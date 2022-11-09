Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fauna

6 Parlato Drive

Westhampton Beach, NY 11978

FAROE ISLAND SALMON
FAUNA'S SIGNATURE CHICKEN
LAMB LOLLICHOPS

APPETIZERS

HERBED POPOVER

$3.00

roasted garlic-brown sugar butter

POACHED SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$19.00

lemon, lime, cocktail

ROASTED RED PEPPER GNUDI

$18.00

foraged mushrooms, curly kale, black truffle cream, pistachio

BERKSHIRE PORK BELLY

$20.00

bourbon barrel smoked, maple miso BBQ, Grandma's broccoli salad, quail egg, chicharron

LAMB LOLLICHOPS

$22.00

Brussel sprouts, balsamic, smoked hazelnut, blue cheese, cranberry, fig mustard reduction

MUSSELS VADOUVAN

$18.00

ginger curry cider broth, soft herbs, grilled bread

CHEESE SLATE

$24.00

Chef's rotational selection of international & local cheeses with seasonal accoutrements

FLATBREAD

$18.00

SALADS

WHB WEDGE

$20.00

baby iceberg, sugared bacon, herb-marinated tomatoes, crispy pickled shallots, Danish blue cheese dressing, lemon espelette vinaigrette

STEAKHOUSE CAESAR

$18.00

romaine hearts, horseradish Caesar dressing, gremolata, lemon pepper oil, Parmigiano Reggiano

PARLATO KALE

$18.00

curly kale, Savoy cabbage, herb-marinated tomatoes, Thai peanut vinaigrette, Parmigiano Reggiano, roasted peanuts

LITTLE KALE

$10.00

green curly kale, Savoy cabbage, herb-marinated tomatoes, Thai peanut vinaigrette, Parmigiano Reggiano, roasted peanuts

LITTLE CAESAR

$9.00

romaine hearts, horseradish Caesar dressing, gremolata, lemon pepper oil, Parmigiano Reggiano

LITTLE WEDGE

$9.00

baby iceberg, sugared bacon, herb-marinated tomatoes, crispy pickled shallots, Danish blue cheese dressing, lemon espelette vinaigrette

CHEF'S CREATIONS

FAROE ISLAND SALMON

$32.00

pommes purée, sautéed kale, wild mushrooms, honey roasted beets, lavender reduction

AUTUMN ASSEMBLAGE

$28.00

today’s inspired seasonal vegetarian preparation

ALMOND FLOUNDER

$34.00

whipped sweet potato, asparagus, rum glazed banana, citrus beurre blanc

LONG ISLAND DUCK BREAST

$40.00

honey-carrot purée, romanesco, radish, grilled frisée, yuzu-jerk marmalade, citrus duck glace

BERKSHIRE PORK CHOP

$40.00

Red Dragon cheddar, whipped sweet potato, winter squash, spiced pecan, espagnole sauce

FAUNA'S SIGNATURE CHICKEN

$85.00

fully deboned whole organic chicken, Roasted garlic, charred lemon, French pressed poultry glace. Accompanied by two sides

RED DRAGON BURGER

$24.00

8oz Certified Angus Beef, arugula, fried pickled shallots, tomato bacon jam, maple aioli, mustard and ale cheddar, pomme frites

PRIME STEAKS

PRIME FILET MIGNON

$50.00

10oz. Prime Center-Cut Filet Mignon

PRIME NEW YORK STRIP

$52.00

14oz. Prime New York Strip

CHATEAUBRIAND

$105.00

20oz | center cut tenderloin roasted and sliced, accompanied by two sides

TRUFFLE BUTTER

$3.00

CAFÉ DE PARIS BUTTER

$3.00

ESPAGNOLE GLACE

$3.00

BÈARNAISE

$3.00

SIDES

GOLDEN POMMES PUREÉ

$12.00

melted leeks, crème fraîche

WILD MUSHROOMS

$12.00

onions, garlic, reggiano

ROASTED NEW POTATOES

$12.00

espagnole, onion confit, soft herbs

WHIPPED SWEET POTATO

$12.00

honey au Poivre, spiced pecans

CURRY CAULIFLOWER

$12.00

golden raisins, fine herbs, pine nuts

HERBED POMME FRITES

$12.00

Parmesan, maple aioli

CRISPY BRUSSEL SPROUTS

$12.00

Maple aioli, applewood smoked bacon

KIDS/DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE ALMOND TORTE

$14.00

dark chocolate mousse, creme fraiche ganache, whipped cream, wild Italian cherries

