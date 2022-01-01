Restaurant header imageView gallery

Federal Hill Pizza Warren

588 Reviews

$$

495 Main Street

Warren, RI 02885

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" CHEESE
16" Build Your Own PIZZA
CAESAR SALAD

SPECIALS

12" IMPORTED MORTADELLA

12" IMPORTED MORTADELLA

$15.75

Verona, Italy imported Pistachio Mortadella, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Honey & Basil

12" MARINARA PIZZA

$14.00

Red Sauce, Imported Oregano & Extra Virgin Olive Oil

MANZO'S MARINARA WINGS

MANZO'S MARINARA WINGS

$15.50

Our classic wings are deep fried then sautéed in a spicy red sauce finished with pecorino romano and basil

BRUSCHETTA

BRUSCHETTA

$10.99

House made bread topped with marinated cherry tomatoes w/ imported oregano

PACCHERI ALLA VODKA PASTA

PACCHERI ALLA VODKA PASTA

$20.00

Fresh Paccheri Pasta (from our neighbors at Prica Farina), Vodka Sauce, Seasoned Ricotta, Basil

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE & MILK CAKE SLICE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE & MILK CAKE SLICE

$8.00Out of stock

The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers, separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. Topped it with more mousse, chocolate drizzle and more chocolate chips at the end

BAKLAVA SLICE

BAKLAVA SLICE

$3.99Out of stock

A tasty sweet honey glazed pastry filled with chopped walnuts and almonds.

GEMELLI PASTA

$21.00

Gemelli pasta (whole wheat), Sausage, Asparagus, Garlic White Wine Sauce, topped with Gargonzola

12" SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Our 12" pizzas are made with our own house made dough. 6 Slices

12" Build Your Own PIZZA

$13.50

Build You Own traditional Neapolitan thin crust Pizza (6 Slices). Red sauce and Mozzarella cheese included

12" ARTHUR AVENUE

12" ARTHUR AVENUE

$15.75

Mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce, Italian oregano

12" BBQ CHICKEN

12" BBQ CHICKEN

$15.25

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, finished with blue cheese sauce and scallions

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

12" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.25

Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Finished with blue cheese sauce, gorgonzola cheese and scallions

12" CHEESE PIZZA

12" CHEESE PIZZA

$13.50

Traditional Pizza with Red sauce and shredded Mozzarella

12" CON PATATE

$15.50

Mozzarella, organic mini potatoes, rosemary, extra virgin olive oil, ricotta

12" EAST STREET

12" EAST STREET

$15.25

Mozzarella, homemade meatballs, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and red sauce

12" MAMA'S PIZZA

$15.25

Mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, red onion, red sauce and basil

12" MARGHERITA

12" MARGHERITA

$15.50

Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil

12" OWNER'S FAVORITE

12" OWNER'S FAVORITE

$15.99Out of stock

Mozzarella, red sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms, goat cheese and basil cooked well done

12" QUATTRO FORMAGGIO

$15.50

a White Pizza with Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan and Goat cheeses

12" VEGGIE RED

12" VEGGIE RED

$15.25

Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables (mushroom, onion, spinach, roasted red pappers) finished with EVOO and parmesan, red sauce

12" VEGGIE WHITE

12" VEGGIE WHITE

$15.25

Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables (mushroom, onion, spinach, roasted red peppers) finished with EVOO and parmesan

12" WAY IT SHOULD BE

12" WAY IT SHOULD BE

$15.75

Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil

12" ZORBA THE GREEK

12" ZORBA THE GREEK

$15.25

Mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, Kalamata olives, meatballs, feta cheese, red onion finished with a fresh tzatziki sauce and basil

16" SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Our 16" Pizzas are made with our fresh house made dough.

16" Build Your Own PIZZA

$16.50

Build Your Own traditional Neapolitan thin crust Pizza (8 Slices) . Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese included

16" ARTHUR AVENUE

16" ARTHUR AVENUE

$21.75

Mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce, Italian oregano

16" BBQ CHICKEN

16" BBQ CHICKEN

$23.50

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, finished with blue cheese sauce and scallions

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

16" BUFFALO CHICKEN

$23.50

Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Finished with blue cheese sauce, gorgonzola cheese and scallions

16" CHEESE

16" CHEESE

$16.75

16" CON PATATE

$22.50

Mozzarella, organic mini potatoes, rosemary, extra virgin olive oil, ricotta

16" EAST STREET

16" EAST STREET

$22.50

Mozzarella, homemade meatballs, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and red sauce

16" MAMA'S PIZZA

$22.50

Mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, red onion, red sauce and basil

