Restaurant header imageView gallery
Asian Fusion

Favoritea Cafe @ Burbank Downtown

review star

No reviews yet

928 N San Fernando Blvd STE D

Burbank, CA 91502

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken
House Milk Tea
Thai Milk Tea

Milk Tea

Milk Tea made with non-dairy creamer ( lactoso free )
Almond Milk Tea

Almond Milk Tea

$4.95
Caramel Milk Tea

Caramel Milk Tea

$4.95
Chocolate Milk Tea

Chocolate Milk Tea

$4.95
Coconut Milk Tea

Coconut Milk Tea

$4.50
Coffee Milk Tea

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.50
Flower Milk Tea

Flower Milk Tea

$4.95
Honey Milk Tea

Honey Milk Tea

$4.50
Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$4.95
House Milk Tea

House Milk Tea

$4.50

Classic and basic flavor

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

Jasmine Green Milk Tea

$4.50
Lavender Milk Tea

Lavender Milk Tea

$4.95
Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$4.95
Mocha Milk Tea

Mocha Milk Tea

$4.50
Rose Milk Tea

Rose Milk Tea

$4.50
Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$4.50
Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$4.95
Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50
Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50
Pistachio Milk Tea

Pistachio Milk Tea

$4.95
Hokkaido Milk tea

Hokkaido Milk tea

$4.95

White Peach Milk Tea

$4.95
Sakura Milk Tea

Sakura Milk Tea

$4.95

The picture is sakura milk tea with cheese foam

Flavored Tea

Original Green Tea

Original Green Tea

$4.50
Original Black Tea

Original Black Tea

$4.50
Original Oolong Tea

Original Oolong Tea

$4.50
Grape Fruit Tea

Grape Fruit Tea

$4.50
Green Apple Tea

Green Apple Tea

$4.50
Honey Tea

Honey Tea

$4.50
Lemon Ice Tea

Lemon Ice Tea

$4.50
Lychee Tea

Lychee Tea

$4.50
Mango Tea

Mango Tea

$4.50
Passion Fruit Tea

Passion Fruit Tea

$4.50
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$4.50
Pineapple Tea

Pineapple Tea

$4.50
Rose Tea

Rose Tea

$4.50
Strawberry Tea

Strawberry Tea

$4.50
Watermelon Tea (SF)

Watermelon Tea (SF)

$4.50Out of stock

Made from fresh watermelon ※ S=Seasonal F=Fruit

Peach Mojito Tea

Peach Mojito Tea

$4.95
Guava Tea

Guava Tea

$4.95

Dragon Fruit Tea

$4.95

Raspberry Tea

$4.95
Kiwi Tea

Kiwi Tea

$4.95

White Peach Tea

$4.95

Blueberry Tea

$4.95
Grape Tea

Grape Tea

$4.50
Orange Tea

Orange Tea

$4.50

Ice Blended

House Milk Tea Slush

House Milk Tea Slush

$5.45
Mango Ice Blended

Mango Ice Blended

$5.45
Lychee Ice Blended

Lychee Ice Blended

$5.45
Strawberry Ice Blended

Strawberry Ice Blended

$5.45
Caramel Ice Blended

Caramel Ice Blended

$5.75
Coffee Ice Blended

Coffee Ice Blended

$5.45
Coconut Ice Blended

Coconut Ice Blended

$5.45
Thai Tea Slush

Thai Tea Slush

$5.45
Peach Ice Blended

Peach Ice Blended

$5.45
Pineapple Ice Blended

Pineapple Ice Blended

$5.45
Passion Fruit Ice Blended

Passion Fruit Ice Blended

$5.45
Grape Fruit Ice Blended

Grape Fruit Ice Blended

$5.45
Mocha Ice Blended

Mocha Ice Blended

$5.45
Matcha Ice Blended

Matcha Ice Blended

$5.45
Pink Sunset Ice Blended

Pink Sunset Ice Blended

$5.45
Banana Smoothie (F)

Banana Smoothie (F)

$5.75

Made from fresh banana F=Fruit

Chocolate Ice Blended

Chocolate Ice Blended

$5.75
Chocolate Banana Ice Blended

Chocolate Banana Ice Blended

$5.75
Honeydew Ice Blended

Honeydew Ice Blended

$5.75
Pina Colada Ice Blended

Pina Colada Ice Blended

$5.75
Rose Ice Blended

Rose Ice Blended

$5.75
Strawberry Banana Ice Blended

Strawberry Banana Ice Blended

$5.75
Taro Ice Blended

Taro Ice Blended

$5.75
Watermelon Ice Blended (SF)

Watermelon Ice Blended (SF)

