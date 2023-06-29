- Home
Fattys 106 s ridge street
106 South Ridge Street
Breckenridge, CO 80424
PIZZA
10" Pizza
10" Cheese
Have your choice of our World-Famous pizzas with traditional or thin crust, choice ot toppings
10" Meat Lover
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, capocollo, bacon & mozzarella
10" Combo
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella
10" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella
10" Clam Casino
Thin crust pizza, whole baby clams, bacon, onion, roasted garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil, garlic butter, asiago cheese, drizzled with a balsamic vinegar reduction
10" Meatball Pie
Sliced meatballs, onions, jalapeños, & mozzarella
10" Chicken BBQ Bacon
Thin crust pizza, sweet BBQ sauce base, chicken, bacon, red onion, jalapeños, grape tomatoes
10" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella
10" Italian
Capocollo, pepperoni, sausage, onion, garlic, green olives, pepperoncini, artichoke & mozzarella
10" Mediterranean
Thin crust pizza, olive oil base, grape tomatoes, arugula, artichoke, feta kalamata olives, capers, fresh mozzarella,
10" White Chicken
Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, alfredo, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, spinach, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella, asiago cheese
10" Margherita
Thin crust pizza with a base of red sauce, and topped with sliced tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
10" Quatro Fromage
Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, arugula, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, feta, parmesan, goat cheese
10" Buffalo Chicken
Thin crust pizza, buffalo sauce base, chicken, red onion, mozzarella, blue cheese
10" Specialty
14" Pizza
14" Cheese
Have your choice of our World-Famous pizzas with traditional or thin crust, choice ot toppings
14" Meat Lover
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, capocollo, bacon & mozzarella
14" Combo
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella
14" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella
14" Clam Casino
Thin crust pizza, whole baby clams, bacon, onion, roasted garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil, garlic butter, asiago cheese, drizzled with a balsamic vinegar reduction
14" Meatball Pie
Sliced meatballs, onions, jalapeños, & mozzarella
14" Chicken BBQ Bacon
Thin crust pizza, sweet BBQ sauce base, chicken, bacon, red onion, jalapeños, grape tomatoes
14" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella
14" Italian
Capocollo, pepperoni, sausage, onion, garlic, green olives, pepperoncini, artichoke & mozzarella
14" Mediterranean
Thin crust pizza, olive oil base, grape tomatoes, arugula, artichoke, feta kalamata olives, capers, fresh mozzarella,
14" White Chicken
Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, alfredo, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, spinach, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella, asiago cheese
14" Margherita
Thin crust pizza with a base of red sauce, and topped with sliced tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
14" Quatro Fromage
Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, arugula, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, feta, parmesan, goat cheese
14" Buffalo Chicken
Thin crust pizza, buffalo sauce base, chicken, red onion, mozzarella, blue cheese
14" Specialty
16" Pizza
16" Cheese
Have your choice of our World-Famous pizzas with traditional or thin crust, choice ot toppings
16" Meat Lover
Canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage, capocollo, bacon & mozzarella
16" Combo
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella
16" Veggie
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives & mozzarella
16" Clam Casino
Thin crust pizza, whole baby clams, bacon, onion, roasted garlic, fresh parsley, olive oil, garlic butter, asiago cheese, drizzled with a balsamic vinegar reduction
16" Meatball Pie
Sliced meatballs, onions, jalapeños, & mozzarella
16" Chicken BBQ Bacon
Thin crust pizza, sweet BBQ sauce base, chicken, bacon, red onion, jalapeños, grape tomatoes
16" Hawaiian
Canadian bacon, pineapple & mozzarella
16" Italian
Capocollo, pepperoni, sausage, onion, garlic, green olives, pepperoncini, artichoke & mozzarella
16" Mediterranean
Thin crust pizza, olive oil base, grape tomatoes, arugula, artichoke, feta kalamata olives, capers, fresh mozzarella,
16" White Chicken
Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, alfredo, grilled chicken, roasted garlic, spinach, onions, mushrooms, green peppers, mozzarella, asiago cheese
16" Margherita
Thin crust pizza with a base of red sauce, and topped with sliced tomato, roasted garlic, fresh mozzarella and fresh basil.
