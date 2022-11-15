Restaurant header imageView gallery

FATTY PATTY Trumbull

343 Reviews

$$

2 Daniels Farm Rd

Trumbull, CT 06611

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FRIES
KIDS CHEESEBURGER
CHEESEBURGER

Burgers

BURGER

$7.95

CHEESEBURGER

$8.75

BACON BURGER

$8.95

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$9.75

TURKEY BURGER

$7.95

KIDS BURGER

$5.95

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$6.75

KIDS TURKEY BURGER

$6.25

Hot Dogs

NATHAN'S HOT DOG

$4.50

BACON DOG

$5.50

CHEESE DOG

$5.75

BACON CHEESE DOG

$6.75

Chicken

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$7.25

10pc CHICKEN NUGGETS

$7.95

Salads

SALAD KIT

$7.25

Sides

FRIES

$4.50

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.50

Beverages

LARGE

$3.25

VOSS WATER

$2.50

MILKSHAKE

$5.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

fattypattyrestaurants.com

Location

2 Daniels Farm Rd, Trumbull, CT 06611

Directions

Gallery
FATTY PATTY image
FATTY PATTY image

Similar restaurants in your area

Emma's - 942 White Plains Rd
orange starNo Reviews
942 White Plains Rd Trumbull, CT 06611
View restaurantnext
parker. Steaks & Scotch
orange star4.1 • 556
921 White Plains Rd Trumbull, CT 06611
View restaurantnext
Robeks - 0445 - Sacred Heart University
orange starNo Reviews
5151 Park Ave Fairfield, CT 06825
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services at BIC - Not open to the public. Private dining for BIC employees only
orange starNo Reviews
One Bic Way Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurantnext
Little Barn Shelton
orange starNo Reviews
901 Bridgeport Avenue Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurantnext
Market Place Kitchen & Bar - Shelton - 811 Bridgeport Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
811 Bridgeport Avenue Shelton, CT 06484
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Trumbull

parker. Steaks & Scotch
orange star4.1 • 556
921 White Plains Rd Trumbull, CT 06611
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Trumbull
Bridgeport
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Shelton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Stratford
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Orange
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Ansonia
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Sandy Hook
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston