Favor Cakes and Cream

review star

No reviews yet

11016 capital blvd

Wake forest, NC 27587

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

21+ Ice Cream Flavors

White Russian

White Russian

$9.00+

Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Chi-Chi's White Russian Mix, White Chocolate, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream

Rum Raisin

Rum Raisin

$9.00+

Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Myers Dark Rum, Raisins, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream

Long Island

Long Island

$9.00+

Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Chi-Chi’s Long Island Iced Tea Mix, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream

Honey Bourbon

Honey Bourbon

$9.00+Out of stock

Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Jim Beam Honey Bourbon, Honey, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream

Cake Slice

Five Flavor Pound Cake

Five Flavor Pound Cake

$8.00

Ingredients: Flour: enriched flour bleached, wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, baking powder, butter extract, rum extract, lemon extract, coconut extract, vanilla extract, whole milk, sugar Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat Net Wt. 6.8oz (192.7g)

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$8.00

Ingredients: Flour: enriched flour bleached, wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid cocoa, salt, baking soda, red food dye, vinegar, vanilla extract, buttermilk, eggs, sugar Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat Net Wt. 10.7 oz (303.3g)

Strawberry Cake

Strawberry Cake

$8.00

Ingredients: Flour: enriched flour bleached, wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, baking powder, salt, eggs, buttermilk, vanilla extract, butter flavoring, strawberry extract, heavy whipping cream, sugar Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat Net Wt. 8.4oz (238.1g)

Yellow Cake (With Chocolate Icing)

Yellow Cake (With Chocolate Icing)

$8.00

Ingredients: Flour: enriched flour bleached, wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamine mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid baking powder, salt, eggs, buttermilk, vanilla butternut flavoring, vanilla extract butter flavoring, sugar Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat Net Wt. 7.8oz (221.1g)

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Ingredients: Flour: enriched bleached flour, wheat flour, niacin, iron, thiamin mononitrate, riboflavin, folic acid, baking powder, baking soda, sodium aluminum, phosphate, monocalcium phosphate, salt, calcium sulfate, crush pineapple, shredded carrots, chopped walnuts, baking soda, vegetable oil, eggs, brown sugar Contains: Eggs, Milk, Wheat, Walnuts Net Wt. 8.2oz (232.4g)

Specialty Ice Cream

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Jell-O No Bake Strawberry Cheesecake Mix, Strawberries Contains: Milk, Cream

Mint Chocolate

Mint Chocolate

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Torani Creme de Menthe Syrup, Chocolate Chips, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream

Pistachio

Pistachio

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Pistachio Nuts, Jell-O Pistachio Mix, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream, nuts

Lemon Pound Cake

Lemon Pound Cake

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Torani Lemon Syrup, Jell-O Lemon Mix, Lemon Pie Filling, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream

Apple Pie

Apple Pie

$5.00+

Patti LaBelle Apple Pie, Torani Apple Syrup, Vanilla Abstract, Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides Contains: Milk, Cream,eggs

Cotton Candy

Cotton Candy

$5.00+

Cotton Candy Snow Cone Syrup, Vanilla Abstract, Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides Contains: Milk, Cream

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal, Vanilla Abstract, Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides Contains: Milk, Cream, wheat, soy

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$5.00+

Patti LaBelle Peach Cobbler, Torani Peach Syrup, Vanilla Abstract, Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides Contains: Milk, Cream

Cookie and Brownie

Cookie and Brownie

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Monin Cookie Butter Syrup, Little Debbie Brownies, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream, wheat, soy, egg (little debbie brownie)

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Nellie and Joe’s Key Lime Juice, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream

Oreo Cookies and Cream

Oreo Cookies and Cream

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Nonfat Milk, Jell-O No Bake Oreo Dessert Kit, Oreo Cookies, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono &amp; Diglycerides Contains: Milk, Cream, Wheat Flour (Oreo cookies)

Coffee Cookie Chip

Coffee Cookie Chip

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Nescafe Instant Coffee, Chip Ahoy Chocolate Chip Cookies, Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono &amp; Diglycerides Contains: Milk, Cream

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Bananas, Jell-O Banana Cream Instant Pudding Mix, Nabisco Nilla Wafers, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono &amp; Diglycerides Contains: Milk, Cream, Wheat Flour, Eggs (nilla wafers)

Traditional Flavors Ice cream

Vanilla

Vanilla

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Whey, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Honey, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream

Chocolate

Chocolate

$5.00+

Milk, Cream, Nonfat Milk, Sugar, Corn Syrup, Whey, Locust, Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Carrageenan, Mono & Diglycerides, Ghirardelli Chocolate Powder, Vanilla Abstract Contains: Milk, Cream

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We offer homemade ice cream and cake that will satisfy your sweet tooth.

Location

11016 capital blvd, Wake forest, NC 27587

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

