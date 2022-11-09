Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA

review star

No reviews yet

255 Williams Blvd

Richland, WA 99354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Nonna's Salad
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Caesar Salad

Appetizers

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$13.50

 olive oil, herbs, fresh garlic, baked with mozzarella, served with a garlic herb dipping sauce & marinara.

Firecracker Prawns

Firecracker Prawns

$16.00

pan fried prawns in a sweet & spicy firecracker sauce

Grilled Oysters Rockefeller

$20.00

Half dozen oysters grilled with butter, spinach, garlic, shallot, house mignonette and shaved parmesan.

Mediterranean Spreads

$15.00

Melanzo, a creamy blend of garlic, roasted eggplant & cream cheese along with our castelvetrano olive tapenade. Served with house made focaccia.

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$16.00

Sausage & Artichoke Fondue

$15.00

 sharp cheddar cheese sauce with italian sausage & artichoke hearts served with fresh baked focaccia. 

Soups & Salads

Black Hole Caesar Salad

$12.50

same as the classic with more garlic.

Caesar Salad

$12.50

 chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.50

 mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon lardons, avocado, blue cheese, hard cooked egg, cherry tomatoes.

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$15.50

 bacon lardons, almonds, green onion, apple, dried cranberries, spinach, frisee, shaved parmesan & cranberry dijon dressing.

Mediterranean Salad

$13.00

 chopped romaine, feta, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, garbanzo beans, with lemon pepper vinaigrette. 

Nonna's Salad

$13.00

 spicy pecans, granny smith apple with blue cheese crumbles. 

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$15.75

Smoked tri tip, blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard cooked egg & avocado.

Thai Chicken Salad

$15.50

mixed greens, carrots, green onion, cilantro, sliced almonds, cucumber, avocado, mama lils peppers, grilled chicken breast with a thai vinaigrette

Calzones & Pastas

Grilled Chicken Alfredo

$17.50

 grilled chicken breast served atop of fettuccine simmered in a garlic-parmesan cream sauce. 

Calzone

$14.50

 a half moon shaped pizza stuffed with basil pesto, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, eggplant spread, mozzarella. Served with soup or salad. 

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

 a creamy blend of dubliner & tillamook sharp cheddar tossed with penne, finished in the oven. Served with Soup or Salad.

Strombolis

Strombolis

$14.50

 the same as a calzone, but with red sauce, pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, italian sausage, & mozzarella. Served with soup or salad. 

Torta

$14.50

 a half moon shaped pizza stuffed with chicken, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, feta, garlic herb sauce. Served with soup or salad.

Cajun Prawn Pasta

$19.75

Wild caught prawns tossed with a garlic-parmesean cream sauce, heirloom tomatoes and our house made cajun seasoning.

Sandwiches & Burgers

ABC

ABC

$13.75

green apple slivers, bacon with melted provolone, parmesan & smoked mozzarella on a telera roll. 

Avocado Turkey Wrap

$14.75

house smoked turkey breast, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, garlic herb & provolone.

Bacon Burger

Bacon Burger

$15.50

half pound black angus cheese burger with crsipy bacon, and choice of cheese. 

Beef & Bleu

$15.50

house smoked tri-tip, blue cheese, chipotle aioli, carmelized onions & arugula on a toasted telera roll.

BLT

$14.50

thick cut brown sugar-black pepper bacon, sun dried tomato jam, arugula & avocado on a toasted telera roll.

California

$15.75

grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, crisp bacon, with honey jalapeño dressing on a telera roll. 

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$14.75

our fat olives burger with your choice of cheese.

Fat Olives Burger

$13.75

flame broiled half pound black angus burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo on a brioche bun.

French Dip

French Dip

$15.50

house smoked tri tip, provolone cheese, on a telera roll, served with a side of harseradish sauce & au jus.