16" MARGHERITA

16" MARGHERITA

$22.50

Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil

16" OWNER'S FAVORITE

16" OWNER'S FAVORITE

$23.50Out of stock

Mozzarella, red sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms, goat cheese and basil cooked well done

16" QUATTRO FORMAGGIO PIZZA

$22.50

a White Pizza with Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan and Goat cheeses

16" VEGGIE RED

16" VEGGIE RED

$23.50

Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan, red sauce

16" VEGGIE WHITE

16" VEGGIE WHITE

$23.50

Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan

16" WAY IT SHOULD BE

16" WAY IT SHOULD BE

$23.50

Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil

16" ZORBA THE GREEK

16" ZORBA THE GREEK

$23.75

Mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, Kalamata olives, meatballs, feta cheese, red onion finished with a fresh tzatziki sauce and basil

AL TAGLIO SPECIALTY PIZZAS

Our Pizza Al Taglio is a 12x18" Roman style thick crust pizza (12 slices) ......... PLEASE NOTE THAT OUR AL TAGLIO IS A LONGER COOK TIME, PLEASE ADD 10-15 MINUTES ON TOP OF THE QUOTED PICK UP TIME. THANK YOU

Al Taglio Build Your Own PIZZA

$23.50

Build Your Own Roman Style Thick crust Pan Pizza (12 slices) . Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Included

Al Taglio ARTHUR AVE

Al Taglio ARTHUR AVE

$26.75

Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Italian Oregano

Al Taglio BBQ CHICKEN

Al Taglio BBQ CHICKEN

$27.50

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, finished with blue cheese sauce and scallions

Al Taglio BUFFALO CHICKEN

$27.50

Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Finished with blue cheese sauce, gorgonzola cheese and scallions

Al Taglio CHEESE

Al Taglio CHEESE

$23.50

Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce

Al Taglio CON PATATE

$26.99

Mozzarella, organic mini potatoes, rosemary, extra virgin olive oil, ricotta

Al Taglio EAST STREET

Al Taglio EAST STREET

$26.50

Mozzarella, homemade meatballs, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and red sauce

Al Taglio MAMA'S PIZZA

Al Taglio MAMA'S PIZZA

$26.99

Mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, red onion, red sauce and basil

Al Taglio MARGHERITA

$24.50

Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce, Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil coked Well Done

Al Taglio OWNER'S FAVORITE

Al Taglio OWNER'S FAVORITE

$27.50Out of stock

Mozzarella, red sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms, goat cheese and basil cooked well done

Al Taglio VEGGIE RED

Al Taglio VEGGIE RED

$27.50

Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan, red sauce

Al Taglio VEGGIE WHITE

$27.50

Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan

Al Taglio WAY IT SHOULD BE

$27.00

Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil

Al Taglio ZORBA THE GREEK

$27.50

Mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, Kalamata olives, meatballs, feta cheese, red onion finished with a fresh tzatziki sauce and basil

GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY PIZZAS (10")

GF Build Your Own PIZZA

$15.50

Build Your Own 10" house made Gluten Free Pizza with red sauce and mozzarella cheese included ... ** our meatballs contain Gluten for any severe allergies

GF ARTHUR AVE

$16.99

Mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce, Italian oregano

GF BBQ CHICKEN

$16.99

BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, finished with blue cheese sauce and scallions

GF BUFFALO CHICKEN

$17.25

Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Finished with blue cheese sauce, gorgonzola cheese and scallions

GF CHEESE

GF CHEESE

$15.50

GF CON PATATE

$17.50

Mozzarella, organic mini potatoes, rosemary, extra virgin olive oil, ricotta

GF EAST STREET

$16.99

Mozzarella, homemade meatballs, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and red sauce (For allergy reasons, our Meatballs contain Gluten)

GF MAMA'S PIZZA

GF MAMA'S PIZZA

$16.99

Mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, red onion, red sauce and basil

GF MARGHERITA

$17.25

Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil

GF OWNER'S FAVORITE

GF OWNER'S FAVORITE

$16.99Out of stock

Mozzarella, red sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms, goat cheese and basil cooked well done

GF VEGGIE RED

$16.99

Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan, red sauce

GF VEGGIE WHITE

$16.99

Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan

GF WAY IT SHOULD BE

$16.99

Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil

GF ZORBA THE GREEK

GF ZORBA THE GREEK

$17.25

Mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, Kalamata olives, meatballs, feta cheese, red onion finished with a fresh tzatziki sauce and basil (For allergy reasons, our Meatballs contain Gluten)

APPETIZERS

CAPRESE PLATE

CAPRESE PLATE

$8.50

Sliced Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil and Balsamic Glaze

CHICKEN WINGS

CHICKEN WINGS

$13.50

8 jumbo fried wings with our blend of seasonings and your choice of sauce ... Sauce comes on the side except Garbage (Garbage Wings *contains nuts)

