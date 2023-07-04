Restaurant header imageView gallery

Federal Donuts 2nd Street

1219 S 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19147

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

20oz Cold Brew

20oz Cold Brew

$5.00

20 oz cold brewed coffee.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Three crispy, hand-battered chicken tenders with your choice of two dipping sauces.


Donuts

Cinnamon Brown Sugar

Cinnamon Brown Sugar

$2.00

Our classic spiced cake donut tossed in a cinnamon brown sugar spice blend.

Cookies N Cream

Cookies N Cream

$2.00

Our classic spiced cake donut tossed in a cookies n cream spice blend.

Strawberry Lavender

Strawberry Lavender

$2.00

Our classic spiced cake donut tossed in a strawberry lavender spice blend.

Old Fashioned Glazed

Old Fashioned Glazed

$2.50Out of stock

Our classic spiced cake donut with old fashioned milk glaze.

Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned

Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned

$2.50Out of stock

Our chocolate cake donut with old fashioned milk glaze.

Dark Chocolate Glazed

Dark Chocolate Glazed

$2.50Out of stock

Our classic spiced cake donut with dark chocolate glaze.

Dirt

Dirt

$3.00Out of stock

Our chocolate cake donut with chocolate cream cheese glaze, topped with chocolate cookie crumb &, for a limited time, a gummy worm.

Blueberry Buckle

Blueberry Buckle

$3.00Out of stock

Our blueberry cake donut with lemon glaze, topped with a buttery streusel.

Peach Ring

Peach Ring

$3.00Out of stock

Our classic spiced cake donut with peach glaze, a marshmallow glaze ring, & a sprinkling of sanding sugar.

Raspberry Linzer

Raspberry Linzer

$3.00Out of stock

Our classic spiced cake donut with raspberry glaze, topped with lemon shortbread crumb & a dusting of confectioners sugar.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.00Out of stock

Our classic spiced cake donut with sweet ricotta glaze, topped with crushed cannoli shell & mini chocolate chips.

Date Tehina

Date Tehina

$3.00

Our classic spiced cake donut with sesame tehina glaze & a sweet date glaze drizzle.

The 1776

The 1776

$3.00

Our classic spiced cake donut with vanilla cream glaze, topped with star spangled sanding sugar. Happy 4th!

Hot Half

Hot Half

$10.00

A half dozen assortment of Hot Fresh donuts: Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Cookies N Cream, & Strawberry Lavender.

Hot Dozen

Hot Dozen

$15.00

A dozen assortment of Hot Fresh donuts: Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Cookies N Cream, & Strawberry Lavender.

Classic Half Dozen

Classic Half Dozen

$13.00Out of stock

A half dozen assortment of Classic donuts: Old Fashioned Glazed, Dark Chocolate Glazed, & Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned.

Classic Dozen

Classic Dozen

$20.00Out of stock

A dozen assortment of Classic donuts: Old Fashioned Glazed, Dark Chocolate Glazed, & Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned.

Fancy Half Dozen

Fancy Half Dozen

$15.00Out of stock

A half dozen assortment of Fancy donuts.

Fancy Dozen

Fancy Dozen

$25.00Out of stock

A dozen assortment of Fancy donuts.

Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A twice-fried chicken breast dusted with buttermilk ranch seasoning, American cheese, dill pickles, & spicy Rooster sauce on a potato roll.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A twice-fried chicken breast brushed with house-made Coffee BBQ sauce and Rooster Slaw on a potato roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A twice-fried chicken breast brushed with house-made Buffalo sauce and bread & butter pickles on a potato roll.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Three crispy, hand-battered chicken tenders with your choice of two dipping sauces.

6 Wings

6 Wings

$11.00

Six crispy, hand-battered drums & flats with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

A steamed & fried egg patty with Cooper sharp cheese, crispy bacon, & cherry pepper relish on a potato roll.

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

A twice-fried chicken breast with cherry tomatoes, cucumber & shredded cheddar on a bed of romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing.

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Plain or za'atar seasoned.

Rooster Slaw

Rooster Slaw

$2.00

Shredded cabbage & carrots tossed in house-made Rooster Island dressing.

Coffee

12oz Coffee

12oz Coffee

$2.50

12 oz Federal Blend hot drip coffee.

16oz Coffee

16oz Coffee

$3.00

16 oz Federal Blend hot drip coffee.

16oz Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$4.50

16 oz cold brewed coffee.

20oz Cold Brew

20oz Cold Brew

$5.00

20 oz cold brewed coffee.

16oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

16oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$4.75

16 oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee made using beans roasted by our friends at Caphe Roasters.

20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

20oz Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.25
Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75

12 oz hot tea in your choice of flavor.

Box Of Coffee

Box Of Coffee

$25.00Out of stock

96 oz of hot drip coffee. Serves about 10 cups, and comes with all the fixin's (cups, lids, stirrers, sugar, cream).

Beverages

16oz Lavender Lemonade

16oz Lavender Lemonade

$3.75

16 oz fresh squeezed lemonade infused with lavender buds.

20oz Lavender Lemonade

20oz Lavender Lemonade

$4.25

120 oz fresh squeezed lemonade infused with lavender buds.

Coke

Coke

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Plain Seltzer

Plain Seltzer

$1.50
Grapefruit Seltzer

Grapefruit Seltzer

$1.50
Water Bottle

Water Bottle

$1.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Coffee. Donuts. Chicken.

1219 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

Directions

