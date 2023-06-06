Fayuca
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
928 E Cherry Street, Vermillion, SD 57069
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
High Ground- - Cafe. - Espresso Bar. - Roasterie.
4.7 • 87
202 N Derby Ln North Sioux City, SD 57049
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Vermillion
More near Vermillion