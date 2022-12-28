Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fay's Diner and Cafe

No reviews yet

10006 Scripps Ranch Boulevard

Unit 104 & Unit 105

San Diego, CA 92131

Omelets

Denver Omelet

$16.00

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$15.00

Meat Lovers Omelet

$17.00

Veggie Omelet

$15.00

Seafood Omelet

$18.00

Chili Cheese Omelet

$16.00

Greek Omelet

$15.00

Chile Verde Omelet

$17.00

Chile Colorado Omelet

$17.00

Mushroom Omelet

$15.00

Scrambles

Bacon and Cheese Scramble

$14.00

Ham and Cheese Scramble

$14.00

Seafood Scramble

$17.00

Veggie Scramble

$14.00

Combinations

2 Eggs any Style

$12.00

1 Egg any Style

$11.00

Sunrise Special

$13.00

French Toast Combo

$15.00

Pancakes Combo

$13.00+

Cinnamon Roll Combo

$12.00

Seasonal Slice of Pie Combo

$10.00

Breakast Sandwich

English Muffin

$14.00

Breakfast Melt

$15.00

Breakfast Specialties

Steak and Eggs

$22.00

Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs

$18.00

Ham Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Croque Madame

$16.00

Corned Beef Hash and Eggs

$16.00

Chicken Fried Chicken and Eggs

$18.00

Cajun Seafood Scramble

$18.00

Biscuit and Gravy

$15.00

Avocado Toast

$12.00

Breakfast on a Bun

$15.00

Lobster Stuffed Avocado

$16.00

South of the Border

Chilaquiles

$17.00

Chorizo Scramble

$14.00

Hash Brown Burrito

$15.00

Surfer Burrito

$16.00

Chile Verde

$16.00

Chile Colorado

$16.00

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Tamale

$16.00

Benedicts

Traditional Benedict

$16.00

Steak Benedict

$17.00

Chile Verde Benedict

$17.00

Chile Colorado Benedict

$17.00

Prosciutto Benedict

$17.00

Seafood Benedict

$17.00

Sweets

French Toast

$11.00

Pancakes Short

$9.00

Pancakes Full

$11.00

Cinnamon Roll

$7.00

Seasonal Baked Muffins

$5.00

Seasonal Baked Cookies

$5.00

Seasonal Slice of Pie

$5.00

Seasonal Whole Pie

$25.00

Healthier Side

Acai Bowl

$10.00

Parfait

$9.00

Oatmeal

$9.00

Turkey Sausage Scramble

$13.00

Vegetable Delight Scramble

$13.00

Soyrizo Scramble

$13.00

Sides

Avocado

$4.00

Country Potatoes

$8.00

Sausage Patty

$5.00

Steamed Spinach

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Chili Fries

$8.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Sausage Links

$4.00

1/2 Side of Bacon

$2.00

Two Eggs

$3.00

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Biscuit and Gravy

$6.00

Biscuit

$3.00

Pot Beans

$4.00

Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$8.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Kids

Mickey Mouse Pancakes

$6.00

Kids Oatmeal

$6.00

Kids Parfait

$6.00

Kids Breakfast Combo

$8.00

Kids Scramble

$8.00

Kids French Toast

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Tenders

$8.00

Kid Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.00

Burgers

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Bacon Blue Burger

$16.00

All American Burger

$15.00

Patty Melt Burger

$15.00

Chil Cheese Burger

$17.00

Cali Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Burger

$15.00

Lunch Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$16.00

Rueben

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$15.00

French Dip

$16.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$16.00

BLAT

$15.00

Battered Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Lobster Roll

$16.00

Deli Sandwich

$12.00

Tacos

Fish Taco

$14.00

Cajun Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Carne Asada Taco

$14.00

Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.00

Seafood Cobb Salad

$15.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Greek Salad

$15.00

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Lite Fare

Soup and Salad

$8.00

Grilled Chicken and Veggies

$10.00

Veggie Plate

$9.00

Crudite Plate

$6.00

Half Sandwich and Soup

$12.00

Half Sandwich and Salad

$12.00

Milkshake

Chocolate Milkshake

$9.00

Strawberry Milkshake

$9.00

Vanilla Milkshake

$9.00

Coffee Milkshake

$9.00

Peanut Butter Milkshake

$9.00

Berry Blend Milkshake

$9.00

Cold Drinks

Fountain Drink

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Almond Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Bottled Soda Tall

$6.00

Bottled Soda Short

$4.00

Hot Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
A modern take on a classic diner experience. With deep family roots we aim to become the true family diner for everyone in the community.

10006 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, Unit 104 & Unit 105, San Diego, CA 92131

