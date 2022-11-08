Main picView gallery

Sharetea Fatty Panda

501 Limekiln Pike

Maple Glen, PA 19002

Popular Items

Ramen 公子面
Lo Mein 捞面
General Tso Chicken 左宗鸡

Appetizers

Pork Soup Dumplings 小笼包 (8)

$9.95

Pork & Crabmeat Soup Dumplings (8) 小笼包(螃蟹)

$10.95

Taiwanese Pancake 葱油饼

$4.95
Taiwanese Pancake with Egg 蛋饼

$5.95

Popcorn Chicken 台式盐酥鸡

$7.95
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings (8) 椒盐鸡翅

$9.95

Salt & Pepper Tofu 炸豆腐

$7.95

Edamame 毛豆

$4.95

French Fries 炸薯条

$3.95

Homemade Pork Dumplings (8) 饺子

$8.95

Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2) 越式春卷

$4.95

Shanghai Shrimp Spring Roll (2) 上海虾春卷

$5.95

Spicy Cucumbers 蒜蓉黄瓜

$4.95

Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls 港式咖喱鱼丸

$6.95

Hong Kong Wonton Soup 港式云吞汤

$9.95

Stir Fry

All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.

Ho Fun (Dry or Saucey) 河粉

$11.95

Flat Wide Noodles. All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.

Mei Fun 米粉

$11.95

Angel Hair Rice Noodles. All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.

Lo Mein 捞面

$11.95

Egg Noodles. All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.

Ramen 公子面

$11.95

All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.

Pan Fried Egg Noodles (Saucey) 两面黄

$11.95

Deep Fried Egg Noodles. All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.

Fried Rice 炒饭

$11.95

All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.

Cho Chao Mein 粗面

$11.95

Shanghai Style Noodles. All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.

Rice Cakes 年糕

$11.95

Rice Dishes

Taiwanese Fried Pork Chop over Rice 台式猪扒饭

$11.95

Hong Kong Spam and Fried Egg 港式午餐肉煎蛋饭

$11.95

Hong Kong Roast Pork over Rice 港式叉烧肉饭

$11.95

Beef with Tomatoes Over Rice 番茄牛肉饭

$11.95

Black Bean Sauce Over Rice 豉汁饭

$11.95

Beef with Satay Sauce Over Rice 沙爹牛肉饭

$11.95

Chicken with Corn Over Rice 粟米鸡粒饭

$11.95

Sliced Pork Belly w. Hot Peppers Over Rice 时椒肉饭

$11.95

Beef w. Hot Peppers Over Rice 时椒牛饭

$13.95

Chicken String Beans Over Rice (Spicy) 四季豆鸡饭

$11.95

Beef String Beans Over Rice (Spicy) 四季豆牛饭

$13.95

Shrimp String Beans Over Rice (Spicy) 四季豆虾饭

$13.95

Kung Pao Chicken Over Rice 宫保鸡饭

$11.95

Contains Peanuts

Kung Pao Shrimp Over Rice 宫保虾饭

$13.95

Contains Peanuts

Vietnamese Shaking Beef Over Rice 越式牛肉粒饭

$14.95
Korean Galbi Over Rice 韩式牛仔骨饭

$16.95
Vietnamese Lemongrass Chicken Over Rice 越式香茅鸡饭

$11.95

Vietnamese Lemongrass Tofu Over Rice 越式香茅豆腐饭

$11.95

Vietnamese Lemongrass Shrimp Over Rice 越式香茅虾饭

$13.95

Vietnamese Lemongrass Beef Over Rice 越式香茅牛饭

$13.95
Chicken Teriyaki Over Rice 日式烧鸡饭

$11.95

Contains Sesame Seeds

Beef Teriyaki Over Rice 日式烧牛饭

$13.95

Contains Sesame Seeds

Shrimp Teriyaki Over Rice 日式烧虾饭

$13.95

Contains Sesame Seeds

Szechuan Mapo Tofu Over Rice 四川麻婆豆腐饭

$10.95

Shrimp with Scrambled Eggs Over Rice 虾炒蛋饭

$13.95

Curry Chicken with Potatoes Over Rice 咖喱鸡饭

$11.95

Chicken with Broccoli over Rice 芥兰鸡饭

$11.95

Beef with Broccoli over Rice 芥兰牛饭

$13.95

Shrimp with Broccoli over Rice 芥兰虾饭

$13.95

Mixed Vegetables over Rice (Tofu, Cabbage, Carrots, Broccoli, Bok Choy)

