FC Weiss Pub & Eatery Fort Payne, AL

review star

No reviews yet

212 North Gault Avenue

Fort Payne, AL 35967

Order Again

STARTERS

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Cheesy Bread

$5.29

Chips & Cheesy Salsa

$5.49

Chips & Salsa

$4.49

Chips & Spinach Artichoke Dip

$5.49

Jalapeno Pinwheels

$7.99

Meat & Cheese Board

$11.99

Mini Cheese Quesadilla

$6.29

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Pickle Chips

$6.99

Chili Nachos

$5.99

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$6.59

Spinach Artichoke Bread

$7.99

Pretzel bites

$6.59

Buffalo Dip & Chips

$5.99

Cheese bites

$9.99

Shrimp Coctail

$5.99

Holiday Pinwheel

$8.99

Pickle Straws

$7.99

PUB FAVORITE SANDWICHES

Philly cheesesteak

$11.99

573 Pub Sub

$10.99

Weiss Lake Ski Club BLT

$9.79

Sail Club Club

$10.49

Gourmet Chicken Salad on Croissat

$8.99

Turkey Sandwich

$8.99

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Powerhouse Reuben

$10.99

Hippy Hole French Dip

$10.59

Hog Island Cuban

$10.99

Pulled Pork Barbeque Panini

$7.99

The Kielbasa

$7.99

Classic Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

MEATBALL MARINARA SUB

$8.99

Amanda burger

$10.99

Beer cheese burger

$10.99

Philly cheesesteak

$12.99

Jay-dawg Special

$9.99

Southwest Burger

$10.99

Bbq Sandwich

$8.99

PICK TWO

Pick Two Combo

$7.99

LIGHTER SIDE SANDWICHES

TURKEY CLUB

$9.49

GRILLED CHICKEN CLUB

$9.49

MEATBALL MARINARA SUB

$8.99

TUNA MELT

$7.49

PIMENTO CHEESE SANDWICH

$5.99

LIGHTER SIDE PANINIS

Chicken Caesar Panini

$8.99

Three Cheese Panini

$4.99

Caprese Panini

$6.49

Roasted Veggie Panini

$7.49

LIGHTER SIDE SALADS

Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

BLT Salad

$7.99

Chef Salad

$8.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.49

Side Garden Salad

$3.49

Mediterranean Salad

$7.49

The Pub Salad

$9.99

Gourmet Chicken Salad Salad

$8.49

Bbq Salad

$11.99

LIGHTER SIDE WRAPS

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$8.99

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Chricken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.99

Pub Wrap

$8.99

Mediterranean Wrap

$7.49

Roasted Veggie Wrap

$7.49

QUESADILLAS

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$8.49

Roasted Veggie Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Philly Quesadilla

$11.99

Steak quesadilla

$11.99

NACHOS

BBQ Nachos

$7.99

Cheese Nacos

$5.99

Chicken Nachos

$7.99

Steak Nachos

$10.99

Tacos

$12.99

Chili Pie

$7.99

SOUPS & SUCH

Soup - 8 oz Cup

$3.79

Soup - 12 oz Bowl

$4.99

Soup - Pint

$6.49

Soup - Quart

$11.99

Chili - 8 oz Cup

$4.09

Chili - 12 oz Bowl

$5.99

Chili - Pint

$8.99

Chili - Quart

$14.99

Bread Bowl

$5.99

Vegatable Soup

DESSERTS

Grandma's Carrot Cake

$4.99

Choc Peanut Butter Pie

$4.99

Lemon Bar

$3.49

Fudge Brownie

$2.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.49

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookie

$1.59

Turtle Brownie

$4.99

Raspberry Cheesecake

$5.99

Pecan Pie

$6.99

SIDES

Loaded Potato Salad

$2.59

Bowtie Pasta Salad

$2.89

Tropical Fruit Cup

$2.59

Macaroni & Cheese

$3.59

Pineapple Walnut Delight

$2.59

Pimento Cheese

$2.49

Gourmet Chicken Salad

$3.59

Tuna Salad

$3.59

Pickle Spear

$0.35

Chips (Bagged)

$1.49

Beer Cheese (side)

$1.49

Roasted Veggies

$2.29

Grilled Chicken (side)

$2.99

Fajita Veggies

$1.49

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.99

Flatbreads Kids

Chicken Feta Spinach Flatbread

$12.99

BBQ Flatbread

$12.99

Hog Island Meat Flatbread

$12.99

Pepperoni Flatbread

$10.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Pizzadillia

$5.99

Half Size Chili Pie

$4.99

Soft Drinks (fountain)

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Coke Zero Sugar

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Mello Yello

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99

Diet Ginger Ale

$1.99

Water

Shirley Temple

$1.99

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Half - n - Half Tea

$1.99

Raspberry Tea

$1.99

Peach Tea

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Bottled Drinks

Coke (bottle)

$1.99

Diet Coke (bottle)

$1.99

Sprite (bottle)

