Fatz Cafe Asheville, NC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fatz Cafe in Asheville North Carolina
Location
5 SPARTAN AVE., ASHEVILLE, NC 28806
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack - West Asheville - Patton Ave.
No Reviews
1455 Patton Avenue Asheville, NC 28806
View restaurant