Fattys 106 s ridge street

PIZZA

10" Pizza

10" Cheese

$13.50

Have your choice of our World-Famous pizzas with traditional or thin crust, choice ot toppings

10" Meat Lover

$15.75

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, capocollo, bacon & mozzarella

10" Combo

$15.75

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella

10" Veggie

$14.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella

10" Clam Casino

$15.25

Thin crust pizza, whole baby clams, bacon, onion, roasted garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil, garlic butter, asiago cheese, drizzled with a balsamic vinegar reduction

10" Meatball Pie

$15.75

Sliced meatballs, onions, jalapeños, & mozzarella

10" Chicken BBQ Bacon

$15.25

Thin crust pizza, sweet BBQ sauce base, chicken, bacon, red onion, jalapeños, grape tomatoes

10" Hawaiian

$14.25

Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella

10" Italian

$15.75

Capocollo, pepperoni, sausage, onion, garlic, green olives, pepperoncini, artichoke & mozzarella

10" Mediterranean

$15.25

Thin crust pizza, olive oil base, grape tomatoes, arugula, artichoke, feta kalamata olives, capers, fresh mozzarella,

10" White Chicken

$15.00

Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, alfredo, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, spinach, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella, asiago cheese

10" Margherita

$14.50

Thin crust pizza with a base of red sauce, and topped with sliced tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

10" Quatro Fromage

$15.50

Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, arugula, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, feta, parmesan, goat cheese

10" Buffalo Chicken

$15.50

Thin crust pizza, buffalo sauce base, chicken, red onion, mozzarella, blue cheese

10" Specialty

$15.50

14" Pizza

14" Cheese

$16.50

Have your choice of our World-Famous pizzas with traditional or thin crust, choice ot toppings

14" Meat Lover

$23.75

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, capocollo, bacon & mozzarella

14" Combo

$23.75

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella

14" Veggie

$20.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella

14" Clam Casino

$23.25

Thin crust pizza, whole baby clams, bacon, onion, roasted garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil, garlic butter, asiago cheese, drizzled with a balsamic vinegar reduction

14" Meatball Pie

$23.75

Sliced meatballs, onions, jalapeños, & mozzarella

14" Chicken BBQ Bacon

$23.25

Thin crust pizza, sweet BBQ sauce base, chicken, bacon, red onion, jalapeños, grape tomatoes

14" Hawaiian

$20.25

Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella

14" Italian

$23.75

Capocollo, pepperoni, sausage, onion, garlic, green olives, pepperoncini, artichoke & mozzarella

14" Mediterranean

$22.25

Thin crust pizza, olive oil base, grape tomatoes, arugula, artichoke, feta kalamata olives, capers, fresh mozzarella,

14" White Chicken

$23.00

Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, alfredo, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, spinach, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella, asiago cheese

14" Margherita

$20.50

Thin crust pizza with a base of red sauce, and topped with sliced tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

14" Quatro Fromage

$22.50

Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, arugula, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, feta, parmesan, goat cheese

14" Buffalo Chicken

$23.50

Thin crust pizza, buffalo sauce base, chicken, red onion, mozzarella, blue cheese

14" Specialty

$23.50

16" Pizza

16" Cheese

$18.50

Have your choice of our World-Famous pizzas with traditional or thin crust, choice ot toppings

16" Meat Lover

$27.75

Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, capocollo, bacon & mozzarella

16" Combo

$27.75

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella

16" Veggie

$23.50

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella

16" Clam Casino

$27.25

Thin crust pizza, whole baby clams, bacon, onion, roasted garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil, garlic butter, asiago cheese, drizzled with a balsamic vinegar reduction

16" Meatball Pie

$27.75

Sliced meatballs, onions, jalapeños, & mozzarella

16" Chicken BBQ Bacon

$27.25

Thin crust pizza, sweet BBQ sauce base, chicken, bacon, red onion, jalapeños, grape tomatoes

16" Hawaiian

$23.25

Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella

16" Italian

$27.75

Capocollo, pepperoni, sausage, onion, garlic, green olives, pepperoncini, artichoke & mozzarella

16" Mediterranean

$26.25

Thin crust pizza, olive oil base, grape tomatoes, arugula, artichoke, feta kalamata olives, capers, fresh mozzarella,

16" White Chicken

$27.00

Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, alfredo, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, spinach, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella, asiago cheese

16" Margherita

$23.50

Thin crust pizza with a base of red sauce, and topped with sliced tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.