$5.75Out of stock

Made from fresh watermelon ※ S=Seasonal F=Fruit

Cookies N' Cream Ice Blended

Cookies N' Cream Ice Blended

$5.75
Pistachio Ice Blended

Pistachio Ice Blended

$5.75
Vanilla Ice Blended

Vanilla Ice Blended

$5.75
Lavender Ice Blended

Lavender Ice Blended

$5.75
Flower Ice Blended

Flower Ice Blended

$5.75
Kiwi Ice Blended

Kiwi Ice Blended

$5.75

White Peach Blended

$5.75
Raspberry Ice Blended

Raspberry Ice Blended

$5.75

Blueberry Ice Blended

$5.75
Dragon Fruit Ice Blended

Dragon Fruit Ice Blended

$5.75

Guava Ice Blended

$5.75

Grape Ice Blended

$5.45
Sakura Ice Blended

Sakura Ice Blended

$5.75

Hokkaido Milk Tea Ice Blended

$5.75
Orange Ice Blended

Orange Ice Blended

$5.45

Peach Mojito Slush

$5.75

Kid's Menu (300ml)

Tiger Sugar Milk

Tiger Sugar Milk

$3.95
Strawberry Creamy Milk

Strawberry Creamy Milk

$3.95
Banana Creamy Milk

Banana Creamy Milk

$3.95
Blue Matcha Cocount Milk

Blue Matcha Cocount Milk

$3.95
Red Bean Milk

Red Bean Milk

$3.95
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50
Blueberry Creamy Milk

Blueberry Creamy Milk

$3.95

Appitizer

French Fries

French Fries

$3.95
Popcorn Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

$6.95

Made from chicken leg meat.

Sesame Ball with Red Bean (8)

Sesame Ball with Red Bean (8)

$7.95
Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)

Vegetable Egg Rolls (4)

$5.95
Onion Rings (15)

Onion Rings (15)

$5.65
BBQ Pork Bun (4)

BBQ Pork Bun (4)

$7.95
Dumplings (10)

Dumplings (10)

$7.95

Chicken and Vegetable

Golden Tofu

Golden Tofu

$7.95

Made From Soft Tofu

Mushrooms Fries

Mushrooms Fries

$7.95

Made from fresh king oyster mushroom

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95
Mozzarella Sticks (8)

Mozzarella Sticks (8)

$7.95
Octopus Balls (8)

Octopus Balls (8)

$8.25

Japanese Snack Takoyaki

Boom Shrimp (16)

Boom Shrimp (16)

$8.25

Fish Stick (8)

$8.25

Panko breaded fish sticks made from whole wild-caught Alaska pollock fillets.

Shu Mai (4)

Shu Mai (4)

$6.95

Pork and Shrimp

Crispy Tofu

$8.25Out of stock

Made from Firm Tofu.

Salted Edamame

Salted Edamame

$7.95Out of stock

Chef Special

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$12.95
Sweet Sour Chicken

Sweet Sour Chicken

$12.95
Sweet Sour Pork Chop

Sweet Sour Pork Chop

$11.95
Spicy Salt Pork Chop

Spicy Salt Pork Chop

$11.95
Spicy Salt Shrimp

Spicy Salt Shrimp

$14.95
Honey Walnut Shrimp

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$16.95

Fried Rice/Noodle

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$10.95
Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$10.95
Chow Fun

Chow Fun

$10.95
Fried Rice Noodle

Fried Rice Noodle

$10.95
Fried Udon

Fried Udon

$11.95

Build Your Entrees

Mongolian With Protein

Mongolian With Protein

$12.95
Spicy Garlic With Protein

Spicy Garlic With Protein

$12.95
Kung Pao With Protein

Kung Pao With Protein

$12.95
Mix Vegetable With Protein

Mix Vegetable With Protein

$12.95
String Bean With Protein

String Bean With Protein

$12.95

String Bean, Onion, Protein, Black Sauce.

Curry With Protein

Curry With Protein

$12.95
Broccoli With Protein

Broccoli With Protein

$12.95
Bok Choy With Protein

Bok Choy With Protein

$12.95

Half Size Meal

Orange Chicken - Meal

$9.95

Sweet Sour Chicken - Meal

$9.95

Spicy Garlic with Protein - Meal

$9.95

Mix vegetable with Protein - Meal

$9.95

Broccoli with Protein - Meal

$9.95

Bok Choy with Protein - Meal

$9.95

Kung Pao with Protein - Meal

$9.95

Mongolian with Protein - Meal

$9.95

Curry With Protein - Meal

$9.95

Black Bean With Protein - Meal

$9.95

String Bean With Protein - Meal

$9.95

Popcorn Chicken - Meal

$8.95

Bok Choy with Garlic - Meal

$8.95

Brocooli with Garlic - Meal

$8.95

Mix Vegetable with Garlic - Meal

$8.95

String Bean With Garlic - Meal

$8.95

Vegetables

Broccoli With Garlic

Broccoli With Garlic

$10.95
Bok Choy With Garlic

Bok Choy With Garlic

$10.95
Mixed Vegetables with Garlic

Mixed Vegetables with Garlic

$11.95
String Bean with Garlic