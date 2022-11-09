Fat Olive's - Homer, AK
276 Ohlson Ln
Homer, AK 99603
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheese Bread
Baked with roasted garlic infused olive oil, parmesan and mozzarella. With red sauce & creamy garlic-herb sauces for dipping.
The Trio
Roasted Garlic ricotta, Olive Tapenade and Smoked salmon dip served with flatbread.
Salmon Dip
House smoked salmon dip with flatbread.
Seared Shrimp & Scallops
Served with a ribbon of peach habanero sauce.
Calzones
Chicken Calzone
Chicken, bacon crumbles, parmesan,spinach, tomato, red onion, mozzarella and white sauce. Soup or salad. 14.50
Italian Calzone
Smoked beef, mushrooms, onions,banana peppers, cream cheese withred sauce. Soup or salad.
Meat Calzone
For the meat eater. Pepperoni, salami,Italian sausage, mozzarella with red sauce. Soup or salad.
Veggie Calzone
Spinach, mushroom, olive tapenade, tomato and shredded mozzarella with basil pesto
Mac & Cheese
This is not a calzone but still oh-so-yummy! Wood oven baked blend of cheddar cheeses with pasta. Plated with a side salad or a cup of soup.
Bacon Mac
Salads & Soups
Caesar Salad
The classic dressing blended smooth, tossed with parmesan & romaine.
House Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, feta cheese, kalamata olive, tomato, red onion.
Nonna's Salad
Salad greens, spicy pecans, sliced apple and blue cheese crumbles.
Soup 1 Bowl
Soup 1 Cup
Soup 2 Cup
Soup and Salad
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach with chevre, red onion, tomato, hard boiled egg and bacon crumbles.
The Black Hole Salad
Same as the standard caesar with more garlic added.
Sandwiches
ABC
Bacon, cheese, provolone, cheddar, gruyere, sliced apple.
Fish Tacos
2 Fin fish tacos with coleslaw, fresh made salsa and smokey bay.
Buffalo Cauliflower Sandwich
Cauliflower with coleslaw, banana peppers, tomatoes and red onions. topped with buffalo bleu cheese sauce.
Grilled Chicken Club
Oven grilled chicken with bacon, pepper jack, mixed greens, tomato, onion, pickles & smokey bay dressing.
Angus Cheese Burger
Certified Angus beef, cheddar, honey mustard, lettuce, onion pickles tomato.
Pesto Turkey
Bacon strips, basil pesto, house smoked turkey, roasted red pepper and provolone cheese.
Portabella Mushroom
Oven roasted with fresh mozzarella, spinach, roasted red pepper, pickle, and a drizzle of balsamic walnut vinaigrette.
Pulled Pork Sandwich
House smoked pork, Pepper jack, coleslaw, red onions and jalapeño with BBQ sauce.
Salmon Sandwich
Salmon fillet with Smoky Bay sauce, tomato, coleslaw and red onion.
The Cattleman
Sliced house smoked beef with bacon, cheddar, tomato, red onion and pickle. Dressed with BBQ sauce.
The Pastrami
House smoked pastrami, coleslaw, banana peppers, pepper jack, honey mustard and red onion.
Desserts
Carrot Cake
Homer’s favorite! Triple layers wrapped in a sweet cream cheese frosting. Pecan edged with a drizzle of caramel.
Chocolate Layer Cake
Four layers of dark chocolate layered with whipped chocolate ganache frosted in chocolate butter cream. A drizzle ofdark chocolate.
Miss Ella's Pecan Torte
Shortbread crust filled with roasted pecans and caramel. Finished with dark chocolate, a dollop of whipped cream and drizzle of caramel sauce.
Noanies's Cheesecake
Always rich, creamy and smooth. Your server will share the details.
Ala Mode
12" Pizzas
Aegean 12"
Garlic oil, spinach, sun-dried tomato, feta, mozzarella
Barnyard 12"
White sauce, bacon, chicken, spinach, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarell.
Carnivore 12"
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella
Classic Cheese 12"
Red sauce, mozzarella
Combo 12"
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, mozzarella.
Green Garden 12"
Spinach, tomato, artichoke, mushroom, roasted garlic ricotta, pesto, mozzarella.
Kitchen Sink 12"
Build your own with sauce, cheese and up to three toppings.
Maui Zowie 12"
White sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeno cheddar, mozzarella.
Mediterranean 12"
Red sauce, artichoke, tomato, olive tapenade, pesto, feta, mozzarella.
Olives Special 12"
Garlic oil, tomato, olive tapenade, pineapple, jalapeño, cream cheese, mozzarella.
Pepperoni 12"
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella.
Roman Style 12"
Garlic oil, sun-dried tomato, Roma tomato, olive tapenade, red onion, feta, basil, mozzarella.