ZEPPOLES

$14.00

warm ricotta doughnuts, cinnamon ginger sugar dust, salted boubron caramel

AFFOGATO

$18.00

Frangelico & Bailey's, house made vanilla ice cream, shot of espresso, zeppole

FRUIT CUP

$6.00

SELECTION OF SORBET/ICE CREAM

$12.00

DESSERT PLATTER

$28.00

KID FILET

$25.00

KID SALMON

$15.00

KID CHICKEN

$12.00

KID GR SHRIMP

$15.00

NA BEVERAGE

STRAWBERRY SHRUB

$9.00

BLUEBERRY LEMONADE

$9.00

Rhubarb bitters, elderflower, shiso

GINGER JULEP

$9.00

Maine Root ginger beer, orange blossom essence, pineapple, mint, soda

BTL STILL

$8.00

BTL SPARKLING

$8.00

LEMONADE

$5.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

MILK

$3.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$6.00

VIRGIN MOJITO

$6.00

COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$6.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

TONIC WATER

$3.00

SODA WATER

$3.00

COASTAL CRAFT KOMBUCHA

$7.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$4.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

TOMATO JUICE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

PAMPLEMOUSSE

$16.00

El Jimador Blanco, Giffards pamplemousse liqueur, lime, ruby red grapefruit, sea salt

PAMAGRONI

$18.00

APPLE JACKALOPE

$16.00

SMOKE AND BARREL

$16.00

Banhez Mezcal, Makers Mark, housemade sour, maple, cracked pepper

BEAR'S DEN

$17.00

PEAR-AKEET

$16.00

Flor de Caña 7yr, Campari, pineapple, lime, demerara simple

WILBUR

$20.00

ULTRA MARGARITA

$20.00

Herradurra Ultra Anejo, Combier, housemade sour

FAUNA OLD FASHIONED

$20.00

Woodford Reserve, demerara, muddled lemon & orange peel, angostura & orange bitters

SOUTHSIDE

$16.00

Fords gin, lime, simple, mint, angostura bitters

HOT & DIRTY

$16.00

signature house-infused vodka, olive juice, tabasco, smoked paparika oil, blue cheese olive, peppadew

FEATURE COCKTAIL

$17.00

SANGRIA

$16.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$18.00

Crop Meyer Lemon Vodka, Combier, lime, cranberry

MILK PUNCH

$17.00

AFTER DINNER

GL FONSECA

$12.00

GL FLADGATE

$14.00

LEMONCELLO

$12.00

ESPRESSO MARTINI

$18.00

APPLE BUTTER MARTINI

$18.00

COCO MAPLE MANHATTAN

$18.00

BEER

BROOKLYN LAGER

$8.00

ALLAGASH WHITE ALE

$12.00

BARRIER MONEY IPA

$12.00

GRIMM ARTISANAL IPA

$14.00

LEFT HAND NITRO STOUT

$12.00

AUSTIN EASTCIDERS CIDER

$8.00

SOUTHERN TIER PUMKING

$12.00

HUDSON VALLEY SOUR

$13.00

MILLER LITE

$7.00

PERONI

$7.00

GUINNESS

$7.00

HEINEKEN 0.0

$7.00

CATER ENTREES

CTR STRIP

$60.00

CTR FILET

$60.00

CATER BEVERAGE

CATER COCKTAIL

$7.00

GL STAGS LEAP CHARD

$16.00

GL POMONA CHIANTI

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fine American craft food and cocktails.

6 Parlato Drive, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978

