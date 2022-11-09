Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Sandwiches

FDKY Barbecue - Station 1

No reviews yet

9606 Taylorsville Rd

Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Brisket Sandwich

Entrees

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Our SIGNATURE sandwich. Pulled Pork rubbed & slow smoked. Top it with our signature Fire & Ice Pickles & your favorite sauce!

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken breast rubbed, smoked, & pulled; served on a brioche bun.

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Turkey breast seasoned, smoked, & sliced to order. An employee favorite!

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$10.00

Texas style salt n' pepper seasoned USDA Choice Brisket

Double-Slider Sandwich

Double-Slider Sandwich

$6.00

2 sliders with choice of pork, chicken, or 1 of each!

Slider Sandwich

Slider Sandwich

$3.25

Snack size slider either Pork or Chicken with option of Pickles, Onions, or Jalapenos.

Smoked Steakburger

Smoked Steakburger

$8.00

Steakburger patty dry rubbed & smoked, topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, & Onions. Add your favorite BBQ sauce!

4 Piece Tenders

4 Piece Tenders

$7.00

4 fried chicken tenders with your favorite sauce

3 Meat Sampler

$17.50

Pork, Chicken, Turkey served with 2 sides & a dinner roll. (Sub Brisket for an additional charge)

Side Sampler

$9.50

Choice of 3 Firesides plus a dinner roll.

Half Rack Ribs

Half Rack Ribs

$15.00

1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs dry rubbed & smoked with your favorite sauce on the side & a dinner roll.

Full Rack Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$30.00

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs dry rubbed & smoked with your favorite sauce on the side & 2 dinner rolls.

Sparky Meals

Sparky Pork

Sparky Pork

$6.50

Pork slider served with a value side & a drink

Sparky Chicken

Sparky Chicken

$6.50

Chicken slider served with a value side & a drink

Mac & Cheese Bowl

$6.50

Mac n Cheese Bowl served with a value side & a drink

2 Chicken Tenders

$6.50

2 Fried Tenders served with a value side & a drink

Wings

Wings

$1.30

Family Meals

Piggy Pack for 4

$36.00

Includes 1 LB of Meat, 2 Pints of Sides, 4 Buns & sauce. (Feeds 2 Adults & 2 Children)

Piggy Pack for 6

$53.00

Includes 1 & 1/2 LBs of Meat, 3 Pints of Sides, 6 Buns & sauce. (Feeds 4 Adults & 2 Children)

Side Items

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Creamy Sweet Slaw

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.00

3 Onion Rings

$3.00

6 Onion Rings

$5.00

Cup of Chili

$3.00

Bowl of Chili

$6.00

Fountain Drink

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Dessert

Choc. Chip Cookie

$0.99

Cinna-Bites

$2.50

Caramel Apple Pie Slice

$2.99

Contains nuts.

Soda Float

$3.50

Add-Ons

8oz Pickles

$2.75

8oz Jalapeños

$2.75

8oz Onion

$1.50

Dinner Roll

$0.99

6 Roll Basket

$4.99

Brioche Bun

$0.75

Slider Bun

$0.50

Extra Sauce Cup

Tailgate Special

1 Full Rack & 10 Wings

$40.00

Only available on UK or UofL game days. Please specify which game day and time of pick-up.

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Slow smoking fresh daily

Website

Location

9606 Taylorsville Rd, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

Directions

Gallery
FDKY Barbecue image
FDKY Barbecue image
FDKY Barbecue image
FDKY Barbecue image