$11.95
Fish Filet with Tofu over Rice 豆腐鱼片饭

$13.95

Fish Filet with Sweetnsour Sauce over Rice 甜酸鱼片饭

$13.95

Hong Kong Style Chicken w. Sweet & Sour Sauce Over Rice 港式甜酸鸡饭

$11.95

Family Style Dishes

(LG) Taiwanese Fried Pork Chop 台式猪扒

$16.95

(LG) Sliced Pork Belly w. Hot Peppers 时椒肉

$16.95

(LG) Beef w. Hot Peppers 时椒牛

$18.95

(LG) Beef with Tomatoes 番茄牛肉

$16.95

(LG) Black Bean Sauce 豉汁

$16.95

(LG) Beef with Satay Sauce 沙爹牛肉

$16.95

(LG) Chicken with Broccoli 芥兰鸡

$16.95

(LG) Beef with Broccoli 芥兰牛

$18.95

(LG) Shrimp with Broccoli 芥兰虾

$18.95

(LG) Chicken with Corn 粟米鸡粒

$16.95

(LG) Chicken String Beans (Spicy) 四季豆鸡

$16.95

(LG) Beef String Beans (Spicy) 四季豆牛

$18.95

(LG) Shrimp String Beans (Spicy) 四季豆虾

$18.95

(LG) Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡

$16.95

Contains Peanuts

(LG) Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾

$18.95

Contains Peanuts

(LG) Curry Chicken with Potatoes 咖喱鸡

$16.95

(LG) Chicken Teriyaki 日式烧鸡

$16.95

Contains Sesame Seeds

(LG) Beef Teriyaki日式烧牛

$18.95

Contains Sesame Seeds

(LG) Shrimp Teriyaki日式烧虾

$18.95

Contains Sesame Seeds

(LG) Vietnamese Shaking Beef 越式牛肉粒

$19.95

(LG) Vietnamese Lemongrass Chicken 越式香茅鸡

$16.95

(LG) Vietnamese Lemongrass Tofu 越式香茅豆腐

$13.95

(LG) Vietnamese Lemongrass Shrimp 越式香茅虾

$18.95

(LG) Vietnamese Lemongrass Beef 越式香茅牛

$18.95

(LG) Korean Galbi 韩式牛仔骨

$29.95

(LG) Shrimp with Scrambled Eggs 虾炒蛋

$18.95

(LG) Szechuan Mapo Tofu 四川麻婆豆腐

$15.95

(LG) Mixed Vegetables (Tofu, Cabbage, Carrots, Broccoli, Bok Choy)

