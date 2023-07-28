Fatz Cafe Greer, SC
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
At Fatz we combine delicious, fresh, and local ingredients with southern hospitality to give all guests the ultimate experience. We are a traditional American-style concept with deep southern roots since 1988. To think it all started with a peach shed, most wouldn't believe where we are now. 35 years later and still providing world famous calabash chicken and friendliness to all.
Location
1361 W. Wade Hampton Blvd., Ste. A, Greer, SC 29650
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
White Wine & Butter - Cartwright Location - 215 Trade St.
No Reviews
215 Trade St. Greer, SC 29651
View restaurant
Flying Fox Coffee - Cartwright Food Hall - 215 Trade Street
No Reviews
215 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
View restaurant