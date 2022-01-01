American
Federal Fritter & Bistro
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A casual Rehoboth Beach fritter shop, bistro & eat bar.
Location
62A Rehoboth Ave, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971
