressing.

Angus Cheese Burger

$15.00

Certified Angus beef, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, onion pickles tomato.

Pesto Turkey

$14.75

Bacon strips, basil pesto, house smoked turkey, roasted red pepper and provolone cheese.

Portabella Mushroom

$14.75

Oven roasted with fresh mozzarella, spinach, roasted red pepper, pickle, and a drizzle of balsamic walnut vinaigrette.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

House smoked pork, Pepper jack, coleslaw, red onions and jalapeño with BBQ sauce. 

Salmon Sandwich

$15.25

Salmon fillet with Smoky Bay sauce, tomato, coleslaw and red onion.

The Cattleman

$15.25

Sliced house smoked beef with bacon, cheddar, tomato, red onion and pickle. Dressed with BBQ sauce.

The Pastrami

$15.25

House smoked pastrami, coleslaw, banana peppers, pepper jack, honey mustard and red onion.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$9.00

 Homer’s favorite! Triple layers wrapped in a sweet cream cheese frosting. Pecan edged with a drizzle of caramel. 

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.00

 Four layers of dark chocolate layered with whipped chocolate ganache frosted in chocolate butter cream. A drizzle ofdark chocolate. 

Miss Ella's Pecan Torte

$9.00

 Shortbread crust filled with roasted pecans and caramel. Finished with dark chocolate, a dollop of whipped cream and drizzle of caramel sauce. 

Noanies's Cheesecake

$9.00

 Always rich, creamy and smooth. Your server will share the details. 

Ala Mode

$2.00

12" Pizzas

Aegean 12"

$15.75

Garlic oil, spinach, sun-dried tomato, feta, mozzarella

Barnyard 12"

$15.75

White sauce, bacon, chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarell.

Carnivore 12"

$15.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella

Classic Cheese 12"

$15.75

Red sauce, mozzarella

Combo 12"

$15.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, mozzarella.

Green Garden 12"

$15.75

Spinach, tomato, artichoke, mushroom, roasted garlic ricotta, pesto, mozzarella.

Kitchen Sink 12"

$15.75

Build your own with sauce, cheese and up to three toppings.

Maui Zowie 12"

$15.75

White sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeno cheddar, mozzarella.

Mediterranean 12"

$15.75

Red sauce, artichoke, tomato, olive tapenade, pesto, feta, mozzarella.

Olives Special 12"

$15.75

Garlic oil, tomato, olive tapenade, pineapple, jalapeño, cream cheese, mozzarella.

Pepperoni 12"

$15.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella.

Roman Style 12"

$15.75

Garlic oil, sun-dried tomato, Roma tomato, olive tapenade, red onion, feta, basil, mozzarella.

Sauce Boss 12"

$15.75

White sauce, sriracha, bbq swirl, sausage, red onion, banana pepper, cheddar, mozzarella.

Standard Veg 12'

$15.75

Red sauce, spinach, peppers, red onion, black olive, mushroom, cheddar , mozzarella.

Straight up Cheese 12"

$15.75

Red sauce, cheddar, feta, mozzarella, basil.

The Armagarden 12"

$15.75

Red sauce, white sauce, spinach, tomato, red pepper, roasted garlic,mushroom, pesto, mozzarella.

The Cure 12"

$15.75

White sauce, ham, salami, bacon, banana peppers, BBQ swirl, cheddar, mozzarella

The Gaba Gool 12"

$15.75

Red sauce, minced garlic, pepperoni, Salami, Banana peppers, basli, mozzarella, Fresh mozzarella.

The Hitman 12"

$15.75

Garlic oil, salami, sundered tomato, red onion, mushroom, pesto, mozzarella.

The Swine 12"

$15.75

Spinach, bacon, sausage, mushroom, Parmesan, mozzarella.

Tropical 12"

$15.75

Red sauce, ham, bacon , pineapple, mozzarella.

Veg Head 12"

$15.75

Garlic oil, spinach, red pepper, tomato, red onion, mushroom, feta, mozzarella

White Devil 12"

$15.75

White sauce, sausage, red pepper, jalapeño, banana pepper, sriracha swirl, feta, mozzarella

White Garden 12"

$15.75

White sauce, spinach, mushroom, artichoke, black olive, roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella.