Sauce Boss 12"
White sauce, sriracha, bbq swirl, sausage, red onion, banana pepper, cheddar, mozzarella.
Standard Veg 12'
Red sauce, spinach, peppers, red onion, black olive, mushroom, cheddar , mozzarella.
Straight up Cheese 12"
Red sauce, cheddar, feta, mozzarella, basil.
The Armagarden 12"
Red sauce, white sauce, spinach, tomato, red pepper, roasted garlic,mushroom, pesto, mozzarella.
The Cure 12"
White sauce, ham, salami, bacon, banana peppers, BBQ swirl, cheddar, mozzarella
The Gaba Gool 12"
Red sauce, minced garlic, pepperoni, Salami, Banana peppers, basli, mozzarella, Fresh mozzarella.
The Hitman 12"
Garlic oil, salami, sundered tomato, red onion, mushroom, pesto, mozzarella.
The Swine 12"
Spinach, bacon, sausage, mushroom, Parmesan, mozzarella.
Tropical 12"
Red sauce, ham, bacon , pineapple, mozzarella.
Veg Head 12"
Garlic oil, spinach, red pepper, tomato, red onion, mushroom, feta, mozzarella
White Devil 12"
White sauce, sausage, red pepper, jalapeño, banana pepper, sriracha swirl, feta, mozzarella
White Garden 12"
White sauce, spinach, mushroom, artichoke, black olive, roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella.
18" Pizzas
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty 18"
Aegean 18"
Garlic oil, spinach, sun-dried tomato, mozzarella, feta.
Barnyard 18"
White sauce, spinach, chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese, mozzarella.
Carnivore 18"
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, bacon, mozzarella.
Cheese 18"
Red sauce, mozzarella.
Combo 18"
Red sauce, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, mozzarella.
Gaba Gool 18"
Red sauce, minced garlic, pepperoni, Salami, Banana peppers, basli, mozzarella, Fresh mozzarella.
Green Garden 18"
Spinach, tomato, artichoke, mushroom, roasted garlic ricotta, pesto, mozzarella.
Kitchen Sink 18"
Choice of sauce, cheese and three toppings.
Maui Zowie 18"
White sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, jalapeño, cheddar, mozzarella.
Mediterranean 18"
Red sauce, artichoke, tomato, olive tapenade, pesto, feta mozzarella.
Olives Special 18"
Garlic oil, olive tapenade, tomato, jalapeño, pineapple, feta, cream cheese mozzarella.
Pepperoni 18"
Red sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella.
Roman Style 18"
Garlic oil, sun-dried tomato, Roma, red onion, olive tapenade, feta, basil, mozzarella.
Sauce Boss 18"
White sauce, sriracha, BBQ swirl, sausage, onion, banana pepper, cheddar, mozzarella
Standard Veg 18"
Red sauce, spinach, peppers, onion, mushroom, black olive, cheddar, mozzarella.
Straight up Cheese 18"
Red sauce, cheddar, feta, mozzarella, basil.
The Armagarden 18"
Red sauce, white sauce, spinach, red pepper, tomato, red onion, roasted garlic, mushroom, pesto, mozzarella.
The Cure 18"
White sauce, ham, bacon, salami, banana pepper, bbq swirl, cheddar, green onion mozzarella.
The Hitman 18"
garlic oil, salami, sundried tomato, red onion, mushroom, pesto, mozzarella.
The Swine 18"
pesto, spinach, sausage, bacon, mushroom, mozzarella, Parmesan.
Tropical 18"
Red sauce, ham, bacon, pineapple, mozzarella
Veg Head 18"
Garlic oil, spinach, red pepper, tomato, red onion, mushroom, feta mozzarella.
White Devil 18"
White sauce, sausage, red pepper, banana pepper, jalapeño, sriracha swirl, feta, mozzarella
White Garden 18"
White sauce, spinach, black olive, artichoke, mushroom, roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella.
28" Pizzas
1/2 & 1/2 Specialty 28"
Aegean 28"
Barnyard 28"
Carnivore 28"
Classic Cheese 28"
Combo 28"
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, mozzarella.
Green Garden 28"
Kitchen Sink 28"
Maui Zowie 28"
Mediterranean 28"
Olives Special 28"
Pepperoni 28"
Roman Style 28"
Sauce Boss 28"
Standard Veg 28"
Straight up Cheese 28"
The Armagarden 28"
The Cure 28"
The Gaba Gool 28"
Red sauce, minced garlic, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, basil, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella.
The Hitman 28"
The Swine 28"
Tropical 28"
Veg Head 28"
White Devil 28"
White Garden 28"
Located in Beautiful Homer, Alaska! Food Served with Pride, Prepared with a Passion!
