Pizza
Seafood

Fay's Restaurant

722 Reviews

$$

613 DARTMOUTH ST

South Dartmouth, MA 02748

Popular Items

Plain Pizza
Fay's Linguica
Boneless Chicken Tenders

November Specials

Gold Fever Wings

Gold Fever Wings

$15.00

Lightly fried bone-in chicken wings, tossed in our house-made gold fever sauce

Apple Glazed Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Salmon topped with fresh apple slices coated in brown sugar, topped with an apple cider glaze, served over jasmine rice and asparagus

Pumpkin Ravioli

Pumpkin Ravioli

$19.00

Pumpkin Ravioli Appetizer Special Pumpkin filled raviolis, tossed in our brown sage butter

Grilled Pork Chop

$26.00

Grilled pork chop smothered with mango-pineapple chutney, served over risotto

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Creamy pumpkin cheesecake topped with white chocolate cinnamon cream cheese frosting.

Caramellized Pineapple & Bacon Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Caramelized pineapple and bacon, homemade red sauce, and mild cheddar cheese

Soups

Fay's Clam Chowder Cup

Fay's Clam Chowder Cup

$5.00

Our signature creamy chowder

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00
Pint Clam Chowder

Pint Clam Chowder

$11.00

A pint of our signature creamy chowder

Quart Clam Chowder

Quart Clam Chowder

$19.00

A quart of our signature creamy chowder

Quart Soup Of Day

$19.00

Salads

Antipasto

Antipasto

$12.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, carrots, red onion, pepperoncini, aged cheddar cheese

Asian Cashew Chicken Salad

Asian Cashew Chicken Salad

$15.00

Panko breaded chicken tenders tossed in sweet chili, cashews, scallions, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, mixed greens

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, fresh Parmesan cheese

Fay's Garden Salad

Fay's Garden Salad

$9.00

Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & carrots, mixed greens served with your choice of dressing

Appetizers

"Small plates to start your meal or share with friends!"
Boneless Chicken Tenders

Boneless Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Fried boneless all white meat chicken strips with your choice of sauce to dip or toss them for full flavor. (Asian Chili pictured choose your own flavor) Choose a sauce; Asian Chili, BBQ, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Chicken, tomatoes, bacon, peppers, aged cheddar cheese in a baked tortilla served with sour cream & fresh salsa

Eggplant Napoleon

Eggplant Napoleon

$14.00

Fried eggplant, layered with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, & marinara sauce, drizzled with pesto, virgin olive oil, & balsamic glaze

Stuffed Quahog

Stuffed Quahog

$7.00

House made signature seafood stuffing; clams, chourico, celery, onions, peppers & Old Bay seasoning. Spicy; Red Hot & red pepper relish is added.

Classic Calamari

Classic Calamari

$15.00

Calamari rings, lightly fried, seasoned and topped with banana peppers, tomatoes, and basil served with marinara sauce

Shrimp & Littleneck Mozambique Appetizer

Shrimp & Littleneck Mozambique Appetizer

$18.00

Shrimp and littlenecks sautéed in a zesty Mozambique sauce served with Fay's house made garlic bread

Specialty Pizzas

"Our famous Knotty Pine pizza!"
Portuguese Feast

Portuguese Feast

$15.00

House made Cacoila, linguica, banana peppers, aged cheddar cheese

Scallop & Bacon

Scallop & Bacon

$19.00

A White Pizza, topped with Fresh Sea Scallops, Bacon, Scallions and a Balsamic Drizzle

Gorgonzola Steak Tip Pizza

Gorgonzola Steak Tip Pizza

$16.00

Steak tips, Alfredo sauce, aged cheddar cheese and gorgonzola cheese with balsamic glaze

Margherita

Margherita

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil chiffonade, aged cheddar cheese, Italian seasoning

Vegetarian

Vegetarian

$13.00

Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sliced tomatoes, aged cheddar cheese, marinara sauce

