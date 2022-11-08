Sharetea Fatty Panda
501 Limekiln Pike
Maple Glen, PA 19002
Appetizers
Pork Soup Dumplings 小笼包 (8)
Pork & Crabmeat Soup Dumplings (8) 小笼包(螃蟹)
Taiwanese Pancake 葱油饼
Taiwanese Pancake with Egg 蛋饼
Popcorn Chicken 台式盐酥鸡
Salt & Pepper Chicken Wings (8) 椒盐鸡翅
Salt & Pepper Tofu 炸豆腐
Edamame 毛豆
French Fries 炸薯条
Homemade Pork Dumplings (8) 饺子
Vietnamese Egg Rolls (2) 越式春卷
Shanghai Shrimp Spring Roll (2) 上海虾春卷
Spicy Cucumbers 蒜蓉黄瓜
Hong Kong Curry Fish Balls 港式咖喱鱼丸
Hong Kong Wonton Soup 港式云吞汤
Stir Fry
Ho Fun (Dry or Saucey) 河粉
Flat Wide Noodles. All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.
Mei Fun 米粉
Angel Hair Rice Noodles. All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.
Lo Mein 捞面
Egg Noodles. All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.
Ramen 公子面
All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.
Pan Fried Egg Noodles (Saucey) 两面黄
Deep Fried Egg Noodles. All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.
Fried Rice 炒饭
All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.
Cho Chao Mein 粗面
Shanghai Style Noodles. All Stir Fry comes with vegetables.
Rice Cakes 年糕
Rice Dishes
Taiwanese Fried Pork Chop over Rice 台式猪扒饭
Hong Kong Spam and Fried Egg 港式午餐肉煎蛋饭
Hong Kong Roast Pork over Rice 港式叉烧肉饭
Beef with Tomatoes Over Rice 番茄牛肉饭
Black Bean Sauce Over Rice 豉汁饭
Beef with Satay Sauce Over Rice 沙爹牛肉饭
Chicken with Corn Over Rice 粟米鸡粒饭
Sliced Pork Belly w. Hot Peppers Over Rice 时椒肉饭
Beef w. Hot Peppers Over Rice 时椒牛饭
Chicken String Beans Over Rice (Spicy) 四季豆鸡饭
Beef String Beans Over Rice (Spicy) 四季豆牛饭
Shrimp String Beans Over Rice (Spicy) 四季豆虾饭
Kung Pao Chicken Over Rice 宫保鸡饭
Contains Peanuts
Kung Pao Shrimp Over Rice 宫保虾饭
Contains Peanuts
Vietnamese Shaking Beef Over Rice 越式牛肉粒饭
Korean Galbi Over Rice 韩式牛仔骨饭
Vietnamese Lemongrass Chicken Over Rice 越式香茅鸡饭
Vietnamese Lemongrass Tofu Over Rice 越式香茅豆腐饭
Vietnamese Lemongrass Shrimp Over Rice 越式香茅虾饭
Vietnamese Lemongrass Beef Over Rice 越式香茅牛饭
Chicken Teriyaki Over Rice 日式烧鸡饭
Contains Sesame Seeds
Beef Teriyaki Over Rice 日式烧牛饭
Contains Sesame Seeds
Shrimp Teriyaki Over Rice 日式烧虾饭
Contains Sesame Seeds
Szechuan Mapo Tofu Over Rice 四川麻婆豆腐饭
Shrimp with Scrambled Eggs Over Rice 虾炒蛋饭
Curry Chicken with Potatoes Over Rice 咖喱鸡饭
Chicken with Broccoli over Rice 芥兰鸡饭
Beef with Broccoli over Rice 芥兰牛饭
Shrimp with Broccoli over Rice 芥兰虾饭
Mixed Vegetables over Rice (Tofu, Cabbage, Carrots, Broccoli, Bok Choy)
Fish Filet with Tofu over Rice 豆腐鱼片饭
Fish Filet with Sweetnsour Sauce over Rice 甜酸鱼片饭
Hong Kong Style Chicken w. Sweet & Sour Sauce Over Rice 港式甜酸鸡饭
Family Style Dishes
(LG) Taiwanese Fried Pork Chop 台式猪扒
(LG) Sliced Pork Belly w. Hot Peppers 时椒肉
(LG) Beef w. Hot Peppers 时椒牛
(LG) Beef with Tomatoes 番茄牛肉
(LG) Black Bean Sauce 豉汁
(LG) Beef with Satay Sauce 沙爹牛肉
(LG) Chicken with Broccoli 芥兰鸡
(LG) Beef with Broccoli 芥兰牛
(LG) Shrimp with Broccoli 芥兰虾
(LG) Chicken with Corn 粟米鸡粒
(LG) Chicken String Beans (Spicy) 四季豆鸡
(LG) Beef String Beans (Spicy) 四季豆牛
(LG) Shrimp String Beans (Spicy) 四季豆虾
(LG) Kung Pao Chicken 宫保鸡
Contains Peanuts
(LG) Kung Pao Shrimp 宫保虾
Contains Peanuts
(LG) Curry Chicken with Potatoes 咖喱鸡
(LG) Chicken Teriyaki 日式烧鸡
Contains Sesame Seeds
(LG) Beef Teriyaki日式烧牛
Contains Sesame Seeds
(LG) Shrimp Teriyaki日式烧虾
Contains Sesame Seeds
(LG) Vietnamese Shaking Beef 越式牛肉粒
(LG) Vietnamese Lemongrass Chicken 越式香茅鸡
(LG) Vietnamese Lemongrass Tofu 越式香茅豆腐
(LG) Vietnamese Lemongrass Shrimp 越式香茅虾
(LG) Vietnamese Lemongrass Beef 越式香茅牛
(LG) Korean Galbi 韩式牛仔骨
(LG) Shrimp with Scrambled Eggs 虾炒蛋
(LG) Szechuan Mapo Tofu 四川麻婆豆腐
(LG) Mixed Vegetables (Tofu, Cabbage, Carrots, Broccoli, Bok Choy)
(LG) Fish Filet with Tofu (大) 豆腐鱼片
(LG) Fish Filet with Sweetnsour Sauce 甜酸鱼片
(LG) Hong Kong Style Chicken w. Sweet & Sour Sauce (大) 港式甜酸鸡
Noodle Soup
Taiwanese Beef Noodle Soup 台式牛肉面
Rich Beef Broth, Pickled Mustard Green, Cho Chao Mein
Hong Kong Wonton Noodle Soup 港式云吞面
Friend's Noodle Soup 老友粉
Spicy Chicken Bamboo Tomato Broth with Rice Noodles
Ramen with Spam & Egg Soup 港式午餐肉公子面
Hong Kong Roast Pork Wonton Noodle Soup 叉烧云吞面
Specialty
Ja Jiang Mein 炸酱面
Taiwanese Style Sauce Noodles
Indonesian Fried Rice 印尼炒饭
Indonesian Stir Fried Noodles 印尼炒面
Indonesian Style Stir Fried Spicy
Singapore Mei Fun (Chicken, Shrimp, Pork) 星洲炒粉(鸡/虾/猪肉
General Tso Chicken 左宗鸡
General Tso Shrimp 左宗虾
General Tso Tofu 左宗豆腐
Walnut Shrimp 核桃虾
Salt Pepper Shrimp 椒盐虾
Stir Fry Instant Noodles w. Spam 炒公仔面五啡肉
Japanese Egg Tofu 日本豆腐
Egg white, peas, carrots, mushrooms
Pad Thai 泰式炒河粉
Contains Peanuts