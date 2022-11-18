Main picView gallery

Fatty Veggy Long Island City

No reviews yet

41-12 24th Street

Queens, NY 11101

Sandwiches, etc

Brocolli Cheese Soup

$7.50Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.50Out of stock

Chopt Beef & Cheese Sub

$14.99Out of stock

Double Fatty Burger

$16.50

French Fries

$3.99

Hot Honey Glazed Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$6.99

Meatball Sub

$14.99Out of stock

Seasoned Fries

$3.99

Single Fatty Burger

$13.99

Smoked Beef Minstrone Soup

$7.50Out of stock

Spicy Chicken Club

$13.99

Can be ordered mild without spicy sauce

Steamed Kale Salad

$4.50Out of stock

Dumplings, etc.

Beefy Dumplings

$10.50

5 pcs

Beefy Egg Roll

$7.50

1 pc

Beefy Wontons

$10.00

4 pcs

Veggy Dumplings

$9.00

5 pcs

Veggy Spring Rolls

$9.50

2 pcs

Beefy Potsticker

$9.00

5 pcs

Side Fried Rice

$5.50

Side Veggy Fried Rice

$5.50

Fried rice with carrots, broccoli, cabbage, and scallions.

Pizzas, etc.

BYO Pizza

$17.99

12" just cheese and sauce

Margherita Pizza

$18.99Out of stock

12"

Pizza Roll Beef

$7.50

Pizza Roll Pepperoni

$7.50

Pizza Roll Plain

$6.50Out of stock

Tacos, Empanadas, etc.

Beef & Cheeze Empanada

$6.50

Beef & Cheeze Quesadilla

$12.50

BYO Burrito

$12.50

BYO Taco

$4.50

BYO Burrito Bowl

$13.50

Chicken & Cheeze Empanada

$6.50

Fatty Nachos

$8.50Out of stock

Grilled Chicken & Cheeze Quesadilla

$12.50

Salsa & Chips

$5.50Out of stock

Brocolli & Cheese Empanada

$5.50

Extra Sauce

Ranch

$2.00

Siracha Mayo

$2.00

Fatty Sauce

$2.50Out of stock

Garlic Butter

$2.00

Cheese Sauce

$2.50Out of stock

Smoked Bourbon

$2.50Out of stock

Buffalo Sauce

$2.00

Jerk Sauce

$2.00

Hot Honey

$2.00

Marinara

$2.00

Plain Mayo

$0.50

Lemon Jalapeño

$2.00

Sweet Sour

$0.50

Fatty Dumpling Sauce

$2.00

Soy Sauce

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Creating and delivering gourmet vegan comfort foods!

41-12 24th Street, Queens, NY 11101