Blonde Greco

Blonde Greco

$13.00

Feta, spinach, onions, Italian seasoning, aged cheddar cheese

El Greco Pizza

El Greco Pizza

$13.00

Feta, spinach, onions, Italian seasoning, aged cheddar cheese and marinara sauce

Basil Bianco

Basil Bianco

$13.00

Basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, aged cheddar cheese

BBQ Chicken

BBQ Chicken

$13.00

Chicken, BBQ sauce, aged cheddar cheese

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00

Chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, aged cheddar cheese

Fay's Linguica

Fay's Linguica

$12.00

Amaral's ground linguica, aged cheddar cheese, marinara sauce

The Works Pizza

The Works Pizza

$14.00

Mushroom, peppers, onions, salami, linguica, white cheddar cheese and tomato pizza sauce

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$9.50

Create your own pizza masterpiece!

Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Pizza

$9.50

Your choice. Combine any 2 of our delicious pizzas in 1

Plain Pizza

Plain Pizza

$9.50

Fay's classic plain pizza, white Cheddar Cheese and tomato pizza sauce – Simply Perfect!

Bianco Pizza

Bianco Pizza

$12.00

Sliced tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese and Italian seasonings

Greek Pizza

Greek Pizza

$16.00

A white pizza topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions, spinach and kalamata olives, finished with a touch of olive oil and lemon

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza

$16.00

Chicken and broccoli, sautéed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with white cheddar cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Grilled chicken, ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese

Meat Lover's Pizza

Meat Lover's Pizza

$16.00

Our famous traditional pizza topped with white cheddar cheese, bacon, salami, meatball and pepperoni

Sweet Chili Pizza

Sweet Chili Pizza

$15.00

Chicken and aged cheddar cheese, baked with sweet chili sauce

Sandwiches, Subs, Burgers & More

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried haddock, guacamole, pickled shallots, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, soft tortilla shell

Chicken Parmesan Sub

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast, aged cheddar, marinara sauce, Italian sub roll

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Wrap

BBQ Chicken & Bacon Wrap

$15.00

Chicken tenders, bacon, aged white cheddar, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, tomatoes, mixed greens

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.00

Grilled angus beef patty, chipotle mayonnaise, white cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion rings, with housemade BBQ sauce served on a brioche roll

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Fay's meatballs, aged cheddar cheese, marinara sauce, Italian sub roll

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$12.00

Grilled Angus patty with onions, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche roll.

Venetian Sandwich

Venetian Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parmesan peppercorn dressing served on our house made roll with fries.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fay's Classics

"Our family recipes passed on for over 60 years"
Fay's Tenderloin Tips

Fay's Tenderloin Tips

$25.00

Tenderloin steak tips marinated in a house bourbon sauce served with baked potato & fresh vegetables.

Spanish Style Tenderloin Tips

Spanish Style Tenderloin Tips

$27.00

Tenderloin tips smothered in a zesty sazon sauce, onions, peppers, banana peppers, served over house chips

Fettuccine Faedra

Fettuccine Faedra

$18.00

Grilled chicken, sun dried tomatoes, broccoli, kalamata olives, fettuccine in a white wine, garlic & olive oil sauce

Chicken & Broccoli Penne

Chicken & Broccoli Penne

$18.00

Chicken & broccoli sautéed with penne pasta and your choice of garlic & oil, or our house Alfredo sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Crispy fried baked with Parmesan & aged Cheddar cheese, marinara sauce, served over spaghetti

Chicken Parmigiana

Chicken Parmigiana

$19.00

Crispy fried baked with Parmesan & aged Cheddar cheese, marinara sauce, served over spaghetti

Veal Parmigiana

Veal Parmigiana

$21.00

Crispy fried baked with Parmesan & aged Cheddar cheese, marinara sauce, served over spaghetti

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$19.00

Sautéed with portabella & crimini mushrooms, sweet Marsala wine reduction served over penne pasta

Veal Marsala

Veal Marsala

$21.00

Sautéed with portabella & crimini mushrooms, sweet Marsala wine reduction served over penne pasta