16" Quatro Fromage
Thin crust pizza, basil pesto base, arugula, mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, feta, parmesan, goat cheese
16" Buffalo Chicken
Thin crust pizza, buffalo sauce base, chicken, red onion, mozzarella, blue cheese
16" Specialty
16" $15 Cheese
Food
Appetizer
Garlic Bread
Toasted French bread, garlic butter, marinara
Chz Bread
Toasted French bread, garlic butter, melted mozzarella, marinara
Wings
A basket of wings lightly dusted in our seasoned flour, deep fried served with your choice: hot sauce, honey BBQ sauce, or teriyaki choice of: ranch or blue cheese
AntipastoPlate
Smoked mozzarella, homemade ricotta, prosciutto, calabrese, artichoke hearts, garlic cloves, sundried tomato tapenade, rosemary crackers
Crab Dip
Tri-colored tortilla chips, parmesan
Potato Skins
Idaho spud skins deep fried topped with cheddar, guacamole, mozzarella, sour cream, bacon
Quesadilla
Cheddar cheese on flour tortilla served with guacamole, salsa, sour cream Cheese $10.00 Marinated Chicken $15.00 Grilled Steak* $16.00
Italian Fries
Truffle oil, Romano cheese, pepperoncini, and baby arugula
Cheese Curds
Lightly battered cheddar cheese fried to a golden brown, with ranch dressing
Artichoke App
Choice of marinara or roasted garlic mayo dipping sauce
Bskt O Rings
Bskt Swt Fries
Bskt Fries
Slice Pizza
Veggie Topping add .25$ Meat Topping add .50$
HH Slice
Veggie Topping add .25$ Meat Topping add .50$
Salad
Sml House Salad
Mixed field greens, romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, croutons Your choice of dressing served on the side.
Large House Salad
Mixed field greens, romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, croutons Your choice of dressing served on the side.
Small Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, fresh grated parmesan, croutons, tossed with Fatty’s Caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, fresh grated parmesan, croutons, tossed with Fatty’s Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, pepperoncini’s, tomatoes, red onion, feta
Nicoise Salad
4 oz. portion of seared yellowfin tuna, mixed field greens, romaine lettuce, new potatoes, green beans, kalamata olives, red onions, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, capers Tuna choices: Plain, Peppered or Sesame Encrusted
Watermelon Salad
Field greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, feta
Beet Salad
Arugula, field greens, roasted red beets, toasted pistachios, goat cheese
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, romaine, hard boiled eggs, bacon, tomatoes, blue cheese, avocado
Lg Pasta Salad
Fusilli pasta, grape tomatoes, red onion, feta, green olives, arugula, Italian Dressing, Extra Virgin Olive oil, over a bed of arugula
Cup Soup
Bowl Soup
Entree
Lasagna
Layers of noodles, Italian sausage, homemade meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan
Spag Sauce
Our homemade marinara, spaghetti, parmesan
Spag Meat Sauce
Our homemade sausage and ground beef marinara, spaghetti, parmesan
Fettuccine Alfredo
Sautéed garlic, cracked pepper, cream, parmesan
Mushroom Ravioli
Sundried tomato pesto cream sauce, parmesan
Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed shrimp, butter, garlic, lemon, white wine, red pepper, linguini
Chkn Parm Entree
All natural breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, fettuccine
Eggplant Entree
House breaded and fried eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, fettuccine
Primavera Entree
Homemade meat bolognaise, fusilli pasta, parmesan
Gnocchi
Gluten free potato Gnocchi, garlic butter sauce, arugula, parmesan
Sandwiches
Meatball Sub
Two famous 3-ounce meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, amoroso sub roll
Sausage/Meatball Sub
Italian sausage, meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, amoroso sub roll
Italian Grinder
Soppressata, calabrese, salami, Italian ham, giardiniera spread, provolone, roasted garlic mayo, toasted garlic ciabatta roll
Reuben
corned beef, sauerkraut, our special sauce, swiss, marble rye
Steak Philly
thinly sliced sirloin sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, mushrooms, provolone, cream cheese, amoroso sub roll
Chicken Philly
grilled marinated chicken breast, sautéed onions, green peppers, red peppers, mushrooms, provolone, cream cheese, amoroso sub roll
Chkn Parm Sandwich
All natural breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella, toasted garlic ciabatta roll
Gyros
Our housemade ground lamb gyro loaf, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, red onion, tomato
Eggplant Sandwich
House breaded and fried eggplant, marinara, mozzarella, toasted garlic ciabatta roll
Salmon BLT
Seared salmon, bacon, sliced tomatoes, baby arugula, mozzarella, harissa aioli, ciabatta roll
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked & braised chipotle pork, cheddar, side of cole slaw, brioche bun
BLT
lettuce, tomato, mayo, applewood smoked bacon
Adult Finger Basket
5 breaded and fried chicken fingers, choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo, or Honey Mustard
Adult Grilled Cheese
Burger
Burger
1/2# Burger, your choice toppings
Matteo Burger
1/2# Burger, Guacamole, green chilies, Monterey jack cheese
Pimento Burger
1/2# Burger, Pimento Cheese, bacon, caramelized red onion
BBQ Bacon Burger
1/2# Burger, BBQ, bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar
Puerco Loco Burger
1/2# Burger, Chipotle pulled pork, fried egg, monteray jack
McFatty Burger
1/2# Burger, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese, Special Sauce
Double Burger
1# Burger, your choice toppings
Double Matteo Burger
2 Burger patties 1#, Guacamole, green chilies, Monterey jack cheese
Double Pimento Burger
2 Burger patties 1#, Pimento Cheese, bacon, caramelized red onion
Double BBQ Bacon Burger
2 Burger patties 1#, BBQ, bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar
Double Puerco Loco Burger
2 Burger patties 1#, Burger, Chipotle pulled pork, fried egg, monteray jack
Double McFatty Burger
2 Burger patties 1#, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese, Special Sauce
Bean Burger
Bean Burger, your choice toppings
Bean Matteo
Bean Burger, Guacamole, green chilies, Monterey jack cheese
Bean Pimento
Bean Burger, Pimento Cheese, bacon, caramelized red onion
Bean BBQ Bacon
Bean Burger, BBQ, bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar
Bean Puerco Loco
Bean Burger, Chipotle pulled pork, fried egg, monteray jack
Bean McFatty
Bean Burger, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese, Special Sauce
Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken breast, your choice toppings
Chicken Matteo
grilled chicken breast, Guacamole, green chilies, Monterey jack cheese
Chicken Pimento
grilled chicken breast, Pimento Cheese, bacon, caramelized red onion
Chicken BBQ Bacon
grilled chicken breast, BBQ, bacon, 2 onion rings, cheddar
Chicken Puerco Loco
grilled chicken breast, Chipotle pulled pork, fried egg, monteray jack
Chicken Mcfatty
grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion, American Cheese, Special Sauce
Buckets
Bucket Spaghetti Meat
Serves 4-6 people, Our homemade sausage and beef marinara, spaghetti, parmesan
Bucket Spaghetti Sauce
Serves 4-6 people, Our homemade marinara, spaghetti, parmesan
Bucket Alfredo
Serves 4-6 people, Sautéed garlic, cracked pepper, cream, parmesan
Bucket House Salad
Serves 4-6 people, Mixed field greens, romaine lettuce, red onions, cucumber, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, croutons Your choice of dressing served on the side
Bucket Caesar Salad
Serves 4-6 people, Romaine lettuce, fresh grated parmesan, croutons, tossed with Fatty’s Caesar dressing
Bucket Watermelon Salad
Serves 4-6 People, Field greens, sliced apples, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, feta
Bucket Beet Salad
Serves 4-6 people, Arugula, field greens, roasted red beets, toasted pistachios, goat cheese
Bucket Greek Salad
Serves 4-6 people, Romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, pepperoncini’s, tomatoes, red onion, feta
Kids
Kids Fingers
3 breaded and fried chicken tender, fries
Kids Burger
1/4 pound burger, brioche bun
Kids Cheese Burger
1/4 pound burger, american cheese, brioche bun
Kids Grilled Cheese
toasted Sourdough and melted american cheese
Kids Meat Spag
Our homemade sausage and meat marinara, spaghetti
Kids Sauce Spag
Our homemade marinara, spaghetti
Kids Butter Spag
Spaghetti, butter
Kids Alfredo Spag
Spaghetti, Sautéed garlic, cracked pepper, cream, parmesan
Kids Fett Alfredo
Fettucini, Sautéed garlic, cracked pepper, cream, parmesan
Daily Specials
Cali Flower App
Steak Sandwich
Meatloaf Sandwich
Bolognaise
Steak Tacos
Fish & Chips
Buff Caesar Wrap
Duck Wontons
Grilled Cheese Special
Special Salad
Fish Sandwich
Crabcake Sand
Brussel Sprouts
Meatloaf
Chix Fried Chix
Chix Fried Steak
Chicken Cordon Blue
Special Burger
Wrap Special
French Dip
Chix Sandy Special
Tostados
Po Boy
Kickin Chicken
Garlic Knots
Clam Bake
NA Beverages
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Sprite
Mt Dew
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Rootbeer
Bottle Coke
Cranberry
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Milk
Pineapple
OJ
Apple Juice
Orange Soda
Cream Soda
Pelligrino
Chocolate Milk
Hot Cider
Hot Coco
Hot Tea
Soda Water
Coffee
Ginger Beer
Tonic Water
Tomato Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Shirley Temple
Roy Rogers
Red Bull
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Breckenridge, Colorado's local sports bar and oldest pizzeria serving lunch (11am- 4pm) and dinner (4-10pm) in a casual, family-friendly atmosphere. Famous for tasty food, generous portions and housemade pizza crust, sandwiches, soups and sauces.
106 South Ridge Street, Breckenridge, CO 80424