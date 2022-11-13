Soul Cafe
45 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
The Soul Café provides a mouthwatering kosher menu featuring gourmet soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more; in a warm and relaxed environment. Complete with a community table, fireplace and outdoor dining area, the Soul Cafe provides an excellent opportunity to meet friends, get some work done or grab a quick bite. Managed by The Epicurean Group, the cafe is part of Friendship Circle's Soul Projects, which focuses on providing vocational opportunities to adults with special needs. The cafe teaches adults with special needs the skills of food prep, cooking, hosting and serving.
Location
5586 Drake Road, West Bloomfield, MI 48322
Gallery