16" Quatro Fromage

$26.50

Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, arugula, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, feta, parmesan, goat cheese

16" Buffalo Chicken

$27.50

Thin crust pizza, buffalo sauce base, chicken, red onion, mozzarella, blue cheese

16" Specialty

$27.50

16" $15 Cheese

$15.00

Food

Appetizer

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Toasted French bread, garlic butter, marinara

Chz Bread

$7.00

Toasted French bread, garlic butter, melted mozzarella, marinara

Wings

$14.00

A basket of wings lightly dusted in our seasoned flour, deep fried served with your choice: hot sauce, honey BBQ sauce, or teriyaki choice of: ranch or blue cheese

AntipastoPlate

$17.00

Smoked mozzarella, homemade ricotta, prosciutto, calabrese, artichoke hearts, garlic cloves, sundried tomato tapenade, rosemary crackers

Crab Dip

$14.00

Tri-colored tortilla chips, parmesan

Potato Skins

$12.00

Idaho spud skins deep fried topped with cheddar, guacamole, mozzarella, sour cream, bacon

Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheddar cheese on flour tortilla served with guacamole, salsa, sour cream Cheese $10.00 Marinated Chicken $15.00 Grilled Steak* $16.00

Italian Fries

$11.50

Truffle oil, Romano cheese, pepperoncini, and baby arugula

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Lightly battered cheddar cheese fried to a golden brown, with ranch dressing

Artichoke App

$11.00

Choice of marinara or roasted garlic mayo dipping sauce

Bskt O Rings

$8.50

Bskt Swt Fries

$8.00

Bskt Fries

$6.50

Slice Pizza

$3.50

Veggie Topping add .25$ Meat Topping add .50$

HH Slice

$2.50

Veggie Topping add .25$ Meat Topping add .50$

Salad

Sml House Salad

$7.00

Mixed field greens, romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, croutons Your choice of dressing served on the side.

Large House Salad

$11.00

Mixed field greens, romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, croutons Your choice of dressing served on the side.

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Romaine lettuce, fresh grated parmesan, croutons, tossed with Fatty’s Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, fresh grated parmesan, croutons, tossed with Fatty’s Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$12.50

Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, pepperoncini’s, tomatoes, red onion, feta

Nicoise Salad

$17.00

4 oz. portion of seared yellowfin tuna, mixed field greens, romaine lettuce, new potatoes, green beans, kalamata olives, red onions, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, capers Tuna choices: Plain, Peppered or Sesame Encrusted

Watermelon Salad

$13.00

Field greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, feta

Beet Salad

$13.50

Arugula, field greens, roasted red beets, toasted pistachios, goat cheese

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, romaine, hard boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado

Lg Pasta Salad

$12.00

Fusilli pasta, grape tomatoes, red onion, feta, green olives, arugula, Italian Dressing, Extra Virgin Olive oil, over a bed of arugula

Cup Soup

$4.50

Bowl Soup

$7.50

Entree

Lasagna

$18.99

Layers of noodles, Italian sausage, homemade meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan

Spag Sauce

$14.99

Our homemade marinara, spaghetti, parmesan

Spag Meat Sauce

$14.99

Our homemade sausage and ground beef marinara, spaghetti, parmesan

Fettuccine Alfredo

$20.99

Sautéed garlic, cracked pepper, cream, parmesan

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.49

Sundried tomato pesto cream sauce, parmesan

Shrimp Scampi

$21.99

Sautéed shrimp, butter, garlic, lemon, white wine, red pepper, linguini

Chkn Parm Entree

$21.99

All natural breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, fettuccine

Eggplant Entree

$19.99

House breaded and fried eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, fettuccine

