Main picView gallery

Fatty's Uptown

review star

No reviews yet

11 Colvin Ave

Albany, NY 12206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Build-Your-Own Pizza
Fatty's Fries
MEAT!Ball

Food Menu

Finger Foods

Chicken Bites - small

$12.00

Served with blue chees dressing and celery

Chicken Bites - medium

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Bites - large

$20.00

Stuffed Jalapeños

$9.50

battered and fried, 5 per order

Fatty's Fries

$4.00

fresh made, dusted with our house seasoning

Fatty's MEATballs

$9.50

homemade, 3 per order

Fatty's Rice Balls

$8.50

Risotto balls, breaded and fried, 3 per order

Jumbo Tots

$9.00

stuffed with cheese, 6 per order

Salads

Wedge

$11.00

chopped iceberg, red onion, bacon and tomato, lightly dressed with blue cheese dressing

Caesar

$11.00

chopped romaine, parmesan and croutons, lightly dressed with Caesar

Rugula

$12.00

chopped arugula, goat cheese, beets, candied walnuts and pickled red onions, lightly dressed with citrus vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Da Bomb

$12.00

Prosciutto, Ham and Pepperoni with Provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, onions, tomato and house dressing

MEAT!Ball

$12.00

Homemade meatballs with marinara and mozzarella

Sausage and Pepper

$12.00

Sweet italian sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and Provolone cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Pulled pork, topped with slaw

Crispy Chicken Po-Boy

$14.00

Chrisy chicken, shredded lettuce, tomato and house special sauce

Fatty's Famous Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Burgers

Basic Bubba

$10.00

2 patties, lettuce, tomato, pickles, burger sauce

Fatty's Classic

$12.00

2 patties, American cheese, bacon, shredded lettuce, tomato jam

Oink-Oink

$13.00

2 patties, pulled pork, cheddar, pickled red onion, BBQ sauce

The Fun Guy

$12.00

2 patties, roasted mushrooms, mozzarella cheese, truffle mayo

Hangover Helper

$13.00

2 patties, a fried egg, bacon, American cheese, chili crisp

Kiddie burger

$6.50

1 patty with American cheese, plain

Pepper Jack Burger

$13.00

BYO Pizza

Build-Your-Own Pizza

$17.00

Build-your-own 17 inch pizza

Specialty Pizzas

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$22.00

topped with our Buffalo chicken bites, buffalo bechamel, mozzarella, scallions and a drizzle of blue cheese dressing

MEATY!

$22.00

homemade meatball, sausage, pepperoni and bacon

Rabbit Food

$22.00

roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, black olives, spinach and mushrooms

Teeny Italian

$22.00

Sausage, roasted red peppers, caramelized onions and mozzarella

Classico

$22.00

Prosciutto, mozzarella, arugula, shave parmesan and finish with balsamic glaze

True Hawaiian

$22.00

spicy pineapple, ham and red onion

Pizza Bianca

$22.00

Crispy bacon, ricotta, tomato jam, spinach and black olives

Steak & Blue

$22.00

Steak, crumbled blue cheese, red onion and chimichurri sauce

Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.00

Mac & Cheese

Classic Mac & Cheese

$10.00

homemade with a house cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.00

our classic mac & cheese, topped with Buffalo chicken bites

Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

$14.00

our classic mac & cheese, topped with crumbled burger and a drizzle of burger sauce

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese

$14.00

our classic mac & cheese, topped with pulled pork and BBQ sauce

Steak Mac and Cheese

$16.00

our classic mac & cheese, topped with steak, cherry peppers and caramelized onions

Specials

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Drinks

Can of Soda

$1.50

2 Liter of Soda

$4.00Out of stock

Bottle of Water

$1.25

Snapple

$3.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy your meal!

Location

11 Colvin Ave, Albany, NY 12206

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cafe Madison Albany
orange star4.1 • 710
1108 Madison Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Margarita City
orange starNo Reviews
1118 Central Ave. Albany, NY 12205
View restaurantnext
The Madison Theatre
orange starNo Reviews
1036 Madison Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Island Bamboo - 851 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY, 12208
orange starNo Reviews
851 Madison Avenue Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Maggie's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
1186 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
City Line Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,796
1200 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Albany

City Line Bar & Grill
orange star4.3 • 1,796
1200 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Uncommon Grounds Coffee & Bagels - Albany
orange star4.3 • 1,140
1235 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Cafe Madison Albany
orange star4.1 • 710
1108 Madison Ave Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
The Point
orange star4.5 • 615
1100 Madison Avenue Albany, NY 12208
View restaurantnext
Jack's Oyster House
orange star4.2 • 519
42 State Street Albany, NY 12207
View restaurantnext
Route 20 Cafe - 1823 Western Ave
orange star5.0 • 41
1823 Western Ave Albany, NY 12203
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Albany
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (10 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston