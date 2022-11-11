- Home
- /
- South Dartmouth
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Fay's Restaurant
Fay's Restaurant
722 Reviews
$$
613 DARTMOUTH ST
South Dartmouth, MA 02748
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
November Specials
Gold Fever Wings
Lightly fried bone-in chicken wings, tossed in our house-made gold fever sauce
Apple Glazed Salmon
Grilled Salmon topped with fresh apple slices coated in brown sugar, topped with an apple cider glaze, served over jasmine rice and asparagus
Pumpkin Ravioli
Pumpkin Ravioli Appetizer Special Pumpkin filled raviolis, tossed in our brown sage butter
Grilled Pork Chop
Grilled pork chop smothered with mango-pineapple chutney, served over risotto
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Creamy pumpkin cheesecake topped with white chocolate cinnamon cream cheese frosting.
Caramellized Pineapple & Bacon Pizza
Caramelized pineapple and bacon, homemade red sauce, and mild cheddar cheese
Soups
Salads
Antipasto
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, carrots, red onion, pepperoncini, aged cheddar cheese
Asian Cashew Chicken Salad
Panko breaded chicken tenders tossed in sweet chili, cashews, scallions, tomato, cucumber, red onion, carrots, mixed greens
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, creamy Caesar dressing, croutons, fresh Parmesan cheese
Fay's Garden Salad
Grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions & carrots, mixed greens served with your choice of dressing
Appetizers
Boneless Chicken Tenders
Fried boneless all white meat chicken strips with your choice of sauce to dip or toss them for full flavor. (Asian Chili pictured choose your own flavor) Choose a sauce; Asian Chili, BBQ, Buffalo, or Honey Mustard
Chicken Quesadilla
Chicken, tomatoes, bacon, peppers, aged cheddar cheese in a baked tortilla served with sour cream & fresh salsa
Eggplant Napoleon
Fried eggplant, layered with sliced tomato, fresh mozzarella, basil, & marinara sauce, drizzled with pesto, virgin olive oil, & balsamic glaze
Stuffed Quahog
House made signature seafood stuffing; clams, chourico, celery, onions, peppers & Old Bay seasoning. Spicy; Red Hot & red pepper relish is added.
Classic Calamari
Calamari rings, lightly fried, seasoned and topped with banana peppers, tomatoes, and basil served with marinara sauce
Shrimp & Littleneck Mozambique Appetizer
Shrimp and littlenecks sautéed in a zesty Mozambique sauce served with Fay's house made garlic bread
Specialty Pizzas
Portuguese Feast
House made Cacoila, linguica, banana peppers, aged cheddar cheese
Scallop & Bacon
A White Pizza, topped with Fresh Sea Scallops, Bacon, Scallions and a Balsamic Drizzle
Gorgonzola Steak Tip Pizza
Steak tips, Alfredo sauce, aged cheddar cheese and gorgonzola cheese with balsamic glaze
Margherita
Fresh Mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, basil chiffonade, aged cheddar cheese, Italian seasoning
Vegetarian
Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, sliced tomatoes, aged cheddar cheese, marinara sauce
Blonde Greco
Feta, spinach, onions, Italian seasoning, aged cheddar cheese
El Greco Pizza
Feta, spinach, onions, Italian seasoning, aged cheddar cheese and marinara sauce
Basil Bianco
Basil, sliced tomatoes, garlic, aged cheddar cheese
BBQ Chicken
Chicken, BBQ sauce, aged cheddar cheese
Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, aged cheddar cheese
Fay's Linguica
Amaral's ground linguica, aged cheddar cheese, marinara sauce
The Works Pizza
Mushroom, peppers, onions, salami, linguica, white cheddar cheese and tomato pizza sauce
Build Your Own Pizza
Create your own pizza masterpiece!
Half & Half Pizza
Your choice. Combine any 2 of our delicious pizzas in 1
Plain Pizza
Fay's classic plain pizza, white Cheddar Cheese and tomato pizza sauce – Simply Perfect!
Bianco Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese and Italian seasonings
Greek Pizza
A white pizza topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, red onions, spinach and kalamata olives, finished with a touch of olive oil and lemon
Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Pizza
Chicken and broccoli, sautéed in a creamy Alfredo sauce with white cheddar cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled chicken, ranch dressing, bacon and cheddar cheese
Meat Lover's Pizza
Our famous traditional pizza topped with white cheddar cheese, bacon, salami, meatball and pepperoni
Sweet Chili Pizza
Chicken and aged cheddar cheese, baked with sweet chili sauce
Sandwiches, Subs, Burgers & More
Fish Tacos
Fried haddock, guacamole, pickled shallots, cilantro lime slaw, chipotle aioli, soft tortilla shell
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Breaded chicken breast, aged cheddar, marinara sauce, Italian sub roll
BBQ Chicken & Bacon Wrap
Chicken tenders, bacon, aged white cheddar, bbq sauce, ranch dressing, tomatoes, mixed greens
Cowboy Burger
Grilled angus beef patty, chipotle mayonnaise, white cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion rings, with housemade BBQ sauce served on a brioche roll
Meatball Sub
Fay's meatballs, aged cheddar cheese, marinara sauce, Italian sub roll
Classic Burger
Grilled Angus patty with onions, lettuce and tomato, served on a brioche roll.
Venetian Sandwich
Grilled marinated chicken breast, cheddar cheese, tomato, cucumber, red onion, and parmesan peppercorn dressing served on our house made roll with fries.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Fay's Classics
Fay's Tenderloin Tips
Tenderloin steak tips marinated in a house bourbon sauce served with baked potato & fresh vegetables.
Spanish Style Tenderloin Tips
Tenderloin tips smothered in a zesty sazon sauce, onions, peppers, banana peppers, served over house chips
Fettuccine Faedra
Grilled chicken, sun dried tomatoes, broccoli, kalamata olives, fettuccine in a white wine, garlic & olive oil sauce
Chicken & Broccoli Penne
Chicken & broccoli sautéed with penne pasta and your choice of garlic & oil, or our house Alfredo sauce
Eggplant Parmigiana
Crispy fried baked with Parmesan & aged Cheddar cheese, marinara sauce, served over spaghetti
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy fried baked with Parmesan & aged Cheddar cheese, marinara sauce, served over spaghetti
Veal Parmigiana
Crispy fried baked with Parmesan & aged Cheddar cheese, marinara sauce, served over spaghetti
Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with portabella & crimini mushrooms, sweet Marsala wine reduction served over penne pasta
Veal Marsala
Sautéed with portabella & crimini mushrooms, sweet Marsala wine reduction served over penne pasta
Chicken Piccata
Sautéed with capers, white wine, garlic & lemon juice served over angel hair pasta
Veal Piccata
Sautéed with capers, white wine, garlic & lemon juice served over angel hair pasta
Fish & Chips
Golden fried haddock in an English style batter or dry batter served with cole slaw & tartar sauce served with choice of Fay's house made chips or French fries
Baked Lasagna
Layers of pasta, ground beef, ricotta, aged cheddar cheese drizzled with marinara sauce
Spaghetti & Meatball
Fay's house made meatball served over spaghetti in marinara sauce & garnished with fresh Parmesan cheese
Scrod Italiano
Native haddock baked topped with Italian seasoned cracker crumbs served with seasoned rice and fresh vegetables
Creative Entrées
Pistachio Pesto Salmon
Grilled Atlantic salmon encrusted with pistachios & panko bread crumbs over angel hair pasta tossed in a creamy sun-dried tomato pesto sauce garnished with fresh Parmesan cheese.
New Bedford Shrimp & Littlenecks
Shrimp, little necks, Amaral's linguicia sautéed in Mozambique sauce over angel hair pasta with Fay's house made garlic bread
Greek Scampi
Shrimp, sautéed with grape tomatoes, Greek olives, capers, spinach over angel hair pasta with feta & Parmesan cheeses
Pasta Margherita
Sautéed grape tomatoes, basil, garlic, fresh mozzarella fresh Parmesan cheese in a scampi sauce *Note dish in image has shrimp in it which is an extra charge
Seafood Alforno
Shrimp, sea scallops, and native haddock tossed with a garlic parmesan cheese sauce over penne pasta then baked with seasoned bread crumbs and topped with scallions
Grilled Salmon
Open fire grilled Atlantic salmon, served with rice, garlic sautéed spinach, tomatoes, and virgin olive oil balsamic glaze
Portuguese Steak Tips
Tenderloin tips topped with ham and a fried egg with a banana pepper garlic demi glace served with round fries and rice.