FRIED MOZZARELLA

FRIED MOZZARELLA

$12.50

Fresh made Fried Mozzarella with red sauce

FRIED RAVIOLI

FRIED RAVIOLI

$10.99

(4) fried cheese raviolis served with red sauce

ITALIAN CHICKEN TENDERS

ITALIAN CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.50

4 Boneless Chicken Tenders made in house with our FHP Italian seasoned breading. Served with your choice of sauce ... Sauce comes on the side except for the Garbage style (Garbage *contains nuts)

MAC & CHEESE CROQUETTES

$11.50

(4) asiago and fontina filled croquettes, finished with a fontina cream sauce

MEATBALLS LA SCODELLA

MEATBALLS LA SCODELLA

$9.99

(3) house made with and red sauce, finished with pecorino romano cheese and basil

NAPOLI FRITTO MISTO

$17.50

fried calamari, smelt, shrimp with pepperoncini vinegar dipping sauce

SICILIAN HOT CHICKEN FRIES

SICILIAN HOT CHICKEN FRIES

$11.50

creamy buffalo sauce over waffle fries topped with torn chicken and scallions

SICILIAN RICE BALLS

SICILIAN RICE BALLS

$10.99

(4) house made deep fried cheese rice balls served with marinara sauce

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing

FEDERAL HILL SALAD

FEDERAL HILL SALAD

$8.00+

Lettuce, seasonal grilled vegetables, balsamic vinaigrette

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN SALAD

$8.00+

Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese with balsamic vinaigrette

GIARDINO SALAD

GIARDINO SALAD

$8.00+

romaine, cherry tomato, red onion, croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in EV oil and vinegar

TONNO SALAD (Tuna)

TONNO SALAD (Tuna)

$17.25

spring mix, boiled egg, cherry tomato, potato, red onion, kalamata olives, asparagus with a red wine vinaigrette

PASTAS

Build Your Own PASTA

$13.50

You create your own pasta just the way you want it!! finished with Pecorino Romano Cheese

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$19.99

Chicken cutlet with Provolone cheese over penne with red sauce

CLASSIC LINGUINI & MEATBALLS

$17.99

3 house made meatballs and red sauce served over linguini. Finished with basil and pecorino romano cheese

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

EGGPLANT PARMESAN

$19.99

Thinly sliced breaded fresh eggplant layered with ricotta cheese, prosciutto and provolone over penne and red sauce

PESTO CREAM RAVIOLI

$19.50Out of stock

cheese raviolis sauteed in a pesto cream sauce, finished with basil

CLASSIC ARRABBIATA

$19.25

Sugo all'arrabiata spicy pomodoro sauce over penne

MIXED VEGGIE PASTA

$17.99

grilled vegetables, EV olive oil, garlic with penne

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$19.50

linguini, bacon, creamy egg sauce, parmesan, black pepper

CACIO e PEPE

$19.00

romano cheese, linguini, pasta and ground pepper

SIDES & EXTRAS

EXTRA SAUCES/DRESSINGS

$1.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

Shoestring French Fries

WAFFLE FRIES

WAFFLE FRIES

$5.99

Seasoned Waffle Fries

TRUFFLE FRIES

TRUFFLE FRIES

$8.50

FHP FRIED GARLIC BREAD

$9.99

GRILLED ASPARAGUS

$8.00

SIDE RED SAUCE

$3.00

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$8.00

(2) large Neapolitan chocolate dipped shells with a house made ricotta filling finished with walnuts

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE & MILK CAKE SLICE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE & MILK CAKE SLICE

$8.00Out of stock

The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers, separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. Topped it with more mousse, chocolate drizzle and more chocolate chips at the end

NUTELLA DOUGH BALLS

NUTELLA DOUGH BALLS

$8.00

Fried dough balls tossed in sugar topped with fresh Nutella, powdered sugar

TIRAMISU SLICE

TIRAMISU SLICE

$8.00
BAKLAVA SLICE

BAKLAVA SLICE

$3.99Out of stock

A tasty sweet honey glazed pastry filled with chopped walnuts and almonds.

