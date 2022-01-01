Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Federal Fritter & Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

62A Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

Popular Items

Small Fritter
Kid's Pasta with Butter & Parmesan
Baked Spinach and Wild Mushroom Cannelloni

Fritter (LG)

$15.00

Crispy, poppable & bite-sized crisped veggies.

$24.00

Crispy Virginia oysters served with saffron aioli

Fritter (SM)

$9.00

Crispy poppable veggies, 6pc to small. Choose one sauce on us!

$18.00

Crispy, poppable light and airy

Baked Spinach & Wild Mushroom Cannelloni

$29.00

ricotta, rustic tomato sauce, garlic breadcrumb (veg)

Slow Cooked Boneless Beef Short Rib

$35.00Out of stock

fingerling potatoes, baby bok choy, sweet onions

East Coast Seafood Gnocchi

$38.00

lump crabmeat, scallops, Gulf Shrimp, white wine tomato cream

Fried Virginia Oyster Sandwich

lemon saffron aioli & brioche bun with house made chips
$23.00

lemon saffron aioli & brioche bun with house made chips

Fries send with mains

Parmesan Truffle Fries - send with main

$9.00

Pan Seared Scallops

locally forged local mushrooms, farro "risotto", leek fondue, crispy brussels sprouts
$38.00

locally forged local mushrooms, farro, sauteed baby spinach

Cornmeal Dusted Mid Atlantic Catfish

Castel Valley grits, poached shrimp etouffee, scallions

$31.00

minted lemon yogurt sauce, English cucumber salad, toasted pistachios & golden raisins

Slow Cooked Breast Of Muscovy Duck

spiced butternut puree, caramelized brussels sprouts, apple cider gastrique
$38.00

spiced butternut puree, caramelized brussels sprouts, apple cider gastrique

Teriyaki Glazed Maitake Mushrooms

saffron basmati, cauliflower, crispy eggplant & baby bok choy (pb, gf)
$29.00

saffron basmati, cauliflower, charred brussels & baby bok choy (pb, gf)

Apple Pie Fritters

$9.00

granny smith apple cake dusted with cinnamon & sugar (pb)

House Made Mexican Style Churros

$10.00Out of stock

Made to order & tossed in cinnamon & sugar with vanilla caramel sauce

Layered Berry Cake (pb)

layers of vanilla cake and strawberry mousse, garnished with fresh berries
$10.00

layers of vanilla cake and strawberry mousse, garnished with fresh berries (pb)

Torta Nonna

$10.00

Italian pine nut & lemon tart

Sicilian Style Chocolate Laced Cannoli

$10.00

honey-infused ricotta, raspberry citrus coulis, candied orange peel

Red Velvet Bundt Cake

butter pecan ice cream , espresso crumble

$11.00

Caramel Apple Upside Down Cake

$11.00

Merchandise

Federal Fritter Baseball Hat

$24.00

Red Velvet Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Icing

$4.00

White chocolate blondies

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$4.00

Boo-zy Hot Chocolate

$10.00

Kid's Pasta

$18.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
A casual Rehoboth Beach fritter shop, bistro & eat bar.

62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971