Gourmet Burger

$16.00

half pound burger, chipotle aioli, carmelized onions, sun dried tomato jam, thick cut brown sugar-black pepper bacon, lettuce & choice of cheese

Grilled Chicken Burger

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, carmelized onions, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato with pepper jack cheese

Pastrami "Reuben"

Pastrami "Reuben"

$15.50

house cured & smoked pastrami, russian dressing, sharp cheddar on toasted rye. 

Pesto Turkey

Pesto Turkey

$14.75

crisp bacon, basil pesto, house smoked turkey breast, roasted red peppers & melted provolone on telera roll. 

Sando Special

$14.50

Tuscan

$14.75

Grilled chicken, house made ham, provolone with arugula, romas, roasted red peppers, melanzano on a telera roll.

Sweet Treats

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Tripple layers wrapped in a sweet cream cheese frosting. Pecan edge with a caramel drizzle.

Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Chocolate ganache between two layers of moist chocolate cake, topped with chocolate cake chunks.

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Seasonal Mousse Cake

$8.00

this one changes with the seasons, ask your server about this!

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

coffee dipped ladyfingers layered with a sweet mascarpone cream.

Extra Large 18" Pizza

Kitchen Sink XL

$25.75

Build your own, up to 3 toppings

Aegean XL

$25.75

Garlic oil, house blend cheese, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herbs

BBQ Chicken XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, chicken, red onion, bacon, Romas, smoked mozzarella, bbq swirl

California XL

$25.75

Garlic white, house blend cheese, spinach, chicken, bacon, smoked mozzarella

Capricciosa XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, artichoke

Carnivore XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Classic Cheese XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, parmesan, herbs

Classic Pepperoni XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, herbs

Fab Four XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion

Islander XL

$25.75

Sweet chili sauce, house blend cheese, ham, bacon, Romas, pineapple, red onion, smoked mozzarella

Italian XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olive tapenade, parmesan

Killer Tomato XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, melanzano, parmesan, pesto swirl, herbs

Margherita XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, Romas, herbs, fresh basil

Mediterranean XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, artichoke, kalamatas, feta, pesto swirl, herbs

Olives Special XL

$25.75

Garlic oil, fresh garlic, house blend cheese, Romas, jalapeños, pineapple, olive tapenade, cream cheese

Standard Veg XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, red onion

Tropical XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, ham, pineapple

Tuscany XL

$25.75

Pesto, house blend cheese, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes kalamatas, roasted garlic

Uncle Sam XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms,

Uptown XL

$25.75

Red sauce, house blend cheese, salami, sausage, roasted garlic, red onion, artichoke, mama lips peppers

Medium 12" Pizza

Kitchen Sink Medium

$15.50

Build your own, up to 3 toppings

Aegean Medium

$15.50

Garlic oil, house blend cheese, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herbs

BBQ Chicken Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, chicken, red onion, bacon, Romas, smoked mozzarella, bbq swirl

California Medium

$15.50

Garlic white, house blend cheese, spinach, chicken, bacon, smoked mozzarella

Capricciosa Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, artichoke

Carnivore Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Classic Cheese Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, parmesan, herbs

Classic Pepperoni Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, herbs

Fab Four Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion

Islander Medium

$15.50

Sweet chili sauce, house blend cheese, ham, bacon, Romas, pineapple, red onion, smoked mozzarella

Italian Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olive tapenade, parmesan

Killer Tomato Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, melanzano, parmesan, pesto swirl, herbs

Margherita Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, Romas, herbs, fresh basil

Mediterranean Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, artichoke, kalamatas, feta, pesto swirl, herbs

Olives Special Medium

$15.50

Garlic oil, fresh garlic, house blend cheese, Romas, jalapeños, pineapple, olive tapenade, cream cheese

Standard Veg Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, red onion

Tropical Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, ham, pineapple

Tuscany Medium

$15.50

Pesto, house blend cheese, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes kalamatas, roasted garlic

Uncle Sam Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms,

Uptown Medium

$15.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, salami, sausage, roasted garlic, red onion, artichoke, mama lips peppers

Personal Pizza

Kitchen Sink Personal

$10.50

Build your own, up to 3 toppings

Aegean Personal

$10.50

Garlic oil, house blend cheese, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herbs

