641-DELI 401 West Mountain Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Enjoy fresh affordable Chef created food from our Library Deli. The Deli is named "641" because the number 641 in the Dewey Decimal System signifies the category: Food and Drink.
Location
401 West Mountain Street, Fayetteville, AR 72701
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Penguin Ed's Catering - 230 S. East St.
No Reviews
230 S. East St. Fayetteville, AR 72701
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fayetteville
More near Fayetteville