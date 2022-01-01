Federal Hill Pizza Warren
495 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
Popular Items
SPECIALS
12" IMPORTED MORTADELLA
Verona, Italy imported Pistachio Mortadella, Mozzarella, Ricotta, Honey & Basil
12" MARINARA PIZZA
Red Sauce, Imported Oregano & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
MANZO'S MARINARA WINGS
Our classic wings are deep fried then sautéed in a spicy red sauce finished with pecorino romano and basil
BRUSCHETTA
House made bread topped with marinated cherry tomatoes w/ imported oregano
PACCHERI ALLA VODKA PASTA
Fresh Paccheri Pasta (from our neighbors at Prica Farina), Vodka Sauce, Seasoned Ricotta, Basil
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE & MILK CAKE SLICE
The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers, separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. Topped it with more mousse, chocolate drizzle and more chocolate chips at the end
BAKLAVA SLICE
A tasty sweet honey glazed pastry filled with chopped walnuts and almonds.
GEMELLI PASTA
Gemelli pasta (whole wheat), Sausage, Asparagus, Garlic White Wine Sauce, topped with Gargonzola
12" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
12" Build Your Own PIZZA
Build You Own traditional Neapolitan thin crust Pizza (6 Slices). Red sauce and Mozzarella cheese included
12" ARTHUR AVENUE
Mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce, Italian oregano
12" BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, finished with blue cheese sauce and scallions
12" BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Finished with blue cheese sauce, gorgonzola cheese and scallions
12" CHEESE PIZZA
Traditional Pizza with Red sauce and shredded Mozzarella
12" CON PATATE
Mozzarella, organic mini potatoes, rosemary, extra virgin olive oil, ricotta
12" EAST STREET
Mozzarella, homemade meatballs, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and red sauce
12" MAMA'S PIZZA
Mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, red onion, red sauce and basil
12" MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
12" OWNER'S FAVORITE
Mozzarella, red sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms, goat cheese and basil cooked well done
12" QUATTRO FORMAGGIO
a White Pizza with Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan and Goat cheeses
12" VEGGIE RED
Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables (mushroom, onion, spinach, roasted red pappers) finished with EVOO and parmesan, red sauce
12" VEGGIE WHITE
Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables (mushroom, onion, spinach, roasted red peppers) finished with EVOO and parmesan
12" WAY IT SHOULD BE
Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil
12" ZORBA THE GREEK
Mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, Kalamata olives, meatballs, feta cheese, red onion finished with a fresh tzatziki sauce and basil
16" SPECIALTY PIZZAS
16" Build Your Own PIZZA
Build Your Own traditional Neapolitan thin crust Pizza (8 Slices) . Red Sauce and Mozzarella cheese included
16" ARTHUR AVENUE
Mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce, Italian oregano
16" BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, finished with blue cheese sauce and scallions
16" BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Finished with blue cheese sauce, gorgonzola cheese and scallions
16" CHEESE
16" CON PATATE
Mozzarella, organic mini potatoes, rosemary, extra virgin olive oil, ricotta
16" EAST STREET
Mozzarella, homemade meatballs, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and red sauce
16" MAMA'S PIZZA
Mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, red onion, red sauce and basil
16" MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
16" OWNER'S FAVORITE
Mozzarella, red sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms, goat cheese and basil cooked well done
16" QUATTRO FORMAGGIO PIZZA
a White Pizza with Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan and Goat cheeses
16" VEGGIE RED
Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan, red sauce
16" VEGGIE WHITE
Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan
16" WAY IT SHOULD BE
Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil
16" ZORBA THE GREEK
Mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, Kalamata olives, meatballs, feta cheese, red onion finished with a fresh tzatziki sauce and basil
AL TAGLIO SPECIALTY PIZZAS
Al Taglio Build Your Own PIZZA
Build Your Own Roman Style Thick crust Pan Pizza (12 slices) . Red Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese Included
Al Taglio ARTHUR AVE
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Red Sauce, Italian Oregano
Al Taglio BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, finished with blue cheese sauce and scallions
Al Taglio BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Finished with blue cheese sauce, gorgonzola cheese and scallions
Al Taglio CHEESE
Mozzarella Cheese and Red Sauce
Al Taglio CON PATATE
Mozzarella, organic mini potatoes, rosemary, extra virgin olive oil, ricotta
Al Taglio EAST STREET
Mozzarella, homemade meatballs, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and red sauce
Al Taglio MAMA'S PIZZA
Mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, red onion, red sauce and basil
Al Taglio MARGHERITA
Mozzarella Cheese, Red Sauce, Basil and Extra Virgin Olive Oil coked Well Done
Al Taglio OWNER'S FAVORITE
Mozzarella, red sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms, goat cheese and basil cooked well done
Al Taglio VEGGIE RED
Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan, red sauce
Al Taglio VEGGIE WHITE
Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan
Al Taglio WAY IT SHOULD BE
Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil
Al Taglio ZORBA THE GREEK
Mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, Kalamata olives, meatballs, feta cheese, red onion finished with a fresh tzatziki sauce and basil
GLUTEN FREE SPECIALTY PIZZAS (10")
GF Build Your Own PIZZA
Build Your Own 10" house made Gluten Free Pizza with red sauce and mozzarella cheese included ... ** our meatballs contain Gluten for any severe allergies
GF ARTHUR AVE
Mozzarella, pepperoni, red sauce, Italian oregano
GF BBQ CHICKEN
BBQ sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese, finished with blue cheese sauce and scallions
GF BUFFALO CHICKEN
Buffalo sauce, roasted chicken, red onion, shredded mozzarella, Wisconsin cheddar cheese. Finished with blue cheese sauce, gorgonzola cheese and scallions
GF CHEESE
GF CON PATATE
Mozzarella, organic mini potatoes, rosemary, extra virgin olive oil, ricotta
GF EAST STREET
Mozzarella, homemade meatballs, roasted red peppers, parmesan cheese and red sauce (For allergy reasons, our Meatballs contain Gluten)
GF MAMA'S PIZZA
Mozzarella, sweet Italian sausage, red onion, red sauce and basil
GF MARGHERITA
Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
GF OWNER'S FAVORITE
Mozzarella, red sauce, prosciutto, mushrooms, goat cheese and basil cooked well done
GF VEGGIE RED
Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan, red sauce
GF VEGGIE WHITE
Mozzarella, medley of grilled vegetables finished with EVOO and parmesan
GF WAY IT SHOULD BE
Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil
GF ZORBA THE GREEK
Mozzarella, garlic infused olive oil, Kalamata olives, meatballs, feta cheese, red onion finished with a fresh tzatziki sauce and basil (For allergy reasons, our Meatballs contain Gluten)
APPETIZERS
CAPRESE PLATE
Sliced Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Basil and Balsamic Glaze
CHICKEN WINGS
8 jumbo fried wings with our blend of seasonings and your choice of sauce ... Sauce comes on the side except Garbage (Garbage Wings *contains nuts)
FRIED MOZZARELLA
Fresh made Fried Mozzarella with red sauce
FRIED RAVIOLI
(4) fried cheese raviolis served with red sauce
ITALIAN CHICKEN TENDERS
4 Boneless Chicken Tenders made in house with our FHP Italian seasoned breading. Served with your choice of sauce ... Sauce comes on the side except for the Garbage style (Garbage *contains nuts)
MAC & CHEESE CROQUETTES
(4) asiago and fontina filled croquettes, finished with a fontina cream sauce
MEATBALLS LA SCODELLA
(3) house made with and red sauce, finished with pecorino romano cheese and basil
NAPOLI FRITTO MISTO
fried calamari, smelt, shrimp with pepperoncini vinegar dipping sauce
SICILIAN HOT CHICKEN FRIES
creamy buffalo sauce over waffle fries topped with torn chicken and scallions
SICILIAN RICE BALLS
(4) house made deep fried cheese rice balls served with marinara sauce
SALADS
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing
FEDERAL HILL SALAD
Lettuce, seasonal grilled vegetables, balsamic vinaigrette
MEDITERRANEAN SALAD
Lettuce, cherry tomatoes, Kalamata olives, feta cheese with balsamic vinaigrette
GIARDINO SALAD
romaine, cherry tomato, red onion, croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed in EV oil and vinegar
TONNO SALAD (Tuna)
spring mix, boiled egg, cherry tomato, potato, red onion, kalamata olives, asparagus with a red wine vinaigrette
PASTAS
Build Your Own PASTA
You create your own pasta just the way you want it!! finished with Pecorino Romano Cheese
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Chicken cutlet with Provolone cheese over penne with red sauce
CLASSIC LINGUINI & MEATBALLS
3 house made meatballs and red sauce served over linguini. Finished with basil and pecorino romano cheese
EGGPLANT PARMESAN
Thinly sliced breaded fresh eggplant layered with ricotta cheese, prosciutto and provolone over penne and red sauce
PESTO CREAM RAVIOLI
cheese raviolis sauteed in a pesto cream sauce, finished with basil
CLASSIC ARRABBIATA
Sugo all'arrabiata spicy pomodoro sauce over penne
MIXED VEGGIE PASTA
grilled vegetables, EV olive oil, garlic with penne
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
linguini, bacon, creamy egg sauce, parmesan, black pepper
CACIO e PEPE
romano cheese, linguini, pasta and ground pepper
SIDES & EXTRAS
DESSERTS
CANNOLI
(2) large Neapolitan chocolate dipped shells with a house made ricotta filling finished with walnuts
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE & MILK CAKE SLICE
The two cake layers are loaded with chocolate chips and vanilla wafers, separated by a creamy layer of milk mousse. Topped it with more mousse, chocolate drizzle and more chocolate chips at the end
NUTELLA DOUGH BALLS
Fried dough balls tossed in sugar topped with fresh Nutella, powdered sugar
TIRAMISU SLICE
BAKLAVA SLICE
A tasty sweet honey glazed pastry filled with chopped walnuts and almonds.
