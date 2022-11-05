Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian
Middle Eastern

Favorite Indian Restaurant

2,269 Reviews

$$

24052 Mission Blvd

Hayward, CA 94544

Rice
Chicken Tikka Masala
Aloo Gobi

Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$5.95

Pastry with vegetable stuffing with Potato and Green Pea

Meat Samosa

Meat Samosa

$5.95

Pastry with ground lamb and peas

Assorted Veg. Pakora

Assorted Veg. Pakora

$5.95

Vegetables dipped in chick pea batter and deep-fried.

Spinach Pakora

Spinach Pakora

$5.95

Spinach dipped in chick pea batter and deep fried.

Paneer Pakora

Paneer Pakora

$5.95

Indian cheese dipped in chick pea batter and deep-fried.

Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

$6.95

Pieces of chicken dipped in chick pea batter and deep fried.

Chili Pakora

Chili Pakora

$5.95

Chili dipped in chick pea batter and deep fried.

Fish Pakora

Fish Pakora

$6.95

Delicately spiced deep fried fish fritters.

Pappadam

Pappadam

$2.00

Thin Indian crispy cracker or flatbread

Tandoori

Chicken Tikka Kabab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$17.95

Chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, then roasted.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$13.95+

Chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, then roasted.

Seekh Kabab

Seekh Kabab

$17.95

Roasted ground lamb with spices.

Lamb Kabab

Lamb Kabab

$17.95

Roasted lamb cubes marinated in spices.

Fish Kabab

Fish Kabab

$17.95

Roasted fish cubes marinated in spice.

Shrimp Tandoori

Shrimp Tandoori

$17.95

Roasted prawns marinated in spices.

Tandoori Mixed Grill

$17.95

Assorted tandoori specialties.

Naan

Naan

Naan

$2.95

Leavened bread

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$3.00

Naan stuffed with onions

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Leavened bread cooked with fresh garlic

Kabli Naan

$3.50

Leavened bread stuffed with cherries, raisins and nuts

Paneer Naan

Paneer Naan

$3.95

Bread stuffed with Indian cheese

Chapati

Chapati

$2.00

Traditional whole wheat bread

Poori

Poori

$3.50

Deep fried whole wheat bread

Keema Naan

$3.50

Leavened bread stuffed with minced lamb

Chicken Naan

$3.50

Leavened bread stuffed with chopped tandoori chicken

Favorite Bread Basket

Favorite Bread Basket

$10.00

A combination of garlic naan, onion kulcha and naan

Aloo Paratha

Aloo Paratha

$3.50

paratha is a whole wheat flatbread that is stuffed with spicy mashed potatoes. It is pan fried with oil or ghee

Parantha

$3.00

Paratha is a delicious flaky layered Indian flatbread

Bathura

Bathura

$2.50

Bhatura fluffy deep-fried leavened sourdough bread

Aloo Naan

$3.00

Leavened bread stuffed with potatoes

Vegetarian

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.95

Homemade cheese cooked in creamy sauce

Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$14.95

Homemade cheese cooked with onions and bell peppers in a creamy sauce

Dal Curry

Dal Curry

$14.95

Yellow lentil curry dal curry

Baingan Bhartha

Baingan Bhartha

$14.95

Eggplant in tandoor, cooked in tomato sauce and cream

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$14.95

Cheese balls cooked in a creamy sauce

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$14.95

Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices

Navratan Korma

$14.95

Mushrooms with green peas cooked with onions and tomatoes

Mushroom Matar

Mushroom Matar

$14.95

Green peas cooked lightly with mushrom in cream sauce

Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$14.95

Okra cooked with a special blend of spices and onions

Matar Paneer

Matar Paneer

$14.95

Green peas cooked lightly with homemade cheese

Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$14.95

Creamed lentils delicately spiced

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$14.95

Garbanzo beans cooked in spices

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$14.95

Spinach cooked with homemade cheese

Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$11.95

Saffron flavored basmati rice with vegetables and nuts

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$13.95

Saffron flavored basmati rice with lamb and nuts

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$12.95

Saffron flavored basmati rice with chicken and nuts

Shrimp Biryani

$13.95

Saffron flavored basmati rice with shrimp and nuts

Favorite Biryani

$13.95

Saffron flavored basmati rice with prawns, chicken, lamb and nuts

Lamb

Karahi Lamb

Karahi Lamb

$16.95

Lamb cooked with onions and bell peppers in a spicy sauce

Goat Curry

Goat Curry

$16.95

Goat cooked with spicy sauce

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$16.95

Classic lamb curry

Lamb Korma

Lamb Korma

$16.95

Lamb curry with yogurt sauce

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$16.95

Lamb curry with spinach

Lamb Tikka Masala

$16.95

Lamb pieces roasted in the tandoor and cooked in a creamy sauce

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$16.95

Lamb cooked with spicy sauce and potatoes

Chicken

Karahi Chicken

Karahi Chicken

$15.95

Chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers in a spicy sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$15.95

Shredded roasted chicken in tomato and butter cooked with creamy sauce

Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

$15.95

Shredded roasted chicken in tomato and butter cooked with creamy sauce

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$15.95

Traditional chicken curry

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$15.95

Chicken cooked in hot spicy sauce with potatoes

Chicken Saagwala

Chicken Saagwala

$15.95

Chicken cooked with spiced cream spinach

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$15.95

Chicken cooked with onions, green chili and sauce