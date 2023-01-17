Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Pizza

Feather & Quill

658 Reviews

$

4757 The Grove Drive

Windermere, FL 34786

Popular Items

She Crab Soup
Salmon Salad
Cure is Real

Starters

F&Q Toast

$15.00

(4) Rotating sourdough toast. Please inquire with your server for today's choice.

Beef Tartare

$16.00

beef tenderloin, shallots, caper, F&Q garlic pickles, chive, Dijon, quail egg, black garlic steak sauce with F&Q toast

Bone Marrow Croquettes

$11.00

Yukon potatoes, beef bone marrow, Vermont sharp cheddar, house port wine demi glace.

Charcuterie Board

$24.00

Chef selected (4) house cured meats, grilled breads, F&Q toast house pickles and mustard.

Cheese Board

$24.00

Table Bread w/ Olive Oil

$5.00
Taiwanese Fried Mushrooms

$10.00

Crispy fried beech mushrooms, house peanut sauce.

Warm Nuts & Olives

$6.00

Marinated Green Olives, house pickled vegetables & toasted almonds.

Edamame

$10.00

App Feature

$12.00Out of stock

Caviar

$90.00

Soups & Salads

She Crab Soup

$9.00+

lump blue crab, roe, sherry

Mixed Greens

$6.00+
Pharma

$7.00+

baby romaine, white anchovy Cesar, cherry tomatoes, shaved parmesan, parmesan soft egg

Windermere Wife

$15.00

Grilled Chicken breast, house cured bacon lardons, baby romaine, candied walnuts, parm-soft egg, cherry tomatoes, Vermont cheese & pickled shallots.

Salmon Salad

$19.00

6oz Grilled salmon over mixed greens with roasted butternut squash, shaved green apple, candied walnuts and marinated goat cheese tossed in a maple pomegranate vinaigrette

Pizzas

Duck & Tuck Pizza

$16.00

House cured duck prosciutto, San Marzano tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, almond pesto. Manchego and vin cotto drizzle.

F&Q Pizza

$15.00

Calabrian chili sauce, caramelized onions, roasted mushrooms, house italian sausage, fresh mozzarella, pecorino, roasted garlic & watercress.

Veggie Pizza

$14.00

Roasted artichoke hearts, San Marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions, cherry tomato confit, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, pickled shallots, watercress drizzled with truffle oil.

Three Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Parmesan, Fontanilla, Cheddar, San Marzano tomato sauce

Cure is Real

$14.00

House cured beef pepperoni, fontinella cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce, roasted garlic, pecorino, chives

Chorizo Pie

$15.00

F&Q smoked chorizo with béchamel, fontinella & parmesan cheese, caramelized onions topped with watercress, shaved apple, & pickled fennel

Marg Pizza

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, house mozzarella, fresh basil, black pepper

Between The Bread

BDR Burger

$15.00

Two 4oz ground brisket patties cooked and smashed on fat top, house garlic dill pickle, F&Q bacon, American Cheese, shaved onion & shouse made mayo served on brioche bun *Cooked Well Done*

Pan Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

pan fried catch, baby romaine, heirloom tomato & shaved onion salad, lemon-caper aioli served on toasted brioche bun

Chi-Town

$16.00

roasted and sliced Wagyu beef eye round, roasted green bell peppers, and Italian relish served on a hoagie roll with a side of beef jus.

Cranberry Chicken

$16.00

Mustard & sage marinated grilled chicken breast with cranberry sauce, smoked gouda cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, & bacon served on a F&Q bun

RusTeak Burger

$16.00Out of stock

8oz burger, garlic cilantro sauce, tomato, provolone, smoked bacon, over medium egg, crispy potato strings, toasted brioche

Entrees

Catch Entree

$28.00

Za'atar seasoned fresh catch over an andouille and scallion fried ride and tomato creole sauce

Duck Pastrami

$33.00

served over ricotta gnocchi in a sherry & gorgonzola cream sauce with tomato confit, beech mushrooms, watercress & parmesan cheese

Eggplant Parm

$20.00

House tagliatelle pasta tossed in a Pomedoro sauce finished with parmesan reggiano, garlic confit, basil & chives served with crispy eggplant and house bread finished with basil oil

F&Q Ravioli

$13.00

Stuffed with braised short-rib, house ricotta, & romesco served in a creamy gorgonzola and brandy sauce with cremini mushrooms.

Lamb Chop

$37.00

Half rack sous vide domestic lamb chops served over chanterelle mushroom and roasted butternut squash risotto finished with blackberry & port wine demi glace

Mushroom Carbonara

$26.00

F&Q house tagliatelle with smoked trumpet mushrooms, parmesan Reggiano, roasted garlic, lake meadows egg, and chive

Pork Osso Buco

$28.00

Molasses brined Berkshire pork shank served with creamy polenta, collard greens and jus

Ribeye

$37.00

12oz Ribeye, roasted bone marrow and garlic yukon gold mash, seasonal vegetable, royal trumpet mushrooms, finished with a blackberry & port wine demi-glace

Seared Scallops

$32.00

Harissa spiced seared scallops over butternut puree and black garlic with royal trumpet mushrooms and a watercress salad finished with shaved pear and radish

SUGO

$20.00

Cheshire port sugo. San Marzano tomato sauce. House made ricotta gnocchi, roasted garlic finished with house ricotta & basil.

The Filet

$33.00

6oz C.A.B. Filet Mignon with parsnip puree and grilled asparagus finished with a port wine and blackberry demi-glace

Sides & Extras

Bone Marrow Mash

$6.00

Chips

$5.00

Half Ceasar

$7.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Side crostini bread

$3.00

Tallow Fries

$6.00

Veg Oil Fries

$6.00

Side Mixed Greens

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$0.75

Side Au Jus

$0.75

Side Demi Glace

$0.75

Side Hot Sauce

$0.75

Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Grilled Salmon

$9.00

Fondue

$10.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$11.00

Tiramisu Chocolate Cake

$11.00

Dark chocolate cake with a mascarpone center and espresso buttercream icing topped with dulce de leche

Carrot Cake

$11.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$11.00

Dessert Feature

$11.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Tomato Pasta

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

N/A Beverages

Boylan Black Cherry

$3.50

Boylan Rootbeer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Sierra Mist

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Tea

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Lg Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00

Lg Saratoga Still

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Sm Saratoga Sparkling

$3.00

Sm Saratoga Still

$3.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Market

A little bit Alexis Coffee Mug

$11.75

Burning Smell Like Cutting Board

$20.25

Carole Killed Her Husband Coffee Mug

$11.75

David Rose Wood/Slate Server board w/ tools

$23.00
Duke's Big Ass Beer Bar Soap

$6.50
Duke's American Bourbon Bar Soap

$6.50
Duke's Big Ass Brick of Bar Soap

$6.50
Duke's Big Ass Lump of Coal Bar Soap

$6.50

F&Q hat

$12.00

F&Q T-shirt

$15.00

Fold in the cheese Cutting Board

$20.25

Ruth Bader Coffee Mug

$11.75

The world is falling apart Coffee Mug

$11.75

WAP Cat Coffee Mug

$11.75

Windermere Frasier Fir Candle

$13.00

Windermere Pumpkin Carmel Swirl Candle

$13.00

Windermere Volcano Candle

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sleek New American Restaurant with extensive craft cocktail menu, wine list and hyper local beer menu.

Website

Location

4757 The Grove Drive, Windermere, FL 34786

Directions

Gallery
Feather & Quill image
Feather & Quill image
Feather & Quill image

