- Favoritea Cafe - @ Burbank Downtown
Asian Fusion
Favoritea Cafe @ Burbank Downtown
928 N San Fernando Blvd STE D
Burbank, CA 91502
Popular Items
Milk Tea
Milk Tea made with non-dairy creamer ( lactoso free )
Almond Milk Tea
$4.95
Caramel Milk Tea
$4.95
Chocolate Milk Tea
$4.95
Coconut Milk Tea
$4.50
Coffee Milk Tea
$4.50
Flower Milk Tea
$4.95
Honey Milk Tea
$4.50
Honeydew Milk Tea
$4.95
House Milk Tea
$4.50
Classic and basic flavor
Jasmine Green Milk Tea
$4.50
Lavender Milk Tea
$4.95
Matcha Milk Tea
$4.95
Mocha Milk Tea
$4.50
Rose Milk Tea
$4.50
Strawberry Milk Tea
$4.50
Taro Milk Tea
$4.95
Thai Milk Tea
$4.50
Oolong Milk Tea
$4.50
Pistachio Milk Tea
$4.95
Hokkaido Milk tea
$4.95
White Peach Milk Tea
$4.95
Sakura Milk Tea
$4.95
The picture is sakura milk tea with cheese foam
Flavored Tea
Original Green Tea
$4.50
Original Black Tea
$4.50
Original Oolong Tea
$4.50
Grape Fruit Tea
$4.50
Green Apple Tea
$4.50
Honey Tea
$4.50
Lemon Ice Tea
$4.50
Lychee Tea
$4.50
Mango Tea
$4.50
Passion Fruit Tea
$4.50
Peach Tea
$4.50
Pineapple Tea
$4.50
Rose Tea
$4.50
Strawberry Tea
$4.50
Watermelon Tea (SF)
$4.50Out of stock
Made from fresh watermelon ※ S=Seasonal F=Fruit
Peach Mojito Tea
$4.95
Guava Tea
$4.95
Dragon Fruit Tea
$4.95
Raspberry Tea
$4.95
Kiwi Tea
$4.95
White Peach Tea
$4.95
Blueberry Tea
$4.95
Grape Tea
$4.50
Orange Tea
$4.50
Ice Blended
House Milk Tea Slush
$5.45
Mango Ice Blended
$5.45
Lychee Ice Blended
$5.45
Strawberry Ice Blended
$5.45
Caramel Ice Blended
$5.75
Coffee Ice Blended
$5.45
Coconut Ice Blended
$5.45
Thai Tea Slush
$5.45
Peach Ice Blended
$5.45
Pineapple Ice Blended
$5.45
Passion Fruit Ice Blended
$5.45
Grape Fruit Ice Blended
$5.45
Mocha Ice Blended
$5.45
Matcha Ice Blended
$5.45
Pink Sunset Ice Blended
$5.45
Banana Smoothie (F)
$5.75
Made from fresh banana F=Fruit
Chocolate Ice Blended
$5.75
Chocolate Banana Ice Blended
$5.75
Honeydew Ice Blended
$5.75
Pina Colada Ice Blended
$5.75
Rose Ice Blended
$5.75
Strawberry Banana Ice Blended
$5.75
Taro Ice Blended
$5.75
Watermelon Ice Blended (SF)
$5.75Out of stock
Made from fresh watermelon ※ S=Seasonal F=Fruit
Cookies N' Cream Ice Blended
$5.75
Pistachio Ice Blended
$5.75
Vanilla Ice Blended
$5.75
Lavender Ice Blended
$5.75
Flower Ice Blended
$5.75
Kiwi Ice Blended
$5.75
White Peach Blended
$5.75
Raspberry Ice Blended
$5.75
Blueberry Ice Blended
$5.75
Dragon Fruit Ice Blended
$5.75
Guava Ice Blended
$5.75
Grape Ice Blended
$5.45
Sakura Ice Blended
$5.75
Hokkaido Milk Tea Ice Blended
$5.75
Orange Ice Blended
$5.45
Peach Mojito Slush
$5.75
Kid's Menu (300ml)
Appitizer
French Fries
$3.95
Popcorn Chicken
$6.95
Made from chicken leg meat.
Sesame Ball with Red Bean (8)
$7.95
Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)
$5.95
Onion Rings (15)
$5.65
BBQ Pork Bun (4)
$7.95
Dumplings (10)
$7.95
Chicken and Vegetable
Golden Tofu
$7.95
Made From Soft Tofu
Mushrooms Fries
$7.95
Made from fresh king oyster mushroom
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.95
Mozzarella Sticks (8)
$7.95
Octopus Balls (8)
$8.25
Japanese Snack Takoyaki
Boom Shrimp (16)
$8.25
Fish Stick (8)
$8.25
Panko breaded fish sticks made from whole wild-caught Alaska pollock fillets.
Shu Mai (4)
$6.95
Pork and Shrimp
Crispy Tofu
$8.25Out of stock
Made from Firm Tofu.
Salted Edamame
$7.95Out of stock
Chef Special
Fried Rice/Noodle
Build Your Entrees
Half Size Meal
Orange Chicken - Meal
$9.95
Sweet Sour Chicken - Meal
$9.95
Spicy Garlic with Protein - Meal
$9.95
Mix vegetable with Protein - Meal
$9.95
Broccoli with Protein - Meal
$9.95
Bok Choy with Protein - Meal
$9.95
Kung Pao with Protein - Meal
$9.95
Mongolian with Protein - Meal
$9.95
Curry With Protein - Meal
$9.95
Black Bean With Protein - Meal
$9.95
String Bean With Protein - Meal
$9.95
Popcorn Chicken - Meal
$8.95
Bok Choy with Garlic - Meal
$8.95
Brocooli with Garlic - Meal
$8.95
Mix Vegetable with Garlic - Meal
$8.95
String Bean With Garlic - Meal
$8.95