BEVERAGES

Soda Cans

$1.99

12 oz cans

Take Out Fountain Soda

$2.50

16 oz

FHP ITALIAN SODAS

$3.99

A frothy creamy beverage with a carbonated kick. Some guests call it a "carbonated milk"

Juice

$2.99

Soda Water

$2.50

16 oz

NA Specialty Drinks

$3.99

FHP GINGER ALE : Created with Bootblack Brand (Warren, RI) Ginger Cardamom Syrup and Soda Water <----> PINEAPPLE SUNRISE : Pineapple and Orange Juice with a Cherry Float <----> CINDERELLA : Lemon, Orange, Pineapple Juices blended with Ginger Ale and Grenadine

Water : Poland Spring Bottle

$1.75

BEER CANS

BEER PRODUCTS ARE NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

CHEER TEAM - Three Floyds

$6.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

DAVE'S COFFEE STOUT - Grey Sail

$5.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

Dogs & Boats - Beer'd

$7.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

DOWNEAST CIDER can

$5.00Out of stock

Cider 5.1% ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

GREYLOCK - Greater Good

$8.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

LONDON DUNGEON - Shaidzon

$7.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

PARADE ROUTE - 12 Guns

$7.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

PINEAPPLE ALE SOUR - CT Valley

$6.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

ZOMBIE DUST - Three Floyds

$6.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

BILLY'S BLUEBERRY

$10.00

Blueberry Vodka and Lemonade ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

BLUEBERRY AGRUMI

$10.00

Blueberry Vodka and Sprite ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

GINNY FROM THE BLOCK

$9.50

Tanqueray Gin, Pineapple Juice, Soda Water and Fresh Basil .... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

ISLAND BOUND

$12.00

Vodka, Coconut Rum, Peach Schnapps with Cranberry/Pineapple Juices ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

MARGARITA ON TAP

$12.50

... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

SANGRIAS

$12.50

... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

THE EAST BAY PUNCH

$12.00

Vodka, Rum, Gin, Orange Liqueur, Tequila with Sour Mix and a Float of Red Wine ..... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

CLASSIC NEGRONI

$10.00

Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Gin, Orange wheel ..... ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

LEMON DROP

$10.00

Rhodium Limoncello, Tito's, Basil and Sprite ..... ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

COCKTAIL CANS

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

Cardinal Spirits - Bourbon Cream Soda

$7.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

Cazadores - Tequila Grapefruit Soda

$7.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

Current Spirits - Elder Flower Lemonade Vodka

$6.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

Current Spirits - Pink Lemonade Vodka

$6.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

Current Spirits - Tropical Lemonade Vodka

$6.50Out of stock

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

Dogfish - Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda

$7.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

Dogfish - Gin Crush Lemon & Lime

$7.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

Dogfish - Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade

$7.00

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

High Noon - Black Cherry

$6.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

High Noon - Cranberry

$6.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

High Noon - Grapefruit

$6.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

High Noon - Pear

$6.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

High Noon - Pineapple

$6.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

High Noon - Watermelon

$6.50

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

Spirit Fruit - Clementine Vodka Soda

$6.75

NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP

WINE

WHITE WINE

RED WINE

DOUGH & PIZZA SHELLS

12" Dough Ball

12" Dough Ball

$2.99

12" Raw Dough Ball

16" Dough Ball

16" Dough Ball

$3.99

16" Raw Dough Ball

Al Taglio Shell

Al Taglio Shell

$8.99
Gluten Free Shell

Gluten Free Shell

$6.99Out of stock

Use our Gluten Free Shell to make your a tasty pizza at home. Just add your choice of sauce and toppings and bake it in the oven

PIZZA KIT

PIZZA KIT

$15.00

Build and Cook your own pizza at Home as a fun Family Night..... Pizza Kits will Include our 12" Dough Ball , Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Flour for spinning. Extra Toppings are Additional

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Award winning Brick Oven Pizza plus Pastas, Salads, Appetizers, Desserts, Craft Beer and MORE!

Website

Location

495 Main Street, Warren, RI 02885

Directions

Gallery
Federal Hill Pizza - Warren image
Banner pic
Federal Hill Pizza - Warren image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hunky Dory
orange star4.9 • 285
40 Market Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Rod's Grille - Warren, RI
orange starNo Reviews
6 WASHINGTON STREET WARREN, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren - 50 Miller Street
orange starNo Reviews
50 Miller Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Bluewater Bar + Grill
orange star4.4 • 530
32 Barton Ave Barrington, RI 02806
View restaurantnext
Waterdog Kitchen & Bar - 125 Water Street
orange starNo Reviews
125 Water Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Chomp Warren
orange starNo Reviews
440 Child St Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Warren

The Wharf
orange star4.5 • 1,218
215 Water St Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Papa Gino's - 0413 - Warren
orange star4.3 • 396
623 Metacom Avenue Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Lauren's Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 382
601 Metacom Ave Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Perella's Ristorante
orange star4.0 • 372
311 Metacome Avenue Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Hunky Dory
orange star4.9 • 285
40 Market Street Warren, RI 02885
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Warren
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Tiverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Riverside
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
East Providence
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Fall River
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Warwick
review star
Avg 3.4 (24 restaurants)
Providence
review star
Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston