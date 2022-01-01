Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

FD's Grill House

1,119 Reviews

$$

15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Order Again

Popular Items

FD's Combo
Catfish & Shrimp
Cornmeal Catfish

Starters

Southwest Spinach Dip

$7.95

Creamy homemade spinach dip, fresh salsa, warm tortilla chips and grilled pita bread.

Crispy Pickles

$5.95

Light and crispy pickle chips served with house made buttermilk ranch dressing.

Hot Crab & Shrimp Dip

$9.95Out of stock

Baked until hot and bubbly, served with grilled pita bread and warm tortilla chips.

Firecracker Shrimp

$8.95

Hand-breaded crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy firecracker sauce.

FD's House Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens, granny smith apples, tomato, candied walnuts and homemade cornbread croutons.

Fish Market

Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Lunch Cut)

$12.95

Filleted in-house, served with buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.

Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Dinner Cut)

$15.95

Filleted in-house, served with buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.

Cedar Planked Salmon

$16.95

Cedar grilled salmon, fresh pineapple salsa, and a bourbon glaze drizzle. Served with buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.

Catfish Atchafalaya (One Fillet)

$11.95

House made crawfish etouffee over a grilled catfish fillet and cajun rice. Served with jalapeño hushpuppies.

Catfish Atchafalaya (Two Fillets)

$15.95

House made crawfish etouffee over grilled catfish fillets and cajun rice. Served with jalapeño hushpuppies.

Ruby Red Trout

$15.95

Seasoned with Cajun spices and drizzled with champagne lemon butter. Served with buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.

Ruby Red Trout 'Scampi Style'

$17.95

Grilled Ruby Red trout topped with sautéed shrimp in a white wine garlic butter sauce. Served with buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.

Mahi Mahi Alexander

$17.95

Grilled mahi mahi with sautéed shrimp in a white wine cream sauce. Served with buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.

Steaks & Ribs

7 oz. Top Sirloin

$14.95

Center cut top sirloin, baked potato and one side dish.

10 oz. Top Sirloin

$16.95Out of stock

Center cut top sirloin, baked potato and one side dish.

7 oz. Steak & Shrimp

$17.95

7 oz. sirloin, grilled or fried shrimp, baked potato and one side dish.

10 oz. Steak & Shrimp

$19.95Out of stock

10 oz. center cut sirloin, grilled or fried shrimp, baked potato, one side dish.

Slow-Smoked Baby Back Ribs

$15.95

Slab of "falling-off-the-bone" ribs, french fries and cole slaw.

Ribs & Shrimp

$18.95

Slab of ribs, grilled or fried shrimp, french fries, and cole slaw.

Seafood Platters

Fried Shrimp

$11.95

Hand-breaded and lightly fried.

Grilled Shrimp

$11.95

Grilled shrimp drizzled with lemon butter.

Cornmeal Catfish

$12.95

Catfish fillets dusted with seasoned cornmeal.

Catfish & Shrimp

$12.95

FD's original – grilled, blackened, or fried.

Chicken Tenders & Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Crispy tenders and lightly fried shrimp, served with French fries and cole slaw.

FD's Combo

FD's Combo

$15.95

Choose any three + two sides.

Chicken & Pasta

Spinach Dip Chicken Pasta

$11.95

Penne pasta, creamy spinach dip, lemon-herb chicken and garlic toast.

Hawaiian Chicken (One Breast)

$10.95

Marinaded chicken breast with fresh pineapple salsa and bourbon glaze. Served with buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.

Hawaiian Chicken (Two Breast)

$13.95

Marinaded chicken breast with fresh pineapple salsa and bourbon glaze. Served with a buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.

Crispy Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Hand-breaded golden chicken tenders, Daddy's sauce, honey mustard, fresh cole slaw and French fries.

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.95

Half-pound burger, melted cheeses, l/t/o, mustard and pickle chips.

Santa Fe Fish Tacos (2)

$9.95

Flour tortillas filled with crispy white fish, pico de gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.95

Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed with our chili pepper spice blend, topped with cowboy slaw, dill chips and drizzled with homemade ranch.

Crafted Salads

Grilled Chicken and Walnut

$10.95

Lemon-herb chicken breast, mixed greens, tomato, cheddar, candied walnuts, and homemade croutons.

North Atlantic Salmon Salad

$12.95

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, apple, tomato, candied walnuts and homemade croutons.

Club Salad

$9.95

Crispy fried chicken tenders, mixed greens, tomato, cheddar, candied walnuts and homemade croutons.

Homemade Soup

Louisiana Shrimp Gumbo (Cup)

$4.95

Shrimp & andouille sausage.

Louisiana Shrimp Gumbo (Bowl)

$6.95

Shrimp & andouille sausage.

Soup & Salad

$8.95

FD's House Salad and a bowl of Louisiana Shrimp Gumbo.

Southern Baskets

Fried Shrimp Basket (7)

$10.95

Served with french fries, cole slaw and hushpuppies (no substitutions please).

Cornmeal Catfish Basket

$10.95

Served with french fries, cole slaw and hushpuppies (no substitutions please).

Tenders & Shrimp

$10.95

Crispy chicken tenders and golden fried shrimp, Daddy's sauce, cocktail sauce.

Dessert

Homemade Key Lime Pie

$6.95

We offer one dessert, so it better be good. And it is. Homemade key lime filling and graham cracker crust with freshly whipped cream.

House Cocktails

Mexican Martini

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold, Cointreau, orange and lime.

Tango

$7.50

Our signature frozen margarita.

Bam Bam Rocks Rita

$7.50

Rocks rita with a Presidente brandy floater.

Ranch Water

$9.00

Sauza silver tequila, topo Chico, fresh lime juice to-taste.

Classic Old Fashioned

$9.00

Maker's Mark, burnt orange, bitters blend.

Margarita Quarts

$17.00

A quart of our Tango or Bam Bam Rocks margaritas.

check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
We believe in things like cutting fresh North Atlantic salmon in our kitchen daily, making dressings and sauces in-house, or finishing dinner with our homemade key lime pie made by Jorge from scratch. Throughout our careers, my wife and I always dreamed of owning a restaurant to provide our guests with a truly memorable dining experience. Five years ago, that dream became a reality and today, we operate FD’s together with our children. We work hard each day to think about every last detail to give our guests the best space to enjoy our food and enjoy each other. - Avid, Lisa & the Noble Family

15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville, TX 78660

Directions

