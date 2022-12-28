Fay's Diner and Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
A modern take on a classic diner experience. With deep family roots we aim to become the true family diner for everyone in the community.
Location
10006 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, Unit 104 & Unit 105, San Diego, CA 92131