Primavera Entree

$19.99

Homemade meat bolognaise, fusilli pasta, parmesan

Gnocchi

$16.99

Gluten free potato Gnocchi, garlic butter sauce, arugula, parmesan

Sandwiches

Meatball Sub

$14.49

Two famous 3-ounce meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, amoroso sub roll

Sausage/Meatball Sub

$15.99

Italian sausage, meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, amoroso sub roll

Italian Grinder

$14.49

Soppressata, calabrese, salami, Italian ham, giardiniera spread, provolone, roasted garlic mayo, toasted garlic ciabatta roll

Reuben

$14.49

corned beef, sauerkraut, our special sauce, swiss, marble rye

Steak Philly

$14.49

thinly sliced sirloin sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, mushrooms, provolone, cream cheese, amoroso sub roll

Chicken Philly

$14.49

grilled marinated chicken breast, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, mushrooms, provolone, cream cheese, amoroso sub roll

Chkn Parm Sandwich

$14.99

All natural breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, toasted garlic ciabatta roll

Gyros

$13.99

Our housemade ground lamb gyro loaf, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, red onion, tomato

Eggplant Sandwich

$13.99

House breaded and fried eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, toasted garlic ciabatta roll

Salmon BLT

$15.99

Seared salmon, bacon, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, mozzarella, harissa aioli, ciabatta roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99

Smoked & braised chipotle pork, cheddar, side of cole slaw, brioche bun

BLT

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, mayo, applewood smoked bacon

Adult Finger Basket

$12.99

5 breaded and fried chicken fingers, choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, or Honey Mustard

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Burger

Burger

$15.00

1/2# Burger, your choice toppings

Matteo Burger

$16.00

1/2# Burger, Guacamole, green chilies, Monterey jack cheese

Pimento Burger

$16.50

1/2# Burger, Pimento Cheese, bacon, caramelized red onion

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.50

1/2# Burger, BBQ, bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar

Puerco Loco Burger

$17.50

1/2# Burger, Chipotle pulled pork, fried egg, monteray jack

McFatty Burger

$16.00

1/2# Burger, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese, Special Sauce

Double Burger

$20.00

1# Burger, your choice toppings

Double Matteo Burger

$21.00

2 Burger patties 1#, Guacamole, green chilies, Monterey jack cheese

Double Pimento Burger

$22.00

2 Burger patties 1#, Pimento Cheese, bacon, caramelized red onion

Double BBQ Bacon Burger

$22.00

2 Burger patties 1#, BBQ, bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar

Double Puerco Loco Burger

$23.00

2 Burger patties 1#, Burger, Chipotle pulled pork, fried egg, monteray jack

Double McFatty Burger

$21.00

2 Burger patties 1#, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese, Special Sauce

Bean Burger

$11.00

Bean Burger, your choice toppings

Bean Matteo

$12.50

Bean Burger, Guacamole, green chilies, Monterey jack cheese

Bean Pimento

$12.50

Bean Burger, Pimento Cheese, bacon, caramelized red onion

Bean BBQ Bacon

$13.50

Bean Burger, BBQ, bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar

Bean Puerco Loco

$15.00

Bean Burger, Chipotle pulled pork, fried egg, monteray jack

Bean McFatty

$12.50

Bean Burger, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese, Special Sauce

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

$12.50

Grilled Chicken breast, your choice toppings

Chicken Matteo

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, Guacamole, green chilies, Monterey jack cheese

Chicken Pimento

$14.50

grilled chicken breast, Pimento Cheese, bacon, caramelized red onion

Chicken BBQ Bacon

$14.50

grilled chicken breast, BBQ, bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar

Chicken Puerco Loco

$14.50

grilled chicken breast, Chipotle pulled pork, fried egg, monteray jack

Chicken Mcfatty

$14.00

grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese, Special Sauce

Buckets

Bucket Spaghetti Meat

$49.00

Serves 4-6 people, Our homemade sausage and beef marinara, spaghetti, parmesan

Bucket Spaghetti Sauce

$39.00

Serves 4-6 people, Our homemade marinara, spaghetti, parmesan

Bucket Alfredo

$49.00

Serves 4-6 people, Sautéed garlic, cracked pepper, cream, parmesan

Bucket House Salad

$29.00

Serves 4-6 people, Mixed field greens, romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, croutons Your choice of dressing served on the side

Bucket Caesar Salad

$29.00

Serves 4-6 people, Romaine lettuce, fresh grated parmesan, croutons, tossed with Fatty’s Caesar dressing

Bucket Watermelon Salad

$35.00

Serves 4-6 People, Field greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, feta

Bucket Beet Salad

$39.00

Serves 4-6 people, Arugula, field greens, roasted red beets, toasted pistachios, goat cheese

Bucket Greek Salad

$35.00

Serves 4-6 people, Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, pepperoncini’s, tomatoes, red onion, feta

Dessert

Scoop Chocolate

$4.00

Scoop Vanilla

$4.00

Birthday Scoop Vanilla

Birthday Scoop Chocolate

Kids

Kids Fingers

$7.99

3 breaded and fried chicken tender, fries

Kids Burger

$7.99

1/4 pound burger, brioche bun

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.99

1/4 pound burger, american cheese, brioche bun

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

toasted Sourdough and melted american cheese

Kids Meat Spag

$5.99

Our homemade sausage and meat marinara, spaghetti

Kids Sauce Spag

$5.99

Our homemade marinara, spaghetti

Kids Butter Spag

$5.99

Spaghetti, butter

Kids Alfredo Spag

$8.99

Spaghetti, Sautéed garlic, cracked pepper, cream, parmesan

Kids Fett Alfredo

$8.99

Fettucini, Sautéed garlic, cracked pepper, cream, parmesan

Dough

10" Dough

$3.00

14" Dough

$4.00

16" Dough

$5.00

GLuten Free Crust

$5.00

Daily Specials

Cali Flower App

$11.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Meatloaf Sandwich

$16.00

Bolognaise

$18.00

Steak Tacos

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Buff Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Duck Wontons

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese Special

$13.50

Special Salad

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$17.00

Crabcake Sand

$15.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Meatloaf

$16.00

Chix Fried Chix

$16.00

Chix Fried Steak

$17.00

Chicken Cordon Blue

$16.00

Special Burger

$16.00

Wrap Special

$15.00

French Dip

$16.00

Chix Sandy Special

$16.00

Tostados

$12.00

Po Boy

$16.00

Kickin Chicken

$15.00

Garlic Knots

$9.00

Sides

Sides

Meats

Dressings

Breads

Clam Bake

Deluxe Basket

$43.00

Combo Basket

$39.00

Lobster Basket

$34.00

Shrimp Basket

$15.00

Side Crab Cakes

$13.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Rootbeer

$4.00

Bottle Coke

$4.50

Cranberry

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Soda

$4.00

Cream Soda

$4.00

Pelligrino

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Hot Cider

$3.50

Hot Coco

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Coffee

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Retail

Trucker Hat

$25.00

Ball Cap

$20.00

Beanie

$20.00

Bucket Hat

$20.00

T-Shirt

$19.00

Kids T-Shirt

$17.00

Long Sleeve T

$23.00

Tank Top

$19.00

Hoodie

$32.00

Zip hoodie

$39.00

Hockey Hoodie

$42.00

EMP Hoodie

$20.00

EMP Hat

$15.00

EMP Zip Hoodie

$26.00

EMP Long Sleeve

$13.00

EMP T- shirt

$11.00

EMP Beanie

$14.00

Koozie

$3.00
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Breckenridge, Colorado's local sports bar and oldest pizzeria serving lunch (11am- 4pm) and dinner (4-10pm) in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. Famous for tasty food, generous portions and housemade pizza crust, sandwiches, soups and sauces.

106 South Ridge Street, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Directions

