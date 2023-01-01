Federal Donuts Whole Foods PCC

BG picView gallery

Donuts

Cinnamon Brown Sugar

Cinnamon Brown Sugar

$2.00

Our classic spiced cake donut tossed in a cinnamon brown sugar spice blend.

Cookies N Cream

Cookies N Cream

$2.00

Our classic spiced cake donut tossed in a cookies n cream spice blend.

Strawberry Lavender

Strawberry Lavender

$2.00

Our classic spiced cake donut tossed in a strawberry lavender spice blend.

Old Fashioned Glazed

Old Fashioned Glazed

$2.50

Our classic spiced cake donut with old fashioned milk glaze.

Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned

Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned

$2.50

Our chocolate cake donut with old fashioned milk glaze.

Dark Chocolate Glazed

Dark Chocolate Glazed

$2.50

Our classic spiced cake donut with dark chocolate glaze.

Peach Ring

Peach Ring

$3.00

Our classic spiced cake donut with peach glaze, a marshmallow glaze ring, & a sprinkling of sanding sugar.

Redeye

Redeye

$3.00

Our coffee swirl cake donut with espresso glaze, topped with finely ground espresso.

Neapolitan

Neapolitan

$3.00

Our chocolate cake donut half dipped in vanilla cream & strawberry milkshake glazes.

Raspberry Linzer

Raspberry Linzer

$3.00

Our classic spiced cake donut with raspberry glaze, topped with lemon shortbread crumb & a dusting of confectioners sugar.

Cannoli

Cannoli

$3.00

Our classic spiced cake donut with sweet ricotta glaze, topped with crushed cannoli shell & mini chocolate chips.

Date Tehina

Date Tehina

$3.00

Our classic spiced cake donut with sesame tehina glaze & a sweet date glaze drizzle.

Hot Half

Hot Half

$10.00

A half dozen assortment of Hot Fresh donuts: Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Cookies N Cream, & Strawberry Lavender.

Hot Dozen

Hot Dozen

$15.00

A dozen assortment of Hot Fresh donuts: Cinnamon Brown Sugar, Cookies N Cream, & Strawberry Lavender.

Classic Half Dozen

Classic Half Dozen

$13.00

A half dozen assortment of Classic donuts: Old Fashioned Glazed, Dark Chocolate Glazed, & Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned.

Classic Dozen

Classic Dozen

$20.00

A dozen assortment of Classic donuts: Old Fashioned Glazed, Dark Chocolate Glazed, & Chocolate Cake Old Fashioned.

Fancy Half Dozen

Fancy Half Dozen

$15.00

A half dozen assortment of Fancy donuts.

Fancy Dozen

Fancy Dozen

$25.00

A dozen assortment of Fancy donuts.

Chicken

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A twice-fried chicken breast dusted with buttermilk ranch seasoning, American cheese, dill pickles, & spicy Rooster sauce on a potato roll.

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A twice-fried chicken breast brushed with house-made Coffee BBQ sauce and Rooster Slaw on a potato roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

A twice-fried chicken breast brushed with house-made Buffalo sauce and bread & butter pickles on a potato roll.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.50

Three crispy, hand-battered chicken tenders with your choice of two dipping sauces.

6 Wings

6 Wings

$11.00

Six crispy, hand-battered drums & flats with your choice of two dipping sauces.

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.00

A steamed & fried egg patty with Cooper sharp cheese, crispy bacon, & cherry pepper relish on a potato roll.

Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.00

A twice-fried chicken breast with cherry tomatoes, cucumber & shredded cheddar on a bed of romaine lettuce with your choice of dressing.

Fries

Fries

$4.00

Plain or za'atar seasoned.

Rooster Slaw

Rooster Slaw

$2.00

Shredded cabbage & carrots tossed in house-made Rooster Island dressing.

Beverages

Water Bottle
$1.50

Water Bottle

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Donuts. Chicken.

Location

2101 Pennsylvania Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