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$19.00

Sautéed with capers, white wine, garlic & lemon juice served over angel hair pasta

Veal Piccata

Veal Piccata

$21.00

Sautéed with capers, white wine, garlic & lemon juice served over angel hair pasta

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Golden fried haddock in an English style batter or dry batter served with cole slaw & tartar sauce served with choice of Fay's house made chips or French fries

Baked Lasagna

Baked Lasagna

$15.00

Layers of pasta, ground beef, ricotta, aged cheddar cheese drizzled with marinara sauce

Spaghetti & Meatball

Spaghetti & Meatball

$13.00

Fay's house made meatball served over spaghetti in marinara sauce & garnished with fresh Parmesan cheese

Scrod Italiano

Scrod Italiano

$21.00

Native haddock baked topped with Italian seasoned cracker crumbs served with seasoned rice and fresh vegetables

Creative Entrées

"Inspired dishes from our chef's hearts to your plates"
Pistachio Pesto Salmon

Pistachio Pesto Salmon

$26.00

Grilled Atlantic salmon encrusted with pistachios & panko bread crumbs over angel hair pasta tossed in a creamy sun-dried tomato pesto sauce garnished with fresh Parmesan cheese.

New Bedford Shrimp & Littlenecks

New Bedford Shrimp & Littlenecks

$23.00

Shrimp, little necks, Amaral's linguicia sautéed in Mozambique sauce over angel hair pasta with Fay's house made garlic bread

Greek Scampi

Greek Scampi

$23.00

Shrimp, sautéed with grape tomatoes, Greek olives, capers, spinach over angel hair pasta with feta & Parmesan cheeses

Pasta Margherita

Pasta Margherita

$16.00

Sautéed grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella fresh Parmesan cheese in a scampi sauce *Note dish in image has shrimp in it which is an extra charge

Seafood Alforno

Seafood Alforno

$27.00

Shrimp, sea scallops, and native haddock tossed with a garlic parmesan cheese sauce over penne pasta then baked with seasoned bread crumbs and topped with scallions

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$26.00

Open fire grilled Atlantic salmon, served with rice, garlic sautéed spinach, tomatoes, and virgin olive oil balsamic glaze

Portuguese Steak Tips

Portuguese Steak Tips

$27.00

Tenderloin tips topped with ham and a fried egg with a banana pepper garlic demi glace served with round fries and rice.

Spanish Style Tenderloin Tips

Spanish Style Tenderloin Tips

$27.00

Tenderloin tips smothered in a zesty sazon sauce, onions, peppers, banana peppers, served over house chips

Marsala Steak Tips

Marsala Steak Tips

$27.00

Sautéed with portabella & crimini mushrooms, sweet Marsala wine reduction served over penne pasta

Desserts

"Life's short have dessert first!"
Black Velvet Cake

Black Velvet Cake

$9.00

Three layered chocolate cake with layers of mousse

Chocolate Lava (GF)

Chocolate Lava (GF)

$9.00

Dark & rich chocolate served with vanilla ice cream - Gluten Free

Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$9.00

Six cream filled chocolate cookies fried and served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce & whipped cream

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lady fingers soaked in espresso with a touch of liquor Marscapone cheese filling & cocoa dust

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

New York style cheesecake, dark fudge, caramel sauce, chopped pecans & graham cracker crust

Nana's Brookies

$3.25Out of stock
Pistachio Cake

Pistachio Cake

$9.00Out of stock
Espresso Chip Chocolate Cake

Espresso Chip Chocolate Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Espresso chip chocolate mousse layered in between chocolate cake.

French Silk Pie Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice

$9.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Breaded all white meat chicken served with french fries & honey mustard dipping sauce

Kid's Hot Dog

$6.00

Grilled dog on a grilled buttered bun

Kid's Burger

$9.00

Grilled kid's patty with American cheese served with French fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Buttered Texas toast with melted American cheese served with French fries

Kid's Spaghetti

$7.00

Fay's house spaghetti & marinara sauce for the little paesano!

