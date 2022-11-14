Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro

175 NJ-73

Berlin Township, NJ 08091

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Large Pizza
Chicken Orzo Soup
Fried Mozzarella

Starters (Fall 22)

Arancini

Arancini

$14.00

(3) Saffron risotto spheres, stuffed with risotto and mozzarella cheese, breaded and fried, and topped with marinara & parsley

Coconut Shrimp

$16.00

(5) Butterflied shrimp coated with sweet coconut shavings, fried golden brown, and served with an apricot horseradish dipping sauce

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.00

Boneless battered & fried chicken bites, tossed in your choice of sauce served with celery & blue cheese

Calamari

Calamari

$16.00

Breaded and seasoned calamari, fried golden brown then served with a side of marinara & lemon wedge

Fried Mozzarella

$10.50

(4) Mozzarella wedges fried golden-brown, served with or homemade marinara sauce

Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$12.00

Battered and fried chicken bites served with spicy honey mustard dipping sauce

Fat Crab Fries

Fat Crab Fries

$16.00

Our hand-cut boardwalk fries are dusted with old bay seasoning and topped with applewood bacon, crumbled crab meat, Guinness beer cheese, & chives

Eggplant Rollatini

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.99

Sliced eggplant stuffed with ricotta cheese, baked with mozzarella and marinara

Sides (Fall 22)

Boardwalk Fries

$6.50

Hand-cut shoestring russet potatoes served with a side of balsamic reduction

Saffron Risotto

$12.00

Arrabiata Rice slowly cooked with Spanish onions

Sauteed Vegetables

$8.00

Cooked in garlic and oil, lightly seasoned

Garlic Bread

$4.50

2 Loaves of our homemade garlic bread served with marinara sauce for dipping

Meatballs

$6.00

2 Meatballs served with marinara sauce topped with pecorino and parsley

Sausage

$6.00

2 Sausage links served with marinara sauce topped with pecorino and parsley

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$12.00

Soups (Fall 22)

Chicken Orzo Soup

$7.00

(16 oz) Homemade chicken soup, lightly seasoned, celery, carrots, onions, spinach, and orzo pasta, served with a side of Italian bread

Butternut Squash Soup

$7.00

Butternut Squash puree soup topped with cinnamon ricotta drizzle

Salads (Fall 22)

House

Organic baby greens, dried cranberries, cherry tomatoes, red onions, & sliced almonds

Caesar

Fresh organic romaine hearts tossed with shaved pecorino, garlic ciabatta croutons, & our housemade caesar dressing

Pear & Walnut

$14.00

Organic baby greens, sliced pears, Granny Smith apples, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, banana bread croutons

Harvest

$14.00

Organic baby greens & arugula topped with roasted butternut squash, balsamic glazed red onions, dried cranberries, goat cheese, cornbread croutons, and candied walnuts

Antipasto

$18.00

Organic spring mix topped with prosciutto, fresh buffalo mozzarella, chopped grilled chicken, fried eggplant, and sliced provolone cheese

Wraps (Fall 22)

All wraps are served on white tortillas along with a side of fries or side salad

Black Bean Chicken

$13.00

Black bean salsa, grilled chicken, sharp cheddar cheese, organic baby greens, chipotle mayo; served with choice of fries or side salad

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Crispy or grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, Buffalo sauce and blue cheese; served with choice of fries or side salad

Chicken Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, Pecorino Romano cheese, tomatoes, grilled chicken and homemade Caesar dressing; served with choice of fries or side salad

Eggplant Caprese

$13.50

Breaded eggplant, organic baby greens, sliced tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella, basil aioli, and balsamic reduction; served with choice of fries or side salad

The Coco

$14.50

Coconut shrimp, spring mix, tangy red cabbage, apricot horseradish aioli; served with choice of fries or side salad

Sandwiches (Fall 22)

All our gourmet sandwiches are served on Le Bus Ciabatta bread with a side of fries or house salad

The Raging Rooster

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed with our honey Sriracha sauce, topped with spicy pickled cabbage and ranch dressing; served with choice of fries or side salad

The Cran Turkey

$15.00

Oven-roasted free-range turkey, cranberry coulis, crispy bacon, sharp white cheddar cheese, and arugula; served with choice of fries or side salad

The Drunken Pig

$14.00

Slow roasted pulled pork tossed with our homemade Bourbon BBQ sauce, sharp aged white cheddar cheese, and mom mom's cole slaw; served with choice of fries or side salad

The Two Time

$15.00

Slow roasted pulled pork sauteed with au jus, topped with sharp white cheddar cheese, frizzled onions, and a horseradish cream sauce; served with choice of fries or side salad

The Fat Crab

$18.50

Our homemade jumbo lump crabcake is served on a Le Bus Brioche bun topped with chipotle mayo & mom mom's cole slaw; served with choice of fries or side salad

Steaks & Parms (Fall 22)

ALL PARMS & STEAKS SERVED ON A AVERSA'S BAKERY 9" SEEDLESS ITALIAN ROLL WITH BOARDWALK FRIES OR SIDE SALAD

Cheese Steak

$14.00

9-inch roll stuffed with chopped sirloin steak topped with American cheese; served with fries or side salad

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$15.00

Chicken steak cooked with our homemade Buffalo sauce and blue cheese, topped with melted American cheese; served with choice of fries or side salad

The Roost In Peace

$15.00

Chicken cheese steak with American cheese, ranch dressing, and honey sriracha sauce...its a nice little piece ; served with choice of fries or side salad

Chicken Parm

$14.00

Topped with marinara sauce & provolone cheese; served with choice of fries or side salad

Wagyu Burgers (Fall 22)

All Burgers are served on Le Bus brioche buns and are served with boardwalk fries or side salad