BBQ Chicken Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, chicken, red onion, bacon, Romas, smoked mozzarella, bbq swirl

California Personal

$10.50

Garlic white, house blend cheese, spinach, chicken, bacon, smoked mozzarella

Capricciosa Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, artichoke

Carnivore Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Classic Cheese Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, parmesan, herbs

Classic Pepperoni Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, herbs

Fab Four Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion

Islander Personal

$10.50

Sweet chili sauce, house blend cheese, ham, bacon, Romas, pineapple, red onion, smoked mozzarella

Italian Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olive tapenade, parmesan

Killer Tomato Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, melanzano, parmesan, pesto swirl, herbs

Margherita Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, Romas, herbs, fresh basil

Mediterranean Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, artichoke, kalamatas, feta, pesto swirl, herbs

Olives Special Personal

$10.50

Garlic oil, fresh garlic, house blend cheese, Romas, jalapeños, pineapple, olive tapenade, cream cheese

Standard Veg Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, red onion

Tropical Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, ham, pineapple

Tuscany Personal

$10.50

Pesto, house blend cheese, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes kalamatas, roasted garlic

Uncle Sam Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms,

Uptown Personal

$10.50

Red sauce, house blend cheese, salami, sausage, roasted garlic, red onion, artichoke, mama lips peppers

Gluten Free Pizza

Kitchen Sink GF

$18.00

Build your own, up to 3 toppings

Aegean GF

$18.00

Garlic oil, house blend cheese, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herbs

BBQ Chicken GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, chicken, red onion, bacon, Romas, smoked mozzarella, bbq swirl

California GF

$18.00

Garlic white, house blend cheese, spinach, chicken, bacon, smoked mozzarella

Capricciosa GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, artichoke

Carnivore GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon

Classic Cheese GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, parmesan, herbs

Classic Pepperoni GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, herbs

Fab Four GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion

Islander GF

$18.00

Sweet chili sauce, house blend cheese, ham, bacon, Romas, pineapple, red onion, smoked mozzarella

Italian GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olive tapenade, parmesan

Killer Tomato GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, melanzano, parmesan, pesto swirl, herbs

Margherita GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, Romas, herbs, fresh basil

Mediterranean GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, artichoke, kalamatas, feta, pesto swirl, herbs

Olives Special GF

$18.00

Garlic oil, fresh garlic, house blend cheese, Romas, jalapeños, pineapple, olive tapenade, cream cheese

Standard Veg GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, red onion

Tropical GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, ham, pineapple

Tuscany GF

$18.00

Pesto, house blend cheese, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes kalamatas, roasted garlic

Uncle Sam GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms,

Uptown GF

$18.00

Red sauce, house blend cheese, salami, sausage, roasted garlic, red onion, artichoke, mama lips peppers

By the Slice

Slice Meat

$4.50

Slice Veg

$4.50

Catering

Please order these items at least 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE to allow for proper prep time!

10 Half Sandwiches

$50.00

18 Half Sandwiches

$90.00

Premium Boxed Lunch

$15.50

Please order 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Minimum Order 10 Boxed Lunches. Includes sandwich of your choice, house salad, potato chips & cookie.

Catering Salad

Please order 2 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Feeds about 10 guests.

Fat Olives Lasagna - Catering

Please order 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Layers of fresh pasta, house made marinara, Italian Sausage, mozzarella, ricotta cheese & spinach.

Creamy Chicken Lasagna - Catering

Please order 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Layers of fresh pasta, grilled chicken, creamy pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, un-dried tomatoes & feta.

Baked Penne Bolognese - Catering

Please order 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Penne pasta with Italian sausage, chorizo, mushrooms, bell peppers, fire roasted tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella.

Fat Olives Mac & Cheese - Catering

Please order 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Penne pasta tossed with a creamy blends of dubliner & tillamook sharp cheddar cheeses.

Baked Tuscan Penne - Catering

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Your Northwest Neighborhood Bistro

Website

Location

255 Williams Blvd, Richland, WA 99354

Directions

Gallery
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA image
Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA image
Main pic