$16.95

(LG) Fish Filet with Tofu (大) 豆腐鱼片

$18.95

(LG) Fish Filet with Sweetnsour Sauce 甜酸鱼片

$18.95

(LG) Hong Kong Style Chicken w. Sweet & Sour Sauce (大) 港式甜酸鸡

$16.95

Noodle Soup

Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup 台式牛肉面

$14.95

Rich Beef Broth, Pickled Mustard Green, Cho Chao Mein

Hong Kong Wonton Noodle Soup 港式云吞面

$13.95
Friend's Noodle Soup 老友粉

$14.95

Spicy Chicken Bamboo Tomato Broth with Rice Noodles

Ramen with Spam & Egg Soup 港式午餐肉公子面

$13.95
Hong Kong Roast Pork Wonton Noodle Soup 叉烧云吞面

$15.95

Specialty

Ja Jiang Mein 炸酱面

$13.95

Taiwanese Style Sauce Noodles

Indonesian Fried Rice 印尼炒饭

$11.95

Indonesian Stir Fried Noodles 印尼炒面

$11.95

Indonesian Style Stir Fried Spicy

Singapore Mei Fun (Chicken, Shrimp, Pork) 星洲炒粉(鸡/虾/猪肉

$16.95

General Tso Chicken 左宗鸡

$16.95

General Tso Shrimp 左宗虾

$18.95

General Tso Tofu 左宗豆腐

$16.95
Walnut Shrimp 核桃虾

$18.95

Salt Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾

$18.95

Stir Fry Instant Noodles w. Spam 炒公仔面五啡肉

$13.95

Japanese Egg Tofu 日本豆腐

$14.95

Egg white, peas, carrots, mushrooms

Pad Thai 泰式炒河粉

$11.95

Contains Peanuts

Pork Chop w. Sweet & Sour Sauce 甜酸猪排

$18.95

Sides

Rice 饭

$2.00

Tea Egg 茶叶蛋

$2.00

Fried Egg 蛋

$2.00

Desserts

Bubble Waffle 鸡蛋仔

$5.95

Ice Cream 冰淇淋

$5.95

Bubble Waffle + Ice Cream 鸡蛋仔 + 冰淇淋

$7.95

French Press Coffee

$4.95

Milk Tea

Classic Milk Tea (Black) (1)

$4.75

Classic Milk Tea (Green) (2)

$4.75

Classic Milk Tea (Oolong) (2)

$4.75

Honey Milk Tea (Black) (3)

$5.00

Honey Milk Tea (Green) (3)

$5.00

Honey Milk Tea (Oolong) (3)

$5.00

Classic Coffee (4)

$5.15

Coffee Milk Tea (Black) (5)

$5.25

Ginger Milk Tea (Black) (6)

$5.25
Classic Pearl Milk Tea (Black) (7)

$5.50

Classic Pearl Milk Tea (Green) (8)

$5.50

Classic Pearl Milk Tea (Oolong) (8)

$5.50

Hokkaido Pearl Milk Tea (Black) (9)

$5.65

Okinawa Pearl Milk Tea (Black) (10)

$5.65

Thai Pearl Milk Tea (Black) (11)

$5.75

Taro Pearl Milk Tea (Green) (12)

$5.75

Mango Green Milk Tea (13)

$5.75
QQ Happy Family Milk Tea (Black) (14)

$5.95

Matcha Red Bean Milk Tea (15)

$5.95

Coconut Pearl Milk Tea

$5.75

Thai Green Pearl Milk Tea

$5.75

Fruit Tea

Mango Green Tea (20)

$5.25

Wintermelon Lemonade (21)

$5.25

Strawberry Tea (Black) (22)

$5.25

Strawberry Tea (Green) (22)

$5.25

Strawberry Tea (Oolong) (22)

$5.25

Peach Tea with Aiyu Jelly (Black) (23)

$5.50

Peach Tea with Aiyu Jelly (Green) (23)

$5.50

Peach Tea with Aiyu Jelly (Oolong) (23)

$5.50

Peach Kiwi Tea with Aiyu Jelly (Black) (25)

$5.75
Peach Kiwi Tea with Aiyu Jelly (Green) (25)

$5.75

Peach Kiwi Tea with Aiyu Jelly (Oolong) (25)

$5.75

Honey Lemonade with Aloe Vera (24)

$5.75

Kiwi Fruit Tea with Aiyu Jelly (26)

$5.75
Mango & Passion Fruit Tea (Green) (27)

$5.75

Hawaii Fruit Tea with Aiyu Jelly (29)

$5.90

Tropical Fruit Tea (Green) (28)

$5.90

Passion Fruit, Orange & Grapefruit Tea (30)

$5.90

Grapefruit Green Tea

$5.25

Brewed Tea

Brew Black Tea (16)

$4.50

Brew Green Tea (16)

$4.50

Brew Oolong Tea (16)

$4.50

Wintermelon Tea (17)

$4.75

Honey Black Tea (18)

$4.75

Honey Green Tea (18)

$4.75

Honey Oolong Tea (18)

$4.75

Ginger Tea (19)

$4.75

Fresh Organic Milk

Fresh Milk Tea (Black) (31)

$5.25

Fresh Milk Tea (Green) (32)

$5.25

Fresh Milk Tea (Oolong) (32)

$5.25
Wintermelon with Fresh Milk (33)

$5.50

Cocoa Lover (34)

$5.50

Fresh Milk Family (35)

$5.50

Matcha with Fresh Milk (36)

$5.50

Handmade Taro with Fresh Milk

$6.00

Ice Blended

Oreo Ice Blended with Pearl (38)

$6.65
Taro Ice Blended with Pudding (40)

$6.65