Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Steakhouses
Seafood

Fazzio's Restaurant

403 Reviews

$$

1841 N Causeway Blvd

Mandeville, LA 70471

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Veal Royale
Fried Calamari

Appetizers

Caprese

Caprese

$12.00
Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$14.00
Eggplant Royale

Eggplant Royale

$12.00
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$15.00
Fried Crab Claws

Fried Crab Claws

$29.00
Fried Eggplant

Fried Eggplant

$9.00
Sauteed Crab Claws

Sauteed Crab Claws

$29.00
Shrimp Fazzio

Shrimp Fazzio

$12.00
Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Soups & Salads

Black-N- Bleu

Black-N- Bleu

$21.00
Bowl Gumbo

Bowl Gumbo

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00
Caprese

Caprese

$12.00

Chicken Caprese

$16.00

Cup Gumbo

$6.00

Greek Salad

$13.00
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$11.00

Seafood

Catfish Platter

$20.00

Shrimp Platter

$21.00

Chicken & Veal

Chicken Marsala

$22.00
Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$18.00

Chicken Parm

$18.00

Chicken Piccata

$18.00
Chicken Royale

Chicken Royale

$22.00
Veal Milanese

Veal Milanese

$22.00

Veal Parm

$22.00

Veal Piccata

$22.00
Veal Royale

Veal Royale

$26.00

Pasta

Aglio

$18.00

Angel & Crabmeat Cream

$21.00

Angel & Italian Sausage

$18.00
Angel & Meatball

Angel & Meatball

$17.00

Angel Red

$13.00

Chicken Aglio

$22.00

Chicken Fettuccine

$22.00

Eggplant Parm

$18.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.00
Jimbob Shrimp

Jimbob Shrimp

$28.00

Lasagna

$19.00

Meatballs Fettuccine

$26.00

Sausage Fettuccine

$27.00

Shrimp Aglio

$23.00

Shrimp Fettuccine

$23.00

Grill

Chicken Breast

$16.00
Filet

Filet

$36.00
Ribeye

Ribeye

$36.00

Skewered Shrimp

$18.00

Salmon

$23.00

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Cannoli

$7.00

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lemoncello Cake

$8.00

Beverages

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

1841 N Causeway Blvd, Mandeville, LA 70471

Directions

Gallery
Fazzio's Restaurant image
Fazzio's Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Times Grill - Mandeville
orange star4.2 • 1,290
1896 N Causeway Blvd Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurantnext
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
orange star4.7 • 1,095
318 Dalwill Dr Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy’s Pizza - Covington
orange starNo Reviews
69305 Highway 21 Unit 100 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Pat’s Seafood & Cajun Deli - NEW
orange starNo Reviews
70456 LA STE 400 Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Pat's Seafood & Cajun Deli - Covington
orange star4.5 • 174
1248 N Collins Blvd Covington, LA 70433
View restaurantnext
Middendorf's Slidell
orange star3.9 • 408
1951 Oak Harbor Slidell, LA 70461
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mandeville

Liz's Where Y'at Diner
orange star4.7 • 1,846
2500 Florida St Mandaville, LA 70448
View restaurantnext
Times Grill - Mandeville
orange star4.2 • 1,290
1896 N Causeway Blvd Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurantnext
Pontchartrain Po-Boys
orange star4.7 • 1,095
318 Dalwill Dr Mandeville, LA 70471
View restaurantnext
Hambone
orange star4.7 • 586
544 Girod Mandeville, LA 70448
View restaurantnext
Old Rail Brewing
orange star4.3 • 556
639 Girod St Mandeville, LA 70448
View restaurantnext
Rusty Pelican - Mandeville
orange star4.5 • 370
500 Girod St Mandeville, LA 70448
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mandeville
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Metairie
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston