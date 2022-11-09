Fat Olive's Restaurant - Richland, WA
255 Williams Blvd
Richland, WA 99354
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cheesy Garlic Bread
olive oil, herbs, fresh garlic, baked with mozzarella, served with a garlic herb dipping sauce & marinara.
Firecracker Prawns
pan fried prawns in a sweet & spicy firecracker sauce
Grilled Oysters Rockefeller
Half dozen oysters grilled with butter, spinach, garlic, shallot, house mignonette and shaved parmesan.
Mediterranean Spreads
Melanzo, a creamy blend of garlic, roasted eggplant & cream cheese along with our castelvetrano olive tapenade. Served with house made focaccia.
Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Sausage & Artichoke Fondue
sharp cheddar cheese sauce with italian sausage & artichoke hearts served with fresh baked focaccia.
Soups & Salads
Black Hole Caesar Salad
same as the classic with more garlic.
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine, shaved parmesan, croutons & caesar dressing.
Cobb Salad
mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon lardons, avocado, blue cheese, hard cooked egg, cherry tomatoes.
Cranberry Chicken Salad
bacon lardons, almonds, green onion, apple, dried cranberries, spinach, frisee, shaved parmesan & cranberry dijon dressing.
Mediterranean Salad
chopped romaine, feta, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, red onion, garbanzo beans, with lemon pepper vinaigrette.
Nonna's Salad
spicy pecans, granny smith apple with blue cheese crumbles.
Steak Salad
Smoked tri tip, blue cheese, bacon, cherry tomatoes, hard cooked egg & avocado.
Thai Chicken Salad
mixed greens, carrots, green onion, cilantro, sliced almonds, cucumber, avocado, mama lils peppers, grilled chicken breast with a thai vinaigrette
Calzones & Pastas
Grilled Chicken Alfredo
grilled chicken breast served atop of fettuccine simmered in a garlic-parmesan cream sauce.
Calzone
a half moon shaped pizza stuffed with basil pesto, spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, eggplant spread, mozzarella. Served with soup or salad.
Mac & Cheese
a creamy blend of dubliner & tillamook sharp cheddar tossed with penne, finished in the oven. Served with Soup or Salad.
Strombolis
the same as a calzone, but with red sauce, pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, italian sausage, & mozzarella. Served with soup or salad.
Torta
a half moon shaped pizza stuffed with chicken, spinach, sun dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella, feta, garlic herb sauce. Served with soup or salad.
Cajun Prawn Pasta
Wild caught prawns tossed with a garlic-parmesean cream sauce, heirloom tomatoes and our house made cajun seasoning.
Sandwiches & Burgers
ABC
green apple slivers, bacon with melted provolone, parmesan & smoked mozzarella on a telera roll.
Avocado Turkey Wrap
house smoked turkey breast, avocado, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, garlic herb & provolone.
Bacon Burger
half pound black angus cheese burger with crsipy bacon, and choice of cheese.
Beef & Bleu
house smoked tri-tip, blue cheese, chipotle aioli, carmelized onions & arugula on a toasted telera roll.
BLT
thick cut brown sugar-black pepper bacon, sun dried tomato jam, arugula & avocado on a toasted telera roll.
California
grilled chicken, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack, crisp bacon, with honey jalapeño dressing on a telera roll.
Cheese Burger
our fat olives burger with your choice of cheese.
Fat Olives Burger
flame broiled half pound black angus burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo on a brioche bun.
French Dip
house smoked tri tip, provolone cheese, on a telera roll, served with a side of harseradish sauce & au jus.
Gourmet Burger
half pound burger, chipotle aioli, carmelized onions, sun dried tomato jam, thick cut brown sugar-black pepper bacon, lettuce & choice of cheese
Grilled Chicken Burger
grilled chicken breast, carmelized onions, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato with pepper jack cheese
Pastrami "Reuben"
house cured & smoked pastrami, russian dressing, sharp cheddar on toasted rye.
Pesto Turkey
crisp bacon, basil pesto, house smoked turkey breast, roasted red peppers & melted provolone on telera roll.
Sando Special
Tuscan
Grilled chicken, house made ham, provolone with arugula, romas, roasted red peppers, melanzano on a telera roll.
Sweet Treats
Carrot Cake
Tripple layers wrapped in a sweet cream cheese frosting. Pecan edge with a caramel drizzle.
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate ganache between two layers of moist chocolate cake, topped with chocolate cake chunks.
Cinnamon Roll
Seasonal Mousse Cake
this one changes with the seasons, ask your server about this!
Tiramisu
coffee dipped ladyfingers layered with a sweet mascarpone cream.
