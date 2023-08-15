Food

Appetizers

Bologna Sliders

$8.99

Thick Cut Fried Bologna, Kings Hawaiian Slider Buns, Cole Slaw, Yellow Mustard

Cajun Firecracker Sticks

$13.99

Crispy Tomato Basil Wrap, Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip, Blackened Popcorn Shrimp, Andouille Sausage, Onions, Pepper, Pepper Jack Cheese. Served With Fatzauce

Cornbread Skillet

$7.99

Sweet Creamed Corn Bread, Topped with Honey Maple Butter

Deviled Eggs

$8.99Out of stock

Whole Eggs, Stuffed with Andouille Sausage, Pickled Relish, and Mustard Filling. Topped With Crispy Bacon

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

Hand-Breaded and Fried Green Tomatoes, Stone-Ground Cream Cheese Grits, Cajun Remoulade

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Tempura Battered Button Mushrooms, Avocado Ranch

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Tempura Battered Mt. Olive Kosher Baby Dills, Fatzauce

Loaded Dang Good Fries

$9.99

Beer Battered French Fries, Cheddar, Monterey Jack, Scallions, Bacon. Add Pulled Pork For $2

Sampler Plate

$14.99

Pick Three: Loaded Dang Good Fries, Fried Green Tomatoes, Firecracker Sticks, Fried Pickles, Fried Mushrooms

Salads

Calabash Cobb

$13.99

Fatz Calabash Chicken Tenders, Mixed Greens, Diced Cucumber, Tomato, Carrots, Avocado, Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Hard Boiled Egg, House-Made Avocado Ranch

Asian Steak

$15.99

Charred Grilled Steak, Napa Cabbage, Candied Nuts, Sliced Orange, Cilantro, Green Onion, Soy Chili Vinaigrette, Crisp Tortilla Strips

Chicken Caesar

$12.99

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Shredded Parmesan, Crispy Croutons

Strawberry Summer

$13.99

Spring Mix, Bleu Cheese, Candied Nuts, Sliced Strawberries, Raspberry Vinaigrette. Add Chicken $4, Add Salmon $6, Add Shrimp $6, Add Steak $6

Side House Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar

$3.99

Soups

Baked Potato Soup

$5.99

Creamy Baked Potato, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Crispy Bacon, Scallions

Tomato Basil

$5.99Out of stock

Herb Seasoned Roasted Tomato Bisque

Chicken Noodle

$5.99Out of stock

Herb Roasted Chicken, Seasoned Chicken Broth, Elbow Macaroni, Carrots, Celery

Quart Baked Potato Soup

$10.99

Quart Tomato Basil

$10.99

Quart Chicken Noodle

$10.99

Baskets

Calabash Chicken and Popcorn Shrimp

$17.99
Calabash Popcorn Shrimp

$15.99

Hand Breaded and Fried Gulf Shrimp. Served Over a Bed of Dang Good Fries

Famous Calabash Chicken (5)

$12.99

5 Specially Seasoned, Buttermilk-Marinated Hand-Breaded Calabash Chicken Tenders. Served over Bed of Dang Good Fries

Famous Calabash Chicken (8)

$15.99

8 Specially Seasoned, Buttermilk-Marinated Hand-Breaded Calabash Chicken Tenders. Served over Bed of Dang Good Fries

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Tempura Battered Flaky Cod, Served Over Bed of Dang Good Fries with Cocktail or Tartar Sauce

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99

Calabash Seasoned Fried Jumbo Shrimp. Served over Bed of Dang Good Fries

Classic Wings (8)

$12.99Out of stock

8 Bone-In Wings, Tossed in Sauce or Dry Rub. Served Over Bed of Dang Good Fries. Choices: Buffalo, Mild or Hot, BBQ, Southern Gold BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon BBQ, Nashville Hot, Dry Rub, Mango Habanero

Classic Wings (12)

$16.99Out of stock

12 Bone-In Wings, Tossed in Sauce or Dry Rub. Served Over Bed of Dang Good Fries. Choices: Buffalo, Mild or Hot, BBQ, Southern Gold BBQ, Kentucky Bourbon BBQ, Nashville Hot, Dry Rub, Mango Habanero

Between the Buns

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

House Roasted Pulled Pork, Crisp Onion Straws, Kentucky Bourbon BBQ Sauce, Brioche Bun. Served With Dang Good Fries

Double Stack Burger

$11.99

2 Fresh Ground Beef Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Pickles, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun. Served With Dang Good Fries

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.99

Crispy Chicken Breast, House-Made Nashville Hot Sauce, Pickles, Coleslaw, Brioche Bun. Served With Dang Good Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast, Avocado, Provolone Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Brioche Bun. Served With Dang Good Fries

Between the Bread

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Chef Clyde’s Top-Secret Recipe, Crispy Onions, Colby Jack Cheese, Sourdough Bread. Served with Dang Good Fries

NY Style Reuben

$15.99

Thinly Sliced Pastrami, Thousand Island Dressing, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Marbled Rye. Served With Dang Good Fries

South Philly Cheese Steak

$15.99

Thinly Sliced House Roasted Prime Rib, Sauteed Onion, Bell Pepper, Mushroom, Provolone Cheese, Hoagie Roll. Served With Dang Good Fries

The Big Fatz Club

$12.99Out of stock

Fresh Sliced Turkey and Ham, Crispy Bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Texas Toast. Served With Dang Good Fries

Monte Cristo

$12.99Out of stock

Battered and Deep Fried Stuffed with Fresh Sliced Ham and Turkey, Swiss, American and Cheddar Cheese, Topped with Powdered Sugar. Served With Raspberry Preserves and Dang Good Fries

Calabash Chicken Wrap

$11.99Out of stock

Tomato Basil Tortilla, Calabash Chicken Tenders, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Fatzauce. Served With Dang Good Fries

Grown Up Grilled Cheese

$12.99

American, Cheddar, Provolone and Brie Cheese, Parmesan Crusted Texas Toast, Cup of Tomato Basil Soup. Served With Dang Good Fries

Homestyle Classics

Chicken and Dumplings

$13.99Out of stock

Scratch Dumplings, Herb Roasted Chicken, Peas, Carrots, Fresh Cream Gravy

Chicken Fried Steak

$16.99

Texas Style Hand Battered Fried Steak, Topped with Country Gravy. Served Over Scratch Made Mashed Potatoes. Choice Of One Side

Chicken Fried Chicken

$15.99

Texas Style Hand Battered Fried Chicken, Topped with Country Gravy, Served Over Mac and Cheese. Choice of One Side

Low Country Shrimp and Grits

$17.99

Cajun Spiced Grilled Shrimp. Stone-Ground Cream Cheese Gits. Merlot Au Jus, Bacon

Bone-In Pork Chop

$13.99

Two-Day Southern Sweet Tea Brined Grilled Center Cut Pork Chop. Served Over Scratch Made Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Choice Of One Side

Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Hand-Cut Atlantic Salmon Served with Collard Greens. Choice Of One Side

Chicken and Waffles

$15.99

Crispy Golden Belgium Waffle, Calabash Chicken Tenders, House-Made Fatz Maple Syrup

Carolina Carbonara

$14.99

Penne Pasta Tossed with Fried Bologna, Peas and White Sauce. Topped With Shredded Parmesan and Fresh Basil

Citrus Grilled Chicken

$14.99

Fatz Citrus Marinated Chicken Breast Topped with Grilled Pineapple. Served with Choice of Two Sides

Meatloaf

$15.99

Chef Clyde’s Top-Secret Recipe with Ketchup Glaze. Scratch Made Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Choice Of One Side

Steak and Ribs

Renegade Ribeye (12 oz)

$27.99

Seasoned Juicy Ribeye, Cooked to Your Favorite Temperature. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Choice of One Side

Certified Angus Beef Sirloin (6 oz)

$14.99Out of stock

Seasoned Sirloin Aged 21 Days and Grilled. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Certified Angus Beef Sirloin (10 oz)

$19.99Out of stock

Seasoned Sirloin Aged 21 Days and Grilled. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

The Big Fatz Chopped Steak

$15.99

12oz Chopped Steak, Smothered with Roasted Mushrooms and Onions in a Merlot Au Jus. Served with Garlic Mashed Potatoes. Choice of One Side

Baby Back Ribs (1 lb)

$17.99

Fall Off the Bone Ribs, Smothered in House-Made Sauce of Your Choice. Choice of two sides

Baby Back Ribs (2 lb)

$21.99

Fall Off the Bone Ribs, Smothered in House-Made Sauce of Your Choice. Choice of two sides

Desserts

Peach Cobbler

$6.99Out of stock

Better than Meemaw’s Fresh Peach Cobbler Topped with Vanilla Ice-cream

Biscuit Bread Pudding

$6.99

Anastasia’s Fat Atz Biscuit and Assorted Breads, Baked to Golden Brown, Topped with Fatz Bourbon Cream Sauce

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

Hot Fudge Brownie Topped with Vanilla Ice-cream, Chocolate and Caramel Sauce, Whipped Cream

NY Cheesecake

$6.99Out of stock

Creamed Cheese Filling with Nilla Wafer Crust. Choice Of Topping: Chocolate, Caramel or Strawberry

Sides

Dang Good Fries

$2.99
Broccoli

$3.99
Baked Potato

$2.99
Loaded Baked Potato

$3.99
Mac and Cheese

$3.99
Collards

$3.99
Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$2.99
Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.99
Green Beans

$2.99
Tots

$2.99Out of stock
Au Gratin Potatoes

$3.99
Fried Okra

$2.99Out of stock
Baked Sweet Potato

$2.99

Little Fellas

Not Your Mamma's Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Homemade Mac N’ Cheese. Choice of One Side

Fatz Kid Burger Sliders

$5.99

2 Seasoned Beef Burger Sliders, Cooked Through, Topped with American Cheese on a Toasted Bun. Choice of One Side

Calabash Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

Hand Breaded and Fried Gulf Shrimp. Choice of One Side

Famous Calabash Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Three Piece Calabash Chicken Tenders with a Side of Fatzauce. Choice of One Side

Fatz Kid Meatloaf

$5.99

Chef Clyde’s Top-Secret Recipe. Choice of One side

Grilled Cheese Please

$5.99

Melted American Cheese on Texas Toast. Choice of One Side

Chalkboard Specials

Chicken Pot Pie

$12.99

Pot Roast

$12.99

Half-Baked Chicken

$12.99

All You Can Eat Ribs

$14.99

Refill Ribs

Prime Rib

$25.99

N/a Beverages

Orange Juice

$2.99

Red Bull

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Soft Drinks

$2.99

Water

No Beverage

Cheerwine

$3.99

Root Beer

$3.99