Hickory BBQ Burger

$16.50

American wagyu burger topped with applewood bacon, sharp white cheddar cheese, and frizzled onions; served with choice of fries or side salad

Sammy's Burger

$16.50

American wagyu burger topped with sharp white cheddar cheese, applewood bacon, lettuce, and thousand island dressing; served with choice of fries or side salad

The Sweet Blue

$16.50

American wagyu burger topped with gorgonzola, balsamic glazed red onions & bacon jam; served with choice of fries or side salad

The Classic

$14.00

American wagyu burger topped with sharp white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion; served with choice of fries or side salad

Entrees (Fall 22)

Autumn Risotto

$19.00

Saffron risotto with sauteed spinach, mushrooms, butternut squash, sherry wine, and parmesan cheese

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Sauteed chicken breast, mushrooms cooked in marasala wine, reduced and served over your choice of pasta

Chicken Parmigiana

$21.00

Breaded chicken, topped with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese, served over your choice of pasta

Chicken Valdostana

$26.00

Sautéed chicken, prosciutto, and mushrooms, topped with melted provolone cheese and served in a marsala cream sauce over your choice of pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana

$18.00

Breaded eggplant topped with our homemade marinara sauce & melted mozzarella cheese, served over your choice of pasta

Fat Crab Cakes

$35.00

2 Jumbo lump crabcakes pan-fried and served over spinach risotto topped with an orange citrus coulis

Veal Bolognese

$21.00

Fresh ground veal, chopped garlic, onion, celery, tomato, red wine, and a splash of cream served over your choice of pasta

Zesty Burrata Shrimp

$23.00

Spicy marinara tossed with sauteed shrimp served over your choice of pasta topped with burrata and basil

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Pastas (Fall 22)

Alfredo

$16.50

Made to order with butter, heavy cream, Romano cheese tossed in your choice of pasta topped with parsley

Basil Pesto

$16.00

Fresh basil pesto made with pine nuts, romano cheese, garlic, salt, and pepper, along with a splash of cream

Garlic White Wine

$15.00

Sauteed garlic, butter, parsley, and basil, with extra virgin olive oil and white wine to deglaze along with salt and pepper to taste, and boom you got yourself a nice little dinner don't you?

Marinara

$14.00

Our Homemade marinara sauce served over your choice of pasta

Vodka

$16.00

Our homemade marinara sauce combined with vodka, heavy cream, basil, and Romano cheese

Gourmet Pizzas (Fall 22)

16" Buffalo Chicken

$25.00

Grilled chicken, chopped tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, and our homemade Buffalo sauce

16" Burrata Marz

$24.00

Roma tomato sauce topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella, baked and topped with burrata, basil, and balsamic reduction

16" Honey Sriracha Chicken

$26.00

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing

16" Margherita

$23.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh Buffalo mozzarella, topped with basil and extra virgin olive oil

16" Pear & Prosciutto

$26.00

Fig jam, chopped prosciutto, pears, goat cheese, and a lite amount of mozzarella, drizzled with honey

16" The Backyard Stinger

$26.00

Spicy and sweet, red sauce topped with buffalo mozzarella and shredded pizza cheese along with spicy soppressata, chopped mint, and drizzled with honey

16" Tomato Pie

$14.00

Pizza with our Roma tomato sauce topped with basil and extra virgin olive oil (No Cheese)

16" Upside Down

$20.00

A pizza build backwards with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

10" Buffalo Chicken

$14.00

Grilled chicken, chopped tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, gorgonzola crumbles, and our homemade Buffalo sauce

10" Burrata Marz

$14.00

Roma tomato sauce topped with fresh buffalo mozzarella, baked and topped with burrata, basil, and balsamic reduction

10" Honey Sriracha Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken, crispy bacon, jalapeños, mozzarella cheese, baked and then topped with a honey Sriracha drizzle and ranch dressing

10" Margherita

$13.00

Fresh tomato sauce, fresh Buffalo mozzarella, topped with basil and extra virgin olive oil

10" Pear & Prosciutto

$15.00

Fig jam, chopped prosciutto, pears, goat cheese, and a lite amount of mozzarella, drizzled with honey

10" The Backyard Stinger

$15.00

Spicy and sweet, red sauce topped with buffalo mozzarella and shredded pizza cheese along with spicy soppressata, chopped mint, and drizzled with honey

10" Tomato Pie

$10.00

Pizza with our Roma tomato sauce topped with basil and extra virgin olive oil (No Cheese)

10" Upside Down

$14.00

A pizza built backwards with ricotta cheese, mozzarella, and pizza sauce

Build Your Own Pizza (Fall 22)

Large Pizza

$15.00

16" Pizza Choose Sauce Base Choose Toppings We Bake with Pizza Cheese You Enjoy It and hopefully repeatedly do so 😁

Small Pizza

$11.00

10" Pizza Choose Sauce Base Choose Toppings We Bake with Pizza Cheese You Enjoy It and hopefully repeatedly do so 😁

Cauliflower Pizza

$13.00

10" Gluten-Free Crust Cauliflower Pizza Choose Sauce Base Choose Toppings We Bake with Pizza Cheese You Enjoy It and hopefully repeatedly do so 😁

Extras (Fall 22)

Side Of Dressing

Side of Balsamic Reduction (2oz)

$2.00

Side Of Sauce (4oz)

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$2.00

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Side of Shrimp

$6.00

Side of Hot Peppers

$2.00

Side of Mayo

$1.50

Side of Pecorino

$2.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Fat Tomato Italian Bistro is a local restaurant located in West Berlin, NJ that specializes in authentic classic Italian dishes, along with organic salads, fresh scratch-cooked entrees, and the best NY style pizza in our humble opinion. Give us a try you won't be disappointed.

Website

Location

175 NJ-73, Berlin Township, NJ 08091

Directions

