Fatt Weller's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Thanks for comin' in!
Location
2420 Alcock Street, Pampa, TX 79065
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roma Italian Restaurant - 1600 North Main Street
No Reviews
1600 North Main Street Phillips, TX 79007
View restaurant