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Smart Water

$1.99

Other Drinks

Coffee

$1.99

Juice

$1.99

Milk

$1.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.99

Water

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

GLASSWARE

Shot Glass

$5.00

16 oz Pilsner Glass

$7.00

23 oz Pilsner Glass

$7.00

64 oz Growler

$13.00

LONG SLEEVE LOGO T SHIRT

SM - XL

$20.00

2XL - 3XL

$22.00

Employee

$10.00

SHORT SLEEVE LOGO T SHIRT

Short Sleeve Shirts

SM-XL

$12.00

2XL-3XL

$15.00

Employee

$6.00

Catering Sandwiches

Small Sandwich Tray

$54.99

7 Sandwiches consisting of: 2 - Turkey Club Sandwiches 2 - Chicken Club Sandwiches 2 - BLT (no cheese) Sandwiches 1 - Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Medium Sandwich Tray

$90.99

12 Sandwiches consisting of: 4 - Turkey Club Sandwiches 3 - Chicken Club Sandwiches 3 - BLT (no cheese) Sandwiches 2 - Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Large Sandwich Tray

$145.99

20 Sandwiches consisting of: 6 - Turkey Club Sandwiches 6 - Chicken Club Sandwiches 4 - BLT (no cheese) Sandwiches 4 - Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Extra Large Sandwich Tray

$179.99

26 Sandwiches consisting of: 8 - Turkey Club Sandwiches 8 - Chicken Club Sandwiches 5 - BLT (no cheese) Sandwiches 5 - Chicken Salad Sandwiches

Catering Wraps

Small Wrap Tray

$49.99

7 Wraps consisting of: 3 - Caesar Wraps 2 - Southwest Wraps 2 - Mediterranean Wraps *Can substitute Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Medium Wrap Tray

$84.99

12 Wraps consisting of: 5 - Caesar Wraps 4 - Southwest Wraps 3 - Mediterranean Wraps *Can substitute Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Large Wrap Tray

$135.99

20 Wraps consisting of: 8 - Caesar Wraps 7 - Southwest Wraps 5 - Mediterranean Wraps *Can substitute Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Catering Box Lunches

Boxed Lunch

$10.99

Sandwich or Wrap with chips, side, pickle and cookie Sandwiches Choices: Turkey Club Chicken Club BLT Chicken Salad Pimento Wrap Choices: Caesar Chicken Southwest Chicken Chicken Bacon Ranch Pub Wrap Mediterranean

Quesadilla Box Lunch

$12.99

Whole Orders Only Chicken Quesadilla with chips, salsa and sour cream

Catering Sides

Chicken Salad (pint)

$12.49

Chicken Salad (quart)

$23.99

Mac & Cheese (pint)

$10.49

Mac & Cheese (quart)

$19.99

Pasta Salad (pint)

$8.49

Pasta Salad (quart)

$14.99

Pineapple Walnut Delight (pint)

$9.99

Pineapple Walnut Delight (quart)

$18.99

Potato Salad (pint)

$7.99

Potato Salad (quart)

$13.99

Catering Chips & Salsa Tray

Chips & Salsa Tray (medium)

$15.99

Catering Salads

Caesar Salad Bowl

$24.99

Garden Salad Bowl

$29.99

Chef Salad Bowl

$59.99

Southwest Chicken Salad Bowl

$59.99

Mediterranean Salad Bowl

$59.99

BLT Salad Bowl

$59.99

Catering Desserts

Medium Mini Cookie Box

$29.99

40 Mini Cookies

Large Sweets Tray

$59.99

Catering Drinks

Sweet Tea w/ condiments

$6.99

Unsweet Tea w/ condiments

$6.99

Peach Tea w/ condiments

$6.99

Raspberry Tea w/ condiments

$6.99

Lemonade w/ condiments

$6.99

Sweet Tea (gallon)

$3.99

Unsweet Tea (gallon)

$3.99

Peach Tea (gallon)

$3.99

Raspberry Tea (gallon)

$3.99

Lemonade (gallon)

$3.99

To Go Coffee Box

$7.00

96oz Coffee container that includes sugar, cream, cups, stir straws, etc. Available in Decaf as well.

Catering Delivery

Within 10 miles one-way Additional $10 charge for greater than 10 miles (limited to 30 miles one-way)

$10 Delivery

$10.00

Within 10 miles one-way Additional $10 charge for greater than 10 miles (limited to 30 miles one-way)

$20 Delivery

$20.00

Within 10 miles one-way Additional $10 charge for greater than 10 miles (limited to 30 miles one-way)

Catering Danish/Muffin Tray

Consists of 7 danishes or muffins including blueberry, banana, coffee cake, bear claw, cinnamon roll, scones.

Small Tray

$15.99

Medium Tray

$24.99

Consists of 12 danishes or muffins including blueberry, banana, coffee cake, bear claw, cinnamon roll, scones.

Large Tray

$35.99

Consists of 20 danishes or muffins including blueberry, banana, coffee cake, bear claw, cinnamon roll, scones.

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Gastro pub and eatery located in historic downtown Fort Payne, AL featuring 24 craft beers on draft.

Website

Location

212 North Gault Avenue, Fort Payne, AL 35967

Directions

