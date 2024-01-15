Fattoush Restaurant 10700 Harlem Ave
Cold Appetizers
Hot Appetizers
- Falafel$2.99+
Chickpeas, Garlic, Parsley & Spices, deep fried and served with Tahini Sauce
- Kubbeh 4 Peices$12.00
Four Pieces, Crispy Deep Fried Shell Stuffed With Meat, Onions, Pine Nuts & Spices
- Samboosa$8.99+
A thin fried dough shell stuffed with your choice of meat or cheese
- Stuffed Grape Leaves$6.99
Grape Leaves Stuffed With Chilled Rice, Onions, Parsley, Tomatoes & Spices
- Arayes$10.99
Two fresh baked baked pita bread, stuffed with spiced meat & Syrian cheese
- Chicken Tenders$10.99
Three piece fried chicken fingers served with fries
- French Fries$2.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
6 piece Mozzarella Sticks
- Fattoush Wings 10pc$12.99
- Fried Shrimp 12pc$18.99
- Soup$1.99
Salads
- Fattoush Signature Salad$9.99
A Fattoush favorite! Fried Pita Bowl filled with fresh Romain Mixed Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, lemon, green onions, radish, mint leaves & spices
- Tabbouleh Salad$6.99
Made fresh daily, diced fine mix of parsley, mint, tomatoes, onions, mixed with cracked wheat, lemon juice & olive oil
- Arabic Salad$6.99
Made fresh daily, diced fine mix of tomatoes, cucumbers, in tahini sauce topped w/lemon juice, parsley & olive oil
- Jerusalem Salad$6.99
Made fresh daily, diced fine mix of tomatoes, cucumbers, in tahini sauce topped with lemon juice, parsley & olive oil
- Side Fattoush Salad$5.99
Fresh lettuce, cucumbers & tomatoes
Lunch & Specials
Entrees
- Fattoush Mixed Grill$26.50
Fattoush signature fire grilled skewers all juicy and tender. One skewer Kufta Kabob (seasoned ground beef w/ parsley, onion & pine nuts), one skewer Chicken Tawook (chicken breast cubes), one skewer Shish Kabob (Lamb cubes) w/grilled tomatoes, Onions & Peppers. Included with entrée is a salad, pickles and olives.
- Kufta Kabob Plate$22.00
Three skewers of Fattoush signature mix, beef & ground lamb with parsley, onions & pine nuts fire grilled served juicy & tender over rice w/ grilled tomatoes, onions & peppers. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Shish Kabob Plate$25.00
Two tender skewers of select lamb cubes specially seasoned and marinated fire grilled with grilled tomatoes, onions & peppers. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Lamb Chop Plate$30.00
4 lamb chops shoulder seasoned to perfection fire grilled w/ special seasoning. Served with grilled tomatoes, onions & peppers. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Chicken Tawook Plate$22.00
Two skewers of marinated chunks of chicken breast, fire grilled golden & tender, served with grilled tomatoes & onions. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Half Chicken Tikka$15.00
Marinated & Fire-grilled to perfection. Served tender and juicy. Served with grilled tomatoes & onions
- Shawarma Plate$22.00
Fattoush traditional favorite! Our shawarma Meat, chicken or mixed. Select layers of prime marinated & spiced steak & chicken breast slow grilled, thin sliced & served tender & juicy with grilled tomatoes & onions. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.
- Veggie Skewers$12.50
Three Firegrilled skewers of onions, tomatoes, sweet peppers & jalapenos. Included with entrée a salad, pickles and olives.