Spanish Style Tenderloin Tips
Tenderloin tips smothered in a zesty sazon sauce, onions, peppers, banana peppers, served over house chips
Marsala Steak Tips
Sautéed with portabella & crimini mushrooms, sweet Marsala wine reduction served over penne pasta
Desserts
Black Velvet Cake
Three layered chocolate cake with layers of mousse
Chocolate Lava (GF)
Dark & rich chocolate served with vanilla ice cream - Gluten Free
Cookies & Cream
Six cream filled chocolate cookies fried and served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce & whipped cream
Tiramisu
Lady fingers soaked in espresso with a touch of liquor Marscapone cheese filling & cocoa dust
Turtle Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake, dark fudge, caramel sauce, chopped pecans & graham cracker crust
Nana's Brookies
Pistachio Cake
Espresso Chip Chocolate Cake
Espresso chip chocolate mousse layered in between chocolate cake.
French Silk Pie Slice
Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Slice
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Kid's Menu
Kid's Chicken Tenders
Breaded all white meat chicken served with french fries & honey mustard dipping sauce
Kid's Hot Dog
Grilled dog on a grilled buttered bun
Kid's Burger
Grilled kid's patty with American cheese served with French fries
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Buttered Texas toast with melted American cheese served with French fries
Kid's Spaghetti
Fay's house spaghetti & marinara sauce for the little paesano!
Kid's Spaghetti with Meatball
Jumbo sized Fay's house made meatball over spaghetti & marinara sauce
Kid's Pizza
Fay's famous pizza for the little ones!
Kids Mac & Cheese
Sides
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Side French Fries
Side House Made Chips
Side Onion Rings
Side Baked Potato
Side Seasoned Rice
Side Vegetable
Side Broccoli
Side Spinach & Tomatoes
Side Asparagus
Side Coleslaw
Side Bread & Oil
Fay's house baked bread made fresh every day with signature dipping oil.
Side Tomato Sauce
Side Meat Sauce
Side Alfredo Sauce
Side Mozambique Sauce
Side Parmsean Cheese
Side Red Pepper Flakes
Garlic Bread
Our homemade garlic bread is toasty, buttery, herby, piping hot and fresh out of the oven.
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Side Meatball
Fay's homemade meatball
Side Dressing
Side Dipping Sauce
Side Sour Cream
Side Tartar Sauce
Side Pasta
Side Feta Cheese
Side Pizza Cheese
Side Of Chicken (1 Breast)
Truffle Fries
Truffle Fries
Sauces
Pint Dipping Oil
Fay's irresistible bread dipping oil. It makes a great gift with a Fay's Gift Card. It's delish!
Quart Dipping Oil
Fay's irresistible house made bread dipping oil. It makes a great gift with a Fay's Gift Card.
Pint Tomato Sauce
Pint of Fay's Homemade Tomato Sauce
Quart Tomato Sauce
Quart of Fay's Homemade Tomato Sauce
Pint Meat Sauce
Pint of Fay's Homemade Meat Sauce
Quart Meat Sauce
Quart of Fay's Homemade Meat Sauce
Beer by the Can
Beer by the Bottle
Canned Cocktails & Hard Cider
Clothing
Women's XS T-Shirt
Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.
Women's SM T-Shirt
Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.
Women's MED T-Shirt
Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.
Women's LG T-Shirt
Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.
Men's XS T-Shirt
Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.
Men's SM T-shirt
Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.
Men's MED T-Shirt
Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.
Men's LG T-Shirt
Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.
Men's XL T-Shirt
Sport Tek performance Silver/Gray - Crew Neck Tee. 100% polyester wicks away moisture and stops odor. Fay's vintage logo on the front and window scene on the back. Wash and dry inside out. Dries quickly - 5 minutes or hang to dry.
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to the "Cheers" of Dartmouth, an eatery that has served taste bud-friendly fare and excellent customer care for the past 60 years.
613 DARTMOUTH ST, South Dartmouth, MA 02748