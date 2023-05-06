Main picView gallery

Favorite's Bistro Bar

review star

No reviews yet

90 B Bank St

New London, CT 06320

Main Menu

Starters

Bruschetta

$10.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Grilled PEI Mussels

$12.00

Crab Roll

$15.00

Portabella Mushroom Stack

$12.00

Entree

Grilled New York Sirloin

$40.00

Grilled Filet Migon

$45.00

Lamb

$32.00

Grilled Pork Tenderloin

$24.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken Breast

$24.00

Salmon Filet

$28.00

muscles, shrimp, clams angle hair pasta

Grilled Vegetables and Linguine

$24.00

Shrimp Scampi

$25.00

Rasta Pasta w/ Jerk Chicken

$28.00

Fritay

$22.00

Curry Chicken

$24.00

Salads

Tossed Greens

$6.00

Caesar salad

$8.00

Soups

French Onion

$9.00

Joumou

$9.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

$9.00

fried behhents dusted with powdered surgar

Sides

Black Rice

$5.00

Pommes Frites

$5.00

Sauteed Seasoned Vegetables

$6.00

Open Food

Open Food

Cinco de Mayo

Pozole Rojo Soup

$8.00

Griot (pork) taco single

$7.00

Tassot (beef) taco single

$7.00

Cabrit (goat) taco single

$7.00

Honey jerk chicken taco single

$7.00

Honey jerk shrimp taco single

$7.00

Curry chicken taco single

$7.00

Curry shrimp taco single

$7.00

Ahi tuna taco single

$7.00

Crab salad taco single

$7.00

Mix & Match 3 tacos

$18.00

3 Tacos & Soup combo

$20.00

Happy Hour Menu

Happy Hour Food

Bruschetta

$10.00

Wine (Glass)

Pinot Grigio

Anterra

$8.00

Barone Fini

$10.00

Chloe

$8.00

Merlot

Bread & Butter

$10.00

Rose

Bogle

$8.00

Gaia Pinot Noir Rose

$10.00

Champagne

Prosecco

$8.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

1924 LTD

$8.00

J. Lohr

$10.00

Moscato

Mirassou

$8.00

Chardonnay

Rodney Strong

$10.00

Hess

$8.00

Pinot Noir

Josh Cellars

$10.00

Murphy Goode

$8.00

Firesteed (Oregan)

$10.00

Sav Blanc

Oyster Bay

$10.00

The Crossings

$8.00

Cocktail List

House Cocktails

Long Island

$12.00

Cinco de Mayo

Crem-quila

$12.00

Wine (Bottles)

Chardonnay

Hess

$28.00

Rodney Strong

$36.00

Pinot Grigio

Barone Fini

$36.00

Anterra

$28.00

Chloe

$28.00

Rosé

Bogle

$28.00

Domaine Bousquot Gia Rose

$36.00

Moscato

Mirassou

$28.00

Cabernet Savignon

1924 LTD

$28.00

J. Lohr

$36.00

Pinot Noir

Murphy Goode

$28.00

Josh Vineyards

$36.00

Firesteed (Oregan)

$36.00

Merlot

Bread & Butter

$36.00

Sav Blanc

Oyster Bay

$36.00

The Crossings

$24.00

N/A

Soda/Juice

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Cranberry

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coffee/Tea

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Tea

$3.00

Sangria

House Sangria

House Sangria

$8.00
