Feather and Fire Flying Flags Buellton

180 Avenue of the Flags

Buellton, CA 93427

Order Again

Alcoholic Beverages

Flying Mary

$10.00

Our Flying Flags bloody mary served with celery

Buellton Sunrise

$9.00

Our take on a tequila sunrise, made with agave, orange juice, & grenadine

Santa Ynez Sangria

$9.00Out of stock

Red wine sangria made with fresh fruit

Valley Mimosa

$11.00

Cali bubbles & orange juice with a splash of pomegranate

Draft Beer

$8.00

Local craft beer selection on tap

Wine by the Glass

$11.00

Mimosa Spec

$8.00Out of stock

Soft Beverages

Canned Soda

$1.25Out of stock

Water

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Juices

OJ

$3.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wood fired pizza and rotisserie chicken to enjoy at our fireside lounge, the pool or your RV!

180 Avenue of the Flags, Buellton, CA 93427

