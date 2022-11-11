Restaurant header imageView gallery

641-DELI 401 West Mountain Street

401 West Mountain Street

Fayetteville, AR 72701

Sandwiches & Handhelds

Ozark Ham Sandwich

$6.00

HAM pit smoked ham, sharp cheddar, apple mustard, brioche

Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

TURKEY all natural turkey, provolone, kimchi slaw, sriracha mayo, focaccia

The Melt Sandwich

$5.00

CHEESE sharp cheddar, provolone, american, feta

"Just" Cheese Sandwich

$3.00

Simple american cheese on white

Honey Bee

$5.00

•Simple almond butter & jelly on white

AB & J

$4.00

•Simple almond butter & jelly on white

Curry Chicken Wrap

$7.00

local chicken, celery, red onion, cashew, cilantro, cranberries, curry lime dressing

Raw Veggie Sandwich

$6.00

cucumber, avocado, carrot, greens, red onion, herb mayo, hummus, sprouted wheat

Italian Grinder

$9.00

genoa salami, ham, mortadella, provolone, pepperoncini, lettuce, mayo, red onion, house vinaigrette, french baguette

BBQ Sandwich

$5.00

Salads

Basic Salad

$4.00+

local greens, carrot, tomato, cucumber, crouton, herb vinaigrette

Kale Salad

$5.00+

cranberries, red onion, green apple, parmesan cheese, toasted pumpkin seeds, lemon tahini dressing

Chef Salad

$9.00

local chicken, bacon, cheddar, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons, boiled egg, pickled vegetables, house ranch

Made to order

$6.00+

Fried & Sides

Hummus

$3.00

Pickle Box

$3.00

Sweet potato tots

$3.00

Crinkle cut fries

$3.00

Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Sauces/dressings

sesame pasta salad

$3.50

Beverages

Cans

Juice Box

$1.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Tea

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.00

La Croix

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Botteled Kombucha

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Plain Milk

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

San Pellegrino

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Bottled Cold Brew

$2.00

Brewed Iced Tea

$2.00

Soups

Small Dewey Decimal Special

$1.00

Large Dewey Decimal Special

$3.00

Soup of the day

$3.00

Sweets & Treats

Brownie

$2.00

Fritos

$1.00

Cookie

$2.00

Kind Bar

$2.00

Metro Deli BBQ

$1.00

Metro Deli salt & vin

$1.00

Ms Vicki chips

$1.00

Pirates Booty

$1.00

Nature Valley Bar

$1.00

GoGo Squeeze

$1.00

Metro Deli Popcorn

$1.00

Kind bar mini

$1.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Candy

Trail mix

$2.00

M&M

$1.50

Fruit Roll Up

$1.50

Candy Bar

$1.50

Motts Fruit Snack

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Enjoy fresh affordable Chef created food from our Library Deli. The Deli is named "641" because the number 641 in the Dewey Decimal System signifies the category: Food and Drink.

Location

401 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Directions