Extra Large 18" Pizza
Kitchen Sink XL
Build your own, up to 3 toppings
Aegean XL
Garlic oil, house blend cheese, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herbs
BBQ Chicken XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, chicken, red onion, bacon, Romas, smoked mozzarella, bbq swirl
California XL
Garlic white, house blend cheese, spinach, chicken, bacon, smoked mozzarella
Capricciosa XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, artichoke
Carnivore XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
Classic Cheese XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, parmesan, herbs
Classic Pepperoni XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, herbs
Fab Four XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
Islander XL
Sweet chili sauce, house blend cheese, ham, bacon, Romas, pineapple, red onion, smoked mozzarella
Italian XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olive tapenade, parmesan
Killer Tomato XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, melanzano, parmesan, pesto swirl, herbs
Margherita XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, Romas, herbs, fresh basil
Mediterranean XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, artichoke, kalamatas, feta, pesto swirl, herbs
Olives Special XL
Garlic oil, fresh garlic, house blend cheese, Romas, jalapeños, pineapple, olive tapenade, cream cheese
Standard Veg XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, red onion
Tropical XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, ham, pineapple
Tuscany XL
Pesto, house blend cheese, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes kalamatas, roasted garlic
Uncle Sam XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms,
Uptown XL
Red sauce, house blend cheese, salami, sausage, roasted garlic, red onion, artichoke, mama lips peppers
Medium 12" Pizza
Kitchen Sink Medium
Build your own, up to 3 toppings
Aegean Medium
Garlic oil, house blend cheese, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herbs
BBQ Chicken Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, chicken, red onion, bacon, Romas, smoked mozzarella, bbq swirl
California Medium
Garlic white, house blend cheese, spinach, chicken, bacon, smoked mozzarella
Capricciosa Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, artichoke
Carnivore Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
Classic Cheese Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, parmesan, herbs
Classic Pepperoni Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, herbs
Fab Four Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
Islander Medium
Sweet chili sauce, house blend cheese, ham, bacon, Romas, pineapple, red onion, smoked mozzarella
Italian Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olive tapenade, parmesan
Killer Tomato Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, melanzano, parmesan, pesto swirl, herbs
Margherita Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, Romas, herbs, fresh basil
Mediterranean Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, artichoke, kalamatas, feta, pesto swirl, herbs
Olives Special Medium
Garlic oil, fresh garlic, house blend cheese, Romas, jalapeños, pineapple, olive tapenade, cream cheese
Standard Veg Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, red onion
Tropical Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, ham, pineapple
Tuscany Medium
Pesto, house blend cheese, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes kalamatas, roasted garlic
Uncle Sam Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms,
Uptown Medium
Red sauce, house blend cheese, salami, sausage, roasted garlic, red onion, artichoke, mama lips peppers
Personal Pizza
Kitchen Sink Personal
Build your own, up to 3 toppings
Aegean Personal
Garlic oil, house blend cheese, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herbs
BBQ Chicken Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, chicken, red onion, bacon, Romas, smoked mozzarella, bbq swirl
California Personal
Garlic white, house blend cheese, spinach, chicken, bacon, smoked mozzarella
Capricciosa Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, artichoke
Carnivore Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
Classic Cheese Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, parmesan, herbs
Classic Pepperoni Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, herbs
Fab Four Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
Islander Personal
Sweet chili sauce, house blend cheese, ham, bacon, Romas, pineapple, red onion, smoked mozzarella
Italian Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olive tapenade, parmesan
Killer Tomato Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, melanzano, parmesan, pesto swirl, herbs
Margherita Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, Romas, herbs, fresh basil
Mediterranean Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, artichoke, kalamatas, feta, pesto swirl, herbs
Olives Special Personal
Garlic oil, fresh garlic, house blend cheese, Romas, jalapeños, pineapple, olive tapenade, cream cheese
Standard Veg Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, red onion
Tropical Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, ham, pineapple
Tuscany Personal
Pesto, house blend cheese, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes kalamatas, roasted garlic
Uncle Sam Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms,
Uptown Personal
Red sauce, house blend cheese, salami, sausage, roasted garlic, red onion, artichoke, mama lips peppers
Gluten Free Pizza
Kitchen Sink GF
Build your own, up to 3 toppings
Aegean GF
Garlic oil, house blend cheese, garlic, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, feta, herbs
BBQ Chicken GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, chicken, red onion, bacon, Romas, smoked mozzarella, bbq swirl
California GF
Garlic white, house blend cheese, spinach, chicken, bacon, smoked mozzarella
Capricciosa GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, mushrooms, artichoke
Carnivore GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, ham, sausage, bacon
Classic Cheese GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, parmesan, herbs
Classic Pepperoni GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, parmesan, herbs
Fab Four GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, red onion
Islander GF
Sweet chili sauce, house blend cheese, ham, bacon, Romas, pineapple, red onion, smoked mozzarella
Italian GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, salami, sausage, mushrooms, olive tapenade, parmesan
Killer Tomato GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, sun-dried tomatoes, melanzano, parmesan, pesto swirl, herbs
Margherita GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, Romas, herbs, fresh basil
Mediterranean GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, garlic, Romas, artichoke, kalamatas, feta, pesto swirl, herbs
Olives Special GF
Garlic oil, fresh garlic, house blend cheese, Romas, jalapeños, pineapple, olive tapenade, cream cheese
Standard Veg GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, mushrooms, black olive, green peppers, red onion
Tropical GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, ham, pineapple
Tuscany GF
Pesto, house blend cheese, artichoke, sun-dried tomatoes kalamatas, roasted garlic
Uncle Sam GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, pepperoni, sausage, black olive, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms,
Uptown GF
Red sauce, house blend cheese, salami, sausage, roasted garlic, red onion, artichoke, mama lips peppers
By the Slice
Catering
10 Half Sandwiches
18 Half Sandwiches
Premium Boxed Lunch
Please order 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Minimum Order 10 Boxed Lunches. Includes sandwich of your choice, house salad, potato chips & cookie.
Catering Salad
Please order 2 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Feeds about 10 guests.
Fat Olives Lasagna - Catering
Please order 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Layers of fresh pasta, house made marinara, Italian Sausage, mozzarella, ricotta cheese & spinach.
Creamy Chicken Lasagna - Catering
Please order 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Layers of fresh pasta, grilled chicken, creamy pesto sauce, mozzarella, artichoke hearts, un-dried tomatoes & feta.
Baked Penne Bolognese - Catering
Please order 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Penne pasta with Italian sausage, chorizo, mushrooms, bell peppers, fire roasted tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella.
Fat Olives Mac & Cheese - Catering
Please order 12 HOURS IN ADVANCE. Penne pasta tossed with a creamy blends of dubliner & tillamook sharp cheddar cheeses.
Baked Tuscan Penne - Catering
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Your Northwest Neighborhood Bistro
255 Williams Blvd, Richland, WA 99354