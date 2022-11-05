Favorite Indian Restaurant
24052 Mission Blvd
Hayward, CA 94544
Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
Pastry with vegetable stuffing with Potato and Green Pea
Meat Samosa
Pastry with ground lamb and peas
Assorted Veg. Pakora
Vegetables dipped in chick pea batter and deep-fried.
Spinach Pakora
Spinach dipped in chick pea batter and deep fried.
Paneer Pakora
Indian cheese dipped in chick pea batter and deep-fried.
Chicken Pakora
Pieces of chicken dipped in chick pea batter and deep fried.
Chili Pakora
Chili dipped in chick pea batter and deep fried.
Fish Pakora
Delicately spiced deep fried fish fritters.
Pappadam
Thin Indian crispy cracker or flatbread
Tandoori
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, then roasted.
Tandoori Chicken
Chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, then roasted.
Seekh Kabab
Roasted ground lamb with spices.
Lamb Kabab
Roasted lamb cubes marinated in spices.
Fish Kabab
Roasted fish cubes marinated in spice.
Shrimp Tandoori
Roasted prawns marinated in spices.
Tandoori Mixed Grill
Assorted tandoori specialties.
Naan
Naan
Leavened bread
Onion Kulcha
Naan stuffed with onions
Garlic Naan
Leavened bread cooked with fresh garlic
Kabli Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with cherries, raisins and nuts
Paneer Naan
Bread stuffed with Indian cheese
Chapati
Traditional whole wheat bread
Poori
Deep fried whole wheat bread
Keema Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with minced lamb
Chicken Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with chopped tandoori chicken
Favorite Bread Basket
A combination of garlic naan, onion kulcha and naan
Aloo Paratha
paratha is a whole wheat flatbread that is stuffed with spicy mashed potatoes. It is pan fried with oil or ghee
Parantha
Paratha is a delicious flaky layered Indian flatbread
Bathura
Bhatura fluffy deep-fried leavened sourdough bread
Aloo Naan
Leavened bread stuffed with potatoes
Vegetarian
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cheese cooked in creamy sauce
Shahi Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked with onions and bell peppers in a creamy sauce
Dal Curry
Yellow lentil curry dal curry
Baingan Bhartha
Eggplant in tandoor, cooked in tomato sauce and cream
Malai Kofta
Cheese balls cooked in a creamy sauce
Aloo Gobi
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with spices
Navratan Korma
Mushrooms with green peas cooked with onions and tomatoes
Mushroom Matar
Green peas cooked lightly with mushrom in cream sauce
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked with a special blend of spices and onions
Matar Paneer
Green peas cooked lightly with homemade cheese
Dal Makhani
Creamed lentils delicately spiced
Chana Masala
Garbanzo beans cooked in spices
Saag Paneer
Spinach cooked with homemade cheese
Biryani
Vegetable Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice with vegetables and nuts
Lamb Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice with lamb and nuts
Chicken Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice with chicken and nuts
Shrimp Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice with shrimp and nuts
Favorite Biryani
Saffron flavored basmati rice with prawns, chicken, lamb and nuts
Lamb
Karahi Lamb
Lamb cooked with onions and bell peppers in a spicy sauce
Goat Curry
Goat cooked with spicy sauce
Lamb Curry
Classic lamb curry
Lamb Korma
Lamb curry with yogurt sauce
Lamb Saag
Lamb curry with spinach
Lamb Tikka Masala
Lamb pieces roasted in the tandoor and cooked in a creamy sauce
Lamb Vindaloo
Lamb cooked with spicy sauce and potatoes
Chicken
Karahi Chicken
Chicken cooked with onions and bell peppers in a spicy sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Shredded roasted chicken in tomato and butter cooked with creamy sauce
Butter Chicken
Shredded roasted chicken in tomato and butter cooked with creamy sauce
Chicken Curry
Traditional chicken curry
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken cooked in hot spicy sauce with potatoes
Chicken Saagwala
Chicken cooked with spiced cream spinach
Chili Chicken
Chicken cooked with onions, green chili and sauce