18" Pizzas

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty 18"

$26.25

Aegean 18"

$26.25

Garlic oil, spinach, sun-dried tomato, mozzarella, feta.

Barnyard 18"

$26.25

White sauce, spinach, chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella.

Carnivore 18"

$26.25

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella.

Cheese 18"

$26.25

Red sauce, mozzarella.

Combo 18"

$26.75

Red sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, mozzarella.

Gaba Gool 18"

$26.25

Red sauce, minced garlic, pepperoni, Salami, Banana peppers, basli, mozzarella, Fresh mozzarella.

Green Garden 18"

$26.25

Spinach, tomato, artichoke, mushroom, roasted garlic ricotta, pesto, mozzarella.

Kitchen Sink 18"

$26.25

Choice of sauce, cheese and three toppings.

Maui Zowie 18"

$26.25

White sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, cheddar, mozzarella.

Mediterranean 18"

$26.25

Red sauce, artichoke, tomato, olive tapenade, pesto, feta mozzarella.

Olives Special 18"

$26.25

Garlic oil, olive tapenade, tomato, jalapeño, pineapple, feta, cream cheese mozzarella.

Pepperoni 18"

$26.25

Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella.

Roman Style 18"

$26.25

Garlic oil, sun-dried tomato, Roma, red onion, olive tapenade, feta, basil, mozzarella.

Sauce Boss 18"

$26.25

White sauce, sriracha, BBQ swirl, sausage, onion, banana pepper, cheddar, mozzarella

Standard Veg 18"

$26.25

Red sauce, spinach, peppers, onion, mushroom, black olive, cheddar, mozzarella.

Straight up Cheese 18"

$26.25

Red sauce, cheddar, feta, mozzarella, basil.

The Armagarden 18"

$26.25

Red sauce, white sauce, spinach, red pepper, tomato, red onion, roasted garlic, mushroom, pesto, mozzarella.

The Cure 18"

$26.25

White sauce, ham, bacon, salami, banana pepper, bbq swirl, cheddar, green onion mozzarella.

The Hitman 18"

$26.25

garlic oil, salami, sundried tomato, red onion, mushroom, pesto, mozzarella.

The Swine 18"

$26.25

pesto, spinach, sausage, bacon, mushroom, mozzarella, Parmesan.

Tropical 18"

$26.25

Red sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella

Veg Head 18"

$26.25

Garlic oil, spinach, red pepper, tomato, red onion, mushroom, feta mozzarella.

White Devil 18"

$26.25

White sauce, sausage, red pepper, banana pepper, jalapeño, sriracha swirl, feta, mozzarella

White Garden 18"

$26.25

White sauce, spinach, black olive, artichoke, mushroom, roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella.

28" Pizzas

1/2 & 1/2 Specialty 28"

$44.00

Aegean 28"

$44.00

Barnyard 28"

$44.00

Carnivore 28"

$44.00

Classic Cheese 28"

$44.00

Combo 28"

$44.00

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, mozzarella.

Green Garden 28"

$44.00

Kitchen Sink 28"

$44.00

Maui Zowie 28"

$44.00

Mediterranean 28"

$44.00

Olives Special 28"

$44.00

Pepperoni 28"

$44.00

Roman Style 28"

$44.00

Sauce Boss 28"

$44.00

Standard Veg 28"

$44.00

Straight up Cheese 28"

$44.00

The Armagarden 28"

$44.00

The Cure 28"

$44.00

The Gaba Gool 28"

$44.00

Red sauce, minced garlic, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella.

The Hitman 28"

$44.00

The Swine 28"

$44.00

Tropical 28"

$44.00

Veg Head 28"

$44.00

White Devil 28"

$44.00

White Garden 28"

$44.00
All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Located in Beautiful Homer, Alaska! Food Served with Pride, Prepared with a Passion!

276 Ohlson Ln, Homer, AK 99603

