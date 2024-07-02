This restaurant does not have any images
Fayzano's Pizza 116 N Royal Oaks Blvd suite 118
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Italian Pizza Place Locally Owned and Operated by Family and Friends in Franklin, TN.
Location
116 N Royal Oaks Blvd suite 118, Franklin, TN 37067