BEVERAGES
Soda Cans
12 oz cans
Take Out Fountain Soda
16 oz
FHP ITALIAN SODAS
A frothy creamy beverage with a carbonated kick. Some guests call it a "carbonated milk"
Juice
Soda Water
16 oz
NA Specialty Drinks
FHP GINGER ALE : Created with Bootblack Brand (Warren, RI) Ginger Cardamom Syrup and Soda Water <----> PINEAPPLE SUNRISE : Pineapple and Orange Juice with a Cherry Float <----> CINDERELLA : Lemon, Orange, Pineapple Juices blended with Ginger Ale and Grenadine
Water : Poland Spring Bottle
BEER CANS
CHEER TEAM - Three Floyds
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
DAVE'S COFFEE STOUT - Grey Sail
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
Dogs & Boats - Beer'd
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
DOWNEAST CIDER can
Cider 5.1% ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
GREYLOCK - Greater Good
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
LONDON DUNGEON - Shaidzon
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
PARADE ROUTE - 12 Guns
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
PINEAPPLE ALE SOUR - CT Valley
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
ZOMBIE DUST - Three Floyds
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
BILLY'S BLUEBERRY
Blueberry Vodka and Lemonade ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
BLUEBERRY AGRUMI
Blueberry Vodka and Sprite ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
GINNY FROM THE BLOCK
Tanqueray Gin, Pineapple Juice, Soda Water and Fresh Basil .... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
ISLAND BOUND
Vodka, Coconut Rum, Peach Schnapps with Cranberry/Pineapple Juices ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
MARGARITA ON TAP
... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
SANGRIAS
... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
THE EAST BAY PUNCH
Vodka, Rum, Gin, Orange Liqueur, Tequila with Sour Mix and a Float of Red Wine ..... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
CLASSIC NEGRONI
Campari, Sweet Vermouth, Gin, Orange wheel ..... ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
LEMON DROP
Rhodium Limoncello, Tito's, Basil and Sprite ..... ... NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
COCKTAIL CANS
Cardinal Spirits - Bourbon Cream Soda
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
Cazadores - Tequila Grapefruit Soda
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
Current Spirits - Elder Flower Lemonade Vodka
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
Current Spirits - Pink Lemonade Vodka
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
Current Spirits - Tropical Lemonade Vodka
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
Dogfish - Blueberry Shrub Vodka Soda
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
Dogfish - Gin Crush Lemon & Lime
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
Dogfish - Strawberry Honeyberry Vodka Lemonade
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
High Noon - Black Cherry
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
High Noon - Cranberry
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
High Noon - Grapefruit
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
High Noon - Pear
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
High Noon - Pineapple
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
High Noon - Watermelon
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
Spirit Fruit - Clementine Vodka Soda
NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY ... MUST BE 21+ AND SHOW PROPER STATE ISSUED ID PRIOR TO PICKUP
DOUGH & PIZZA SHELLS
12" Dough Ball
12" Raw Dough Ball
16" Dough Ball
16" Raw Dough Ball
Al Taglio Shell
Gluten Free Shell
Use our Gluten Free Shell to make your a tasty pizza at home. Just add your choice of sauce and toppings and bake it in the oven
PIZZA KIT
Build and Cook your own pizza at Home as a fun Family Night..... Pizza Kits will Include our 12" Dough Ball , Red Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pecorino Romano Cheese and Flour for spinning. Extra Toppings are Additional
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Award winning Brick Oven Pizza plus Pastas, Salads, Appetizers, Desserts, Craft Beer and MORE!
495 Main Street, Warren, RI 02885