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball

Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball

$8.00

Jumbo sized Fay's house made meatball over spaghetti & marinara sauce

Kid's Pizza

Kid's Pizza

$8.00

Fay's famous pizza for the little ones!

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Sides

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side French Fries

$5.00

Side House Made Chips

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Baked Potato

$2.50

Side Seasoned Rice

$2.00

Side Vegetable

$2.50

Side Broccoli

$2.75

Side Spinach & Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Asparagus

$3.00

Side Coleslaw

$2.00
Side Bread & Oil

Side Bread & Oil

$3.00

Fay's house baked bread made fresh every day with signature dipping oil.

Side Tomato Sauce

$2.50

Side Meat Sauce

$3.50

Side Alfredo Sauce

$4.50

Side Mozambique Sauce

$4.50

Side Parmsean Cheese

$0.75

Side Red Pepper Flakes

$0.50
Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$3.75

Our homemade garlic bread is toasty, buttery, herby, piping hot and fresh out of the oven.

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.00
Side Meatball

Side Meatball

$3.00

Fay's homemade meatball

Side Dressing

$0.75

Side Dipping Sauce

$0.75

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side Pasta

$8.00

Side Feta Cheese

$3.00

Side Pizza Cheese

$3.00

Side Of Chicken (1 Breast)

$5.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00
Truffle Fries

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Sauces

Pint Dipping Oil

$6.00

Fay's irresistible bread dipping oil. It makes a great gift with a Fay's Gift Card. It's delish!

Quart Dipping Oil

$10.00

Fay's irresistible house made bread dipping oil. It makes a great gift with a Fay's Gift Card.

Pint Tomato Sauce

Pint Tomato Sauce

$5.00

Pint of Fay's Homemade Tomato Sauce

Quart Tomato Sauce

Quart Tomato Sauce

$9.00

Quart of Fay's Homemade Tomato Sauce

Pint Meat Sauce

$7.00

Pint of Fay's Homemade Meat Sauce

Quart Meat Sauce

$10.00

Quart of Fay's Homemade Meat Sauce

Beer by the Can

Budweiser

$4.75
Corona

Corona

$5.00

Mich Ultra

$4.75

Coors Light

$4.75

Miller Lite

$4.75

Guiness

$5.00

Stone Face IPA

$7.00

Buzzards Bay Golden Flounder Can

$7.00

Cloud Candy

$7.00

Cone Head IPA

$7.00

Coors Edge N/A

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Peroni

$5.00

Heineken Light

$5.00

Beer by the Bottle

Heineken Bottle

Heineken Bottle

$5.00
Peroni Bottle

Peroni Bottle

$5.00
Corona

Corona

$5.00

Canned Cocktails & Hard Cider

Citizen Cider 16oz

Citizen Cider 16oz

$7.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade Hard Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$6.00

Dogfish Head Vodka Crush

$8.00

Grow Cocktails French Twist

$10.00

Grow Cocktails Hot Shot

$10.00

Grow Cocktails Red Wanderer

$10.00

Clothing

Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.
Women's XS T-Shirt

Women's XS T-Shirt

$20.00

Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.

Women's SM T-Shirt

Women's SM T-Shirt

$20.00

Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.

Women's MED T-Shirt

Women's MED T-Shirt

$20.00

Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.

Women's LG T-Shirt

Women's LG T-Shirt

$20.00

Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.

Men's XS T-Shirt

Men's XS T-Shirt

$20.00

Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.

Men's SM T-shirt

Men's SM T-shirt

$20.00

Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.

Men's MED T-Shirt

Men's MED T-Shirt

$20.00

Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.

Men's LG T-Shirt

Men's LG T-Shirt

$20.00

Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.

Men's XL T-Shirt

Men's XL T-Shirt

$20.00

Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to the "Cheers" of Dartmouth, an eatery that has served taste bud-friendly fare and excellent customer care for the past 60 years.

Website

Location

613 DARTMOUTH ST, South Dartmouth, MA 02748

Directions