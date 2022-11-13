Restaurant header imageView gallery

Soul Cafe

45 Reviews

$$

5586 Drake Road

West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Breakfast Burrito
Veggie Omelet
Shakshuka

All Day Breakfast

Two Eggs your Way

Two Eggs your Way

$10.00
Veggie Omelet

Veggie Omelet

$13.00
Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$12.00
Smoked Whitefish Plate

Smoked Whitefish Plate

$15.00
Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$15.00
Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$12.00
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Crepe

$13.00
Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$12.00
Blintzes (3)

Blintzes (3)

$12.00
Cinnamon Sugar French Toast

Cinnamon Sugar French Toast

$12.00
Yogurt Bowl

Yogurt Bowl

$11.00

Fresh Fruit Medley

$6.00

Side Of Potatoes

$6.00

Chazzano Coffee Roasters

Single Serve Press

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Cold Brew with Milk

$4.50

Cold Brew with Chocolate Milk

$5.00

1/2 lb. Whole Bean

$14.40

Starbucks Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.25+

Decaf Coffee

$2.25+

Iced Regular Coffee

$3.25+

Iced Decaf Americano Coffee

$3.25+

Tazo Tea

Tazo Tea

$2.95+

Hot Chai Latte

$4.25+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.25+

Iced Black Tea

$3.45+

Iced Passion Tea

$3.45+

Iced Peach Tea

$3.45+

Iced Green Tea

$3.45+Out of stock

Espresso Drinks

Caramel Macchiato

$4.45+

W. Chocolate Mocha

$4.95+

Caffe Latte

$3.25+

Caffe Mocha

$4.25+

Caffe Americano

$3.25+

Cappuccino

$3.10+

Espresso Roast

$2.45+

Frozen Mocha

$7.00

Frozen White Mocha

$7.00

Frozen Caramel

$7.00

Frozen Pumkin Spice

$7.00

Hot Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Flavored Steamer

$3.00+

Cold Drinks

Soda

$3.00

S.Pellecrino

$3.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Juice Box

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Vitamin Water Zero

$3.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water

$2.00

Smoothies

Tropical Island

$7.00Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Red

$7.00Out of stock

Cream

$7.00Out of stock

Green

$7.00Out of stock

Specials

Flavored Lemonade

$4.00+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.69+

Cup Of Ice

$0.00+Out of stock

Raspberry White Chocolate Mocha

$5.69+Out of stock

Coffee To Go

$25.00

Sb

$8.40

Peanut Butter Mocha

$4.80Out of stock

Ice Cream

Root Beer Float

$7.00

Pastries

Pumpkin Babke Slice

$3.00

Choco Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Double Coco Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberry Scone

$2.50

Granola Bar

$4.00

PB Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50

Maple Pecan Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Cin-Sug Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Choc Chip Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Blueberrry Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Scones

$2.50Out of stock

Sprinkle Muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Babke Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

Choc Babke Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Babke Loaf

$12.00Out of stock

Cranberry Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Power Balls

$0.75Out of stock

Raspberry Bar

$3.00Out of stock

Lemon Bar

$2.50Out of stock

Sprinkle Scone

$2.00Out of stock

Cheese Danish

$3.00Out of stock

Brownies

$2.00Out of stock

Smores Brownies

$4.00Out of stock

Carrot Muffin

$3.00Out of stock

Turnover Cherry

$4.80Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$3.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Rolls

$4.00Out of stock

Mini Muffins

$1.00Out of stock

Snacks

Better Made Potato Chips

$1.00

Veggie Chips

$1.00Out of stock

Go Go Sqeez

$2.00Out of stock

Fruit Bar

$1.50

Skinny Pop

$2.00Out of stock

Banana

$0.75

Made Good Granola

$2.00Out of stock

Kind Bars

$2.00Out of stock

Apples

$1.00Out of stock

Studio Items

Strawberry Mug

$20.00
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

The Soul Café provides a mouthwatering kosher menu featuring gourmet soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more; in a warm and relaxed environment. Complete with a community table, fireplace and outdoor dining area, the Soul Cafe provides an excellent opportunity to meet friends, get some work done or grab a quick bite. Managed by The Epicurean Group, the cafe is part of Friendship Circle's Soul Projects, which focuses on providing vocational opportunities to adults with special needs. The cafe teaches adults with special needs the skills of food prep, cooking, hosting and serving.

Website

Location

5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322

Directions

Soul Cafe image
Soul Cafe image
Soul Cafe image
Soul Cafe image

