Fay's Crepes - Bubbly Hall NEW 6031 Central College Road

No reviews yet

6031 Central College Road

New Albany, OH 43054

Popular Items

Cookies & Cream

$11.95+

Breakfast Menu

Waffles

Fay's Flamin Chicken & Waffles

$15.95

Five smokey seasoned and grilled wings on top of a golden Belgian waffle, topped with fresh strawberries, powdered sugar, and Fay's flaming garlic habanero house syrup.

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

Golden fluffy Belgian Waffle that comes with butter.

Mixed Berries WAFFLE

$11.95

Strawberry Banana Nutella WAFFLE

$11.95

Eid Adult Buffet

$26.50

Eid Child

$15.00

Pancakes

Full Stack

$6.95

Short Stack

$5.95

Comes with three mini pancakes.

Omelettes

Steak Omelette

$16.95

Three large farm fresh eggs, Philly steak, topped with grilled bell peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with house potatoes and toast.

Grilled Chicken Omelette

$14.95

Three large farm fresh eggs diced grilled chicken with grilled bell peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese. Served with house potatoes and toast.

Vegetarian Omelette

$12.95

Three large farm fresh eggs with market fresh spinach, bell peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese and sour cream. Served with house potatoes and toast.

CYO Omelette

$13.95

Choose up to three toppings and your choice of Swiss or mozzarella cheese. (one protein and two market fresh veggies of your choice)

Kids Meal

Kids Meal w Omelette

$6.99

Egg and cheese omelet with choice of two turkey bacon or one chicken sausage patty. Served with a fruit cup.

Kids Meal w half Waffle/2 Pancake

$6.99

Half of a waffle or two mini-pancakes. Served with two strips of turkey bacon or a chicken sausage patty and a side of a fruit cup.

Fay's Breakfast Sampler

Fay's Breakfast Sampler

$13.95

Two signature pancakes or crepes, two large scrambled eggs, two strips of turkey bacon, and one chicken sausage topped with sauteed bell peppers. Served with house potatoes and toast.

Everything Croissant

Everything Croissant w Sausage

$5.99

Seasoned with "Everything Seasoning" croissant layered with eggs, melted cheddar cheese, and chicken sausage.

Everything croissant Egg & Cheese

$4.99

Seasoned with "Everything Seasoning" croissant layered with eggs and melted cheddar cheese.

Breakfest crepes

Steak Egg and Cheese crepe

$15.95

Chicken Egg and Cheese crepe

$14.95

Garden Stuffed Crepes

$11.95

Strawberry Banana Nutella D crepe

$12.95

Mixed Berries & Cream D crepe

$12.95

Sweet Crepes

Banana Nutella

$11.95+

Strawberries & Cream

$11.95+

Creme Brulee

$11.95+

Cookies & Cream

$11.95+

Mixed Berries & Cream

$11.95+

CYO Sweet Crepe

$11.95+

Savory Crepes

Philly Steak

$14.95+

Seasoned Philly steak, served with grilled bell peppers, red onions, mozzarella cheese, and drizzled with house mayonnaise.

Chicken Florentine

$13.95+

Seasoned diced, grilled chicken with fresh spinach, melted mozzarella cheese and topped with creamy buttermilk ranch.

Spring Veggie

$11.95+

Served with seasoned eggs inside, grilled spring veggies, mushrooms, spinach, red onions, cheese, bell peppers, and topped with sour cream.

CYO Savory Crepe

$11.95+

Drinks

Refreshers

Mango

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.50

Tea

Fay's Chai ICED

$3.00

Fay's Chai HOT

$3.00

Coffee

Fay's Latte HOT

$3.50

Fay's Latte COLD

$3.50

Regular Coffee (8 - 9 oz.)

$2.45

Large Coffee (14-18 oz.)

$2.89

Decaf

$3.00+

Cappucino

$3.00+

1 Shot of Espresso

$2.05

2 Shots of Espresso

$3.25

3 Shots of Espresso

$4.25

Other

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Water

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Mountain Dew

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sides

Meats

$3.99

Extra veggies

$1.00

Fruit cup

$3.99

Breakfest Potatoes

$2.99

Toast

$0.75

Plain Crepe

$2.00

Pancake

$2.00

Fruit Topping

$0.50+

Ice Cream

$3.50+

Wings

Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings 6 Pieces

$9.29

Traditional Wings 10 Pieces

$13.79

Traditional Wings 15 Pieces

$19.49

Traditional Wings 20 Pieces

$25.49

Traditional Wings 30 Pieces

$35.99

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6031 Central College Road, New Albany, OH 43054

Directions

